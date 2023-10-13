Israel wants 1.1 million Gazans to move in next 24 hours, says UN

More than a million civilians in northern Gaza have been told to flee “for your own safety” ahead of a possible ground offensive by Israeli troops.

The United Nations said it has been told by the Israeli military that 1.1 million people, around half of the Gaza Strip’s population, are advised to flee south in the next 24 hours.

The warning, which includes people in Gaza City, has left aid workers and civilians confused and in a panic, one refugee officer said.

Israel is expected to launch a ground offensive aiming to eradicate the Hamas militant group after it stormed through the border on Saturday.

The unprecedented assault and smaller attacks since have killed more than 1,300 people in Israel — a toll unseen there for decades.

Israeli bombardment in Gaza has killed more than 1,530 people.

Grant Shapps condemns BBC for not calling Hamas ‘terrorists’

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps criticised the BBC over its decision not to describe Hamas militants as “terrorists” in coverage of the recent attacks in Israel.

Mr Shapps said the broadcaster’s policy is a “shame”, particularly for the Jewish community.

Asked on BBC Breakfast what his message is to British Jews who feel unsafe, Mr Shapps said: “People are very worried, and they’re very concerned.

“And I have to say, the way to start with this is to actually deal with the situation as it is.

“These are terrorists who, as I mentioned before, don’t just want to eradicate Israel, they want to eradicate all Jews. That is in their plan, that’s in their charter.

“And I think it would be helpful if news organisations started by recognising that British law calls and recognises them as terrorists and proscribes that organisation (Hamas), which is something the BBC is yet to formally do, which I think is a shame, particularly for that community, for the Jewish community, who are very worried.

“The Government has provided more funds for their assistance.”

Hamas urges Palestinians to stay in homes after Israel orders Gaza evacuation

Hamas has told Palestinians to stay in their homes after Israel issued sweeping evacuation orders in Gaza.

The Hamas Authority for Refugee Affairs called on residents in the north to “remain steadfast in your homes and to stand firm in the face of this disgusting psychological war waged by the occupation”.

Israel has ordered the evacuation of northern Gaza, including Gaza City, which is home to hundreds of thousands of people.

Palestinians would only be able to flee south within Gaza as Israel has completely sealed off the territory.

Rishi Sunak to discuss Israel conflict with northern European allies at summit

Rishi Sunak will discuss the conflict in Israel and Gaza when he meets northern European allies in Sweden on Friday.

The Prime Minister is on the Baltic island of Gotland for a UK-led defence grouping, amid the backdrop of the escalating situation in the Middle East.

Ahead of his arrival in Sweden, Mr Sunak confirmed the UK would send Royal Navy vessels and surveillance aircraft to the eastern Mediterranean to support Israel.

Mr Sunak said the deployment would “support efforts to ensure regional stability and prevent further escalation”.

Pictured: Palestinians flee to safer areas

Israeli military will ‘operate significantly in Gaza City'

The Israeli military has given an update this morning, confirming its call for civilians to move south of the Wadi Gaza.

People can return to Gaza City “only when another announcement is made”, the update said, warning people not to approach the security fence with Israel.

“Hamas terrorists are hiding in Gaza City inside tunnels underneath houses and inside buildings populated with innocent Gazan civilians,” the military said.

“In the following days, the IDF will continue to operate significantly in Gaza City and make extensive efforts to avoid harming civilians.”

IDF announcement sent to civilians of Gaza City:



The IDF calls for the evacuation of all civilians of Gaza City from their homes southwards for their own safety and protection and move to the area south of the Wadi Gaza, as shown on the map.



What’s happened this morning?

Israeli military has confirmed it will operate with ‘significant force’ in Gaza in the days ahead, urging civilians to evacuate

The UN humanitarian office said early on Friday that more than 400,000 people had fled their homes in the Gaza Strip

23 aid workers had been killed since Saturday

As Israel pounds Gaza from the air, Hamas militants have fired thousands of rockets into Israel

Civilians ordered to evacuate Gaza

The UN says it received a directive from the Israeli military shortly before midnight, giving 1.1 million civilians of northern Gaza 24 hours to flee south.

“This evacuation is for your own safety,” the Israeli military told civilians and aid workers.

But a UN spokesperson said it’s “impossible for such a movement to take place without devastating humanitarian consequences”.

Stephane Dujarric said: “The UN strongly appeals for any such order, if confirmed, to be rescinded avoiding what could transform what is already a tragedy into a calamitous situation.”