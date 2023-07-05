Israel vs England U21 LIVE! Euro 2023 semi-final match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Israel vs England U21 – LIVE!

England U21s are just one step away from the final of the European Under-21 Championship after a remarkable tournament so far. Lee Carsley’s side have largely flown through their games until this point and have already beaten today’s opponents in Israel in the group stage.

They have, however, been dealt a big injury blow. Aston Villa’s Jacob Ramsey has played a key role for the Young Lions but has been ruled out through injury for the rest of the tournament, while both Max Aarons and Ben Johnson of Norwich and Millwall respectively are suspended.

England have not reached the final since a squad containing the likes of James Milner, Joe Hart and Theo Walcott in 2009. Only twice have they won the tournament at this age level, with the last victory coming in 2009. Spain and Ukraine will contest the other semi-final later this evening. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog below!

Israel vs England U21 latest news

Kick-off time and venue: 5pm BST; Batumi Arena

TV channel and live stream: UEFA website

England team news: Ramsey injured; Aarons and Johnson suspended

Prediction: England to make it into the final

15:31 , Alex Young

These two teams have already faced each other in the tournament, of course, with England winning comfortably 2-0.

Anthony Gordon and Emile Smith Rowe got the goals. Both should start tonight.

(Getty Images)

England not ‘favourites'

15:11 , Alex Young

England are not "favourites" to win the Euros, insists manager Lee Carsley.

"I've spoken to the players about how it's important for them to go out and express themselves," Carsley said. "They've shown a real maturity to the way they've approached every game and every challenge.

"As a staff, it was important that we never deviated from the next thing being the most important.

"We spoke about making sure we don't look forward to the game too much because I've been there before myself as a player where you almost play the game in your mind and when you get to the game, you're done."

How England booked their place in the Euro 2023 semi-final

14:43 , Jonathan Gorrie

England sealed their place in the semi-finals of the European Under-21 Championship for the first time since 2017 after a nervy 1-0 win over Portugal.

The Young Lions will face a second meeting of the tournament with Group C rivals Israel in Wednesday’s last-four clash in Batumi after a brilliantly-worked first-half goal from Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon was enough to see off the 2021 runners-up at Kutaisi’s Ramaz Shengelia Stadium on Sunday night, despite a one-sided second half.

Story continues

Lee Carsley’s England - who have still yet to concede a single goal at the tournament - will now be confident of reaching the final of this competition for the first time since 2009, having already seen off Israel 2-0 in the group stage last weekend courtesy of goals from Gordon and Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe.

(Getty Images)

Carsley confident as England face U21 Euros semi-final without Jacob Ramsey

14:38 , Jonathan Gorrie

England U21 head coach Lee Carsley insists his squad are strong enough to cope without injured Jacob Ramsey, as they bid to reach the final of the European Championship for the first time since 2009.

Ramsey has been England’s most influential player on their run to the semi-finals, but the Aston Villa midfielder has been ruled out of the rest of the tournament with an ankle injury.

Carsley will decide between either Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe or Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott to replace Ramsey against Israel tonight.

England are yet to concede a goal in the tournament and are being tipped to progress to face either Spain or Ukraine in the final.

Read the full story here!

(PA)

Prediction: England to make the final

14:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

Given how England dispatched Israel last weekend, it’s hard to see how things turn around in such a short space of time.

Playing with supreme confidence, the Young Lions look destined for the final.

(Getty Images)

England team news: Jacob Ramsey injured

14:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

England will be without their best player for tonight’s European U21 Championships semi-final against Israel, and manager Lee Carsley does not see them as favourites.

Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey is out of the tournament after hurting his ankle and leaving the stadium on crutches following Sunday’s quarter-final win over Portugal.

England have full-backs Max Aarons and Ben Johnson suspended for the match in Batumi, so Carsley is expected to ring the changes and could start Leicester left-back Luke Thomas.

(PA)

How to Israel vs England U21 today

14:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel and live stream: The game will be broadcast on the official UEFA website and coverage starts at 5pm BST.

LIVE blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.

Welcome

14:17 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of England U21s Euro 2023 semi-final with Israel.

Kick-off from the Batumi Arena in Batumi, Georgia is at 5pm BST.