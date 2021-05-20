Israel unleashes strikes as expectations for truce rise

·5 min read

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel unleashed another wave of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip early Thursday, killing at least one Palestinian and wounding several, and Hamas fired more rockets, even as expectations rose that a cease-fire could be coming.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pushed back against calls from the U.S. to wind down the Gaza offensive, appearing determined to inflict maximum damage on Hamas in a war that could help save his political career. Still, officials close to the negotiations say they expect a truce to be announced in the next 24 hours.

Explosions shook Gaza City and orange flares lit up the pre-dawn sky, with bombing raids also reported in the central town of Deir al-Balah and the southern town of Khan Younis. As the sun rose, residents surveyed the rubble from at least five family homes destroyed in Khan Younis. There were also heavy airstrikes on a commercial thoroughfare in Gaza City.

The Israeli military said it struck at least three homes of Hamas commanders in Khan Younis and another in Rafah, targeting “military infrastructure,” as well as a weapons storage unit at a home in Gaza City.

With hundreds already killed in the worst fighting since Israel and Hamas’ 2014 war, U.S. President Joe Biden told Israel on Wednesday that he expected “a significant de-escalation today on the path to a cease-fire” — but Netanyahu pushed back, saying he was “determined to continue this operation until its aim is met.” It marked the first public rift between the two close allies since the fighting began and poses a difficult test of the U.S.-Israel relationship early in Biden’s presidency.

Still, an Egyptian intelligence official said a cease-fire was likely late Thursday or early Friday, after the U.S. appeal bolstered Cairo's own efforts to halt the fighting. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the delicate talks.

Khalid Okasha, director of the Egyptian Center for Strategic Studies, which has close ties to the government, also said a cease-fire was likely in that timeframe, as did Osama Hamdan, a senior Hamas official.

Visiting the region, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Israel has “the right to defend itself against such unacceptable attacks.” But he also expressed concern about the rising number of civilian victims and support for truce efforts.

Even as the diplomatic efforts appeared to gather strength, an Israeli airstrike smashed into the Khawaldi family’s two-story house in Khan Younis, destroying it. The 11 residents, who were sleeping outside of the home out of fear, were all wounded and hospitalized, said Shaker al-Khozondar, a neighbor.

Shrapnel also hit his own home, killing his aunt and wounding her daughter and two other relatives, he said. Al-Khozondar spoke from his aunt Hoda’s bedroom where she had died. The windows were shattered and the bed pillows and rubble were stained with blood.

Weam Fares, a spokesman for a nearby hospital, confirmed the death and said at least 10 people were wounded in strikes overnight.

Heavy airstrikes also pummeled a street in the Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza, destroying ramshackle homes with corrugated metal roofs nearby. The military said it struck two underground launchers in the camp used to fire rockets at Tel Aviv.

“Never in my life have I seen such destruction,” said Ibrahim Afana, 44. “We didn’t even have three minutes to put a slipper on our foot,” he said, describing his family's panicked flight after they were awakened by the bombing. He said the army had called some residents to warn them about the impending strikes. There were no reports of casualties.

The current round of fighting between Israel and Hamas began May 10, when the militant group fired long-range rockets toward Jerusalem after days of clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, a flashpoint site sacred to Jews and Muslims. Heavy-handed police tactics at the compound and the threatened eviction of dozens of Palestinian families by Jewish settlers had inflamed tensions.

Since then, Israel has launched hundreds of airstrikes that it says have targeted Hamas’ infrastructure, including a vast tunnel network. Hamas and other militant groups embedded in residential areas have fired over 4,000 rockets at Israeli cities, with hundreds falling short and most of the rest intercepted.

At least 230 Palestinians have been killed, including 65 children and 39 women, with 1,710 people wounded, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which does not break the numbers down into fighters and civilians. Hamas and militant group Islamic Jihad say at least 20 of their fighters have been killed, while Israel says the number is at least 130. Some 58,000 Palestinians have fled their homes.

Twelve people in Israel, including a 5-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl and a soldier, have been killed. The military said an anti-tank missile fired from Gaza hit an empty bus near the frontier on Thursday, lightly wounding an Israeli soldier.

Since the fighting began, Gaza’s infrastructure, already weakened by a 14-year blockade, has rapidly deteriorated. Medical supplies, water and fuel for electricity are running low in the territory, on which Israel and Egypt imposed the blockade after Hamas seized power in 2007.

Israeli bombing has damaged over 50 schools across the territory, according to advocacy group Save the Children, completely destroying at least six. While repairs are done, education will be disrupted for nearly 42,000 children.

Israeli attacks have also damaged at least 18 hospitals and clinics and destroyed one health facility, the World Health Organization said. Nearly half of all essential drugs have run out.

___

Krauss reported from Jerusalem. Associated Press writers Isabel DeBre in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Frank Jordans in Berlin and Samy Magdy in Cairo contributed to this report.

Fares Akram And Joseph Krauss, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Hellebuyck shuts down Oilers to steal Game 1 for Jets

    The Winnipeg Jets contained the NHL's top two scorers and their goaltender Connor Hellebuyck did the rest in a 4-1 win Wednesday.

  • Nazem Kadri ejected from Avs-Blues Game 3 after obliterating Justin Faulk

    Nazem Kadri's playoff career with the Maple Leafs was marred by untimely suspensions and controversy. Here we go again.

  • LeBron James posts triple-double and a dagger to advance Lakers out of NBA play-in tournament

    LeBron wanted the inventor of the play-in tournament fired. He might not think that anymore.

  • Samsonov and Schultz's fumbled handoff caps crazy 2OT thriller in Boston

    A wild Game 3 ended with a Bruins double-overtime win after Craig Smith converted on a brutal communication blunder between two Capitals teammates.

  • Corey Kluber throws 6th no-hitter of MLB season, bringing league 1 away from modern record

    The most no-hitters thrown in a season since 1900 is seven. It is May.

  • Memphis Grizzlies grind out win over San Antonio Spurs to advance in NBA's play-in tournament

    Grit and Grind is back.

  • Deshaun Watson breaks silence on sexual misconduct allegations with Instagram workout video

    Watson didn't provide a statement in Wednesday's Instagram post. But his message was fairly clear.

  • Steve Stricker says he wants Tiger Woods as U.S. Ryder Cup vice captain

    It's been three months since Tiger's car crash.

  • Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is shattering expectations while building AL MVP case

    Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is building a strong case for American League MVP contention.

  • Masai Ujiri's focus in contract negotiations: 'This is all about winning the championship again'

    Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri wants assurances that ownership are dedicated to winning in contract negotiations.

  • Knicks expecting 13K fans for first playoff game in 8 years amid easing COVID restrictions

    Madison Square Garden is going to be raucous on Sunday. And it won't be the only NBA arena with more fans during the playoffs.

  • Antonio Brown deal with Bucs on hold until he passes physical following knee scope

    Antonio Brown will undergo a knee scope, and hasn't passed his physical with the Bucs yet.

  • Stanley Cup playoffs preview: Is the North ready to be competitive yet?

    The Maple Leafs and Oilers are clear favorites to advance in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

  • North Division champ will win free beer for their entire city

    Budweiser has thrown in an extra incentive for fans of the team that comes out of the all-Canadian division.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 1 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.

  • Watch live Premier League and Serie A this week with a free trial

    With the Premier League and Serie A winding down, four games could dictate next year's Champions League races.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • It's happening: Jaguars sign Tim Tebow to one-year deal at TE

    The Tim Tebow comeback is officially here.

  • Spanish league ends with title finale, possible farewells

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Two of Spain's most modest stadiums are set to offer scenes of joy and sorrow on Saturday. Atlético Madrid can ensure it clinches its first Spanish league title in seven years with a win at Valladolid, while Lionel Messi and Ronald Koeman could participate in their last game for Barcelona when they visit the already relegated Eibar. Atlético enters the final round of the competition with a two-point lead over defending champion Real Madrid. If Diego Simeone’s side fails to win at Valladolid, Madrid can retain its title by beating Villarreal. Madrid holds the tiebreaker advantage with Atlético in case they finish level on points. In a provincial city 190 kilometers (118 miles) north of Madrid, Valladolid needs a victory at its José Zorrilla Stadium to have a chance of avoiding relegation. Elche and Huesca are also fighting with Valladolid to not go down, with two of the three clubs destined for the drop. For Valladolid defender Kiki Olivas, his team’s desperation could be what it needs to pull off the upset. “We still have a chance and that is why we must fight until the end,” Olivas said. “We have to forget everything else and face the match with the belief that we can pull it off regardless of the difficulty. Atlético Madrid has something important to play for, but this is our stadium and we have more at stake than they do.” Olivas will be tasked with helping defend Luis Suárez, whose late goal last weekend secured a 2-1 comeback win over Osasuna that kept Atlético at the top of the standings and in control of its fate. Atlético will face the finale without its most-used center back, Stefan Savic, who will serve a one-game suspension for accumulation of yellow cards. José Giménez, who has been hit by injuries and a bout with COVID-19 this season, will likely take his place. Besides needing Valladolid to at least draw with Atlético, Madrid must beat a Villarreal side that has played well all season but may be looking ahead to an even more important game. Villarreal will face Manchester United in the Europa League final on Wednesday in Gdansk, Poland, aiming to win the first major title in club history. If it beats the English powerhouse, it will also qualify for the Champions League. In the Spanish league, Villarreal is currently in seventh place, a spot that earns a berth for next season’s new Europa Conference League. But a win over Madrid could allow it to move up into the Europa League spots. Real Sociedad and Real Betis are hoping to lock up those berths with finishes in fifth- and sixth-place with respective wins at Osasuna and Celta Vigo. “Our most important game is always the next one up,” Villarreal coach Unai Emery said. “The Spanish league has always been our focus and qualifying for European competition for the coming season our main goal.” Barcelona bowed out of the title fight last round. Its match at Eibar's Ipurúa Stadium will likely be a sad final appearance for its coach and maybe even its greatest player of all time. The days of Koeman appear to be numbered after his team’s poor finish and with president Joan Laporta pledging that he will overhaul the team this offseason. It could also be the last time that Messi plays for Barcelona. The 33-year-old Argentina forward has given no indication what his plans are when his contract expires on June 30. The match will be number 779 for Messi in a Barcelona shirt. Barcelona’s only interest in the outcome is maintaining third place, which Sevilla could snatch from the Catalan club with a victory over Alavés. So, a two-decade-long partnership that has taken Messi and Barcelona to the heights of world soccer could finish at a tiny stadium in northern Spain, with practically nothing to play for, and nobody to cheer. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Joseph Wilson, The Associated Press

  • Return of fans brings hope for German clubs as season ends

    DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — It's a new start at the end of the German soccer season. For the first time since October, fans will be back in the stands for a Bundesliga game on Saturday when up to 2,000 spectators will be able to watch Union Berlin play Leipzig. Germany was the first major European league to return amid the pandemic in May 2020 but the stadiums were silent, except for a brief trial early this season. That was quickly abandoned when coronavirus infections increased around the country. Fans are the emotional heart of German clubs and, in most cases, supporters have majority control of their clubs in the boardroom, too. Union is hoping its famously loud fans — even if only a few of them — will help the team qualify for European competition for the first time. Bayern Munich has won two Bundesliga titles, the Champions League and the German Cup since the pandemic began, all without celebrating any of them with fans at the Allianz Arena. Falling infection rates in Bavaria mean the club is allowed 250 guests for the season-ending game against Augsburg. Bayern is inviting 100 health workers and holding a lottery for club members, with the proceeds going to charity. That allows an emotional sendoff for three long-serving players — David Alaba, Jerome Boateng and Javi Martinez — who are leaving at the end of the season, along with coach Hansi Flick. It's also an audience for Robert Lewandowski if he can score his 41st Bundesliga goal this season to break the single-season record. It would also be a welcome sign for UEFA, which is demanding the Allianz Arena has at least some supporters when it hosts Euro 2020 matches next month. The Champions League places are already decided — Leipzig, Wolfsburg and Borussia Dortmund join Bayern — but there's still a battle to avoid relegation. Cologne held talks with the city government about having 500 fans when it hosts relegated Schalke in a bid to avoid dropping out of the top division, but that fell apart when local infection rates rose. The other two teams at risk won't have fans either. Sixteenth-place Werder Bremen will host Borussia Mönchengladbach and 15th-place Arminia Bielefeld will visit Stuttgart in empty stadiums. Further down the divisions, the return of fans means tough decisions. Holstein Kiel was allowed to have supporters at Sunday's game as it bids for promotion to the Bundesliga for the first time. The club refused. “Professional soccer should not claim a special role for itself in society,” club president Steffen Schneekloth said Monday, adding the refusal was a gesture of solidarity with other sports clubs and event organizers who can't have an audience. The biggest crowd of the weekend will be in the third division. The mayor of the northern city of Rostock is framing the decision to allow up to 7,500 people at Hansa Rostock's stadium as a public safety measure. The club will be promoted with a win. “Do we want a lot of scattered little parties or one big one with clear rules? I support the big party in the stadium. It means less risk,” Mayor Claus Ruhe Madsen told the local Ostsee Zeitung newspaper on Monday. Even when fans are excluded from the stadium, mass gatherings have become a regular sight as the spring weather improves. Most are good natured, with fans lining the streets to welcome victorious teams home, but two incidents turned violent. Schalke supporters attacked players and staff last month when they returned in the team bus from a game which ensured relegation. Last week, police detained 40 people after Dynamo Dresden fans pelted officers with bottles, stones and fireworks while celebrating promotion. With Germany's coronavirus vaccination campaign well under way, fans may return in larger numbers when the new season starts on Aug. 13. ___ More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports James Ellingworth, The Associated Press