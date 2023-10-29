An Israeli soldier runs in a field on the border with the Gaza Strip - ARIS MESSINIS/Getty

Even before the blood was dry, many Palestinians were blaming the Jews. You made Hamas do it, they said. You made them behead your babies. As night follows day, Western progressives joined them by weaponising the language of social justice to squat on the moral high ground. Gaza was an “open-air prison”, they said. The real problem was not the savagery but the “occupation”. Excuse me, the “brutal occupation”.

When the hell of war started, the narrative was complete. Sure, every nation has a right to self-defence, but not those brutal Israelis. Yet again, the Jews were the baby killers, even as they told Gazan civilians to flee and went back to cleaning the blood off the floor of their nurseries. So it falls to us to cut through the propaganda. Not only has Gaza not been “occupied” since 2005, but Israel has been too soft on Hamas. Only now is Jerusalem waking up to its naivety. That is the crucible of the disaster.

Almost two decades ago, in a moonshot for peace, Israel withdrew from the Strip, dragging Jews from their homes and handing their neighbours the keys. Gaza had been relatively prosperous. There were kibbutzim and businesses, as well as a glorious beach. The underground aquifer held enough water for all its inhabitants. There was a power station and the potential for much solar energy. There was an airport.

After Israel pulled out, the Gulf states were falling over themselves to invest and Jerusalem was ready to help with agricultural technology. Tel Aviv, an economic powerhouse, lay 35 miles to the north; Gaza City could have become its twin. Jihadism put an end to that vision. From the earliest days of Palestinian nationalism, when the hardline Husseini clan vanquished the moderate Nashashibis in the 1920s and 30s, to Mahmoud Abbas’s rejection of Israel’s 2008 two-state offer that would have given him everything he wanted, extremist Palestinian leaders have ruined everything.

After seizing control of Gaza in a coup, Hamas destroyed Israel’s infrastructure and ran the enclave with one goal: jihad. Jerusalem tightened the border, but in the belief that economic stability would calm the terror threat, it allowed thousands of Gazans into Israel daily to work. There is an assumption in the military that this was how Hamas gathered intelligence deployed on October 7. Some “open-air prison”.

This is just the start of the tragedy. Hamas funnelled its resources into a “metro” of terror tunnels while neglecting its own population. Egypt, which shares a border with Gaza, turned its back on its Arab brothers. So although Jerusalem was no longer responsible for the Strip’s welfare, it sent in fuel and water, effectively enabling Hamas’s expansion.

Much has been said about Israel’s provision of water to Gaza. It has never been under any obligation to do this, but because Hamas refused to invest in tapping Gaza’s aquifer, Jerusalem stepped in for humanitarian reasons. Videos have emerged of Hamas proudly digging up donated water pipes to turn them into the rockets that are raining down on Israel as I write.

Along the Gaza border, many of the Israeli kibbutzim are populated by peace activists. Yocheved Lifshitz, the 85-year-old hostage released last week, would volunteer to drive Gazan patients to Israeli hospitals for treatment. Shlomi Matias and his wife Deborah, who were slaughtered in their home while shielding their son, dedicated their lives to creating peace with the Palestinians through music. The charred bodies of five members of the Kutz family, who regularly flew kites for peace near the Gaza border, were found in the safe room of their house in Kfar Aza.

The cruelty and the irony is unbearable. But now Israel has awoken from its slumber. This explains Jerusalem’s final stated war aim: to cut all ties with Gaza. Israel is getting tough. It’s just a shame it didn’t do so 17 years ago.

Jake Wallis Simons is editor of the Jewish Chronicle and author of ‘Israelophobia’

