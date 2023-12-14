Israel tells US it needs ‘months’ to defeat Hamas

Photograph: Anadolu/Getty Images

Israel still needs “months” of war to defeat Hamas, the country’s defence minister, Yoav Gallant, has told Jake Sullivan, the US national necurity adviser.

The comments were delivered to the Biden administration, which is pressing for a quicker end to the war and a winding up of the intensive air bombing campaign, during a visit by Sullivan to Israel on Thursday where he was also due to meet the country’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

”Hamas is a terrorist organisation that built itself over a decade to fight Israel,” Gallant told Sullivan, “and they built infrastructure under the ground and above the ground and it is not easy to destroy them.

“It will require a period of time – it will last more than several months.”

Later, Netanyahu’s office released an image of him shaking hands with Sullivan before their meeting on Thursday evening.

Gallant’s comments came amid growing international alarm at the scale of the death toll in Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza, which has already claimed 18,000 lives, and an escalating humanitarian catastrophe engulfing the coastal strip where 85% of the population has been displaced by the conflict.

US president Joe Biden, whose government has provided Israel with billions of dollars in military aid, delivered his sharpest rebuke of the war earlier this week. He said Israel’s “indiscriminate bombing” of Gaza was eroding international support.

The US has been pressing for a reduction in airstrikes, as well as a major increase in humanitarian aid into Gaza. It has also pressed Netanyahu to explain his vision for how the war will end and how Gaza will be governed.

Ahead of his trip, Sullivan told a Wall Street Journal event that he would discuss a timetable to end the war and urge Israeli leaders “to move to a different phase from the kind of high-intensity operations that we see today”.

Netanyahu has said there is also “disagreement” with Washington over how Gaza would be governed after the war.

As Sullivan began his visit, CNN’s Clarissa Ward became the first foreign journalist to reach Gaza and report independently from the country’s south, apparently accessing the coastal strip from Egypt, which has been blocking journalists from crossing into Gaza.

Israel has only allowed journalists to enter Gaza embedded with the IDF and Egypt has, until now, acceded in Israel’s exclusion of foreign media.

Ahead of Sullivan’s visit on Thursday, Netanyahu vowed to carry on “until victory” and foreign minister Eli Cohen said the war would continue “with or without international support”.

Despite the bellicose rhetoric, however, pressure is mounting rapidly on Israel.

With many of the 1.8 million displaced people living in makeshift shelters in Gaza’s south amid shortages of food and medicines, and rapidly spreading disease, Washington and other capitals have been increasing pressure on Israel to wrap up major fighting by the end of December.

Israel, however, is insisting that it needs longer to achieve its military objectives.

Sullivan’s meetings in Israel follow the disclosure that the Israel Defense Forces distributed flyers in Gaza offering substantial rewards for information on the whereabouts of Hamas’s top leaders – including a $400,000 price on the head of Hamas political leader Yahya Sinwar and $100,000 for the capture of military leader Mohammed Deif.

The war, now in its third month, began after the Palestinian group’s 7 October attacks on Israel that killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians.

In response, Israel vowed to destroy Hamas and launched a relentless bombardment and ground invasion that has left swathes of Gaza in ruins.

This week, the UN general assembly overwhelmingly supported a non-binding resolution for a ceasefire, which Washington voted against.

Underlining the scale of the humanitarian issue facing Gaza, the head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, Philippe Lazzarini, said on Wednesday that Palestinians were “facing the darkest chapter of their history”.

He said they are “now crammed into less than one-third” of the territory, and hinted there could be an exodus to Egypt, “especially when the border is so close”.