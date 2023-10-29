Israel summons Russian ambassador to protest at Moscow's hosting of Hamas

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel summoned the Russian ambassador on Sunday to lodge a protest at Moscow's hosting last week of a delegation from Hamas, the Palestinian militant group whose Oct. 7 attack on Israel killed at least 1,400 people and led to the war in Gaza.

Inviting Hamas "sends a message legitimising terrorism against Israelis," Israel's foreign ministry said in a statement, quoting its senior staff as telling Ambassador Anatoly Viktorov. It described the summons as a protest rather than a reprimand.

Russia had described its hosting of Hamas as an effort to maintain contacts with all sides in the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

