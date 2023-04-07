Israel strikes Lebanon and Gaza Strip after rocket fire in major escalation

Smoke and flames rise during Israeli airstrikes in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip (REUTERS)

Israel launched air strikes on Lebanon and Gaza on Friday targeting militant group Hamas in retaliation against a barrage of cross-border rockets fired from Lebanon.

Tensions soared between Israel and the Palestinians after Israeli police raided Jerusalem's most sensitive holy site, the Al-Aqsa mosque, earlier this week.

The mosque is considered the third holiest site in Islam.

Palestinian militants fired a barrage of rockets early Thursday as violence continued for the second day in a row during the overlapping holidays of Jewish Passover and the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu had vowed Hamas would “pay the price for any act of aggression”.

Loud blasts rocked several areas of the Gaza strip overnight into Friday morning, as Israel said its jets hit targets including tunnels and weapons manufacturing sites belonging to Hamas, which controls the blockaded southern coastal strip.

The Israeli military said it had also struck Hamas targets in southern Lebanon, where residents around the area of the Rashidiyeh refugee camp near the southern city of Tyre reportedly heard three loud blasts.

"We strongly condemn the blatant Zionist aggression against Lebanon in the vicinity of Tyre at dawn today," Hamas said.

Lebanese security sources told Reuters that the strike hit a small structure on farmland near the area from which the rockets had been launched earlier. The strike appeared to have left a large crater in farmland in the south, a witness said.