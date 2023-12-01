Israel strikes Gaza as ceasefire with Hamas that saw hostages and Palestinian prisoners freed expires

Smoke billows in Rafah following an Israeli air raid on the southern Gaza Strip city on December 1 (AFP via Getty Images)

Israel’s military said it had resumed combat operations in the Gaza Strip minutes after a temporary truce with Hamas expired on Friday, blaming the militant group for breaking the ceasefire.

Israel has reportedly struck several targets in Gaza after the truce expired at 7am (0500 GMT) on Friday. The halt in fighting began a week ago, on November 24. It initially lasted for four days, and then was extended for several days with the help of Qatar and fellow mediator Egypt.

During the week-long truce, Hamas and other militants in Gaza released more than 100 hostages, most of them Israelis, in return for 240 Palestinians freed from prisons in Israel.

Virtually all of those freed were women and children, but the fact that few such hostages remained in Gaza complicated reaching a deal for a further extension.

Hamas, a militant group that has ruled Gaza for 16 years, had also been expected to set a higher price for the remaining hostages, especially Israeli soldiers. About 140 hostages remain in Gaza, with more than 100 having been freed as part of the truce.

Qatar and Egypt, which have played a key role as mediators, had sought to prolong the truce by another two days.

Hamas had earlier freed eight Israeli hostages in exchange for the release of more Palestinian prisoners after a last-minute deal was struck to extend their ceasefire in Gaza by another day.

Hostages who were abducted by Hamas gunmen during the October 7 attack on Israel are handed over to the International Red Cross on Thursday (via REUTERS)

Hamas freed two Israeli women on Thursday afternoon, and in the evening six more hostages were handed over to the Red Cross in Gaza and were being brought to Israel, the Israeli military said.

It came as 30 Palestinian prisoners released by Israel were welcomed home in the West Bank early on Friday in the city of Ramallah.

Dozens of men, some holding green Hamas flags, greeted the prisoners. The men were hugged and the crowd chanted: “God is great.”

International pressure has mounted for the truce to continue as long as possible after weeks of Israeli bombardment and a ground campaign following Hamas’ deadly October 7 attack on Israel that triggered the war.

Thousands of Palestinians in Gaza have been killed and more than three-quarters of the population of 2.3 million have been uprooted, leading to a humanitarian crisis.

Newly released prisoners parade on the shoulders of supporters during a welcome ceremony in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank (AFP via Getty Images)

Israel had vowed to resume the fighting - with the goal of dismantling Hamas - once the ceasefire ends.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken, who met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other top officials on his third visit to the region since the start of the war, said he hoped the ceasefire could be extended and more hostages could be released.

“This process is producing results. It’s important, and we hope that it can continue,” he said.

With Thursday’s releases, a total of 83 Israelis, including dual nationals, were freed during the truce, most of whom appear physically well but shaken. Another 24 hostages - 23 Thais and one Filipino - have also been released, including several men.

Before the ceasefire, Hamas released four hostages, and the Israeli army rescued one. Two others were found dead in Gaza.

On Thursday, the military confirmed the death of Ofir Tzarfati, who was believed to be among the hostages, without providing any further details. The 27-year-old attended a music festival where at least 360 people were killed and several others were kidnapped on October 7.

Hamas and other Palestinian militants killed more than 1,200 people - mostly civilians - in their wide-ranging attack across southern Israel that day and took around 240 people captive. Authorities have only ever provided approximate figures.

Israel’s bombardment and ground invasion in Gaza have killed more than 13,300 Palestinians, roughly two-thirds of them women and minors, according to the health ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza, which does not differentiate between civilians and combatants.

The toll is likely to be much higher, as officials have only sporadically updated the count since November 11. The ministry says thousands more people are feared dead under the rubble.

Israel says 77 of its soldiers have been killed in the ground offensive. It claims to have killed thousands of militants, without providing evidence.