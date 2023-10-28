Israel stepping up ground operations in Gaza as 'clashes' break out on border

Israel has said it is stepping up ground operations as airstrikes on Gaza as clashes were reported on the northern edge of the border.

On Friday, an Israeli military spokesperson said the army is "prepared on all fronts to preserve Israel's security", as calls were renewed for people in Gaza to move south."In continuation of the offensive activity we carried out in the last few days, the ground forces are expanding the ground activity this evening," Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, Israel's chief military spokesperson said.

Following his comments, the Israeli Defence Forces said fighter jets had hit up to 150 underground Hamas targets in the northern Gaza Strip.

In response, Hamas said late on Friday its fighters were clashing with Israeli troops in Gaza's northeastern town of Beit Hanoun and in the central area of Al-Bureij.

"Netanyahu and his defeated army will not be able to achieve any military victory," Hamas said in a statement early on Saturday.

BBC’s refusal to call Hamas terrorists was wrong says Kemi Badenoch

08:02 , Bill Mcloughlin

Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch has criticised the BBC’s refusal to call Hamas terrorists after the attacks on Israel which sparked the growing conflict.

She told the Daily Telegraph a “false equivalence” has been made in “an attempt to be impartial”.

“Given all of the footage that we saw, we were in no doubt that what we were looking at was a terror attack,” she said, defending the UK continuing to deal with Qatar which is believed to be housing members of Hamas.

Read our story here.

Fighter jets kill Hamas commander

07:32 , Bill Mcloughlin

Israeli airstrikes have allegedly killed Asem Abu Rakaba, head of the Hamas Aerial Array, who was responsible for Hamas' UAVs, drones, paragliders, aerial detection and aerial defence, the country's military has said.

The Israeli Defence Forces said: "He took part in planning the massacre in the communities surrounding the Gaza Strip on October 7th.

"He directed the terrorists who infiltrated Israel on paragliders and was responsible for the drone attacks on IDF posts."