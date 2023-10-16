Israel’s security chief takes blame for not thwarting Hamas attack

Mr Bar, 57, was appointed director of Shin Bet, the equivalent of MI5 or the FBI, in 2021 - ABIR SULTAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Israel’s intelligence chief has taken personal responsibility for allowing Hamas terrorists’ attack on the country.

Ronen Bar said the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) had failed to thwart the invasion and that as head of the organisation, he was to blame.

Mr Bar said Shin Bet would conduct an inquiry into the breach, but only after the war had ended.

In a statement, he said: “Despite a series of actions we carried out, unfortunately on Saturday we were unable to generate a sufficient warning that would allow the attack to be thwarted.

“As the one who heads the organisation, the responsibility for this is mine. There will be time for investigations. Now we are fighting.”

Several reports have suggested in the hours before the Oct 7 attack, Israel’s military establishment identified unusual movement in the Gaza Strip.

This was sufficient to trigger a late night phone call between officials, the reports said. It is unclear what precise steps were taken after those calls.

The Times of Israel said Hebrew-language media reports had claimed Mr Bar had gone to the agency’s headquarters and ordered a small team deployed to the Gaza border. Such a scenario would appear to be what Mr Bar was referring to in his comments on Monday.

Either way, Hamas was able to launch its jolting, unprecedented attack that has killed more than 1,300 Israelis and injured more than 3,000. In Gaza, up to 2,700 people have reportedly been killed.

Mr Bar, 57, was appointed director of Shin Bet, the equivalent of MI5 or the FBI, in 2021.

He made his comments in a letter to colleagues, at least ten of whom were killed during the attacks.

“We are in a war, not a round [of fighting]. A round you win with a victory image and silence; a war ends with a decisive victory and a change of situation,” he added. “There is no border limit, no time limit. Till the very end.”

Mr Bar joined the Israel Security Agency (ISA), known better by its Hebrew acronym Shin Bet, after serving in the Israel Defence Forces General Staff Reconnaissance Unit.

He is said to have served with the elite Sayeret Matkal field intelligence-gathering unit, tasked with conducting behind-the-lines reconnaissance missions.

“Ronen is a brave fighter and a daring commander who, throughout his life, has dealt with the highest mission of all – defending the security of Israel. He risked his life for the homeland more than once,” then-Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett said at the time.

