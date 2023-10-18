Israel says Colombia’s leader is ‘inflaming antisemitism’ — and it may be right | Opinion

Colombian President Gustavo Petro seems to have an obsession with Israel. He often spends more time lashing out against Israel on his X (formerly Twitter) account than tweeting about his own country. It has gotten so bad, that Israel has officially denounced him for inciting antisemitism.

Is Petro an antisemite? It’s hard to tell whether he’s racist or just ignorant, or both. But his remarks comparing Israel with the Nazis in the days after the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack are obscene. Among other things, they trivialize the Nazi Holocaust and are offensive to millions of descendants of victims of the Nazi genocide.

Petro wrote or re-tweeted more than 100 posts about Israel during the first week after the attack, according to a count by Colombia’s daily El Tiempo. That’s more than 10 tweets a day, penned by a president who is half the world away from Israel and Gaza.

In all of his statements, Petro failed to unequivocally condemn Hamas as a terrorist group. He seemed oblivious to the fact that more than 1,000 Hamas terrorists sneaked into Israel and killed at least 1,500 people, most of them civilians, including 260 youths who were attending an electronic music festival.

The terrorists also took nearly 200 hostages back to Gaza, many of them grandparents and babies, and threatened to execute them one by one if Israel tries to rescue them.

Instead of blaming Hamas for starting this latest round of violence, Petro called on both sides to stop the fighting. In effect, he denied Israel’s right to self-defense, and to eliminate Hamas’ terrorists to make sure they don’t attack again in the future. What’s more, Petro threatened to suspend relations with Israel.

On Oct. 15, Petro tweeted that “We don’t support genocides,” and added — referring to Israel — that “Hitler will be defeated for the sake of humanity, democracy, peace and freedom in the world.”

Israel’s foreign ministry spokesman Lior Haiat said in a statement that Petro’s remarks “reflect a support for atrocities committed by Hamas terrorists”, and “inflame anti-Semitism.”

Story continues

In an interview, I asked Haiat why he thinks Petro is so obsessed with Israel. Haiat responded that he’s no psychologist, but added that “after the barbaric actions of Oct. 7, if any person doesn’t condemn Hamas, first, he doesn’t have a heart, and second, he doesn’t understand the situation.”

Haiat added that Hamas terrorists burned babies in their homes. He added, “If one doesn’t condemn this, one is giving a green light to this kind of behavior anywhere in the world.”

Several Colombians who are critical of Petro told me that he may be tweeting so frantically against Israel in an effort to gain international visibility and boost his deteriorated image at home.

Petro’s popularity rate in Colombia has fallen to 30%, according to a recent Opinómetro poll. And his government has been rocked by political scandals, including his son Nicolas’ statements that he had collected drug money for his father’s presidential campaign.

“I think he has an obsession with becoming an international leader,” former Colombian Vice-President Marta Lucía Ramirez told me. She added that this obsession “is leading him to make statements that are regrettable, and in many cases have become a laughing stock.”

There is nothing wrong with Petro demanding that Israel try to minimize civilian casualties, or in asking for creation of a Palestinian state that recognizes Israel.

But Petro’s use of the words “Nazis,” “holocaust” and “genocide” when talking about Israel is preposterous.

It’s a totally disproportionate comparison for reasons that go far beyond the fact that the Nazis killed 6 million Jews, nearly three times the entire population of Gaza. The number of dead in Gaza at the time of this writing is 3,500, according to Palestinian officials.

More important, while the Holocaust was a deliberate Nazi policy to exterminate an entire people, Israel’s policy is to target terrorist hideouts in Gaza and reduce civilian casualties to a minimum.

Unless Israel is proven wrong about its claim that it was a misfired missile from Gaza that hit a hospital and killed hundreds of people, it’s Hamas who should be blamed for intentionally killing civilians. Hamas deliberately attacked unarmed concert goers, uses Gaza’s civilian population as cover, and stashes its weapons underneath schools and hospitals.

If Petro has any intention to counter the perception that he’s a racist, he should drop this whole Nazi talk, and apologize to Holocaust survivors and their descendants. Otherwise, as Israel says, he’s “inflaming anti-Semitism.”

Don’t miss the “Oppenheimer Presenta” TV show on Sundays at 9 pm E.T. on CNN en Español. Blog: www.andresoppenheimer.com