Israel reopening to all vaccinated, recovered international travelers next week

Shortly after announcing plans to reopen its borders to most countries, Israel announced Thursday that it would allow all international travelers – including those from the United States – to enter next week.

The new rules go into effect Sunday and will allow fully vaccinated and recovered travelers to enter so long as meet pre-departure and post-arrival testing requirements.

The country cracked down on international travel in recent weeks due to the fast-spreading omicron variant and issued a ban on foreign national travelers on Nov. 28.

Israel announced plans to begin easing restrictions earlier this week by allowing vaccinated and recovered foreign nationals from counties on its "orange list" to enter. At the time, eight countries – including the U.S. – remained on Israel's "red list."

Thursday's announcement broaden's Israel's reopening to the U.S., the United Kingdom, Mexico, Switzerland, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.

What are Israel's entry requirements?

Starting Sunday:

Fully vaccinated travelers can enter Israel if they have received the full series of a vaccination approved by the World Health Organization (such as two doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine). If six months have passed since the last dose in the series, they must also receive a booster shot at least 14 days prior to entry.

Travelers must take a PCR test no more than 72 hours before an outbound flight or a rapid test taken no more than 48 hours before their flight administered by a professional. The country also requires a health form filled out within 48 hours before departure.

Upon arrival, visitors must take a PCR test and quarantine until their results have returned or 24 hours have passed.

Travelers who have recovered from the virus can enter if they can show proof of a positive NAAT (Nucleic Acid Amplification Test) taken at least 11 days prior to arrival or if they have received at least one dose of a vaccine approved by the World Health Organization.

