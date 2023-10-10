Israel regains control over Gaza Strip border; rocket attacks intensify: Live updates

Israel intensified its assault on Gaza Tuesday, stepping up rocket attacks and tightening a blockade on food and fuel as the war sprawled into a fourth day.

The Israel Defense Forces said it regained control over the border with Gaza Strip early Tuesday, three days after Hamas militants crashed through the barrier and launched an invasion that saw over 1,000 Israelis killed or kidnapped. At least 11 Americans are among the dead, U.S. officials said.

Israeli Lt. Col. Richard Hecht said the bodies of 1,500 militants were found around southern Israel. Hundreds more have been killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza, Hamas health officials.

A spokesman of Hamas’ armed wing, Abu Obeida, said the group will kill one Israeli civilian captive any time Israel targets civilians in Gaza “without prior warning.”

French President Emmanuel Macron, supporting statements from U.S. officials, said his country has no evidence that Iran was directly involved in Hamas’ attack. Iranian involvement could threaten to expand the war.

Developments:

∎ Moscow has been talking to both Israel and the Palestinians to help search for a settlement, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

∎ The United Nations health agency says the medical supplies pre-positioned in seven Gaza hospitals have already been used up.

Israeli retaliation: Could be felt 'for generations'; FBI searching for Americans impacted by attack

Palestinians walk amid the rubble following Israeli airstrikes that razed swaths of a neighborhood in Gaza City on Oct. 10, 2023.

Iran involvement could have significant impact on crisis

The U.S. and Israeli governments say they don’t – as of yet – have any direct evidence that the Tehran government was behind the deadly Hamas terrorist attacks against Israel that continued through Monday. But a senior U.S. official said Monday night that Iran certainly is complicit in funding Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist movement, providing weapons to it and training its paramilitary forces.

Analysts say it could have a significant impact on a rapidly intensifying crisis that until now has been limited to battles between Israeli and Hamas forces.

Story continues

Iran "has historically been the largest state sponsor of terrorism," said Andrew Borene, former senior executive in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. "And they are the most active state sponsor of terrorism. So it's not without cause that people are investigating that thread."

− Josh Meyer

Is Iran behind Hamas terrorist attacks? What it would mean for US and Middle East security

Chaos at Florida vigil for Israel

More than 30 University of Florida students were sent to a local hospital late Monday after a vigil for victims in Israel erupted in chaos with students trampling over others. Rabbi Berl Goldman with Chabad UF said he was with school President Ben Sasse at the “United with Israel” candlelight vigil at UF's Turlington Plaza when someone in the crowd fainted or fell, and people began yelling "911," campus police said. Earlier accounts of the incident included some fearing they heard gunshots, though no shots were fired. It is believed that the person's bag or items dropped to create a loud noise.

− Andrew Caplan, Gainesville Sun

What started the war in Israel?

The Israeli military estimated 1,000 Hamas fighters crashed across the Israeli border Saturday, igniting a rampage that included shooting hundreds of civilians and kidnapping people who were transported back to Gaza. Hamas, the largest Palestinian militant group, also has fired rockets from Gaza that have riddled Israeli cities.

Mohammed Deif, the leader of Hamas’ military wing, said “Operation Al-Aqsa Storm,” was a response to activity at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem that is the third holiest site in Islam. The site, which is also located on the holiest site for Jews − who refer to it as the Temple Mount − has long been a flashpoint between Israelis and Palestinians. Israeli security services routinely raid the compound.

“Enough is enough,” Deif, said in a recorded message. “Today the people are regaining their revolution.”

But diplomatic connections developing between Israel and some Arab nations have been a concern to Hamas and to Iran. The war could compel those Arab nations to choose a side.

Maps and graphics show how Hamas militants' deadly raid unfolded – and how fighting will get worse

How large is the Gaza Strip?

Gaza, or the Gaza Strip, is a densely populated Palestinian exclave of about 2.3 million people. The narrow strip of land − less than 150 square miles, it is less than half the size of New York City − is about 25 miles long and six miles wide. Gaza shares a northern and eastern border with Israel, a southwestern border with Egypt and its western border is on the Mediterranean Sea.

Maps and graphics show how Hamas militants' deadly raid unfolded – and how fighting will get worse

Who controls the Gaza Strip?

Hamas won 2006 parliamentary elections elections and in 2007 seized control of the Gaza Strip from the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority. The Palestinian Authority, controlled by the rival Fatah movement, administers semi-autonomous areas of the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Hamas has fought four wars against Israel since taking power, and the U.S. and the European Union are among global entities that have consider Hamas a terrorist organization.

Who is Hamas' leader?

Deif leads the military wing while Ismail Haniyeh is the senior leader of Hamas. Haniyeh has warned Arab countries against making diplomatic inroads with Israel.

“We are on the verge of a great victory and a clear conquest on the Gaza front," he said in a speech broadcast Saturday on Hamas-run Al-Aqsa TV. "Enough is enough, the cycle of intifadas and revolutions in the battle to liberate our land and our prisoners languishing in occupation (Israeli) prisons must be completed.”

What is Hamas?

Hamas was founded in 1987 during the first Palestinian uprising against Israeli occupation of Gaza and the West Bank. Hamas is an acronym for Harakat al-Muqawama al-Islamiya, or Islamic resistance movement. The group’s charter calls for establishment of an Islamic Palestinian state that would replace the current state of Israel. The militant organization is committed to the destruction of Israel and has been designated a terrorist group by the U.S., the EU and various nations. The political wing of Hamas has controlled Gaza since winning elections in 2007.

It was founded by a Palestinian activist connected to the Muslim Brotherhood, a transnational Islamist organization with ties to Egypt. Iran provides Hamas with financial, material and logistical support and it also cooperates with Hezbollah, another Iran-backed, U.S.-designated terrorist group, based in Lebanon.

Clash dates to ancient times

The dispute is rooted in pre-biblical times. Though its borders have shifted over the years, Palestinian territories used to be what is now Israel, Gaza and the West Bank. Both Israeli Jews’ and Palestinian Arabs’ history, culture and identity are linked to the Palestinian territories. Jewish migration from eastern and central Europe surged from 1922 to 1947 as Jews fled persecution and the destruction of their communities, most notably during World War II. As the number of Jewish immigrants increased, many Palestinians were displaced. They began pushing back and violence resulted.

In 1948, the Jewish People's Council met in Tel Aviv and established the State of Israel. The U.S. officially recognized the new nation later that day; the USSR acknowledges it three days later. Read more here.

− George Petras, Janet Loehrke and Kim Hjelmgaard

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Israel war live updates: Assault on Hamas, Gaza intensifies