Israel recognises Morocco's sovereignty over Western Sahara, mulls opening consulate

Israel has recognised Morocco's sovereignty over the disputed Western Sahara region and is considering opening a consulate in the Moroccan-controlled part of the territory.

Citing a letter from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the royal office in Rabat announced Monday "the State of Israel's decision to recognise Morocco's sovereignty", and its looking into opening a consulate in Dakhla, a town in the Moroccan part of the desert region.

Twenty-eight other countries - mostly African and Arab - have opened consulates in Dakhla or the city of Laayoune, in what Morocco sees as tangible support for its Western Saharan rule.

Normalising relations

The mineral-rich region has been contested since 1975, when colonial ruler Spain withdrew, which sparked a 15-year war between Morocco and the Algerian-backed Polisario Front independence movement. Morocco, which controls most of the territory, considers it all its own, and supports limited autonomy.

Rabat has called for a United Nations-supervised referendum on self-determination, but it has never taken place.

