Israel recalls diplomats from Turkey after Erdogan compares Gaza to Holocaust

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressed a huge pro-Palestinian rally in Istanbul - Erdem Sahin/Shutterstock

Israel said it was recalling its diplomatic staff from Turkey after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan likened its military campaign in Gaza to the Holocaust.

“Given the grave statements coming from Turkey, I have ordered the return of diplomatic representatives there in order to conduct a re-evaluation of the relations between Israel and Turkey,” Eli Cohen, Israeli foreign minister, said.

Top Turkish officials have already called off planned visits to Israel and Israeli diplomats have left posts in Istanbul and Ankara on security grounds.

But Mr Erdogan accused Israel of carrying out war crimes in Gaza.

“Israel has been openly committing war crimes for 22 days,” he said, comparing its actions to the Nazi genocide against the Jews.

“In the past they were massacring the Jewish people in the gas chambers and they were indeed wiping out whole regions with bombs,” the 69-year-old Turkish president told a crowd in Istanbul. “A similar mentality is being shown in Gaza today.”

Since winning another four-year term in May elections, Turkey’s Islamist president has appeared to make overtures to Western nations. But his speech firmly criticised them for backing Israel in its response to Hamas’s brutal Oct 7 attacks.

‘Product of the West’

“If you put some politicians with consciences aside, this massacre taking place in Gaza is the product of the West,” he told the crowd as he stood on the stage, draped in a silky banner bearing Turkish and Palestinian flags. “With this attitude, the West has accumulated a lot of sins.”

The vast crowd – toting as many Turkish flags as Palestinian ones – cried in approval at the president’s remarks. Some attendees justified Hamas’s brutal and deadly attacks on Israeli civilians as necessary to claim what they see as Palestinian’s territorial rights.

“It’s normal that they were protecting their land, the way a Briton or a Turk would protect their land,” said Elban Aydoğdu, a retired admin worker.

Other Erdoğan supporters stressed the need for calm, and an end to the killing on all sides.

Story continues

“We are here to oppose Israel’s acts,” said 50-year-old Muharrem Karagöz. “In our holy book, the Quran, it says, do not kill. The important thing is that it applies to Hamas too. We need to have dialogue, there should be no killing.”

Ties between Israel and Turkey that had been improving before the war broke out on Oct 7, are growing more strained by the day.

A Turkish government official said that a planned visit to Israel next month by Turkey’s energy minister to discuss gas sales has been called off.

While there has been no official downgrading of relations, Israel has temporarily evacuated all its diplomats from Turkey.

“All the diplomats in Ankara and Istanbul have left Turkey for security reasons. Not just Turkey, but also Egypt, Oman,” a source familiar with the matter said. “This is only for security reasons, it’s not a diplomatic issue – it’s not a downgrading of diplomatic relations.”

Sharpening rhetoric

The envoys had been appointed just last year as Jerusalem and Ankara attempted to improve diplomatic relationships.

Israel’s continuing attacks on Gaza and Turkey’s sharpening rhetoric will likely push the two eastern Mediterranean powers further apart, analysts say.

“Now it’s not possible to further deepen the normalisation between two countries, and Israel probably doesn’t care about normalisation at this stage,” said Murat Yeşiltaş, foreign policy director at SETA, a pro-government Turkish think tank.

“Israel will probably continue its aggressiveness in terms of causing the humanitarian cost on the ground, and probably Turkey will also increase its criticism against Israel, which will ultimately undermine the possibility of deepening the normalisation between the two countries.”

Turkey has long allowed senior Hamas officials to live in the country – a bone of contention with Israel. It has been trying to use its relationships with Jerusalem and the designated terror group to play a mediating role in negotiating the release of hostages, according to a senior Turkish government official.

But Qatar – which has the trust of Israel’s Western allies, as well as hosting Hamas’s political leadership – appears to have played a more central role in the release of the four hostages let go by Hamas so far.

Through his fiery anti-Israel rhetoric, the Turkish president is likely attempting to appeal to a wide range of Turks; a pro-Palestinian attitude is one of the few things capable of bridging divides in Turkish society.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.