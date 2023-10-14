Israel prepares to attack Hamas ‘by land, air and sea’

Benjamin Netanyahu meeting Israeli troops close to the border, as a ground invasion looks imminent - Avi Ohion

Israel is preparing an assault on Hamas “from the air, sea and land”, as Benjamin Netanyahu declared that “the next stage is coming”.

The Israeli prime minister signalled that a ground offensive in Gaza was imminent as he visited infantrymen close to the border on Saturday.

A video showed Mr Netanyahu, clad in military body armour, asking Israeli troops: “You ready for the next stage? The next stage is coming.”

Shortly afterwards, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said it was preparing for a “significant ground operation” in the Gaza Strip as part of a “wide range of offensive operational plans”, including a “joint and co-ordinated attack from the air, sea and land”.

Writing in The Telegraph, Oliver Dowden, the Deputy Prime Minister, said Britain’s support for Israel’s right to defend itself “must not dissipate when the reality of fighting an enemy that hides in tunnels and amongst civilian homes, schools and hospitals takes shape”.

He added: “The test is not of our words now but our actions in the weeks to come.”

Columns of tanks were seen moving towards Gaza on Saturday and drones could be heard overhead in the border region.

The IDF announced it had completed its call-up of 360,000 reservists and that bases had been set up near the border to equip soldiers with weapons needed for combat.

A spokesman said the military’s goal was to “completely destroy the governing and military capabilities of Hamas”.

The forces in the north were at “full readiness”, added the spokesman, warning that the operation would take “a long time”.

Writing in The Telegraph, Mr Dowden said: “The Government is determined not just to say that Israel has a right to defend itself but to show it.

“We have sent P8 Aircraft, surveillance assets and two Royal Navy ships to deliver practical support to Israel and partners in the region, and we are supporting them through intelligence-sharing.”

Separately, Tzipi Hotovely, Israel’s ambassador to the UK, told The Telegraph: “The coming days and weeks will be tough.

Story continues

“The inhumanity of Hamas knows no limits. We have seen the evidence of this, of the beheaded, burned, murdered and raped bodies of innocent Israelis.

“Israel will do all that it can to ensure that Hamas never again be able to make another Israeli suffer. The only way to do this is by destroying the capabilities and infrastructure of Hamas.

“Hamas is responsible for the tragic innocent loss of life that we are seeing, both Israeli and Palestinian. No one else. Hamas.”

Tzachi Hanegbi, Israel’s national security adviser, said that between 150 and 200 Israeli hostages remained in the Gaza Strip.

After toppling Hamas, Israel would find an “alternative to ruling Gaza that does not pose any threat”, he added.

The preparations to invade Gaza came after a day of chaos in the 140 sq mile territory, with tens of thousands of people fleeing southwards to escape.

Video footage confirmed by the BBC showed several bodies strewn across one of the exit roads following a strike on Friday.

Israel accused Hamas of setting up roadblocks to prevent citizens fleeing, while Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of the terrorist group, said Gazans would not cross into Egypt.

“Our decision is to remain on our land,” he said.

Hamas released a video of its gunmen firing rocket-propelled grenades at tanks, under the title: “This is what awaits you in Gaza.”

The Israeli military last invaded Gaza in 2014 and faces a dense network of tunnels and booby-traps, manned by as many as 30,000 Hamas terrorists.

On Saturday, Germany’s air force announced it was sending two planes to evacuate its citizens from Israel, with a full-blown war set to break out.

In an apparent attempt to ward off the invasion, Iran’s foreign minister warned that Israel would face attack from Iranian proxies if it crossed into Gaza, saying there were only “hours” left to avoid a wider conflagration.

Pro-Iran proxies, such as the Lebanese terrorist group Hizbollah, “are prepared, and their finger is on the trigger to shoot”, said Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

Following his pledge to support Israel’s right to defend itself, Joe Biden, the United States president, is understood to be quietly concerned about the wider impact the imminent ground invasion will have on the Middle East.

On Saturday, Mr Biden said he is working with Israel, Egypt, Jordan and the United Nations “to surge support to ease the humanitarian consequences of Hamas’s attack, create conditions needed to resume the flow of assistance, and advocate for the upholding of the law of war”.

It comes as Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, spoke to Wang Yi, the Chinese foreign minister, on the phone in a bid to persuade Beijing to help prevent the conflict spreading.

The intervention by Mr Dowden, a close ally of Rishi Sunak, came as the Prime Minister pledged to stand by Israel – a position stated repeatedly by Cabinet ministers and Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, who said: “Israel has the right, indeed the duty, to defend herself and rescue these hostages.”

However, some members of the Labour front bench have begun warning of “grave concerns” about the implications of the IDF’s order for more than a million Palestinians to relocate to southern Gaza.

Amid fears of Sir Keir’s unequivocal support fracturing at lower levels of the party, it emerged that Labour’s leadership had urged MPs and councillors not to attend demonstrations relating to the conflict.

In cases where Labour members do attend protests, they should not brandish Labour flags, said David Evans, the party’s general secretary, in an email to constituencies.

Martin Griffiths, the UN’s aid chief, said the situation in Gaza was “fast becoming untenable”.

He said families had been bombed while “inching their way southwards down congested, damaged roads”.

It came as the European Union announced it would immediately triple its aid to the Palestinian people in Gaza, amounting to an extra £43 billion, amid warnings that the population was fast running out of water.

Speaking to The Telegraph from Gaza via voice note, Nihal, a 33-year-old mother, said: “We do not want this war. We are only civilians. We’re always the ones to pay the price for every aggression.”

She said the taps had run dry in the house she had fled to in Khan Younis, after leaving Gaza City. Bottled water was also running out in shops in the southern city, according to local sources.

Meanwhile, families and friends of Israeli hostages in Gaza on Saturday held a demonstration outside the headquarters of the IDF, calling on the army to bring them back alive.

“I want my daughter home now, I want my daughter to sleep in her bed now,” said Shira Albag, whose 19-year-old daughter Liri, a soldier, was abducted by Hamas on Oct 7.

Asked if she was demonstrating because she feared otherwise the hostages would be forgotten, she said: “Of course. I am staying here until my daughter is back home.”

On Saturday, a group of which Crispin Blunt, a Conservative MP, is co-director, announced that it was planning to prosecute UK Government officials for “aiding and abetting war crimes in Gaza”.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.