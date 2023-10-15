Israel-Palestine latest news: Israeli jets hit Hizbollah targets in Lebanon

Israeli military combat vehicles and tanks are seen near the Israeli-Gaza border as fighting between Israeli troops and the militants of the Palestinian group Hamas continues - AFP/YURI CORTEZ

Israeli fighter jets are striking Hizbollah military infrastructure in Lebanon as tensions rise along the border.

The Israeli Army reported on Sunday afternoon that soldiers are being shot at from inside Lebanon and they are “responding with live fire”.

The IDF has not yet confirmed the location of the conflict.

Residents in Israeli communities within 1.2 miles (2 kilometers) from the Lebanese border have been asked to enter shelters, according to Channel 12.

It came after Iran’s foreign minister warned that its proxy groups, such as Hizbollah, had “their finger on the trigger” and would join the war if Israel continued its operation in Gaza.

04:15 PM BST

US refuses to rule out sending troops to rescue hostages in Gaza

National Security spokesman, John Kirby, has refused to rule out sending in US troops to free American hostages.

Asked on Fox News Sunday whether this was under consideration, he replied: “What I won’t do is rule anything in or out when it comes to getting our hostages home.”

“We’re working on this literally by the hour but again, in order for you to develop specific policy options, you got to have a lot more contextual information than is available to use right now and we’re working at that,”

There are 15 Americans unaccounted for and Mr Kirby said locating where they are being held was difficult.

“We are actively trying to find out exactly where they are,” he added.

“We don’t even know how many exactly. We saw a small handful, we know there could be more than we know that could be in different groups, it could be moved around.”

However, he did appear to rule out the US getting directly involved in the conflict, despite the movement of ships including an aircraft carrier to the eastern Mediterranean.

“There’s no plans or intentions to put US troops on the ground to fight in this fight between Israel and Hamas.”

By David Millward, US Correspondent

04:10 PM BST

Israel has 'no interest in war' on border with Lebanon

Israeli defense minister Yoav Gallant said on Sunday Israel has no interest in waging a war on its northern front.

His comments came as the Israeli Army fired at Hizbollah targets inside Lebanon and soldiers exchanged fire along the border.

04:05 PM BST

IDF 'loosens rules of engagement' for Gaza offensive

The Israeli army has reportedly loosened its rules of engagement ahead of the expected ground invasion into the north of the Gaza Strip, amid heightened concerns over the level of civilian casualties the offensive could cause.

Three unnamed senior Israeli military officers told the New York Times that the loosened rules will allow Israeli soldiers to make fewer checks before shooting at suspected enemies.

When the ground incursion starts troops will be given cover by warplanes, helicopter gunships, aerial drones and artillery fired from land and sea, according to the reporting. Weather conditions that would affect that air cover is said to be behind the delay in the incursion starting.

As well as infantry, the Israeli strike force will include tanks, sappers and commandos, according to the NYT.

Before the ground invasion begins, this week’s conflict has already become the most deadly of all five Gaza wars as Israel pounds the densely populated territory with air strikes.

03:56 PM BST

Israel turns water back on in southern Gaza, US claims

Israel has turned the water back on in southern Gaza, according to White House national security advisor Jake Sullivan.

Speaking on CNN the US official said that Israeli officials had informed him of the development in the last hour.

The Telegraph is working to verify the claim. An unnamed senior official confirmed the news to The Times of Israel, but said that they are not committed to letting in electricity and fuel supplies into Gaza, which they say are not covered by the same rules under laws of armed conflict.

A Telegraph reporter said water provision by the municipality is currently scheduled every two days, using up reserves from before the supply was shut off. Residents of southern Lebanon were told supplies from Israel would be resumed on Monday.

Israel’s decision to resume the water supply to the southern Gaza Strip follows strong pressure from the Biden administration, two Israeli officials told Axios.

Switching it off exacerbated the already dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, with aid groups warning water supplies were quickly running out.

Israel has been asking residents north of Wadi Gaza to leave their homes and move to the south of the strip as they prepare for a ground invasion.

Khan Yunis has been described to The Telegraph as an “absolute disaster” with hundreds of thousands of extra people in the densely populated area arriving while there is still constant bombing, no water, limited supplies, full hospitals and no electricity.

03:36 PM BST

Humza Yousaf's wife calls on world to stop 'horror' in Gaza

The wife of Scotland’s First Minister has called on world leaders to “give the children of Gaza a chance of life” as she spoke of her “complete despair” at the situation in the region.

Nadia El-Nakla said she fears the city where her family has a home is being “obliterated” after Israel launched an attack on the region against the terrorist group Hamas.

Her parents are currently trapped in Gaza after travelling there from Scotland recently to visit family. Ms El-Nakla spoke about the situation at the start of the SNP conference in Aberdeen on Sunday.

An emergency motion was passed unanimously by delegates, which calls on the UK Government to back United Nations demands for a humanitarian corridor to be set up, allowing people to leave and for aid to get into the territory.

03:28 PM BST

Half of Americans say Israel's attack on Hamas is justified

This is Lila Randall, taking over the live blog from Abbie Cheeseman.

Half of Americans believe the Israeli response to the Hamas attacks is fully justified, according to a CNN poll, while 20 per cent say it is partially justified.

But a breakdown of the figures shows sharp party and generational differences in the level of support Israel enjoys.

While 68 per cent of Republicans believe that Israel’s tactics are fully justified, only 38 per cent of Democrats.

Israel enjoys far more support among older Americans with 81 per cent of those over 65 saying its response is fully justified - a view held by only 27 per cent of 18-34 year olds.

There are similar differences when it comes to where Americans’ sympathies lie.

While the majority of both Republicans and Democrats sympathise with Israel, only 36 per cent of Republicans have “a lot of sympathy” for the Palestinians, compared with 49 per cent of Democrats.

A similar gulf emerges in responses according to age, with 87 per cent of those over 65 having a lot of sympathy for Israel and only 36 per cent for the Palestinians.

Whereas, 61 per cent of Americans under 35 have sympathy for Israel and 56 per cent for Palestine.

By David Millward, US Correspondent

02:45 PM BST

Soup kitchens in Khan Yunis as the southern Gaza Strip fills with displaced people

People cook on firewood, amid shortages of fuel and gas, to provide food for displaced Palestinians amid Israeli strikes in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip October 15, 2023 - MAHMUD HAMS/AFP via Getty Images

Palestinian Jamil Abu Asi distributes soup to people who lost their lives in Israeli airstrikes and take shelter at schools in Khan Yunis, Gaza on October 15, 2023. - Mustafa Hassona/Anadolu via Getty Images

02:41 PM BST

An update from Al Shifa hospital in the northern Gaza Strip

Ghassan Abu Sittah, a British-Palestinian doctor volunteering in Al Shifa hospital has sent a voice note explaining the dire situation today:

This morning we had two children from different places who were severely injured and who both carried the term Wounded Child No Surviving Family. It is one of the most heartbreaking things you can ever see. You have difficulty understanding how, while the emergency department is full of screaming relatives and patients and doctors and nurses rushing around...Then you come to this quiet place with a trolley and a wounded child and no one around them except medical staff. This is a war against children. Even the survivors, they will spend the rest of their lives on their own.

02:32 PM BST

Met Police launch appeal to identify women wearing pictures of paragliders at London pro-Palestine march

Police have launched an appeal to help identify two women seen to be wearing pictures of paragliders during a pro-Palestine march on Saturday, Max Stephens writes.

Hamas used paragliders in their surprise attack on Israel last week which killed more than 1,300 people.

Pictures of the demonstration through central London show two women, one wearing red, the other wearing black with a picture of a paraglider Sellotaped to their clothing.

In a video posted on Twitter, one of the women can be heard and seen chanting: “Israel is a terrorist state, the UK is a terrorist state, France is a terrorist state, Italy is a terrorist state”.

Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, has warned protesters who “mock the murder of Jewish people” that: “The police are coming for you.”

The Metropolitan Police, sharing an image of the two women online, said officers were actively investigating a public order offence and urged “these women or anyone who knows their identity to contact officers” via 101.

02:22 PM BST

Thousands of Moroccans take to the streets in pro-Palestine demonstration

Thousands of Moroccans take part in a protest in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, in Rabat, Morocco, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. - AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy

Thousands of Moroccans take part in a protest in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, in Rabat, Morocco, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. - Mosa'ab Elshamy

02:18 PM BST

Humanitarian organisations plead for the aid stacked up in Egypt to cross Rafah crossing

Action Aid has released a press statement “imploring” the Egyptian government to open the Rafah border crossing to allow aid in, where convoys are stuck on the other side. The Palestinian side of the crossing was damaged by air strikes on Tuesday. Foreigners were supposed to be able to leave on Saturday via the crossing but the Egyptians reportedly last minute imposed conditions that aid would be allowed to cross into Gaza. No movement has been made.

Reports from the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt indicate that crucial humanitarian supplies from Morocco and Egypt are unable to reach those who need them most. People in Gaza are on the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe, desperately requiring food and water to survive. The Israeli government is warning a land, sea and air offensive is coming, an offensive that will put at risk the lives of hundreds of thousands of people and which has condemned as a potential breach of international law. We continue to implore them to pull back from this threat. The Rafah border crossing, currently the sole passage out of Gaza for millions, has been closed for an extended period, cutting off the people of Gaza from much-needed humanitarian assistance and any ability to comply with evacuation orders. Women, children, the elderly and the wounded need food and water in Gaza right now. At a time when water is running out in Gaza, we implore the Egyptian government to open the Rafah border crossing to allow life-saving supplies including food and water to reach those in desperate need.

01:32 PM BST

In pictures: Israelis mourn the dead

An Israeli woman embraces her son as they look over the many graves of Israeli civilians during in the Mt. Herzl Military Cemetery in Jerusalem on October 15, 2023. - Jim Hollander/UPI/Shutterstock

An Israeli young woman is comforted as she mourns October 15, 2023 at the grave of Sergeant Dvir Leesha buried on October 8, 2023 in the Mt. Herzl Military Cemetery in Jerusalem. - Jim Hollander/UPI/Shutterstock

01:13 PM BST

Netanyahu to meet with families of hostages

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with representatives of the families of the hostages and missing persons at 4:30pm Israel time at an IDF base in central Israel, Haaretz reported.

The IDF said today that they have confirmed 126 people have been taken hostage by Hamas.

01:11 PM BST

Exchange of fire continues across the Lebanese-Israeli border

A picture taken on October 15, 2023, shows smoke billowing near an Israeli military site close to the southern Lebanese border village of Aita al-Shaab, following shelling by Hezbollah. - AFP

Israeli soldiers stand on armor personnel carriers near the Israeli border with Lebanon on October 15, 2023 Near Amiad , Israel. - Amir Levy/Getty Images

01:06 PM BST

Iran warns 'no one can guarantee' control of situation if Israel invades Gaza

Iran has warned that “no one can guarantee” control of the situation if Israel invades Gaza, ahead of an expected ground offensive by Israeli forces.

“If the attacks of the Zionist regime against the defenceless citizens and people of Gaza continue, no one can guarantee the control of the situation and the non-expansion of the conflicts,” Iran’s foreign ministry quoted Foreign Minster Hossein Amir-Abdollahian as saying during his meeting with Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

Abdollahian yesterday warned that when Hizbollah decides to enter the conflict, Israel will see a “huge earthquake”.

12:59 PM BST

Watch: 'Netanyahu is in trouble': Israeli protesters demand release of hostages | Tel Aviv Dispatch

12:19 PM BST

Backlog at Israeli ports grows as country steps up shipping supplies

The backlog of ships is growing at Israeli ports while operations continue at most terminals amid preparations by the military to launch a ground assault in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip, Reuters has reported.

Ashdod port said in its latest statement posted on its website that it continued to operate as normal “even under wartime”, adding that it was prepared to continue to supply Israel’s economy with everything that was needed “around the clock” to ensure the population did not experience shortages.

At least three cargo and dry bulk ships carrying cargo bound for Ashdod had stopped in waters nearby, with a further three vessels including an oil tanker and a container ship heading for the port, data from ship tracking and maritime analytics provider MarineTraffic showed on Sunday.

Around 13 ships - comprising cargo, container and dry bulk vessels - were currently moored inside Ashdod port, according to MarineTraffic data.

At least three laden dry bulk ships were waiting off Haifa in northern Israel, separate data showed. Haifa and Ashdod are Israel’s biggest and most vital ports.

The Port of Haifa, which handles multiple cargo segments including dry bulk goods, said on Sunday it was working continuously and also throughout the weekend.

11:26 AM BST

Graphic pictures: Palestinian children injured in Israeli air strikes

A Palestinian woman reacts next to a girl who was wounded in an Israeli strike, at Shifa hospital in Gaza City, October 15, 2023. - REUTERS/Mohammed al-Masri

A Palestinian boy, who was wounded in an Israeli strike, lies on a bed at Shift hospital in Gaza City, October 15, 2023. - REUTERS/Mohammed al-Masri

Injured Palestinian girl recieves medical treatment at Aqsa hospital after Israeli airstrikes in Deir El Balah, Gaza on October 15, 2023. - Ashraf Amra/Anadolu via Getty Images

11:14 AM BST

Watch: Israel claims to have killed mastermind behind Hamas kibbutz attack

11:14 AM BST

Up to 10 British hostages taken by Hamas

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has said that it is not “unreasonable” to estimate that up to 10 civilians were taken hostage by Hamas in last week’s bloody assault on Israel.

Speaking on Sky News this morning, Clevery added: “It is in Israel’s interest to avoid civilian casualties and Palestinian casualties because Hamas clearly wants to turn this into a wider Arab-Israeli war or indeed a war between the Muslim world and the wider world.”

The Gaza Health Ministry said 2,329 Palestinians have been killed since the fighting erupted, already making it the deadliest of the five Gaza wars.

“I have received regular commitments from the Israeli leadership, both military and civilian, that they are all conscious that the people of Palestinian are being used by Hamas,” he said. “They recognise that and they’re very conscious of their responsibilities.”

A spokesman for the Israeli army told CNN that the top priority in the military operation will be to rescue the hostages, who are “most likely” being held underground in an “elaborate network of tunnels”. There are 126 confirmed hostages according to their latest numbers.

11:13 AM BST

Thousands could die in Gazan hospitals as fuel runs low

Medics in Gaza are warning that thousands could die when fuel and supplies run out as convoys of humanitarian aid remain stacked up near Egypt’s border with the Gaza Strip, unable to enter. AP reports:

In Nasser Hospital, in the southern town of Khan Younis, intensive care rooms are packed with wounded patients, most of them children under the age of 3. Hundreds of people with severe blast injuries have come to the hospital, where fuel is expected to run out by Monday, said Dr. Mohammed Qandeel, a consultant at the critical care complex. There are 35 patients in the ICU who depend on ventilators to stay alive and another 60 on dialysis. If fuel runs out, “it means the whole health system will be shut down,” he said. “We are talking about another catastrophe, another war crime, a historical tragedy,” he said, as children moaned in pain in the background. “All these patients are in danger of death if the electricity is cut off.” Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, the head of pediatrics at the Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, said it did not evacuate despite Israeli orders. There are seven newborns in the ICU hooked up to ventilators, he said. “We cannot evacuate, that would mean death for them and other patients under our care.” And wounded patients keep coming in with severed limbs, severe burns and other life-threatening injuries. “It’s frightening,” he said. A crowd of men, women and children that medical officials estimated at 35,000 crammed into the city’s main hospital, Shifa, hoping it would be spared in the coming attack.

10:31 AM BST

Pictured: The view from Lebanon

This photo taken in the Lebanese town of Al-Marion shows smoke billowing following an Israeli missile bombardment on the town of Shebaa in southeast Lebanon, Oct. 14, 2023. - Xinhua

house is seen damaged in Israeli artillery shelling, which led to the death of a Lebanese couple, on the outskirts of the town of Shebaa in southeast Lebanon, Oct. 14, 2023. - Xinhua

The United Nations Interim Force In Lebanon (UNIFIL) peacekeepers patrol on the Lebanese-Israeli border on Oct. 14, 2023. - Xinhua

10:04 AM BST

Israel kills Hamas kibbutz attack mastermind

The Israeli Defence Forces claim they have killed another commander in Hamas’ elite Nukhba forces who they believe was behind the Kibbutz Nirim and Nir Oz massacres last weekend.

In a statement the IDF said that “as part of the extensive IDF strikes of senior operatives and terror infrastructure in the Gaza Strip” they killed the commander Bilal al Kedra as well as other Hamas and Islamic Jihad operatives.

The IDF carried out more than 100 air strikes across the Gaza Strip last night as preparations for the ground incursion continue. The US announced overnight that it would send a second carrier group to the eastern Mediterranean to act as a deterrence as the possibility of the conflict broadening into regional war increases.

A spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces told CNN that the top priority in the military operation is to rescue the hostages, who are “most likely” being held underground in an “elaborate network of tunnels”.

09:45 AM BST

Germany advises citizens against all travel to Lebanon, Israel and Palestinian territories

The German government on Sunday urged its nationals not to travel to Israel, the Palestinian territories or Lebanon because of “an escalation of violence”.

“Due to the escalation of violence in the region in connection with the massive terrorist attacks by Hamas on October 7, we warn against travelling to the countries and areas mentioned,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

“A travel warning is usually only issued if there is a risk to life and limb,” the ministry added in a thread on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The warning is an upgrade from the previous warning against travel to the Gaza Strip and some areas of Lebanon.

09:26 AM BST

Tensions heat up as West Bank Palestinians suffer deadliest month on record, in just a week

Israeli forces take Palestinians in custody as 3 wounded during Israeli raids on Al Am'ari Camp, Ramallah, West Bank on October 15, 2023. - Issam Rimawi/Anadolu via Getty Images

Smoke from Palestinians burning tires behind the Israeli separation barrier in Ramallah, West Bank, on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. - Jonathan Alpeyrie/Bloomberg

09:05 AM BST

Israel will evacuate civilians from the southern town as preparations for a ground offensive gather pace.

Residents of Sderot, which lies just a mile from the northeast corner of the Gaza strip, will be evacuated from 11:00 local time today, local authorities announced. Israeli media said the evacuation is not mandatory, although municipal authorities have urged people to leave.

Sderot has always been a prime target for Hamas missiles because of its proximity to the Gaza strip, and it has been one of the hardest hit by rocket barrages since war broke out on October 7.

It follows the mandatory evacuation last week of the survivors of massacres in villages and kibbutzes along the 232 highway, which runs south from Sdetot parallel to the Gaza border.

Israelis place their bags on board a bus as they evacuate from the southern Israeli city of Sderot to safer areas in the state of Israel on October 15 - JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images

09:02 AM BST

Israel tells residents not to go within 2 miles of Lebanon's borders

One person has died and three were injured in the attack on the Israeli village of Shtula that was launched from Lebanon, Reuters has reported.

The Israeli military has ordered residents not to go within two miles of the border.

Hizbollah issued a statement saying that the attack on Shtula was a response to Israeli strikes that have killed four people this week, including a journalist.

Israel declared the four kilometre area around the border a military zone and jammed GPS, warning residents that they may face glitches with location-based apps.

08:49 AM BST

Israeli military striking in Lebanon after reports of casualties

The Israeli army is currently in another back and forth across the increasingly tense Lebanese border.

Around 45 minutes ago the IDF said it was striking in Lebanon following an attack on the northern Israeli border village of Shtula.

Israel’s army radio says there were at least four casualties, though the IDF is yet to confirm that.

In an update five minutes ago the fighting was ongoing. An additional anti-tank missile targeted an IDF military post on the Lebanese border, it said, adding that they were striking back in Lebanese territory.

In a briefing with reporters just now the IDF spokesperson Richard Hecht said that Hizbollah should be “very careful” not to escalate the conflict. The timing would be “problematic,” Hecht said adding that it would bring “catastrophe” to Lebanon.

08:17 AM BST

US to start evacuations from Israel by sea

The US embassy has said that it will start evacuating US nationals and their immediate families by sea tomorrow.

Citizens are being urged to arrive at Haifa port by 9am for boarding, where they will be evacuated to Cyprus.

08:10 AM BST

Pictured: Devastation in Gazan refugee camps

A Palestinian youth reacts as he sits on the rubble following an Israeli military strike on the Rafah refugee camp, in the southern of Gaza Strip on Octobers 15, 2023 - MOHAMMED ABED / AFP

An injured woman is helped away from the site of an Israeli rocket attack in Al- Shati refugee camp in the west of Gaza City on, 14 October 2023. - MOHAMMED SABER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

08:07 AM BST

IDF sets another period for evacuations

People in the north of the Gaza Strip and Gaza City have been given another evacuation period by the IDF today.

Avichay Adraee, the IDF spokesperson for Arab media posted on X that the IDF “will refrain from targeting” the route between 10am and 1pm (8am to 11am UK time).

A ground invasion has seemed imminent over the past few days but the IDF will not confirm how many days the evacuation routes will continue for.

Some hospitals have refused to evacuate, citing the impossibility of moving the injured without them dying. Some civilians have also decided to stay put, some because they have nowhere to go, and others because they refuse to be displaced from their land again.

Residents of Gaza City and northern Gaza, in the past days, we've urged you to relocate to the southern area for your safety. We want to inform you that the IDF will not carry out any operations along this route from 10 AM to 1 PM. During this window, please take the opportunity… pic.twitter.com/JUkcGOg0yv — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 15, 2023

07:41 AM BST

Hamas claims responsibility for two infiltrations from Lebanon, says three killed

Hamas early this morning took responsibility for two infiltrations of the Israeli border from southern Lebanon, saying that three of their fighters had been killed.

“The group were able... to blow up the border fence and target the surveillance and access the checkpoint inside occupied Palestine,” on Saturday the statement read.

“It clashed with the enemy with fire support from medium weapons and inflicted losses on it,” it said, adding that Israeli planes killed three of the fighters.

In their statement, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades also claimed responsibility for an incident on Friday at the border when the group “advanced to go forth into occupied Palestine and was able to clash with the Zionist enemy army and withdraw peacefully.”

07:31 AM BST

Israeli communications minister seeks shutdown of Al Jazeera bureau

Good morning. Abbie Cheeseman here, I’ll be taking over the live blog from Beirut.

Israel’s communications minister said on Sunday he was seeking cabinet approval for a proposed closure of Al Jazeera’s local bureau, and accused the Qatari news station of pro-Hamas incitment and of exposing Israeli soldiers to potential attack from Gaza.

When the conflict flared in 2021, Israel bombed the building that housed the offices of Al Jazeera and the Associated Press, claiming that it was used by Hamas.

07:22 AM BST

Israel will launch Gaza assault 'soon', says military

Israel will launch an attack on Gaza “soon” and begin significant military operations once civilians have left the area.

A ground offensive in the north of Gaza, involving a “joint and coordinated attack from the air, sea and land”, is understood to be imminent.

Israel’s chief military spokesman, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, accused Hamas of trying to use civilians as human shields and issued a new appeal to Gaza residents to move south.

“We are going to attack Gaza City very broadly soon,” he said in an address on Saturday night, without giving a timetable for the attack against the 25-mile-long Gaza Strip territory.

Israel Defense Forces spokesman Lt Col Jonathan Conricus said Israel had given “ample warning” for more than 1 million Gazans to evacuate and move south.

“The Palestinian civilians in Gaza are not our enemies,” he said. “We don’t assess them as such, and we don’t target them as such. We are trying to do the right thing.”

The Palestinian health ministry said on Sunday that 300 Palestinians were killed, mostly children and women, and 800 others were injured in the Gaza Strip on Saturday.

06:52 AM BST

Tasks the two US carrier groups may face include humanitarian aid

The two US carrier groups dispatched to the eastern Mediterranean Sea to defend Israel can also provide humanitarian aid.

The Biden administration said late on Saturday it was sending a second carrier, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, and its strike group to the Eastern Mediterranean to support Israel.

Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said the additional carrier was being sent “as part of our effort to deter hostile actions against Israel or any efforts toward widening this war following Hamas’s attack on Israel”.

The Eisenhower will join the USS Gerald R. Ford carrier strike group, which is already sailing near Israel, to bolster US presence there with a host of destroyers, fighter aircraft and cruisers.

The Eisenhower deployed from its homeport of Norfolk, Virginia, on Friday. Having two carriers in the region can provide a host of options.

They can disperse and serve as primary command and control operations centres, to cover a wide swath of area. They can conduct information warfare. They can launch and recover E2-Hawkeye surveillance planes that provide early warnings on missile launches, conduct surveillance and manage the airspace.

Both ships carry F-18 fighter jets that could fly intercepts or strike targets. They also have significant capabilities for humanitarian work, including an onboard hospital with medics, surgeons and doctors, and they sail with helicopters that can be used to airlift critical supplies in or victims out.

F/A-18C Hornets fly over the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower - 353175398/US Defence Department/AFP

06:42 AM BST

Death toll in Gaza climbs to 2,329, says Hamas ministry

The death toll in the Gaza Strip reached 2,329 dead and 9,714 injured on Sunday morning, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

The latest casualty toll by the Hamas-controlled ministry reflects those killed and injured by Israel since the conflict started on October 7.

05:56 AM BST

Israel acting 'beyond scope of self-defence', says China's foreign minister

Israel’s actions in Gaza have gone “beyond the scope of self-defence” and the Israeli government must “cease its collective punishment of the people of Gaza”, China’s foreign minister Wang Yi said on Sunday.

Mr Wang, who made the comments on a call to his Saudi Arabian counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Saturday, said “all parties should not take any action to escalate the situation and should return to the negotiating table as soon as possible”, according to a foreign ministry readout.

05:55 AM BST

Chinese envoy to visit Middle East to push for peace talks

Chinese envoy Zhai Jun will visit the Middle East next week to push for a ceasefire and peace talks in the war between Israel and Hamas, state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Sunday.

Mr Zhai “will visit the Middle East next week to coordinate with various parties for a ceasefire, to protect civilians, ease the situation, and promote peace talks,” CCTV said in a video posted to its official social media account on Sunday.

04:14 AM BST

300 people killed in Gaza in past 24 hours

Three hundred people, mostly children and women, were killed and 800 others were injured in Gaza on Saturday, the Palestinian health ministry said.

More than 2,200 people are dead and nearly 10,000 have been wounded since the conflict began last weekend, according to Gaza authorities. A quarter of those dead are understood to be children.

A fireball erupts during Israeli bombardment in the northern Gaza Strip - AFP

04:05 AM BST

US intensifies its defence and diplomatic responses

Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin’s announcement that the US was moving up a second carrier strike group in support of Israel has come as Secretary of State Antony Blinken intensified diplomatic outreach across the Middle East and beyond to rally an international response to prevent the Israel-Hamas war from expanding.

Mr Blinken met Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Riyadh before stopping in the United Arab Emirates as he sought ways to help civilians trapped in between the fighting and to address the growing humanitarian crisis.

The Biden administration has not publicly urged Israel to restrain its response after the Hamas attack a week ago, but has emphasised the country’s commitment to following the rules of war.

Addressing a Human Rights Campaign dinner on Saturday in Washington, Joe Biden linked the humanitarian crisis in Gaza to different versions of hate that he said must be stopped.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday. - Jacquelyn Martin/AP

04:04 AM BST

US to send second strike group to deter 'hostile' Hamas

The United States will send a second aircraft carrier strike group to the eastern Mediterranean “to deter hostile actions against Israel or any efforts toward widening this war following Hamas’s attack,” Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Saturday.

The USS Eisenhower and its affiliated warships will join another carrier group already deployed to the region in the wake of Hamas’s attack on Israel a week ago.

The deployment signals Washington’s “ironclad commitment to Israel’s security and our resolve to deter any state or non-state actor seeking to escalate this war,” Mr Austin said in a statement.

02:37 AM BST

More Hamas rockets and Israeli strikes ahead of offensive

Fighting has continued in the run-up to the expected ground offensive, with Hamas launching rockets into Israel and Israel carrying out more strikes in Gaza.

An Israeli airstrike near the Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza killed at least 27 people and wounded another 80, Gaza health authorities said.

Most of the victims were women and children, the authorities said. Doctors from Kamal Edwan Hospital shared chaotic footage of charred and disfigured bodies.

Palestinians search for survivors of an aerial bombing on Jabaliya, near Gaza City. - Mohammad Al Masri/AP

02:34 AM BST

Netanyahu visits stricken communities

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Be’eri and Kfar Azza, two southern border communities where Hamas militants slaughtered dozens of Israelis, to meet soldiers and tour the ruins of bloodied homes.

Hundreds of relatives of the scores of Israelis and foreigners captured by Hamas and taken to Gaza gathered outside the Israeli Defence Ministry in Tel Aviv, demanding their release.

“This is my cry out to the world: Please help bring my family, my wife and three kids,” said Avihai Brodtz of Kfar Azza. Many expressed anger toward the government, saying they still have no information about their loved ones.

02:32 AM BST

Hamas leader meets Iranian minister for 'continued co-operation'

In Qatar at the weekend, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh met Iran’s foreign minister and they discussed the Palestinian militant group’s deadly attack in Israel “and agreed to continue co-operation” to achieve the group’s goals, according to a Hamas statement.

During their meeting in Qatar’s capital Doha, Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian praised the rampage as a “historic victory” that had dealt a setback to Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory.

Iran has said it will intervene if the Israeli operation in Gaza continues, two diplomatic sources told the Axios news agency.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian visiting Damascus on Friday. - Louai Beshara/AFP via Getty Images

02:23 AM BST

Palestinian civilians flee northern Gaza in 'hundreds of thousands'

The Palestinian scramble continued into Sunday for escape from northern Gaza as Israel intensified warnings of an imminent offensive by ‘‘air, ground and sea’’ following Hamas militants’ atrocities in Israel a week ago.

In a nationally broadcast address on Saturday night, Israel’s chief military spokesman, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, accused Hamas of trying to use civilians as human shields and issued a new appeal to Gaza residents to move south. “We are going to attack Gaza City very broadly soon,” he said, without giving a timetable for the attack against the 25-mile-long Gaza Strip territory.

“The Palestinian civilians in Gaza are not our enemies,” an Israeli military spokesman, John Conricus, said. “We don’t assess them as such, and we don’t target them as such. We are trying to do the right thing.”

At Gaza City’s main hospital, al-Shifa, a crowd of men, women and children that medical officials estimated at 35,000 crammed into bloodied hallways and on hospital grounds, sitting under trees as well as inside the building’s lobby, hoping to be protected from the fighting.

An injured woman is helped away from the site of a rocket attack in Al- Shati refugee camp in the west of Gaza City on Saturday. - Mohammed Saber/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

02:14 AM BST

Palestinian president briefs Biden on efforts to aid Palestinian civilians

President Joe Biden on Saturday spoke with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas as well as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, urging the leaders to allow humanitarian aid to the region and affirmed his support for efforts to protect civilians.

While Mr Biden has spoken to Mr Netanyahu multiple times since the Hamas attack, Saturday’s call was his first to Mr Abbas, who runs the Palestinian Authority which controls the West Bank. According to a readout of the call, Mr Abbas briefed the US President on efforts to bring aid to Palestinian people, particularly in Gaza.

Mr Biden reiterated to Mr Abbas that “Hamas does not stand for the Palestinian people’s right to dignity and self-determination”, according to the readout.

Mr Biden spoke with Mr Netanyahu to “reiterate unwavering US support for Israel’’, according to the readout. He briefed the Israeli leader on regional efforts to ensure civilian access to food, water and medical care.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, right, meets US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Amman, Jordan on Friday. - Palestinian Presidency/Anadolu via Getty Images

02:06 AM BST

UK pro-Palestinian protests attract tens of thousands of people

Tens of thousands of people rallied on Saturday in London and other UK cities at pro-Palestinian demonstrations, amid police warnings that anyone showing support for the militant group Hamas could face arrest.

Protesters marching through the heart of the British capital were shadowed by a heavy police presence of more than 1,000 officers.

Similar rallies took place in Manchester in northern England, Edinburgh and Glasgow in Scotland, and other UK cities.

In London, demonstrators massed neared BBC News’ headquarters before an afternoon rally near Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Downing Street office and residence. The broadcaster has been criticised by supporters of both Israel and the Palestinians.

02:05 AM BST

WHO says evacuating Gaza patients may be 'death sentence'

The World Health Organisation said forcing thousands of hospital patients to evacuate to already overflowing hospitals in the southern Gaza Strip could be “tantamount to a death sentence”.

Israel has warned Palestinians to evacuate northern Gaza ahead of an expected ground offensive against Hamas, one week after the deadliest attack in Israel’s history.

“WHO strongly condemns Israel’s repeated orders for the evacuation of 22 hospitals treating more than 2,000 inpatients in northern Gaza,” the UN health agency said in a statement.

Moving 2,000 patients to southern Gaza, “where health facilities are already running at maximum capacity and unable to absorb a dramatic rise in the number patients, could be tantamount to a death sentence,” WHO said.

02:03 AM BST

Airstrike on Aleppo airport 'followed Palestinian rocket attack from Syria'

Syria’s civil airports of Aleppo and Damascus also host military bases, which are reportedly transit points for Iranian arms sent to the Lebanon-based militant Hezbollah group. The airports came under reported Israeli airstrikes last week, and Aleppo’s again on Saturday.

Al-Jazeera news agency has said Israel had for years carried out attacks on targets in Syria, including main airports, as part of operations believed to be aimed at disrupting supply lines for Iran, an ally of the Syrian Assad regime as well as Hamas.

Saturday’s air strike came “from the direction of the sea”, according to Rami Abdel Rahman, who heads the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, and he said five people were injured.

Earlier on Saturday, Israel shelled Syria after air raid sirens sounded in settlements on the annexed Golan Heights, the army said. The Observatory said Israel retaliated after Palestinian factions working with Hezbollah launched a rocket from southern Syria towards the occupied Golan Heights.

Smoke rises from Israeli shelling on the outskirts of the Lebanese village of Kfar Chouba, Lebanon, on Saturday. The shelling occurred during an exchange of fire along Lebanon's border with Syria's Israeli-occupied Golan Heights between Hizbollah fighters and Israeli troops. - Mohammad Zaatari/AP

01:57 AM BST

Israel strikes Syria's Aleppo airport, a supply link for Iran

Israel has launched a new air strike against northern Syria’s Aleppo airport that put it out of service, according to the Syrian defence ministry. The airport is believed to be a supply link for Hamas ally Iran, also an ally of the Syrian Assad regime.

‘‘The Israeli enemy carried out an air attack from the direction of the Mediterranean Sea, west of Latakia, targeting Aleppo International Airport, which led to material damage to the airport and it being out of service,” the Syrian ministry said.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Syrian state news agency Sana reported last Thursday that Israel had launched missile strikes on Syria’s on the Damascus and Aleppo airports, knocking both out of service.

Syria's Prime Minister Hussein Arnous inspects damage at the runway of Damascus International Airport on the outskirts of the Syrian capital last Friday after an Israeli air strike. - SANA/AFP via Getty Images

01:41 AM BST

Welcome to today's live blog

We will be bringing you the latest news and updates on the war between Israel and Hamas.

Israel remains at full readiness to launch a ground invasion in the north of Gaza.

