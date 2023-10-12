Israel-Palestine latest news: Israel has used white phosphorus in Gaza, human rights group claims

An explosion following an air strike in Gaza on Thursday night - GETTY IMAGES

Human Rights Watch has accused Israel of using white phosphorus munitions capable of burning human flesh in Gaza and Lebanon.

The international non-governmental organisation claimed it had verified videos showing repeated use of artillery-fired white phosphorus in Gaza and Lebanon on Tuesday and Wednesday.

White phosphorus can cause severe burns, putting civilians at risk of serious and long-term injuries, including causing multiple organ failure.

Its use as a weapon of war in Gaza, one of the most densely populated places on the planet, violates international humanitarian laws, HRW said.

The Israeli Defense Forces have been approached for comment.

12:17 AM BST

Israel publishes picture of murdered baby

The Israeli government has released a graphic photograph that appears to show the body of a baby murdered by Hamas terrorists.

It shows a blood-stained infant, still dressed in a babygrow and nappy, lying inside a small body bag.

The baby’s face has been blurred out. Gloved hands of two Israeli forensic workers in white overalls can be seen in the background.

The official Twitter account of the Israeli government has posted a distressing image that appears to show a baby murdered by Hamas terrorists. The Telegraph is giving readers the choice of whether they wish to view the image.

Read more: Israel publishes picture of baby murdered by Hamas

12:15 AM BST

What is white phosphorus?

White phosphorus bombs are chemical weapons and their use against civilians would breach international law, including the UN Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons.

Upon contact, white phosphorus can burn people “down to the bone” as it is highly soluble in human flesh, according to the NGO.

Dressed wounds can reignite when the dressings are removed and the wounds are re-exposed to oxygen, and even relatively minor burns can prove fatal.

12:02 AM BST

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the latest developments in Gaza.

Here’s a summary of the top stories:

The Israeli government has released a graphic photograph that appears to show the body of a baby murdered by Hamas terrorists

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s prime minister, went even further, publishing several other pictures showing the charred remains of infants

Israel is pounding Gaza with missiles and troops, while tanks gather for a full ground invasion

Rishi Sunak said Israel was the victim of the world’s third-worst terror attack since 1970

Britain is sending warships to help prevent any future massacres in Israel and deter Israel’s regional foes, such as Iran, from joining the war

Ben Wallace, the former defence secretary, warned that Iran was trying to provoke Israel into an “over-reaction”

Israel launched twin air strikes on Syria’s Aleppo and Damascus airports in an attempt to stem the flow of weapons to Lebanese faction Hizbollah

Britain’s Foreign Office said it had “temporarily” withdrawn the families of staff at its embassy in Tel Aviv and the consulate in Jerusalem

France banned all pro-Palestine demonstrations, but police later clashed with protesters in Paris

The Metropolitan Police said it would not ban flying the Palestinian flag at demonstrations ahead of a pro-Palestine rally in London on Saturday

Palestine supporters appear to have torn down posters of missing Israeli children in London

