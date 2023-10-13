Israel-Palestine latest news: Israel has used white phosphorus in Gaza, human rights group claims
Human Rights Watch has accused Israel of using white phosphorus munitions capable of burning human flesh in Gaza and Lebanon.
The international non-governmental organisation claimed it had verified videos showing repeated use of artillery-fired white phosphorus in Gaza and Lebanon on Tuesday and Wednesday.
White phosphorus can cause severe burns, putting civilians at risk of serious and long-term injuries, including causing multiple organ failure.
Its use as a weapon of war in Gaza, one of the most densely populated places on the planet, violates international humanitarian laws, HRW said.
Asked for comment on the allegations, Israel’s military said it was “currently not aware of the use of weapons containing white phosphorous in Gaza”. It did not provide comment on the rights watchdog’s allegations of their use in Lebanon.
Follow the latest updates below
01:51 AM BST
UN issues appeal to help Palestinians
The United Nations on Thursday issued an emergency appeal for $294 million to address “the most urgent needs” in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.
The funds would be used to help more than 1.2 million people, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said, stressing that aid groups do not have “the resources required to adequately respond to the full range of needs of vulnerable Palestinians.”
01:27 AM BST
HRW claims it has proof Israel used white phosphorus
Human Rights Watch said it had verified footage showing multiple airbursts of artillery-fired white phosphorus over Gaza City’s port and in two rural locations along the Israel-Lebanon border.
It said it had also interviewed two people who described an attack in Gaza.
They estimated that the attack took place sometime between 11.30 am and 1pm. Both said that the smell was stifling.
“Any time that white phosphorus is used in crowded civilian areas, it poses a high risk of excruciating burns and lifelong suffering,” said Lama Fakih, Middle East and North Africa director at Human Rights Watch.
“White phosphorus is unlawfully indiscriminate when airburst in populated urban areas, where it can burn down houses and cause egregious harm to civilians.”
01:02 AM BST
X investigated by EU over disinformation
Elon Musk’s X platform is being investigated by the European Union over the dissemination of violent content and misinformation related to the Israel-Hamas war.
The move by Thierry Breton, a European commissioner, ramps up the pressure on social media companies to remove illegal and harmful content from their platforms in order to comply with a landmark European law.
Under the Digital Services Act (DSA), large social media companies must follow tough new rules on stopping the spread of disinformation and other harmful material or face penalties of up to six per cent of their global revenues.
Read more: Elon Musk’s X investigated by EU over disinformation about Israel-Hamas war
12:45 AM BST
UN: 423,000 people forced out of Gaza
More than 423,000 people have now been forced to flee their homes in the Gaza Strip, the United Nations said, as heavy Israeli bombardments continue to hit the Palestinian enclave.
As of late Thursday, the number of displaced people in Gaza had risen by an additional 84,444 people and reached 423,378, the UN humanitarian agency OCHA said.
12:17 AM BST
Israel publishes picture of murdered baby
The Israeli government has released a graphic photograph that appears to show the body of a baby murdered by Hamas terrorists.
It shows a blood-stained infant, still dressed in a babygrow and nappy, lying inside a small body bag.
The baby’s face has been blurred out. Gloved hands of two Israeli forensic workers in white overalls can be seen in the background.
The official Twitter account of the Israeli government has posted a distressing image that appears to show a baby murdered by Hamas terrorists. The Telegraph is giving readers the choice of whether they wish to view the image.
Read more: Israel publishes picture of baby murdered by Hamas
12:15 AM BST
What is white phosphorus?
White phosphorus munitions can legally be used on battlefields to make smoke screens, generate illumination, mark targets or burn bunkers and buildings.
Upon contact, white phosphorus can burn people “down to the bone” as it is highly soluble in human flesh, according to the NGO.
Dressed wounds can reignite when the dressings are removed and the wounds are re-exposed to oxygen, and even relatively minor burns can prove fatal.
Because it has legal uses, white phosphorus is not banned as a chemical weapon under international conventions.
White phosphorous is considered an incendiary weapon under Protocol III of the Convention on the Prohibition of Use of Certain Conventional Weapons. The protocol prohibits using incendiary weapons against military targets located among civilians, although Israel has not signed it and is not bound by it.
12:02 AM BST
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the latest developments in Gaza.
Here’s a summary of the top stories:
The Israeli government has released a graphic photograph that appears to show the body of a baby murdered by Hamas terrorists
Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s prime minister, went even further, publishing several other pictures showing the charred remains of infants
Israel is pounding Gaza with missiles and troops, while tanks gather for a full ground invasion
Rishi Sunak said Israel was the victim of the world’s third-worst terror attack since 1970
Britain is sending warships to help prevent any future massacres in Israel and deter Israel’s regional foes, such as Iran, from joining the war
Ben Wallace, the former defence secretary, warned that Iran was trying to provoke Israel into an “over-reaction”
Israel launched twin air strikes on Syria’s Aleppo and Damascus airports in an attempt to stem the flow of weapons to Lebanese faction Hizbollah
Britain’s Foreign Office said it had “temporarily” withdrawn the families of staff at its embassy in Tel Aviv and the consulate in Jerusalem
France banned all pro-Palestine demonstrations, but police later clashed with protesters in Paris
The Metropolitan Police said it would not ban flying the Palestinian flag at demonstrations ahead of a pro-Palestine rally in London on Saturday
Palestine supporters appear to have torn down posters of missing Israeli children in London