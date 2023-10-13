Israel-Palestine latest news: Israel has used white phosphorus in Gaza, human rights group claims

An explosion following an air strike in Gaza on Thursday night - GETTY IMAGES

Human Rights Watch has accused Israel of using white phosphorus munitions capable of burning human flesh in Gaza and Lebanon.

The international non-governmental organisation claimed it had verified videos showing repeated use of artillery-fired white phosphorus in Gaza and Lebanon on Tuesday and Wednesday.

White phosphorus can cause severe burns, putting civilians at risk of serious and long-term injuries, including causing multiple organ failure.

Its use as a weapon of war in Gaza, one of the most densely populated places on the planet, violates international humanitarian laws, HRW said.

Asked for comment on the allegations, Israel’s military said it was “currently not aware of the use of weapons containing white phosphorous in Gaza”. It did not provide comment on the rights watchdog’s allegations of their use in Lebanon.

01:51 AM BST

UN issues appeal to help Palestinians

The United Nations on Thursday issued an emergency appeal for $294 million to address “the most urgent needs” in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

The funds would be used to help more than 1.2 million people, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said, stressing that aid groups do not have “the resources required to adequately respond to the full range of needs of vulnerable Palestinians.”

Palestinians search for bodies after an Israeli air strike on a refugee camp in Gaza on Thursday - AP

01:27 AM BST

HRW claims it has proof Israel used white phosphorus

Human Rights Watch said it had verified footage showing multiple airbursts of artillery-fired white phosphorus over Gaza City’s port and in two rural locations along the Israel-Lebanon border.

It said it had also interviewed two people who described an attack in Gaza.

They estimated that the attack took place sometime between 11.30 am and 1pm. Both said that the smell was stifling.

“Any time that white phosphorus is used in crowded civilian areas, it poses a high risk of excruciating burns and lifelong suffering,” said Lama Fakih, Middle East and North Africa director at Human Rights Watch.

“White phosphorus is unlawfully indiscriminate when airburst in populated urban areas, where it can burn down houses and cause egregious harm to civilians.”

01:02 AM BST

X investigated by EU over disinformation

Elon Musk’s X platform is being investigated by the European Union over the dissemination of violent content and misinformation related to the Israel-Hamas war.

The move by Thierry Breton, a European commissioner, ramps up the pressure on social media companies to remove illegal and harmful content from their platforms in order to comply with a landmark European law.

Under the Digital Services Act (DSA), large social media companies must follow tough new rules on stopping the spread of disinformation and other harmful material or face penalties of up to six per cent of their global revenues.

12:45 AM BST

UN: 423,000 people forced out of Gaza

More than 423,000 people have now been forced to flee their homes in the Gaza Strip, the United Nations said, as heavy Israeli bombardments continue to hit the Palestinian enclave.

As of late Thursday, the number of displaced people in Gaza had risen by an additional 84,444 people and reached 423,378, the UN humanitarian agency OCHA said.

12:17 AM BST

Israel publishes picture of murdered baby

The Israeli government has released a graphic photograph that appears to show the body of a baby murdered by Hamas terrorists.

It shows a blood-stained infant, still dressed in a babygrow and nappy, lying inside a small body bag.

The baby’s face has been blurred out. Gloved hands of two Israeli forensic workers in white overalls can be seen in the background.

The official Twitter account of the Israeli government has posted a distressing image that appears to show a baby murdered by Hamas terrorists. The Telegraph is giving readers the choice of whether they wish to view the image.

12:15 AM BST

What is white phosphorus?

White phosphorus munitions can legally be used on battlefields to make smoke screens, generate illumination, mark targets or burn bunkers and buildings.

Upon contact, white phosphorus can burn people “down to the bone” as it is highly soluble in human flesh, according to the NGO.

Dressed wounds can reignite when the dressings are removed and the wounds are re-exposed to oxygen, and even relatively minor burns can prove fatal.

Because it has legal uses, white phosphorus is not banned as a chemical weapon under international conventions.

White phosphorous is considered an incendiary weapon under Protocol III of the Convention on the Prohibition of Use of Certain Conventional Weapons. The protocol prohibits using incendiary weapons against military targets located among civilians, although Israel has not signed it and is not bound by it.

12:02 AM BST

Here's a summary of the top stories: