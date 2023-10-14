Israel-Palestine latest news: Hizbollah 'have their fingers on the trigger to shoot', says Iran

Palestinians flee from northern Gaza to the south after the Israeli army issued an unprecedented evacuation warning to a population of over 1 million people in northern Gaza, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. - AP Photo/Hatem Moussa

Iran’s foreign minister has warned from Beirut that Hizbollah has scenarios “designed” and “prepared” if Israel does not stop its attacks on Gaza and that “their finger is on the trigger to shoot.”

“I know about the scenarios that Hizbollah has put in place,” Hossein Amirabdollahian told reporters. “Any step the resistance (Hizbollah) will take will cause a huge earthquake in the Zionist entity.”

“I want to warn the war criminals and those who support this entity before it’s too late to stop the crimes against civilians in Gaza, because it might be too late in a few hours,” he added.

He said that he will be contacting UN officials in the Middle East because “there is still an opportunity to work on an initiative (to end the war) but it might be too late tomorrow.”

The Lebanese-Israeli border has grown increasingly tense in the past days and analysts fear an Israeli ground incursion into Gaza could be the red-line that will push Hizbollah into fully entering the conflict.

Hizbollah, Iran’s largest proxy force, is Israel’s most immediate threat boasting an estimated 150,000 rockets and missiles as well as thousands of war-hardened fighters who fought alongside the Syrian regime.

02:02 PM BST

Hizbollah hits Israeli positions is disputed territory, it says

Hizbollah has put out a statement saying that it has attacked five Israeli positions in the disputed Shebaa Farms.

The statement said that they carried out the attack at 3:15pm (13:15 UK time) using guided missiles and mortar shells.

The IDF put out a statement saying that it is striking the “origin of the launches” in response.

01:56 PM BST

Watch: Palestinian supporters march in protest against Israel in London

01:26 PM BST

Pictured: The funeral of slain Lebanese journalist Issam Abdullah, killed in an Israeli strike on journalists yesterday

Fatma Kanso, mother of Issam Abdullah, a Lebanese national and Reuters videojournalist who was killed in southern Lebanon by shelling from the direction of Israel, mourns over her son's body during his funeral in his home town of Al Khiyam, Lebanon October 14, 2023. - REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

People attend the funeral ceremony of Reuters journalist Issam Abdallah, who was killed by Israeli forces while working in southern Lebanon in Khiam town of Nabatieh Governorate, Lebanon on October 14, 2023. - Houssam Shbaro/Anadolu via Getty Images

Maher Nazeh, a Reuters journalist who was one of the six injured said that they were filming missile fire coming from the direction of Israel when one struck Abdallah as he was sitting on a low stone wall near the rest of the group. Seconds later, another missile hit the car being used by the group, setting it aflame.

The Associated Press and Al Jazeera, who also had reporters injured in the attack, said the shells were Israeli.

The Lebanese Army also said that Abdallah was killed by an Israeli missile strike.

01:25 PM BST

The build up of tanks grows around Gaza for the expected ground incursion

شاهد.. أرتال من الدبابات الإسرائيلية تصل إلى غلاف #غزة مع احتمالية اقتراب الاجتياح البري#قناة_الغد pic.twitter.com/aorunOm0cg — قناة الغد (@AlGhadTV) October 14, 2023

01:22 PM BST

France deploys 7,000 troops and closes Louvre after teacher stabbed in act of 'Islamist terrorism'

France will mobilise up to 7,000 soldiers to increase security after a teacher was killed and three others wounded in an attack that Emmanuel Macron, the president of France, described as “Islamist terrorism”.

The country was moved to its highest terrorism alert, triggering extra security deployments after a French literature teacher, Dominique Bernard, was killed whilst trying to “protect” pupils at lycée Gambetta-Carnot in Arras.

Paris’s Louvre museum closed on Saturday for “security reasons”. Museum staff allegedly told visitors that they had received a bomb threat.

According to the French press, up to 15,000 visitors had to be evacuated.

It was not immediately clear if the incident was related to the current conflict between Israel and Hamas.

01:06 PM BST

Pictured: London's Palestinian solidarity march

London's Palestinian solidarity march - Jamie Lorriman

12:53 PM BST

Warnings of potential for infectious disease outbreak in Al Shifa hospital in northern Gaza Strip

Ghassan Abu Sittah, a British-Palestinian doctor in Gaza has warned of the possibility of an infectious disease outbreak in Al Shifa hospital has the conditions grow more dire by the day.

“Shifa hospital is overwhelmed with internally displaced families. There are people sleeping on the floors everywhere even inside the hospital. The crowding is going to lead to an infectious disease outbreak. The doctors have brought their families into the hospital for safety,” he posted on X.

12:42 PM BST

Moscow's deputy foreign minister hopes to meet Hamas

Russia has renewed its offer to mediate the conflict between Israel and Hamas, with the deputy foreign minister today saying that he hopes to meet the Hamas leadership in Doha next week to negotiate the release of hostages.

Russia’s RIA Novosti news agency reported Mikhail Bogdanov as saying: “If they are willing, we always are in favour of contact. Especially in this situation (the meeting) would be useful for solving practical issues, including the freeing of hostages.”

12:25 PM BST

Egypt erects 'temporary' concrete blast walls on Rafah crossing to stop Palestinian exodus

Egypt has erected “temporary” blast walls on its side of the Rafah crossing – which has been closed for days because of Israeli air strikes – two Egyptian officials have told AP, to avoid a mass exodus of Palestinians fleeing.

🔴 Breaking: Egypt places concrete barriers in front of its Rafah border crossing gate



Egypt closed the road linking the Egyptian and Palestinian terminals at the Rafah border crossing on Friday night, placing concrete barriers in front of the gate to the Egyptian terminal,… pic.twitter.com/bANeuJrdMk — Mada Masr مدى مصر (@MadaMasr) October 14, 2023

It is not immediately clear how this will affect reported plans to allow foreigners to leave Gaza today.

12:15 PM BST

Watch: How the first week of war unfolded, according to The Telegraph

12:08 PM BST

Lebanon to submit a formal complaint to UN over Israel's deliberate killing of Issam Abdullah

Lebanon will submit a formal complaint to the UN security council over Israel’s “deliberate killing” of journalist Issam Abdullah yesterday.

Just after 5pm yesterday Israel directly hit a group of journalists who were reporting from the south of Lebanon, eyewitnesses, the injured and live streamed footage show.

They were all clearly marked as press and were in a place they deemed safe to film from, some distance from where an exchange of fire between Israel and Hizbollah was happening.

One strike hit Issam’s exact position while another hit an Al Jazeera car.

Lebanon’s state media carried the news of the complaint and called it a “crime against freedom of opinion and the press, human rights, and international humanitarian law.”

Israel said that it is investigating the incident, did not take responsibility for it but said it was “very sorry” for the death of Abdullah. Six other journalists were injured, some still hospitalised with serious injuries.

11:53 AM BST

Pictured: Rocket damage in southern Israel

Amit and Moti Dagan, farmers from Ashkelon, stand in their damaged large greenhouse following intense rocket attacks from Gaza Strip into Israel in recent days, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, October 14, 2023. - REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura

11:34 AM BST

IDF colonel claims 'there is no humanitarian crisis in Gaza'

A Colonel in the Israeli Defence Forces has claimed that “there is no humanitarian crisis in Gaza” as hospitals report that they are overwhelmed, the UN reports that there is no clean drinking water and electricity has been cut by Israel.

“Israel maintains contact with international organisations, fulfilling legal obligations,” Colonel Moshe Tetro, head of Israel’s Gaza Coordination & Liaison Administration continued.

International organisations have been calling for a humanitarian corridor to be opened as the crisis inside blockaded Gaza reaches “life or death,” as the UN put it this morning.

11:26 AM BST

'At time of writing the hospital is still standing'

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has shared an update on the chaotic situation that hospitals are facing in the north of the Gaza Strip, where Israeli forces have ordered an evacuation – likely as a precursor to a ground invasion – but where doctors say it is an impossibility.

Last night MSF said that Israel had given Al Awda Hospital just two hours to evacuate as their staff were still treating patients.

“We unequivocally condemn this action, the continued indiscriminate bloodshed and attacks on health care in Gaza,” they said. The Israelis then delayed it until 6am this morning, they updated.

“At time of writing the hospital is still standing, they updated 20 minutes ago, anticipating an air strike against it.

“After spending part of the night in the street with bombs landing in close proximity, we understand that some medical staff and all patients have been able to move...but the situation remains extremely complicated and chaotic.”

Below we have reported testimonies from other doctors who have explained how impossible it is to evacuate people from hospitals – not only just because of the lack of beds in hospitals in the south – but because many would die en route.

11:17 AM BST

Pictured: Israeli air strikes in Khan Yunis

A Palestinian man uses a fire extinguisher to douse a fire following an Israeli strike, in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on October 14, 2023. - YASSER QUDIH/AFP via Getty Images

11:16 AM BST

All of the northern Gaza Strip has six hours to leave

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) has ordered civilians north of Wadi Gaza to move south between 10am and 4pm local time, claiming they will be able to do so “without harm.”

The IDF first told civilians to flee to the south of the Gaza Strip yesterday, as preparations for a ground incursion ramped up. They later bombed a road being used by evacuees according to the Palestinian health ministry, geolocated videos and footage from hospitals in the aftermath, killing at least 70 and injuring more than 200.

Hospitals in the north of the Gaza Strip – the most densely populated – have said they cannot evacuate. Some civilians said they simply have no other place to go.

Hospitals in the area have warned they will not be able to evacuate because critically-ill patients cannot be moved.

“It’s really a new Nakba here and even it’s worse than the first one,” said Yusuf Abu Rish, the head of Shifa hospital in northern Gaza. “For the evacuation of Shifa, it is something impossible. No one can evacuate Shifa hospital... Most of the cases are unstable and if we want to transfer them, even if there are extra beds, in other hospitals, which is not true, they [patients] will die because they are unable to be transported.”

11:02 AM BST

More than 120 hostages inside Gaza, IDF says

The IDF has confirmed that there are at least 120 hostages – both civilian and military – being held by Hamas inside Gaza, a spokesperson told reporters.

They have been carrying out “small” and “contained” raids over the past 24 hours, mainly to look for hostages and to take out anyone who approached the border, the spokesperson continued.

10:59 AM BST

IDF claims to have killed Ali Qadi, commander in Hamas' elite Nukhba forces

The IDF has claimed that it has killed Ali Qadi, a company commander in Hamas’ elite Nukhba forces who they said “led the terror attack in Israeli communities near the Gaza Strip last weekend.”

The statement from the IDF added that he had been “apprehended following the kidnapping and murder of Israeli civilians” in 2005 “and was released as part of the Gilad Shalit prisoner exchange.”

כלי טיס של חיל-אוויר, בהכוונה מודיעינית של שב"כ ואמ"ן, חיסלו את עלי קאצ'י, מפקד בכוח הנח'בה של ארגון הטרור חמאס, שהוביל מתקפת טרור ביישובי עוטף עזה בסוף השבוע האחרון. בשנת 2005 עלי נעצר בעקבות חטיפה ורצח של ישראלים והוחזר כחלק מעסקת גלעד שליט. pic.twitter.com/BpfqdxEUeT — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) October 14, 2023

10:37 AM BST

Rescue efforts in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip

Civil defense teams and residents launch a search and rescue operation around buildings that were destroyed or heavily damaged as Israel's attacks on the Gaza Strip continue on its eighth day in Khan Yunis, Gaza on October 14, 2023. - Mustafa Hassona/Anadolu via Getty Images

10:36 AM BST

Foreigners can leave Gaza Strip today, Egypt and Israel agree

Egypt and Israel have agreed to let foreigners and dual nationals leave the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing on Saturday as Israel carries out strikes against Hamas, a US official told AP.

The two agreed to keep the sole crossing from Gaza to Egypt open from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm, a US official accompanying Antony Blinken in Saudi told AFP.

There are an estimated 500-600 Palestinian-Americans in Gaza, many of whom are in touch with US officials, according to the Washington Post.

10:31 AM BST

An aid worker in the north of Gaza describes the horror

“I’m lucky that I have a generator and that I can pump water from my water tanks,” said Mahmoud Shalabi, a programme manager at Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP). “This morning I went outside to buy bread for my family. All of the bakeries are closed, even the ones that are closed there are plenty of people waiting outside for them... I went to the ATM to try and get some cash but the bank had been partially destroyed due to the bombardment. So we can’t withdraw cash.”

“Last night was horrific, bombardments were everywhere, every minute and of all kinds: artillery, shells, air raids, you name it – gun powder was everywhere and we were breathing it heavily.”

Shalabi lives in Beit Lahia and is not evacuating the north despite the warnings from the IDF. “It could be the last message I send,” he said in a voice note. “I am not leaving my home. I am not going to be a refugee again... I will die standing, my existence on this land is itself a form of resistance.”

Another MAP colleague’s house had been bombed, he said, and the scene at Al Shifa hospital that was relayed to him was “horrific”.

“It is full of internally displaced people, the nurses come and they stop the bleeding and say wait for a doctor,” he relayed. “He wasn’t able to bring someone to even give them painkillers.”

The aid worker said that because ambulances are being targeted, people are now transporting dead bodies with their own cars.

To die, he concluded, would be more merciful at this point than being injured because of the collapsing hospital system.

10:10 AM BST

Pictured: BBC Broadcasting House after red paint was used on the entrance overnight

BBC Broadcasting House after red paint was used on the entrance overnight. - Jamie Lorriman

BBC Broadcasting House after red paint was used on the entrance overnight - Jamie Lorriman

09:57 AM BST

324 killed and 1000+ wounded in Israeli air strikes over past 24 hours

Gaza’s health ministry has said that 324 people were killed in Israeli airstrikes in the past 24 hours with more than 1,000 people injured.

09:13 AM BST

Plane with medical supplies lands in Egypt, WHO chief says

A plane carrying medical supplies has landed in Egypt, where it will wait until a humanitarian crossing is opened, the head of the World Health Organisation has said.

“We’re ready to deploy the supplies as soon as humanitarian access through the crossing is established,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus posted on X.

The plane has landed in Al Arish, Egypt, near the Rafah crossing.

The Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing is “non-functional” after Israeli air strikes pounded it this week.

09:07 AM BST

Israel says it is 'looking into' death of Reuters journalist

In a briefing with reporters, IDF spokesperson Richard Hecht said that they were “looking into” the fact that an Israeli shell hit a group of journalists yesterday evening, killing one and injuring six others.

“We have visuals and we’re doing cross-examination,” he said, adding that they were “very sorry” about the death of Issam Abdullah, without confirming that it was an Israeli strike that hit them.

Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister Najib Mikati condemned the Israeli shelling against the journalists.

08:44 AM BST

Israel is pushing the Middle East to the 'abyss' of a new conflict, Jordan says

Jordanian foreign minister, Ayman Safadi, has said that Israel’s move to impose new displacement on Palestinians is pushing the region to the “abyss” of new conflict.

08:37 AM BST

1,300 buildings in Gaza destroyed, UN says

In a separate update the UN has said that more than 1,300 buildings in Gaza have been destroyed by Israeli air strikes over the past week.

More than 5,500 housing units within those buildings have been destroyed and nearly 3,750 more homes were so badly damaged they are uninhabitable.

08:15 AM BST

Most people in Gaza left without drinking water, UN says

According to an update at midnight last night, most people in Gaza no longer have access to clean drinking water, the UN has said.

“Most people have no access to clean drinking water after supply through the water network and the operation of water desalination/purification plants came to a halt,” the update read. “As a last resort, people are consuming brackish water from agricultural wells, triggering serious concerns about the spread of waterborne diseases.”

08:09 AM BST

More Palestinians killed in West Bank this week than any monthly total since records began

We reported earlier that the Palestinian Health Ministry has confirmed the deaths of 16 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces and settlers in the West Bank this week, as the world’s attention focuses on Gaza.

This brings the total number of West Bank Palestinians killed since Oct. 7, when Hamas waged its brutal assault on Israel to 51.

According to statistics from UN OCHA, who started recording in 2005, this week’s deaths alone are higher than any monthly figures they have ever recorded.

07:43 AM BST

IDF claims to have killed militants that infiltrated from Lebanon

The IDF says it has “identified a terrorist cell” that attempted to infiltrate the Lebanese border into Israel.

“An IDF UAV targeted the terrorist cell and killed a number of the terrorists,” it claimed in a statement.

There was no mention of the incident in Hizbollah-affiliated media.

A week into the conflict the Lebanese border with Israel is heating up, with fears growing that an Israeli ground incursion could force Hizbollah to act.

07:22 AM BST

Tributes pour in for Issam Abdullah, the Reuters cameraman killed by an Israeli shell in Lebanon

Abbie Cheeseman here, taking over the live blog from Lebanon – where last night we tragically lost a member of the Beirut press corps in an Israeli strike. Tributes to Issam Abdullah have been pouring in.

Issam was the sweetest colleague. He let me take a kitten I was nursing on assignment once, and made it a bed in his helmet. But he always reminded me, whenever I got careless: “Our goal is to cover the news, not become it”. I am so sorry this happened to you my dear Issam. RIP. pic.twitter.com/IhsmLWC5xL — Erika Solomon (@ErikaSolomon) October 13, 2023

07:01 AM BST

Entering the age of darkness?

As in 1914, this week’s attacks have the power to reshape the world – we must be wary that the worst lessons of history are not repeated, Peter Frankopan says in a special essay.

Read more: The Hamas Apocalypse has crafted a New World Order

06:31 AM BST

‘Significant movement’ south of Palestinians

The Israeli military said on Saturday it had seen a “significant movement” south of Palestinian civilians, a day after ordering Gaza City residents to flee.

Israel has put the Hamas-run Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians, under siege and bombarded it with unprecedented air strikes. Gaza authorities say 1,900 people have died.

On Friday, more than one million residents of northern Gaza received a notice from Israel to flee south within 24 hours, a deadline that passed at 5am (3am BST).

“We have seen a significant movement of Palestinian civilians towards the south,” Israeli military spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus told a video briefing earlier.

He did not mention the deadline and did not take questions.

05:45 AM BST

Pictured: Pro-Palestine protest in New York on Friday

AFP_33Y69NF.jpg

People demonstrate in support of Palestinians in New York City on October 13, 2023. - ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images

AFP_33Y69NA.jpg

05:24 AM BST

Israel: ‘Regrettable’ that media outlets are focusing on us

Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus hit back at claims Israel could be targeting or disregarding the safety of Palestinians in Gaza.

He said: “Palestinian civilians in Gaza are not our enemies. We don’t assess them as such and we don’t target them as such.

“It is extremely sad and regrettable that so many media outlets are focusing on our actions instead of putting the responsibility on the entity that governs the Gaza Strip, and that is Hamas.

“They are the ones who initiated this war. They are the ones who targeted our civilians”.

He also confirmed that more than 120 Israeli civilians are being held captive by Hamas.

UPDATE: As of this time, the IDF has confirmed that over 120 civilians are being held captive in Gaza by the Hamas terrorist organization. pic.twitter.com/AT75iC8TmY — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 14, 2023

05:19 AM BST

Our soldiers are ready – IDF

A spokesperson for the Israeli military has criticised Hamas for telling citizens of Gaza to stay put, accusing the group of using “civilians as their human shields”.

On Friday Israel ordered more than one million people in north Gaza to move within 24 hours for their “safety”.

Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus, in a briefing on X – formerly known as Twitter – said the Israel Defence Forces are “are not trying to kill or injure any civilians”.

He said Israeli soldiers have been taking positions around the Gaza Strip over the past few days and are “preparing themselves for whatever target they will get, whatever task”.

Lt Col Conricus added: “The end state of this war is that we will dismantle Hamas and its military capabilities, and fundamentally change the situation, so that Hamas never again has the ability to inflict any damage on Israeli civilians or soldiers.”

Listen in as an IDF Spokesperson @jconricus provides a situational update as the war against Hamas continues. https://t.co/UeIUKgRJGu — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 14, 2023

05:14 AM BST

EU: Evacuation order is ‘utterly impossible’

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Saturday that a plan by Israel to evacuate more than one million people out of northern Gaza in a single day was “utterly impossible to implement”.

Israel warned residents in the area to evacuate before an expected ground offensive against Hamas in retaliation for the deadliest attack in Israel’s history.

“I am saying that, representing the official position of the European Union, [the evacuation plan] is utterly, utterly impossible to implement,” Mr Borrell told a press conference in Beijing on the final day of a three-day diplomatic visit to China.

“To imagine that you could move one million people in 24 hours in a situation like Gaza can only be a humanitarian crisis,” he added.

Palestinians flee Gaza City on Friday after Israel told them to leave for their own safety - AP

04:22 AM BST

Teacher tells Jewish students to stand in a corner

A Stanford University lecturer ordered his Jewish students to stand in a corner and told them “this is what Israel does to Palestine”, according to reports.

The teacher is understood to have said “only” six million Jews were killed in the Holocaust and labelled students as “colonisers” or “colonised” depending on their heritage.

He also claimed the Hamas massacre of hundreds of Israelis was “legitimate” and described the terrorists as “freedom fighters”, according to The Forward, an American newspaper aimed at a Jewish audience.

Read more: Teacher tells Jewish students to stand in a corner, just as ‘Israel does to the Palestinians’

03:47 AM BST

Russia calls for ceasefire at UN

Russia’s ambassador to the United Nations called for a “humanitarian cease-fire” in the Gaza Strip and Israel on Friday, while blaming the United States for the conflict.

The Russian draft resolution, presented to the Security Council and seen by AFP, calls for an “immediate” ceasefire and the secure release of all hostages, and “strongly condemns all violence and hostilities directed against civilians and all acts of terrorism.”

The document did not specifically name Hamas.

“We’re convinced that the Security Council must act to put an end to the bloodshed and restart peace negotiations with a view to establishing a Palestinian state as it was supposed to do so long ago,” Russian ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said after the closed-door meeting of the Security Council on Friday.

Russian ambassador Vassily Nebenzia - REUTERS

03:22 AM BST

Sixteen people killed in the West Bank

The Palestinian Health Ministry reported 16 Palestinians were killed on Friday in the occupied West Bank, bringing to 51 the total number of West Bank Palestinians killed since Hamas waged its brutal assault on Israel last Saturday.

The UN says attacks by Israeli settlers have surged there since the Hamas assault.

Palestinian demonstrators clashed with Israeli forces in Nablus on Friday.

Palestinian demonstrators clash with Israeli forces following a demonstration in support of the Gaza Strip, in the West Bank city of Nablus

Palestinian demonstrators clash with Israeli forces following a demonstration in support of the Gaza Strip, in the West Bank city of Nablus

02:26 AM BST

Government charter flight leaves Israel

A Government charter flight left Israel on Friday night with more expected to follow in the coming days.

According to FlightRadar24, a Royal Air Force A400M left from Tel Aviv to Cyprus just after 10pm on Friday.

The Ministry of Defence and The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) did not confirm the A400M flight was the charter flight.

A Foreign Office statement said: “A UK Government charter flight has now left Israel (October 13), with further flights expected to leave in the coming days while commercial options are limited.”

01:50 AM BST

Hamas make Al-Qaeda look ‘pure’, says Biden

Joe Biden said his call with family members of the 14 missing Americans, some of whom are presumed held hostage by Hamas, was “gut wrenching”.

He vowed to do all he could to find them, saying “we’re not going to stop until we bring them home.”

He added of Hamas: “These guys make Al-Qaeda look pure. They’re pure evil.”

01:43 AM BST

How Israel targets the Hamas tunnels

Hamas has spent two decades building a labyrinth of deep, defensive tunnels to resist any ground assault by Israeli troops, Ben Farmer and Nataliya Vasilyeva write.

The extensive network is believed to be as much as 100ft (30m) beneath the surface in some places and makes up a central part of defences the terrorist group has spent years preparing.

Tunnel entrances are hidden in the bottom floors of houses, mosques and schools, while the territory’s narrow streets and alleyways are expected to have been laid with booby traps and homemade bombs in preparation for any Israeli attack.

Read more: How Israel targets the ‘Gaza Metro’ of Hamas tunnels hiding terrorists

01:39 AM BST

Top stories

Good morning and welcome to our coverage of day 8 of the crisis in Gaza.

Here’s a summary of the top stories: