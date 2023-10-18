Israel-Palestine latest news: Hundreds feared dead in Gaza hospital blast

First image of the blast site in daylight. - Oliver Alexander

A massive blast hit a crowded hospital in Gaza on Tuesday, killing hundreds of people.



Hamas blamed an Israeli airstrike, while the Israeli military blamed a rocket misfired by other Palestinian militants.



At least 500 people were killed, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said.



Video footage recorded at the scene showed fire engulfing the building and the hospital grounds strewn with torn bodies, many of them young children.

The US has tried to convince Israel to allow the delivery of supplies to civilians, aid groups and hospitals in Gaza.



Joe Biden has cancelled his visit to Palestine and will now only meet with Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu.

Follow the latest updates below

07:40 AM BST

Watch: Air strike on Gaza hospital kills hundreds

07:35 AM BST

Germany's Scholz calls for thorough investigation of Gaza hospital blast

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed horror at images of an explosion at a hospital in Gaza that left hundreds dead and called for a thorough investigation into the incident.

“Innocent civilians were injured and killed. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims,” wrote Scholz on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday.

Scholz is expected in Egypt on Wednesday, where he is set to meet with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, following his visit to Israel.

07:13 AM BST

Russia says strike on Gaza hospital is a shocking crime

Russia’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday that a strike on a hospital in Gaza that killed hundreds of Palestinians was a shockingly dehumanising crime and said that Israel should provide satellite imagery if it was not involved.

Palestinian officials said an Israeli air strike hit the hospital while Israel blamed the blast at Al-Ahli al-Arabi hospital on a failed rocket launch by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, which denied responsibility.

“We qualify such a felonious deed as a crime - as an act of dehumanisation,” Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Radio Sputnik.

Story continues

Ms Zakharova said that there was a clear attempt by some to absolve themselves of responsibility and that it was not enough to simply make comments in the media on such an incident so Israel and the United States should provide satellite imagery.

“Please be so kind as to provide satellite images, and it would be nice if American partners did it,” Ms Zakharova said.

06:05 AM BST

IDF lambasts BBC

A spokesman for the Israeli military has criticised the BBC for its coverage of the Gaza hospital blast, as he declared the IDF would never target civilians.

Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus questioned why BBC journalists were so quick to blame Israel.

Israel has denied firing the missile that hit the al-Ahli Hospital.

Open source analysts claimed footage of the explosion suggests it was caused by a misfire from within Gaza.

Apalled by the double standards in reporting: breaking coverage on @BBCWorld automatically blames Israel for an explosion at a Gaza hospital, based solely on what terrorist Hamas claims!

And when we investigate and refute the claims, evidence must be delivered. I have no issue… pic.twitter.com/EJTOLFKmk7 — Jonathan Conricus (@jconricus) October 18, 2023

05:50 AM BST

North Korea weapons 'used in Hamas attacks'

North Korea may have supplied artillery, rocket-propelled grenade launchers, and training to Hamas ahead of its attack on Israel, South Korea’s military has said.

Pyongyang may also deploy similar tactics for a surprise attack on the South, a senior official from Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff warned in a local media briefing.

The South Korean conclusions relied on a military analysis of media photos and video of the Hamas attacks on October 7, which identified Hamas terrorists as using F-7 rocket-propelled grenade launchers that the official said was another name for North Korea’s RPG-7 launcher.

Read the full story here

05:18 AM BST

Gaza hospital explosion caused by missile fired from Palestine, analysts claim

Footage of the explosion at al-Ahli Hospital suggests it was caused by a missile fired from within Gaza, open source analysts have claimed.

The health ministry in the Hamas-ruled territory blamed Israel for the strike, with several Arab leaders condemning the country for the attack.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) denied the claims and in turn pointed the finger at Islamic Jihad, a group allied with Hamas terrorists.

Several independent analysts reviewed footage of the explosion and said their investigations supported the IDF’s denial.

Some said the massive blast appeared to have been caused by a failed projectile from a large barrage of rockets launched from northern Gaza.

Islamic Jihad denied that any of its rockets were involved in the blast, claiming it did not have any activity around Gaza City at the time, but analysts noted it has previously used large rockets of the type involved.

Read the full story here

Hundreds of people were killed in the strike - UNPIXS

03:52 AM BST

'Do not travel' alert for Lebanon

The US State Department has raised its travel alert for Lebanon to “do not travel”, citing the security situation related to rocket, missile, and artillery exchanges between Israel and Hizbollah.

The State Department authorised the voluntary, temporary departure of family members of US government personnel and some non-emergency personnel from the embassy in Beirut because of the unpredictable security situation in Lebanon.

03:44 AM BST

Trapped Americans are suing the Biden government

Two of the hundreds of United States citizens trapped in the Gaza Strip have filed a lawsuit against the US government.

Zakaria and Laila Alarayshi, who live in Michigan, were visiting family in Gaza when they became trapped in a war zone amid the cross-fire between Hamas and Israel. The Biden administration has evacuated US citizens from Israel but not from Gaza.

“I worked three jobs. I built a business. I pay taxes. I did everything right to build a better future for myself and my family and live honourably...now I feel like a second-class citizen,” Mr Alarayshi told Al Jazeera.

Nabih Ayad, a lawyer and founder of the Arab American Civil Rights League (ACRL), a Michigan-based advocacy group involved in the lawsuit, said Washington had a duty to protect all its citizens.

“The fact that you are evacuating US citizens of Israeli descent but not US citizens of Palestinian descent creates a problem,” Mr Ayad told Al Jazeera.

03:21 AM BST

Human rights groups want answers

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has joined the UN Secretary General in condemning the attack the “horrific” attack on the Gaza hospital.

“Words fail me. Tonight, hundreds of people were killed...once again the most vulnerable,” said Volker Türk.

Mr Türk added that hospitals are “sacrosanct” and that “those found responsible must be held to account”, in a statement issued from Geneva.

He also called on “all states with influence” to do “everything in their power to bring an end to this horrendous situation.”

Meanwhile, Agnès Callamard, the secretary general of Amnesty International, said that the hospital blast deaths were the “cost” of “unreserved support for Israel” from the US and European Union.

Human Rights Watch said the strike on the hospital was “horrific beyond words”.

03:12 AM BST

Hospital massacre ‘unparalleled’, says Palestinian Ministry of Health

Most of the victims of the al-Ahli Baptist Hospital attack were woman and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza. The death toll from the explosion has reached 500, the ministry said.

In a statement posted to Telegram, a spokesperson added that the “flood of victims” and severity of injuries were beyond the capacity of medical teams and ambulances.

02:56 AM BST

Australian police charge protesters

Police in Australia have charged three people accused of committing crimes at pro-Palestinian rallies.

Two men allegedly spat on and assaulted another man in one of the demonstrations outside the Sydney Opera House when the sails were being lit up in the colours of the Israeli flag last week.

Separately, another man is accused of making offensive statements at a protest at Sydney’s Hyde Park where 6,000 people gathered on Sunday to show support for people in Gaza.

Police had bolstered their forces at public events relating to the Israel-Hamas conflict after demonstrators at the first Opera House pro-Palestine gathering were filmed chanting anti-Semitic slogans.

New South Wales Police Assistant Commissioner Tony Cooke said officers had been pleased with the conduct of the crowd at the protest in the park. No one was arrested at the time but a 63-year-old man has since been charged after police received information about concerning remarks made on the day.

The Palestine Action Group has condemned all violent behaviour and any offensive commentary at their rallies, saying perpetrators are “not part of our movement”.

02:10 AM BST

Protests break out across Middle East

Violent protests have erupted across the Arab world amid a wave of anger after an air strike on a Gaza hospital killed at least 200 Palestinians on Tuesday evening.

Demonstrators have stormed the Israeli consulate in Jordan while Western embassies have been targeted in Turkey, Tunisia and Lebanon, with rioting also breaking out in the West Bank.

Read more: ‘Death to England and France’, protesters shout as Western embassies targeted

The US embassy in Beirut was targeted by demonstrators - GETTY IMAGES

02:04 AM BST

Today's top stories