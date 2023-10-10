Israel-Palestine: Don’t get involved, US general warns Iran after Hizbollah strikes

The United States’ top general on Monday warned Iran not to get involved in the crisis in Israel and said he did not want the conflict to the broaden, as Lebanese armed group Hizbollah fired a salvo of rockets into northern Israel.

The White House on Monday said that Iran was complicit in Hamas’s attack on Israel, even though the US has no intelligence or evidence that points to Iran’s direct participation.

Asked what his message for Iran was, General Charles Q Brown, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said: “Not to get involved.”

Israeli shelling on Lebanon killed at least three Hizbollah militants on Monday, and Israel said one of its officers was killed during an earlier cross-border raid claimed by Palestinians in Lebanon.

The death toll from the unprecedented attack by the Palestinian militant group Hamas has reached at least 900, with dozens more taken hostage. More than 600 people have been killed in Gaza, Palestinian authorities said.

Three people arrested at pro-Palestine protest

Three people have been arrested at the pro-Palestine protest in London.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police said three people were held for assault on an emergency worker, racially-motivated criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon..

The police said they had gathered evidence and enquiries are under way to identity those suspected of being involved in criminal damage of a building during the protests in Kensington High Street.

Pictured: White House illuminated in colours of Israel

The White House has followed a number of Western buildings in lighting up in the blue and white colours of the Israeli flag.

In a statement, the White House said the lights are “a symbol of the United States’ 75-year relationship” and shows “the ironclad support and solidarity of the American people with the people of Israel in the wake of the barbaric terrorist attacks committed by Hamas”.

The White House is illuminated in the blue and white colours of the Israeli flag

The White House is illuminated in white and blue in support of Israel

Scot among Britons killed by Hamas

A Scot is among those killed in the Hamas attack on Israel on Saturday, his family have said.

Bernard Cowan, who grew up around Glasgow, died in the surprise attack by the Palestinian militant group on southern Israel.

More than 10 Britons are feared dead or missing amid the violence, which has reportedly claimed the lives of least 700 people in Israel and more than 400 in Gaza.

Mr Cowan’s family told the BBC: “We are grieving the loss of our son and brother, Bernard Cowan, who was horrifically murdered on Saturday during the surprise terrorist attack on Israel by Hamas.

“We ask for privacy at this time while we process this huge loss to our family, both at home and in Israel, and to the Jewish community in Glasgow where he will be sorely missed.”

Have your say on the BBC

The immigration minister launched a scathing attack on the BBC on Monday for refusing to describe Hamas as terrorists after its deadly assault on Israel.

Addressing a vigil of the Jewish community opposite Downing Street, Robert Jenrick said to loud cheers that the BBC should “say it as it is” rather than describing Hamas as fighters, militants or political resistance.

He also called for anyone who “valorised” Hamas, a proscribed terrorist organisation in the UK, to be “hunted down, arrested and prosecuted.”

Robert Jenrick called for people who supported Hamas to be "hunted down, arrested and prosecuted"

White House: It's not clear if Hizbollah will launch new attacks

As fears grow among Western nations that an Israeli invasion could trigger Hizbollah – a Lebanese Islamist group and regional proxy of Iran – to join the war, the US said it is unclear if Hizbollah would launch new attacks on Israel.

John Kirby, a White House national security spokesman, said: “We certainly have seen the attacks from Lebanon into northern Israel. We’ve certainly seen the IDF respond to those attacks.

“There’s been conflicting messages coming out of Hizbollah about the degree to which they will plan to get involved.

“One of the reasons why the President ordered that carrier strike group into the eastern Mediterranean was to send a clear, unequivocal message to any actor or nation state that this isn’t a chance to try to take advantage of the position that Israel finds itself in.

“And we want that message to be heard loud and clear.”

Mr Kirby added the US has “no intention” of putting US troops “on the ground” following the attacks, but it will protect its interests in the region.

He added that there was “no question that there’s a degree of complicity” by Iran, but said the Biden administration has not seen “tangible evidence” it was directly involved in plotting the current attack.

Hamas threatens to film hostage executions

Hamas has threatened to kill hostages and broadcast the images if the Israeli army carries out airstrikes without warning the residents of the Gaza Strip it is targeting.

“Every targeting of our people without warning will be met with the execution of one of the civilian hostages,” the Ezzedine al-Qassem Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, said.

Israel said on Monday that more than 100 people have been taken captive by Hamas during the attack over the weekend.

Western leaders issue joint statement

A joint statement between Britain, France, Germany, Italy and the US said that while the countries recognise the “legitimate aspirations” of Palestine, there is “never any justification for terrorism”.

They added: “We further emphasise that this is not a moment for any party hostile to Israel to exploit these attacks to seek advantage.”

“Over the coming days, we will remain united and coordinated, together as allies, and as common friends of Israel, to ensure Israel is able to defend itself, and to ultimately set the conditions for a peaceful and integrated Middle East region.”

Sunak: There are not two sides to this

Rishi Sunak has said the “barbaric acts” committed by Hamas were “evil”.

Speaking at the Finchley United Synagogue in north London, the Prime Minister said: “There is no other word to describe what we have have seen.

“Teenagers at a festival of peace gunned down in cold blood. Innocent men, women and children abducted, raped, slaughtered.

“Even a Holocaust survivor taken away as a captive. And much of the sickening evidence posted online.

“There are not two sides to these events. There is no question of balance. I stand with Israel.

“We stand with Israel, the United Kingdom stands with Israel against this terrorism today, tomorrow and always.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak attending Finchley United Synagogue in central London

Pictured: Pro-Palestine protesters in London

People take part in a Palestine Solidarity Campaign demonstration in Piccadilly Circus, London, as the death toll rises amid ongoing violence in Israel and Gaza following the attack by Hamas

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 9: Thousands of pro Palestine protestors gather near the Israeli Embassy on October 9, 2023 in London, England. Protesters are demanding that Israel puts an end to its cycle of violence against the Palestinian people. This call to action comes after the Israel Defense Forces initiated air strikes on Gaza late Saturday in response to a surprise attack on Israel from the Palestinian militant group Hamas. (Photo by Guy Smallman/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 9: Thousands of pro Palestine protestors gather near the Israeli Embassy on October 9, 2023 in London, England. Protesters are demanding that Israel puts an end to its cycle of violence against the Palestinian people. This call to action comes after the Israel Defense Forces initiated air strikes on Gaza late Saturday in response to a surprise attack on Israel from the Palestinian militant group Hamas. (Photo by Guy Smallman/Getty Images)

Hamas to film hostage executions if Israel bombs without warning

Hamas has threatened to kill hostages and broadcast the images if the Israeli army carries out airstrikes without warning the residents of the Gaza Strip it is targetting.

“Every targeting of our people without warning will be met with the execution of one of the civilian hostages,” the Ezzedine al-Qassem Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, said.

Israel said on Monday that more than 100 people have been taken captive by Hamas during the attack over the weekend.

Hamas warned: “From this moment on, we announce that every targeting of our people who are safe in their homes without prior warning will be met with regret by the execution of one of our enemy’s civilian hostages, and we will urgently broadcast this with audio and video.”

Sunak tells Britain’s Jewish community: 'I will stop at nothing to keep you safe'

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told Britain’s Jewish community “I will stop at nothing to keep you safe” in an address at the Finchley United Synagogue in north London.

Amid concerns about the risk of antisemitic violence and abuse directed at members of the community, Mr Sunak said: “I know that at moments like this, when the Jewish people are under attack in their homeland, Jewish people everywhere can feel less safe.

“We have already seen vile words on our streets and attempts to stir up community tensions.

“I say: Not here. Not in Britain. Not in our country. Not in this century.

“My first duty is to protect you. We will not tolerate this hate, we will not tolerate this antisemitism.

“And I promise you: I will stop at nothing to keep you safe.”

EU backtracks on Palestinian aid freeze over Hamas attack

The European Union backtracked in disarray on Monday on an announcement that aid to Palestinians had been suspended.

The confusion began after Oliver Varhelyi said the European Commission was putting all its development aid for Palestinians, worth €691 million (£597 million), under review and all payments were “immediately suspended”.

Mr Varhelyi was nominated for his post by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a staunch ally of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Spain, Portugal, Luxembourg and Ireland publicly voiced alarm over the announcement while other countries did so behind the scenes, diplomats said.

More than five hours later, the Commission clarified that while it had started an urgent review, “as there were no payments foreseen, there will be no suspension of payments”.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell then sowed further confusion when he said the EU would not suspend “due payments”.

The Commission declined to explain the discrepancy. But it clarified that humanitarian aid - which is separate to funds for development - would continue.

It said it was carrying out the review to “ensure that no EU funding indirectly enables any terrorist organisation to carry out attacks against Israel”.

The EU’s disarray reflected longstanding divisions within the 27-strong bloc over the Israel-Palestinian conflict,.

Europe is one of the main sources of aid to the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories where the United Nations estimates that around 2.1 million people need humanitarian assistance, among them 1 million children.

Biden: At least 11 Americans killed

Joe Biden said the number of Americans citizens killed in the conflict has risen to 11.

“We also know that American citizens still remain unaccounted for, and we are working with Israeli officials to obtain more information as to their whereabouts,” he said in a lengthy statement.

The US president said his administration was still working to confirm whether more American citizens were among those being held by Hamas, but added: “we believe it is likely”.

He stressed the safety of Americans “is my top priority as president”.

100 bodies found in Be'eri

Rescue workers found 100 bodies in the tiny Israeli farming community of Be’eri, around three miles from the Gaza border.

The death toll represents around ten per cent of the community’s population.

The discovery came after a long hostage standoff with gunmen.

Israel strikes and seals off Gaza after incursion by Hamas

Israel increased airstrikes on the Gaza Strip and sealed it off from food, fuel, and other supplies in retaliation for the bloody incursion by Hamas terrorists.

Hamas also escalated on Monday, pledging to kill captured Israelis if attacks targeted civilians without warnings.

In the war’s third day, Israel was still finding bodies from Hamas’ unprecedented weekend attack into southern Israeli towns.

Thousands of Israelis were evacuated from more than a dozen towns near Gaza, a move that pointed to Israel threatening greater destruction in the densely populated, impoverished Gaza Strip.

“We have only started striking Hamas,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said. “What we will do to our enemies in the coming days will reverberate with them for generations.”

A major question remains whether Israel will launch a ground assault into Gaza, a move that in the past has brought even greater casualties. The last ground assault was in 2014.

Israeli authorities said they would cut electricity and block the entry of food and fuel into the territory.

In the southern Gaza city of Rafah, an Israeli airstrike early Monday killed 19 people, including women and children, said Talat Barhoum, a doctor at the local Al-Najjar Hospital.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, said a school sheltering more than 225 people took a direct hit. It did not say where the fire came from.

Mapping the attack

The AP has produced a digital map showing Israel, the Gaza strip and several locations where Hamas rocket attacks and Israeli airstrikes have occurred since Saturday.

Erdogan tells Palestinians to 'stop harassment' of Israelis

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday told Palestinians to “stop their harassment” of Israelis and for both sides to respect the rules of war, as fighting raged in Gaza.

“We ask Israel to stop its bombardment of Palestinian territory and Palestinians to stop their harassment of Israeli civilian settlements,” Erdogan said in televised remarks, adding that “war also has its manners and morals”.

Pictured: Israel war

A Palestinian protester aims flares at Israeli troops amid clashes in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank

Palestinians carry an injured child at Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City

An injured man as a result of Israeli airstrikes

Former CIA director said Israel situation "most dangerous" since Yom Kippur War

The former Director General of the CIA under President Barack Obama, John Brennan, has told Andrew Marr that the current situation in Israel is the “most dangerous” moment the state has faced in 50 years since the Yom Kippur War in 1973.

Speaking on Tonight with Andrew Marr on LBC, Mr Brennan said: “With the prospect of an all-out war against Gaza it certainly has more potential than any time since ’73 to engulf the region.”

Every Jewish family in the UK affected by events in Israel, Chief Rabbi says

Every Jewish family in the UK has been affected “in one way or another” by the events in Israel, the Chief Rabbi of the United Hebrew Congregations of the Commonwealth said.

Sir Ephraim Mirvis told Sky News: “The first question we are asking people when giving them a call in the UK is ‘how is everyone in your family?’

“Because there certainly isn’t a Jewish family in the UK which hasn’t been affected in one way or another by this.

“And also, I have been inundated with so many messages of support and solidarity from so many people throughout Britain, and I sense that there is no civilised person who can be unmoved, who can’t be deeply shocked by these scenes, by seeing what has transpired.

“I know that there are many, many people who are with those who are suffering in Israel right now.”

Pictured: Israeli military deployed

Israeli armored personnel carriers drive toward the Israeli southern border with the Gaza Strip

Israeli artillery forces are deployed near the Israel-Gaza border

An Israeli tank drives toward the Israeli southern border with the Gaza Strip

Sunak to make speech addressing UK Jewish community

Rishi Sunak will use a speech in London later to tell the UK’s Jewish community that the Government is taking the “necessary steps” to protect them.

The Prime Minister, in an address to a behind-closed doors forum on resilience to global threats, will tell Jewish people in the UK: “I am with you.”

Hundreds of people have been killed in Israel and Gaza, after an attack by Hamas militants sparked a fresh wave of conflict in the region.

The Government has said it will provide Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his administration with whatever support it needs to defend itself.

In is address at the Future Resilience Forum, Mr Sunak is expected to say: “Last night, we flew the Israeli flag over Number 10 to show our solidarity with the people of Israel and our utter condemnation of the horrific violence that Hamas unleashed over the weekend.

“On Saturday morning, terrorists crossed into Israel intent on murder and kidnap. Whole families were killed. Women, children and the elderly were taken hostage.

“Innocent teenagers at a festival of peace were gunned down in cold blood and the sickening evidence posted online.

“It is inhuman – and it will not stand. Terrorism will not prevail.

“Israel has the absolute right to defend itself and to deter further incursions.

“We are working with the Israeli authorities to support them and we’re doing everything possible to support British citizens who were caught up in the attacks and the families of those who perished.

“I also want to say a word to Jewish communities here at home: I am with you. And we are taking the necessary steps to ensure that you feel safe.”

EU halts aid payments to Palestine

The EU has halted development aid payments to the Palestinians and placed 691 million euros (£596 million) of support “under review” on Monday.

Oliver Varhelyi, European Union Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, said in a social media post that militant group Hamas’ “terror and brutality” against Israeli citizens had been “a turning point”.

Varhelyi added: “As the biggest donor of the Palestinians, the European Commission is putting its full development portfolio under review, worth a total of 691 million euros.”

Death toll tops 900, according to reports

At least 900 people are assumed dead after the Hamas attack on Israel, according to reports.

More than 100 captive, according to Israeli Foreign Minister

Eli Cohen, the Israeli Foreign Minister, said on Monday that more than 100 people have been taken captive by Hamas during a deadly cross-border incursion over the weekend.

“Right now, there is more than 700 people that (were) murdered, that (were) slaughtered. More than 100 people that (were) taken captive,” Cohen said.

Mexican army bringing home nationals on humanitarian flights

The Mexican army is carrying out humanitarian flights aimed at bringing home nationals from Israel amid the attack on the country by Hamas, the government said on Monday.

Two Mexicans are believed to have been among those taken hostage by the group, Foreign Minister Alicia Barcena said on Sunday.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday said in a press conference that Mexico would not take sides in the conflict and the United Nations should convene all member countries to seek a peaceful solution to the conflict.

“More than condemnation, what is required is a search for peaceful solutions, that there is dialogue and that further confrontation and violence is avoided,” Lopez Obrador said.

Pictured: smoke and flames in Gaza

Skyline blotted with plumes of smoke after airstrikes in Gaza

Flames and smoke billow during Israeli strikes in Gaza

A fireball erupts during Israeli bombardment of Gaza City

Hamas 'not killing civilians' a spokesperson for the group said

A Hamas spokesperson said “we are not killing civilians”, adding that soldiers had been told to avoid “women, children and elders”.

Ghazi Hamad, who was the deputy foreign minister of the Hamas government in 2012, told the BBC PM programme that “complications on the ground” were to blame for the civilian deaths.

When asked if killing 260 people at a music festival had brought Hamas closer to its aspirations, he said: “No, no, no, this is not true. We are not killing civilians here, we have no intention to kill any civilians, we are directing our guns at the soldiers and settlers.

“We told the soldiers to avoid the women, children and elders, and we are doing that. But on the ground there are many complications and it’s not easy to control everything.”

Pictured: Pro Israel vigil in London

Pro Israel vigil in London

Pro Israel vigil in London

Israeli Defence Force spokesperson said it had regained control of south

Masha Michelson, a spokesperson for the Israeli Defence Force, told the BBC PM programme that Israel has regained control of the south.

She said: “I can confirm Israel has gained back control of the areas in southern Israel and eliminated the vast majority of terrorists that have infiltrated.

“If there are any left they will be singled out met with force equipped and ready forces who will engage with them.”

Ms Michelson added: “This brutal massacre and unprecedented attack calls for an unprecedented response.”

Sunak chaired Cobra meeting

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak chaired a Cobra meeting on Monday afternoon to discuss the crisis in Israel after the escalating violence following the attack by Hamas.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps attended the emergency meeting at the Cabinet Office. Security minister Tom Tugendhat and Transport Secretary Mark Harper were also in attendance.

Lynne Owens, Deputy Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, was seen leaving the Cabinet Office following the meeting.

Israel oil terminal shut in wake of conflict

Israel’s port of Ashkelon and its oil terminal have been shut in the wake of the conflict between Israel and Hamas, shipping and trade sources said on Monday.

The port is located just over 6 miles (10 km) from the border with the Gaza Strip.

04:46 PM BST

Airliners cancel Tel Aviv flights amid Israel conflict

Wizz Air, Virgin Atlantic and Norwegian Air have cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv as a result of the ongoing conflict in Israel.

A Wizz Air spokesperson said: “Due to the situation in Israel, we have cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv until further notice. We are continuing to monitor the situation closely and are in touch with the relevant authorities.

“The safety and security of our passengers and crew is our number one priority and all affected passengers will be contacted via email or text.”

The ABTA, a trade association for the travel industry, said: “The Foreign Office advises against all but essential travel to Israel and if you are due to travel imminently you should discuss your options with your travel agent or tour operator. If you’re travelling on a package and your holiday has been cancelled due to the advice change, you can either defer your date of travel, travel to an alternative destination or receive a full refund. If you’re travelling independently you will need to discuss your options with your airline and accommodation providers.”

What is Hamas?

Hamas is a Palestinian militant Islamist group and one of the Occupied Palestinian Territories’ two major political parties.

It won the Palestinian legislative elections in 2006 and ousted rival forces loyal to President Mahmoud Abbas, leader of the internationally recognised Palestinian Authority, from the Gaza Strip in 2007.

In its 1988 charter, Hamas sets out its commitment to “obliterate” Israel and “raise the banner of Allah over every inch of Palestine”, according to the Israeli embassy.

In November 2021, the UK Government proscribed the entirety of Hamas as a terrorist organisation.

Hezbollah member killed in Israeli bombardment in southern Lebanon, according to sources

One Hezbollah member was killed after an Israeli bombardment in southern Lebanon on Monday, two sources close to Hezbollah and a security source in Lebanon has said.

Skies of Gaza blackened by smoke

The skies over Gaza were blackened by plumes of smoke from deafening explosions as Hamas kept launching rockets as far as Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

Missile defence systems fired and air raid sirens blared as the death toll topped 700.

Smoke rises over buildings as airstrikes continue in Gaza City

A medic runs as he carries an injured child

Smoke and flames rise following Israeli strikes in Gaza

Humza Yousaf relatives trapped in Gaza

Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf has said his wife’s parents are trapped in Gaza.

Yousaf’s in-laws travelled to Gaza a week ago to visit family, according to reports.

He told BBC: “Me and my wife are sick with worry about them. There are people, innocent people, that are suffering. And we cannot ever justify the killing of innocent civilians.”

Yousaf said he strongly condemned Hamas’ “unjustifiable” actions.

Funeral of Nathanel Young interrupted by loud bang

The funeral of Nathanel Young, the British man killed by Hamas terrorists on Saturday, has been interrupted after loud bangs were heard over Jerusalem.

Hundreds of mourners dive to the floor at Mount Herzl, Israel’s national cemetery, to avoid injury.

The blast interrupted the eulogy 20-year-old’s sister. Young, from London, had came to serve with the Israeli military two years ago.

Girls ‘raped next to their dead friends’ at rave massacre

A survivor of the rave massacre, where more than 300 people partying near the Gaza Strip were gunned down by Hamas terrorists, said women were “raped next to the dead bodies of their friends”.

Speaking to US website Tablet, one said that several of the rape victims appeared to have been killed, while others were taken to Gaza.

British photographer killed in Israel by Hamas terrorists

More than ten British citizens are feared dead or missing in Israel, according to the BBC.

Among the dead is a British photographer, Danny Darlington, killed while staying in a kibbutz close to Gaza.

Darlington had planned to leave the Nir Oz – less than two miles away from Israel’s border – the night before Hamas attacked.

British photographer Danny Darlington was killed during the conflict

Pictured: Violence escalates in Gaza

These pictures show the escalating violence in Gaza as Israel launches retaliatory airstrikes after a major assault was launched by Hamas on Saturday.

Authorities say at least 800 people were killed in Israel following a surprise assault while officials in Gaza say 560 people have so far died from the resulting violence.

A paramedic holds a little girl crying after being pulled from the scene of the bombing

A father screams after the death of his son

Israelis evacuate a site struck by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon

An Israeli soldier ducks for cover near Sderot

Arab League to meet on Wednesday

Arab League foreign ministers will meet Wednesday to discuss “Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip” following a surprise assault by Hamas on Israel, the regional bloc announced.

The “extraordinary meeting” in Cairo will seek to find “avenues of political action at the Arab and international level”, as Israel keeps pounding targets in Gaza following Saturday’s attack, Arab League deputy chief Hossam Zaki said in a statement.

Hostages will be treated in 'dignified way', Hamas official claims

Hamas’ head of international relations Basem Naim told the BBC that people taken captive by the group will be looked after.

Speaking to Radio 4’s The World at One, Naim said Hamas is “committed and we are obliged to treat our hostages in a very human, dignified way”.

He refused to say how many people had been taken hostage by Hamas.

It comes amid reports that mediators based in Qatar had been in contact with Hamas officials to negotiate the release of Israeli women and children.

According to Reuters, the Qataris proposed the Israelis be exchanged for 36 Palestinian women and children detained in Israel. Neither Israel nor Hamas have directly commented on the reports.

European Union suspends aid to Palestine

The European Union suspended aid to Palestine on Monday after the deadly Hamas terror attack on Israel, Joe Barnes reports.

“The scale of terror and brutality against Israel and its people is a turning point,” Oliver Varhelyi, a European Commissioner responsible for enlargement and neighbourhood policies, said.

“There can be no business as usual.”

Almost £600 million in planned payments to Palestine was placed “under review” by the move to halt development aid.

The European Commission is the largest international donor to the Middle Eastern state, which is officially recognised as a state by less than half of the EU’s member states.

It comes after Austria and Germany announced they would suspend bilateral aid worth tens of millions of euros to Palestinians to ensure cash doesn’t fall into the hands of Hamas.

Three Israeli soldiers injured in gun battle near Lebanese border - report

Three Israeli soldiers have been injured during gunfire exchanges at the Lebanese border during a suspected infiltration on Monday.

Israeli news outlet N12 reported the trio were “moderately injured” when gunmen attempted to cross the border into Israel.

Israel said on Monday its troops backed by helicopters had killed a number of armed infiltrators entering the country from Lebanon, raising fears fighting could spread two days after Hamas gunmen burst in from Gaza on a deadly rampage.

Hezbollah has denied any involvement in the incident.

02:41 PM BST

Israel to fly in military reservists from abroad for Hamas fight

Israel has mobilised a record 300,000 reservists in response to the surprise attack by Hamas militants

Israel’s government is arranging “special flights” to bring military reservists living abroad back to the country amid the escalating conflict with Hamas, Jamie Bullen reports.

Eli Cohen, Israel’s foreign minister, said officials had received “many requests” from Israelis “all over the world” to facilitate returns as soon as possible, as the military prepared for an expected ground offensive in the Gaza Strip after the biggest mobilisation in its history.

“The many requests we have received from Israelis all over the world to return to Israel as soon as possible, to volunteer, to lend a hand, warms the heart,” Mr Cohen said.

James Cleverly - Britain stands 'shoulder to shoulder' with Israel

Britain stands ‘shoulder to shoulder’ with Israel and will offer the country full support, the UK’s foreign secretary told Israel’s ambassador in London, Robert Mendick reports.

At a meeting at the Israeli embassy, James Cleverly condemned the “barbarism” of the Hamas terrorists who had rampaged through southern Israel murdering unarmed civilians.

He lit a candle in memory of the victims of the weekend’s attacks in a show of unity with the Israeli people.

Israel’s ambassador Tzipi Hotovely told Britain’s Foreign Secretary that the attack was a reminder of the “dark times in Jewish history”.

Prior to lighting the candle, Ms Hotovely told the foreign secretary of how Hamas terrorists had gone door to door indiscriminately killing Jews.

“They went from living room to living room” she said, describing how parents had become separated from their children and had heard them being shot and killed.

“Their cruelty and barbarism remind us of the dark times in Jewish history.”

Mr Cleverly said there was “no justification” for the “brutal targeting” of innocent people.

He said: “I would Like to take this opportunity to say to you and to all the people of Israel the UK stands shoulder to shoulder with you in your self defence.

“We have seen these terrible acts of terrorism, these acts of barbarism, the murder of unarmed civilians enjoying their lives.

“These people, terrorists, go from house to house murdering people who just wanted to live their lives. We will continue to work with you to bring peace and stability to Israel.

Humza Yousaf's in-laws trapped in Gaza

Humza Yousaf speaking in Dundee

Scotland’s First Minister has said his parents in-law are “trapped” in Gaza after visiting family, leaving him worried if they will “make it through the night”.

The parents of Humza Yousaf’s wife Nadia El-Nakla were in Gaza visiting family when Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel this weekend, killing hundreds, according to reports.

Speaking to journalists on Monday, Mr Yousaf said: “As many will know, my wife is Palestinian, her mum and dad, my in-laws, who live in Dundee, live in Scotland, they’ve been in Gaza and are currently trapped in Gaza, I’m afraid.”

They went to visit Mr Yousaf’s father in-law’s 92-year-old “elderly and frail” mother, when the Hamas attack took place and have been told by Israeli authorities to leave because “Gaza will effectively be obliterated”, the First Minister said.

“Despite the best efforts of the British Foreign Office, nobody, nobody can guarantee them safe passage anywhere,” he said.

“So I’m in a situation where, frankly, night by night, day by day, we don’t know whether or not my mother in law and father in law - who have nothing to do, as most Gazans don’t, with Hamas or with any terror attack - whether they will make it through the night or not.”

Benjamin Netanyahu - 'Hamas will go through difficult and terrible things'

Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed Hamas will endure “terrible things” as he suggested Israel’s onslaught against them had “only just begun”.

Speaking to authorities in the south of the country, Israel’s prime minister said: “I know you have gone through terrible and difficult things; the state will leave no stone unturned to help you.

“Your leadership is very strong in these difficult days, it will take time and a strong stand is needed in the difficult days to come.

“I embrace you and the residents. We are all with you, and we will defeat [Hamas] with strength, a lot of strength.”

Mr Netanyahu told authorities to “stand firm because we are going to change the Middle East,” before he added, “Hamas will go through difficult and terrible things”.

When speaking about Israel’s campaign, he said, “we have only just begun”.

Number of Gaza deaths rise to 560

The death toll in the Gaza Strip rose to 560 on Monday, the health ministry in the Palestinian enclave said, as Israel pounded Hamas targets for the third consecutive day.

The Hamas-controlled ministry said “560 people were killed and another 2,900 injured” since Saturday’s surprise dawn attack when terrorists stormed Israel under a barrage of rocket fire.

On the Israeli side at least 700 people have been killed.

Hezbollah denies Israel 'infiltration'

Hezbollah has denied mounting any operation into Israel after the country’s military said it deployed soldiers against a suspected infiltration from Lebanon.

Soldiers are reported to have killed a number of gunmen who attempted to access Israeli territory on Monday.

But a Hezbollah official has denied responsibility for the incident.

Earlier on Monday, Lebanese foreign minister Abdallah Bouhabib said his government had received assurances from Hezbollah that it will not join the conflict unless Israel “harasses” Lebanon.

'Complete siege' of Gaza is bid to starve out Hamas

Israel’s defence minister announced a “complete siege” of Gaza on Monday as he vowed to cut off all supplies of food, electricity and fuel in a bid to starve out Hamas, James Rothwell reports.

“I have ordered a complete siege on the Gaza Strip. There will be no electricity, no food, no fuel, everything is closed,” said Yoav Gallant, adding that Israel was at war with “human animals”.

The announcement suggests Israel could be planning to subdue Hamas in Gaza with a long siege and sustained air strikes before sending in ground troops.

Pictured: Search for Gaza survivors

These photographs show desperate Palestinian residents searching for survivors after an Israeli airstrike on the refugee camp of Jabalia in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians search for survivors

A Palestinian firefighter battles a blaze after Israeli airstrike at refugee camp

The bombing struck buildings in the refugee camp of Jabalia

More than 10 British citizens feared dead or missing - reports

UK media outlets are reporting that more than 10 British citizens are feared dead or missing in Israel following the attacks launched by Hamas from Gaza.

The figure has been reported by the BBC and the Times. The BBC said it had learnt the information from an “official UK source”.

Rishi Sunak is scheduled to hold an emergency Cobra meeting later on Monday.

US State Department - Nine Americans killed in Israel

Nine Americans have been killed in Israel, the State Department has just announced.

“We are in close contact with these deceased Americans and are offering their families any consular support we can provide,” said Matthew Miller, a government spokesman.

Israeli military deploys troops against suspected Lebanon 'infiltration'

Israel’s military has said it has deployed soldiers against a suspected infiltration from Lebanon on Monday.

“A report was received regarding the infiltration of a number of suspects into Israeli territory from Lebanese territory. IDF soldiers are deployed in the area,” the military said in a statement.

Israeli death toll could hit 1,000, says minister

The Israeli death toll could hit 1,000 following surprise attacks by Hamas, a security minister has said, as he called for the West to impose new sanctions on Iran, Tony Diver reports.

Speaking to Fox News, Ron Dermer, the Israeli security minister, compared the scale of the attacks on the country’s relatively small population to 9/11.

“When Israel loses more than 800 people in a single day and that number is gonna rise, it could rise past even 1000, you’re talking about, like 40,000 Americans,” he said. “That’s about ten 9/11s.”

Mr Dermer also called for “very, very strong action” against Iran at the UN, after reports that Tehran’s security forces helped plan and fund the attack.

“You should snap back UN Security Council sanctions against Iran,” he said. “Every effort should be made to enforce oil sanctions against Iran because [...] we know that they met, they had coordinated meetings, they sent them [Hamas] money, they sent them weapons and we know they’re acting right now in order to make sure Israel is going to be attacked on many fronts.”

Rishi Sunak to hold Cobra meeting

Rishi Sunak will hold a Cobra meeting later on Monday as the death toll rises amid ongoing violence in Israel and Gaza following the attack by Hamas.

The Prime Minister said he would be convening an emergency meeting, as the Foreign Office works to offer support where needed amid renewed conflict in the region.

At least 700 people have reportedly been killed in Israel and more than 400 have been killed in Gaza, over two days after Hamas launched its unprecedented attack.

Among the dead is 20-year-old Nathanel Young, a Briton serving in the Israeli Defence Services who died at the Gaza border on Saturday.

It comes as Israel intensified its bombardment of the Gaza Strip after declaring war and vowing to destroy the “military and governing capabilities” of Hamas.

Pictured: Mourners grieve for relatives killed in Gaza airstrikes

These images show Gaza residents mourning the deaths of their loved ones as the numbers of people killed in retaliatory airstrikes passed 500.

Relatives mourn people killed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza City on Monday

Mourners carry the body of a Palestinian killed in Israeli strikes

Sadiq Khan - Israel conflict will increase anti-Semitism in UK

The London Mayor has told Times Radio the conflict between Israel and Hamas will result in an increase of anti-Semitism in the UK.

Speaking to Matt Chorley, Mr Khan said: “I’ve also spent a lot of this morning in contact with the police service in London and with communities in London who are feeling frightened.

“It’s just worth reminding your listeners the impact of the disturbance in the Middle East - the outrageous, horrific actions of Hamas in Israel on Jewish Londoners.

“We know from previous events when there are disturbances in the Middle East, it does lead to, as night follows day, an increase in hate crime in London and across the country.”

Israel cuts water supply to Gaza

Israeli authorities have ordered an “immediate” cut to water supplied to the Gaza Strip, the country’s energy minister said.

Israel Katz has ordered “to immediately cut the water supply to Gaza”, his spokesman said in a statement.

Katz’s order came soon after the country’s Defence Minister Yoav Gallant ordered a “complete siege” on the Gaza Strip, which receives about 10 percent of its annual water from Israel.

Kremlin - 'High risk' of third party entering conflict

The Kremlin has said there is a “high risk” of a third party entering the conflict between Israel and Hamas, after the US moved warships closer to its ally Israel.

US President Joe Biden announced the show of support on Sunday, sending fresh aid to Israel following surprise attacks by Palestinian militant group Hamas.

“The risk of third forces becoming involved in this conflict is high,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by the TASS news agency.

“It is very important to find ways as soon as possible to move towards some kind of negotiation process in order to reduce this escalation and move away from a military solution,” he said.

Russia has said it is in contact with both sides.

More than 500 deaths in Gaza

The number of people killed in Gaza as a result of Israeli missile strikes since Saturday has passed 500.

In an update on Monday, Gaza’s health ministry says 511 people have died and 2,750 injured following retaliatory attacks against Hamas.

11:59 AM BST

EU ministers to hold talks on Tuesday

EU foreign ministers will on Tuesday hold urgent talks on the situation in Israel and Gaza after Hamas militants launched a surprise assault, the bloc’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

“I am convening tomorrow an emergency meeting of EU Foreign Ministers to address the situation in Israel and in the region,” Borrell wrote in a social media post Monday.

Borrell and a number of EU foreign ministers are currently in Oman for long-planned talks with Gulf states from the Gulf Cooperation Council.

A spokesman in Brussels said the EU talks would be held in a hybrid video and in-person format to allow those foreign ministers not in Muscat to participate.

At least eight French nationals are unaccounted for, claims MP

At least eight French nationals were missing, confirmed dead or taken hostage after Hamas’s weekend attack on Israel, a politician said on Monday.

Meyer Habib, who represents French people living abroad in a swathe of Mediterranean countries including Israel, tweeted Paris “should hold Hamas directly responsible for (hostages’) safety and use every means to secure their release.

Mr Habib said he had spoken to the father of a 26-year-old man from Bordeaux, known only as Avidan T, who was living in Israel at the time of the assault and is now being held captive by Hamas. The father “confirmed to me that, as we feared, this young Frenchman... has indeed been taken hostage,” he wrote.

Avidan was believed to be one of the revellers at a desert rave in southern Israel hit in a Hamas attack that killed as many as 250 people.

France’s foreign ministry said late Sunday that one Frenchwoman had been killed in the Hamas attack on Israel, adding that it had been unable to locate several more nationals.

Pictured: Gaza damage after airstrikes

These images show the scale of destruction in Gaza where Israel has carried out retaliatory strikes after Hamas terrorists killed hundreds of civilians in a major surprise assault.

A plume of smoke rises in the sky of Gaza City during an Israeli airstrike

Retaliatory airstrikes have been carried out in Gaza overnight and on Monday

Palestinians inspect the damage following an Israeli airstrike on the Sousi mosque in Gaza City

Gaza airstrikes kill Israeli captives, Hamas says

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have killed four Israelis held captive in the city, Hamas has said.

Israel has launched retaliatory airstrikes after Hamas terrorists slaughtered at least 250 civilians and took dozens of hostages to Gaza in a major surprise assault that left the country reeling.

Bombing carried out overnight and earlier on Monday has reportedly resulted in the deaths of four Israelis who were being held captive.

“The bombardment overnight and today on the Gaza Strip led to the killing of four of the enemy’s captives and their captors,” said Abu Ubaida, spokesman of the Hamas armed wing

Graphic: Where fighting is ongoing

Israeli defence minister: 'I ordered a complete siege on Gaza'

“I ordered a full siege on the Gaza Strip. No power, no food, no gas, everything is closed. We are fighting human animals and we act accordingly,” the Israeli defence minister has reportedly said.

Sunak to host COBRA meeting over Israel

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said he will chair a meeting of the government’s COBRA emergency response committee to discuss Israel later today.

The aftermath of Israeli strikes in Gaza

Palestinians inspect damages in the aftermath of Israeli strikes, following a Hamas surprise attack, at Beach refugee camp, in Gaza City, October 9, 2023

People stand among the rubble of a destroyed mosque during Israeli air strikes, in Gaza City on October 9, 2023

A Palestinian sits on the rubble of a building destroyed in Israeli strikes, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip October 9, 2023.

Lebanon has 'assurances' from Hizbollah that it will not get involved

Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Abdallah Bouhabib, said his government had received assurances from Hizbollah that it would not intervene in the fighting.

Bouhabib was interviewed in the Al-Sharq al-Awast newspaper on Saturday, before Hizbollah announced that it had attacked Israeli positions in the disputed Shebaa farms.

According to Bouhabib, Hizbollah pledged not to intervene unless “Israel bullies and harasses Lebanon.”

Gaza could run out of power in days: UN

The UN has warned that Gaza could run out of power within days.

“The Gaza Power Plant is currently the only source of power and could run out of fuel within days,” an update last night from OCHA said.

More than 123,000 Palestinians have been displaced in Gaza, the update read, before a night of heavy bombing.

Austria suspends aid to Palestinians after Hamas attack

Austria is suspending its aid to Palestinians, totalling around 19 million euros, in response to Hamas’s deadly attack on Israel, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said.

“The extent of the terror is so horrific ... that we cannot go back to business as usual. We will therefore put all payments from Austrian development cooperation on ice for the time being,” Schallenberg told ORF radio.

The Gaza Strip has been facing what then UN describes as a “chronic humanitarian crisis” for years. Donor fatigue and new crises in Ukraine and Sudan have led to huge underfunding to the UN agency for Palestine refugees which has been on verge of financial collapse for months.

The comments did not make it clear whether aid would only stop being supplied to to Gaza, or to all Palestinians.

Israel hit 500 'targets' in Gaza air campaign last night

Palestinian civil defense crew looks through a house that was hit by an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Sunday Oct. 8, 2023.

Smoke rises after Israeli airstrikes in Rafah, Gaza on October 09, 2023.

Palestinians inspect the rubble of a building after it was struck by an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023

Gaza only has a month of food stocked, World Food Programme warns

In the face of prolonged conflict, civilians in Gaza are going to face mounting challenges finding food, with distribution networks disrupted and food production severely hampered by hostilities, the World Food Programme has said in a statement.

WFP urges safe and unimpeded humanitarian access to affected areas, calling on all parties to uphold the principles of humanitarian law, taking every necessary measure to safeguard the lives and well-being of civilians, including ensuring access to food. WFP is prepared to respond swiftly with pre-positioned food stocks for people who have been displaced or are in shelters, when the situation allows, as well as resuming its regular food and cash-based transfer assistance to vulnerable people. While most shops in the affected areas in Palestine currently maintain one month of food stocks, these risk being depleted swiftly as people stock up in fear of a prolonged conflict. Frequent electricity cuts bring the threat of food spoilage. WFP is closely monitoring the availability and prices of food items and other commodities among its network of 300 local shops and working closely with local bakeries to provide fresh bread and support the local economy.

Gaza death toll nears 500

The latest casualty toll from the Gaza health ministry is 493 killed and 2,751 injured.

A wider escalation is looming for civilians in Gaza.

'Most' breach points of the security barrier closed, IDF says

In an earlier briefing with reporters the IDF said that “most” of the breach points on the barrier which separates Israel and Gaza have been closed, mostly with tanks.

But when pressed, the spokesman said he “couldn’t deny” that armed Palestinians may still be entering Israeli territory.

Violence mounts this morning as more armed Palestinians pour over the barrier

The IDF has said that more armed Palestinians poured into the south of Israel today through the heavily damaged security barrier designed to keep them out.

Israeli soldiers gather near tanks, as violence around the nearby Gaza Strip mounts following a mass-rampage by armed Palestinian infiltrators, at the Israeli side of the Gaza border, October 9, 2023.

The day of the attack, according to the Reuters account

When the day came, the operation was divided into four parts, the Hamas source said, describing the various elements.

The first move was a barrage of 3,000 rockets fired from Gaza that coincided with incursions by fighters who flew hang gliders over the border, the source said.

Israel has previously said 2,500 rockets were fired at first.

Once the fighters on hang-gliders were on the ground, they secured the terrain so an elite commando unit could storm the fortified electronic and cement wall that divides Gaza from the settlements and which was built by Israel to prevent infiltration.

The fighters used explosives to breach the barriers and then sped across on motorbikes. Bulldozers widened the gaps and more fighters entered in four-wheel drives.

A commando unit attacked the Israeli army’s southern Gaza headquarters and jammed its communications, preventing personnel from calling commanders or each other, the source said.

The final part involved moving hostages to Gaza, mostly achieved early in the attack, the source close to Hamas said.

08:07 AM BST

Hamas trained in open-sight on a mock Israeli settlement

The Reuters report on how Hamas planned the attack also said that Hamas constructed a mock Israeli settlement in Gaza where they practiced a military landing and trained to storm it.

The source close to Hamas added that they even made videos of the maneuvers.

“Israel surely saw them but they were convinced that Hamas wasn’t keen on getting into a confrontation,” the source said.

Many Hamas leaders were unaware of the plans and, while training, the 1,000 fighters deployed in the assault had no inkling of the exact purpose of the exercises, the source added.

Hamas deceived Israel for two years

Reuters have pieced together how Hamas planned their unprecedented attack on Israel, that officials have described as their 9/11, through interviewing sources close to Hamas.

While Israel was led to believe it was containing a war-weary Hamas by providing economic incentives to Gazan workers, the group’s fighters were being trained and drilled, often in plain sight, a source close to Hamas told the news wire.

“Hamas used an unprecedented intelligence tactic to mislead Israel over the last months, by giving a public impression that it was not willing to go into a fight or confrontation with Israel while preparing for this massive operation,” the source said.

“Hamas was able to build a whole image that it was not ready for a military adventure against Israel,” the source added.

As part of its subterfuge in the past two years, Hamas refrained from military operations against Israel, even as another Gaza-based Islamist armed group known as Islamic Jihad launched a series of its own assaults or rocket attacks.

Palestinian mission to the UK blasts BBC over request to condemn Hamas

Husam Zomlot, the head of the Palestinian Mission to the UK, blasted the BBC on air when he was asked if he would condemn Hamas’ attack.

“How many times has Israel committed war crimes, live on your own cameras, do you start by asking them to condemn themselves?” he began.

“I refuse the premise of it [the question],” he continued. “At the very heart of it is misrepresentation of the whole thing. Because it’s the Palestinians that are always expected to condemn themselves.” he said.

“You bring us here whenever there are Israelis who are killed. Did you bring me here when many Palestinians [killed] in the West Bank, more than 200 over the last few months. Do you invite me when there are such Israeli provocations?”

“What they Israelis have seen, which is tragic, over the last 48 hours, the Palestinians see every day.”

IDF still battling Hamas in 'eight places' in southern Israel

Israel’s military says it is still battling against Hamas fighters in “seven to eight places” on its own territory as security forces struggle to regain control following Saturday’s wide-ranging attack.

“We thought this morning we’d be in a better place,” Israeli Defence Force (IDF) spokesperson Richard Hecht told reporters.

“The scope of this operation is something completely different... It’s taking more time than we expected to get things back to a defensive, security posture,” he added.

There are between six and eight locations inside Israel where fights are still ongoing to dislodge Hamas, with the numbers constantly changing, another spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the Israeli air force continued to pound the Gaza Strip, hitting 500 targets in the densely populated territory last night alone. The strikes levelled most parts of Beit Hanoun, a town in the northeast of the blockaded enclave.

The IDF claimed that Hamas was using the town as a staging ground for attacks. There has not been any immediate word on the scale of casualties.

In total, Israeli forces have carried out more than 1,000 air strikes on Gaza since fighting broke out two days ago, the IDF confirmed on Monday.

IDF estimates 1,000 Hamas members infiltrated southern Israel

IDF spokesperson, Jonathan Conricus, has said in a public briefing that they estimate more than 1,000 Hamas members crossed the border into southern Israel in an “invasion” on Saturday.

“We have massed around 100,000 reserve troops who are currently in southern Israel preparing to execute the task that the Israeli government has designated the IDF to do,” Conricus added.

“Our job is to make sure that at the end of this war, Hamas will no longer have any military capabilities to threaten Israeli civilians with.”

Pictured: Devastation in Gaza

Palestinians inspect the destruction in a neighbourhood heavily damaged by Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City's Shati refugee camp early on October 9, 2023

Palestinian walk through rubble in a heavily bombarded neighbourhood following overnight Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City's Shati refugee camp early on October 9, 2023

Palestinians inspect the destruction in a neighbourhood heavily damaged by Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City's Shati refugee camp early on October 9, 2023 - MAHMUD HAMS/AFP

Israeli army strikes more than 500 targets in Gaza

The Israeli army said on Monday it hit more than 500 targets in the Gaza Strip in overnight strikes.

More than 700 Israelis have been killed since Hamas launched its large-scale attack, the Israel Defense Forces said on Monday. Another 1,200 people have been wounded, many critically.

In retaliation, Israeli air strikes have hammered the impoverished and blockaded Gaza Strip, an enclave of 2.3 million people, with officials there reporting at least 413 Palestinian deaths.

“Overnight IDF fighter jets, helicopters, aircraft and artillery struck over 500 Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip,” the military said in a statement.

Thick plumes of smoke billowed from the Palestinian enclave as the strikes continued in the early hours of the morning, an AFP correspondent reported.

Smoke rises after Israeli airstrikes in Rafah, Gaza on Monday

Air strikes on Gaza continue overnight

Mass air strikes continued to bombard the Gaza Strip overnight in a bid to devastate the capabilities of Hamas.

Several command posts, a building housing Hamas operatives and a command centre used by a senior officials in Hamas’s naval forces, were among the targets hit in recent hours, according to The Times of Israel.

Rockets are fired towards Israel from the Gaza Strip

Palestinian supporters and pro-Israel counter-protestors rally across US

Supporters of Israel and backers of the Palestinian cause held competing rallies in several American cities Sunday over the conflict that has killed hundreds and wounded thousands in the Middle East.

In New York City, a skirmish broke out between opposing demonstrators near the United Nations compound after a large group of Palestinian supporters rallied in Times Square.

“We are here in solidarity with the Palestinian people who are fighting 75 years of Israeli settler colonialism, settler violence and 16 years of military blockade of Gaza,” said Munir Atalla, a 30-year-old member of the Palestinian Youth Movement group, which was among the demonstration’s organisers.

Protesters take part in a pro-Palestinian demonstration in Times Square

People take part in a pro-Palestinian demonstration in Times Square

“What we saw yesterday was the people of Gaza breaking out of their open-air prison,” he continued.

Palestinian Americans protested outside the Israeli consulates in Atlanta and Chicago.

Meanwhile, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi led a Jewish community gathering to support Israel at a synagogue in San Francisco.

Military spokesperson: Israel wants to remove Hamas from power

One of Israel’s goals as it battles Hamas fighters is to remove the militant group from power in the Gaza Strip, a military spokesperson said on Monday.

Jonathan Conricus made the statement in a post on Twitter, his words appearing to go further than those of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Mr Netanyahu said on Sunday that his security cabinet had made the decision to destroy Hamas’s ability to govern in a way that posed a threat to Israeli civilians.

1,000 Hamas militants took part in the initial attack on Israel on Saturday, Mr Conricus said.

“It is by far the worst day in Israeli history,” Mr Conricus said.

A map of the strikes across Israel

Israeli forces were still battling with militants holed up in several locations.

Iran denies involvement in Hamas attack

Iran’s UN mission said on Sunday that Tehran was not involved in Hamas’s attack following reports they helped plan the offensive.

“We emphatically stand in unflinching support of Palestine; however, we are not involved in Palestine’s response, as it is taken solely by Palestine itself,” Iran’s UN mission said.

“The resolute measures taken by Palestine constitute a wholly legitimate defense against seven decades of oppressive occupation and heinous crimes committed by the illegitimate Zionist regime.”

Iran has made no secret of its backing for Hamas, funding and arming the group and another Palestinian militant organisation Islamic Jihad.

Iran’s UN mission said the “success” of the Hamas operation was because it was a surprise, which makes it the “biggest failure” of Israel’s security organisations.

“They are attempting to justify their failure and attribute it to Iran’s intelligence power and operational planning,” Iran’s UN mission said.

“They (Israel) find it very difficult to accept that in the intelligence community, it is being narrated that they were defeated by a Palestinian group.”

Festival death toll rises to 260

The death toll from the music festival raided by Hamas in Israel’s Negev Desert has risen to 260.

ZAKA said it removed about 260 bodies from the festival and that number was expected to rise.

UN Security Council takes no action on US demand

The UN Security Council held an emergency meeting behind closed doors on Sunday but took no immediate action on a demand from the US that all 15 members strongly condemn “these heinous terrorist attacks committed by Hamas.”

US Deputy Ambassador Robert Wood said after the meeting that “a good number of countries” but not all, denounced the unprecedented incursion by Hamas into Israel on Saturday morning.

Russia’s UN ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, told AP as he left the meeting that the US was trying to say at the meeting that Russia isn’t condemning the attacks, but “that’s untrue”.

“It was in my comments,” Mr Nebenzia said. “We condemn all the attacks on civilians.”

He said Russia’s message is: “It’s important to stop the fighting immediately, to go to a cease-fire, and to meaningful negotiations which were stalled for decades.”

China’s UN ambassador, Zhang Jun, expressed a similar position as he headed into the meeting.

Multiple US citizens dead

Several US nationals have died since the start of Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel on Saturday, a National Security Council spokesman said, without specifying exact figures.

“We can confirm the deaths of several US citizens,” a spokesperson for the US National Security Council said.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the victims and to the families of all those affected.”

Welcome to today's live blog

Hello and welcome to our day three coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas.

We will bring you the latest news and developments overnight and throughout the day.

