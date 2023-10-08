Israel-Palestine latest news: Hizbollah and Israel trade fire after Hamas attack

Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, as seen from Ashkelon in southern Israel October 8, 2023. - REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israel exchanged fire with Iran-backed Lebanese militant group Hizbollah, 24 hours after Hamas launched an unprecedented attack that sparked a war.

Hizbollah claimed responsibility for the attack that hit a disputed area along the Golan heights, where the borders of Lebanon, Israel and Syria meet. Israel responded with drones and said it hit a Hizbollah position. Hizbollah says it is on its “way to liberating what remains of our occupied Lebanese land and in solidarity with the victorious Palestinian resistance.”

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) are still battling Hamas incursions in eight locations.

While the exchange of fire raises the prospect of a broader regional war, Hizbollah’s choice to strike the disputed areas instead of directly into northern Israeli towns alongside Hamas, suggests it is not currently ready to risk wider confrontation and fully join the fight.

Further escalations with Hizbollah on the border risks drawing in one of Israel’s most fierce enemies into the fight. Hizbollah is better armed than Hamas and is believed to have tens of thousands of rockets at its disposal.

At least 500 people have been killed in the war’s first 24 hours with both Israeli and Palestinian numbers rising overnight. After a night of heavy air strikes, Israel said it had hit 426 targets in Gaza with entire residential buildings reported to be flattened.

08:40 AM BST

In pictures: The Israelis man their positions against Hizbollah

Israeli soldiers armed with artillery cannons man their position at an undisclosed location in northern Israel bordering Lebanon on October 8, 2023. - JALAA MAREY / AFP

Israeli soldiers in an armoured vehicle ride along a street in the northern Israel near the border with Lebanon on October 8, 2023. - JALAA MAREY / AFP

08:35 AM BST

Gaza death toll updated

The health ministry in Gaza has just updated its casualty toll to 313 killed and 1990 injured.

They did not provide any distinction between fighters and civilians – or whether the number included those killed in the cross-border operation.

Gaza faced a night of heavy air strikes last, flattening residential buildings. A 14 story tower, that had dozens of apartments as well as Hamas offices was brought tumbling down as well as a five story building at around 3am.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said last night that Israel would stop all supply of electricity, fuel and goods into Gaza. He had warned Palestinian civilians to leave Gaza before the bombing campaign intensified. Critics pointed out that Gaza has been blockaded for 17 years and civilians have nowhere to go.

08:28 AM BST

Israel reported to have asked Egypt for help in releasing hostages

Egyptian officials have told the Wall Street Journal that Israel has asked for Cairo’s help to mediate the release of Israelis captured by Hamas and taken to Gaza.

Hamas officials last night said that the hostages were secured and some were being held in tunnels.

08:26 AM BST

IDF publishes footage of strike against Hizbollah infrastructure

תיעוד מתקיפת תשתיות חיזבאללה מוקדם יותר היום במרחב הר דב: pic.twitter.com/Myrb7r1pqZ — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) October 8, 2023

08:23 AM BST

Israel still battling Palestinians at eight points of incursion

The IDF this morning has said that more than 24 hours after Hamas’ initial cross-border attack, they are still battling Palestinian militants at eight points of incursion inside Israeli territory.

Israeli army spokesman Richard Hecht this morning told reporters that they have regained control of 29 different areas that Hamas penetrated.

“We are going to respond severely against Hamas for this inhumane activity, but it’s going to take some time,” he said. “This is going to be a long long haul.”

08:14 AM BST

Israel names 26 of its fallen soldiers

The IDF has released the names of 26 soldiers killed in Hamas’ cross-border attack yesterday.

Their ages range from 18 to 42.

The military said that it would continue releasing names throughout the day when families have been informed.

08:09 AM BST

Two hostages rescued overnight

Two of the Israeli hostages taken by Hamas were “rescued” overnight by the IDF, according to Hebrew-language media.

They had been taken hostage in the southern town of Ofakim. The terrorist holding them was later killed, according to the Kan public broadcaster.

Kan also reported that earlier 48 people had been freed in the Be’eri kibbutz where they were being held in the dining room.

It is not clear how many hostages have been taken – but we do know that they have taken Nepali migrant workers as well as Israelis.

The Wall Street Journal reported that, according to a senior Hamas official and Egyptian officials, the Palestinian group had lost contact with some of the militants holding hostages – and civilians had participated in taking hostages – making it difficult to determine how many are being held.

Hamas told The Telegraph yesterday that they had taken hostages to negotiate the release of the 5,000 Palestinians being held in Israeli prisons.

07:56 AM BST

Good morning

Hello and welcome to our day two coverage of Israel’s latest war against Hamas, launched yesterday after the Palestinian militants caught Israeli intelligence off-guard in an attack unprecedented in its size and scale.

We will bring you everything you missed overnight and take you through the day’s events.

