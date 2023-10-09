Israel-Palestine: At least 250 dead in desert festival massacre

Parts of Gaza City are in flames after an Israeli airstrike there - AP Photo/Fatima Shbair

At least 250 people were killed by Hamas terrorists at a rave party in Israel’s Negev Desert, according to a volunteer group for disaster victims.

A spokesperson for ZAKA, which collects human remains after terror attacks and other disasters, made the announcement as parents of those who attended the site near Kibbutz Re’im were desperately awaiting news of their missing children.

Hundreds of revellers had been partying all night and were entering the dawn chillout phase when armed Hamas terrorists landed in motorised paragliders and began shooting or kidnapping anyone in their path.

Following the rampage, which began at around 7am on Saturday, dozens of partygoers were reported to have been killed or kidnapped, with many more still missing.

Click here to read an indepth account of how it unfolded

02:58 AM BST

That's all for today

Thanks for following Sunday’s live blog.

Our live coverage has now moved here.

01:22 AM BST

Australia issues Gaza travel warning

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong on Monday denounced the attack by Hamas and said that her government is warning Australians not to travel to Gaza or near its border.

“We unequivocally condemn the indiscriminate rocket fire, the targeting of civilians and the taking of hostages, a particularly distressing and egregious act,” Ms Wong told reporters at Melbourne Airport.

Ms Wong said she had spoken to Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen over the weekend and expressed Australia’s solidarity and support for Israel’s right to defend itself.

12:00 AM BST

Over 700 Israelis dead

More than 700 Israelis have been killed since Hamas launched its large-scale attack on Israel, an updated toll from the Israel Defense Forces revealed on Monday.

They also said 2,150 Israelis had been wounded in the attack.

Swords of Iron—42 hours in.



These are the NUMBERS.



This is the reality of Israel right now. pic.twitter.com/eUSNBFRgB2 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 8, 2023

11:35 PM BST

Israel UN envoy decries 'war crimes'

Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations on Sunday accused Hamas of war crimes, vowing that it was time to “obliterate Hamas terror infrastructure” as the UN Security Council met to discuss the conflict.

Story continues

“These are war crimes, blatant documented war crimes,” Israeli UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan said, ahead of the closed-door meeting of the 15-member Security Council meeting.

“The era of reasoning with these savages is over,” he told reporters. “Now is the time to obliterate Hamas terror infrastructure, to completely erase it, so that such horrors are never committed again.”

10:25 PM BST

How a sunrise desert rave was shattered by paragliding Hamas gunmen

When Anya Bonget’s daughter Sofia told her she was going to an outdoor rave party in Israel’s Negev Desert, she saw no particular reason to worry.

The venue was Kibbutz Re’im, just two miles from the border with Gaza, but with the frontier heavily-guarded, it seemed perfectly safe.

Then, at 8am on Saturday morning, she rang Sofia to check up on her, after hearing news that terrorists had breached the border fence nearby.

“Mummy, they’re killing us,” was her reply. “They’re shooting at us.”

Sofia, 21, was part of a crowd of revellers at an outdoor trance party that was targeted by the terrorists during their dawn raid on Saturday.

Read Colin Freeman and Natalia Vasilyeva’s report on the attack here.

10:06 PM BST

Iran reportedly helped plan attacks and gave approval

Iranian security forces helped plan Hamas’s attack on Israel and gave approval for it to take place, according to reports.

Two members of the terrorist groups Hamas and Hisbollah told the Wall Street Journal that Saturday’s deadly attack, which has killed 700, was planned in meetings with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) from August.

The newspaper said a final go-ahead was given by Iranian officials at a meeting in Beirut last Monday with representatives from Hamas, Hisbollah and a Lebanese political faction.

Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, has said American officials have not yet seen evidence that Iran was behind the attacks, but Iran has long been an enemy of Israel and a supporter of jihadi groups in the region.

Mahmoud Mirdawi, a senior Hamas official, said the attack was a “Palestinian and Hamas decision”, but other officials from Syria and Europe said Iran had been involved.

The news comes after the president of Iran has urged Muslim countries to join the attacks on Israel.

09:30 PM BST

IDF says it has captured Hamas commander

The IDF has captured Muhammad Abu Ghali, the deputy commander of the southern division of Hamas’s naval force.



It said the Israeli Navy’s Shayetet 13 unit had taken Ghali into custody.

“The suspect is being held and is currently being interrogated by the defence establishment,” the IDF said.

09:26 PM BST

Protesters clash over Hamas attacks in Times Square

Demonstrators march in support of the Palestinian people in New York - Adam Gray/Getty Images

Pro and anti-Palestine protestors clashed in Manhattan as tempers flared in New York in the aftermath of the terrorist Hamas attacks on Israel, David Millward writes.

The rally was organised by New York City’s chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America.

An estimated 1.1 million Jews live in New York, accounting for around nine per cent of the population.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators brandished yellow signs reading “Resistance against occupation is a human right “and “End all US aid to apartheid Israel’ as they gathered in Times Square.

Supporters of Israel also gathered waving flags.

Police, however, managed to keep the groups apart, intercepting one man who charged at the Palestinian supports.

08:19 PM BST

Two Israeli tourists, local guide shot dead by Egypt policeman

An Egyptian policeman shot dead two Israeli tourists and their Egyptian guide on Sunday, local media and Israeli authorities said, as war raged for a second day between Israel and Palestinian terrorists.

Israel’s National Security Council later said its citizens should consider not travelling abroad particularly in the Middle East “on the backdrop of the attack in Egypt.”

It said visitors already in Egypt should leave “as soon as possible.”

The policeman fired “at random” at an Israeli tour group visiting Alexandria using “his personal weapon”, the state-affiliated private television Extra News said, quoting a security source.

A fourth person was wounded and the policeman was “immediately arrested”, it added.

08:01 PM BST

Downing Street illuminated in the colours of the Israeli flag

We stand with 🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/dFtOngg4ju — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) October 8, 2023

07:36 PM BST

Pictured: Scenes in Gaza City following retaliatory Israeli airstrikes

Anadolu Agency

srail'in Gazze'ye yÃ¶nelik hava saldrlar sÃ¼rÃ¼yor. Gazze - srail snr bÃ¶lgesine dÃ¼zenlenen saldr sonucu bÃ¶lgeden alev ve dumanlar yÃ¼kseldi. (Photo by Mustafa Hassona/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Anadolu Agency

07:04 PM BST

UK ready to offer security support to Israel, says Rishi Sunak

Britain stands ready to send military support to Israel after it was attacked by Hamas terrorists, Rishi Sunak has said.

The prime minister said he had spoken to Benjamin Netanyahu and offered to send “diplomatic or security support” to the region if requested.

Mr Sunak said Britain had “for a long time has been one of Israel’s strongest allies and supported its right to self defence”, including by “providing the kinds of equipment that Israel has used to defend itself from these appalling attacks”.

More than 100 people have been taken hostage and 600 are dead following Hamas’s attack, Israel has said.

This morning dozens of IDF fighter jets descended on the Gaza Strip in an apparent escalation of its operation against Hamas.

06:36 PM BST

Biden pledges America's 'full support' to Israel

US president Joe Biden pledged additional military aid to Israel following a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Mr Biden pledged America’s full support for Israel, a White House spokesman said.

“The President emphasised that there is no justification whatsoever for terrorism, and all countries must stand united in the face of such brutal atrocities.”

Mr Biden updated the Israeli premier on the “intensive diplomatic engagement” undertaken over the past 24 hours.

“The President also conveyed that additional assistance for the Israeli Defense Forces is now on its way to Israel with more to follow over the coming days,” the White House added.

“The leaders also discussed ongoing efforts to ensure that no enemies of Israel believe they can or should seek advantage from the current situation.”

NBC reported that the US is planning on sending navy ships and military aircraft to the region in a show of support.

President Joe Biden speaks on the terrorist attacks in Israel on Saturday - Samuel Corum/Getty Images

06:21 PM BST

US Navy moves ships closer to Israel

The Pentagon will move US Navy ships and military aircraft closer to Israel as a show of support, two US officials familiar with the planning have told NBC News.

The movements could start immediately but they will not be in place for several days, the sources said.

The US is also considering launching a rescue operation for Americans in the region, which could involve transport on Navy ships.

06:04 PM BST

Paralysis in Congress will make Israel response harder, says GOP candidate

Presidential candidate Chris Christie rounded on fellow Republicans, warning the paralysis in Congress since the ousting of Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker, will hit aid for Israel, David Millward writes.

“Look, what I would be doing is making sure, one, that Israel has everything that it needs to be able to take whatever actions it needs to take. And this is the problem with not having a Speaker right now,” he said on ABC’s This Week.



Mr Christie, the former New Jersey governor, added that the US should be contacting allies to make sure the situation did not escalate.

“ You’ve got to be talking to the Saudis, to the Emiratis and to others to make sure – Jordanians -- that we keep things in -- contained in that area,” he said, adding that America should be a “sounding board” for Benjamin Netanyahu to “think through the ramifications of every step they’re going to take to defend themselves”.

On Truth Social, Donald Trump added: “The horrible attack on Israel. Much like the attack on Ukraine would never have happened if I were president. Zero chance.”

05:46 PM BST

US sends additional 'support' to Israel

Joe Biden has pledged additional support for Israel, the White House announced.

“The President and the Vice President have been briefed this morning by their national security team on the situation in Israel,” a spokesman said.

“The President directed additional support for Israel in the face of this unprecedented terrorist assault by Hamas.

“The President and Vice President will continue to receive updates and White House officials will remain in close contact with our Israeli partners. Their national security teams are engaged with Israelis and counterparts throughout the region.”

The spokesman did not offer further detail on what specific assistance had been sent to Israel. Earlier today Antony Blinken, the Secretary of State, said military support was a possibility.

05:45 PM BST

Death toll reaches 600 in Israel with more than 100 hostages

More than 100 people have been taken hostage and 600 are dead following Hamas’s attack, Israel has said.

A graphic from the Israeli government posted on Facebook says there are “100+” captives -- more than Tel Aviv’s officials had previously feared.

The official death toll in Israel has also risen to 600, while 370 have been killed in the IDF’s retaliatory air strikes in Gaza.

05:26 PM BST

Americans are among hostages in Gaza, says ambassador

An unknown number of Americans are among the hostages that Hamas took as it attacked Israel from the Gaza Strip, the Israeli ambassador to the United States has said.

The diplomat, Michael Herzog, was asked on CBS News if there were Americans among the soldiers and civilians that the Palestinian terrorist group abducted in southern Israel.

“I understand there are, but I don’t have details,” he said.

The presence of Americans in the conflict may make it more likely that Joe Biden will send military assistance to Israel.

05:10 PM BST

Jeremy Corbyn refuses to condemn Hamas

Jeremy Corbyn, the former Labour leader, has refused to condemn Hamas when confronted by questions about the attack at Labour’s annual conference in Liverpool.

Mr Corbyn, who has previously described Hamas members as his “friends”, said “obviously all attacks are wrong” but would not address the group specifically.

'Do you condemn Hamas?'



Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn refuses to say if he condemns Hamas but insists 'obviously all attacks are wrong' when questioned in Liverpool https://t.co/Hve2m5YCHK pic.twitter.com/eAYybIWuYb — ITV News Politics (@ITVNewsPolitics) October 8, 2023

04:54 PM BST

Scholz warns against violence of 'incalculable consequences'

The German chancellor has warned against violence spreading like wildfire “with incalculable consequences for the whole region” following Hamas’s attack on Israel.

Olaf Scholz said Germany “warn[s] everyone against fuelling and spreading terror in this situation,” adding that he would hold a discussion with Joe Biden, Emmanuel Macron and Rishi Sunak on the topic later on Sunday.

“The security of Israel is Germany’s reason of state and we will act accordingly,” he said.

04:40 PM BST

Nathanel Young: The British man killed in Hamas attacks

The British man, 20, killed in Israel yesterday

As we reported earlier, a 20-year-old British born man is reported to be among those killed in the Hamas attacks on Israel.

Nathanel Young, who was born in London but moved to Tel Aviv and was a corporal in the Israeli Defence Force (IDF), was killed on Saturday, according to the Jewish News.

It is understood he had been serving with the army’s 13th Battalion, when terrorist gunmen stormed into southern Israel.

Martin Evans, our Crime Editor, has all the latest here.

04:15 PM BST

Saudi-Israel normalisation may have motivated attack, says US

Another interesting line from an interview this morning with Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State (see post at 14.56).

He suggests that the recent rapprochement between Israel and Saudi Arabia may have motivated the Hamas attacks yesterday.

“It wouldn’t be a surprise that part of the motivation may have been to disrupt efforts to bring Saudi Arabia and Israel together, along with other countries that may be interested in normalizing relations with Israel,” Mr Blinken told CNN.

Benjamin Netanyahu said last month he believed his country was on the cusp of peace with Saudi Arabia, predicting it could reshape the Middle East.

Mr Netanyahu spoke again to Joe Biden today after their first call to discuss the attack yesterday.

04:00 PM BST

Israel considers evacuation of north amid threat from Lebanon

Lebanese soldiers and bystanders stand on a road overlooking the border area with the northern Israeli town of Metulla on Sunday - MAHMOUD ZAYYAT/AFP

Yoav Gallant, the Israeli defence minister, has asked officials to prepare evacuation plans for citizens living close to the Lebanese border.

Despite an apparent cooling in tensions on the Lebanese border, it seems the government remains concerned about further copycat attacks from Hizbollah.

Mr Gallant held a security assessment this after with Maj. Gen. Rafi Milo, head of the IDF Home Front Command, and other officials.

During the meeting, Mr Gallant praised officials for evacuations close to Gaza, but suggested more fighting on the northern border was possible.

The government has also provided more weapons, ammunition, and troops to towns close to the Gaza border.

03:45 PM BST

Western leaders back Tel Aviv

There are plenty of statements around this morning from various Western leaders about the attacks in Israel yesterday, but here is a flavour of what the international community has been saying.

US: Antony Blinken, the Secretary of State, said the US would continue to support Israel and that the government was working on “specific” requests from Tel Aviv.

Ukraine: Volodymyr Zelensky spoke to Benjamin Netanyahu this morning to “affirm Ukraine’s solidarity with Israel” and discuss the attack’s “ramifications for the security situation in the region and beyond”.

Germany: Olaf Scholz, the Chancellor, said Israel has the right to defend itself against “barbaric attacks” and that Germany does “not accept the heinous attacks against Israel being celebrated here on our streets”. (Read more about celebrations in Europe here.)

UK: Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, said he and Rishi Sunak would put politics aside and “work together” to support Israel after the attack.

03:29 PM BST

Iran encourages others to join attacks

The president of Iran has urged other Muslim countries to join in attacks on Israel, after a call with Hamas on Sunday.

Ebrahim Raisi that Iran supports the Palestinians’ right to self-defence and called for Israel to be held accountable for endangering the region

“The Zionist regime and its supporters are responsible for endangering the security of nations in the region, and they must be held accountable in this matter,” he said.

He urged Muslim governments to “support the Palestinian nation” while praising to “resistance” efforts by Hamas and Islamic Jihad as well as in countries including Syria, Lebanon, and Iraq.

Raisi had spoken earlier with leaders of Hamas and Islamic Jihad, official media said.

02:56 PM BST

US working to verify reports of American deaths

US secretary of state Antony Blinken said the administration is working to verify reports that Americans are among those missing and dead in Israel after Hamas launched its attack.

“We have reports that several Americans were killed,” Blinken told CNN. “We’re working overtime to verify that. At the same time, there are reports of missing Americans, and there again, we’re working to verify those reports.”

02:45 PM BST

Israeli jets pound the densely packed Gaza Strip

A woman reacts after Israeli fighter jets destroyed a building following the Operation Al-Aqsa Flood launched by Hamas in Rafah, Gaza on October 08, 2023. - Abed Rahim Khatib/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

02:42 PM BST

Gaza death toll rises to 370

At least 370 Palestinians are now confirmed as dead in the Gaza Strip, with a further 2,200 injured, according to the health ministry.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has just been pictured in the air force command centre alongside the air force chief as jets pound Gaza.

02:34 PM BST

US to give Israel new military assistance, Blinken suggests

US secretary of state Antony Blinken has said that Washington will later today make an announcement as to what support it will provide Israel.

Washington is examining the requests made by the Israelis, he said in an interview with CNN.

Mr Blinken said Hamas’ incursion represents an “indiscriminate terrorist attack by a terrorist organisation.”

Israel itself was now “relatively calm,” Mr Blinken said, but added the US understands there is “intense” fighting continuing in Gaza.

02:32 PM BST

20,000 Gazans sheltering in UN schools

The UN agency for Palestinian Refugees, UNRWA, said over 20,000 people were sheltering in 44 of its schools around Gaza by Saturday evening.

“The number (of displaced) is rapidly increasing, “ said Inas Hamdan, acting public information officer in Gaza.

The agency said three of its schools suffered “collateral” damage from Israeli airstrikes.

The agency also said its operations of nine water wells around the Gaza Strip were stopped early Saturday. Operations in three wells resumed Sunday, said Hamdan. The agency’s food distribution centers, which provide for over 540,000 of Gaza residents, have been closed since Saturday.

02:23 PM BST

Death toll in Israel rises above 600, reports say

The death toll in Israel has risen above 600 from Hamas’ attack, local media has said.

A spokesperson for the ZAKA, a volunteer group that handles dead bodies and human remains after terror attacks, told Hebrew media that more than 600 Israelis have been killed, most are reported to be civilians. More than 2,000 people are reported to have been injured.

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) released the names of 44 fallen soldiers today.

In Gaza, the health ministry said 313 people had been killed, including 20 children, with almost 2,000 injured.

The fighting is still raging on, more than 36 hours after the Hamas multi-faceted attack, at several locations across the south of Israel.

02:22 PM BST

Pictured: Israeli troops on the border with Lebanon

Israeli soldiers gesture from a military vehicle driving on the outskirts of the northern town of Kiryat Shmona near the border with Lebanon on October 8, 2023. - JALAA MAREY/AFP via Getty Images

An Israeli soldier in a Merkava tank gestures, on the outskirts of the northern town of Kiryat Shmona near the border with Lebanon on October 8, 2023. - JALAA MAREY/AFP via Getty Images

This photo taken on Oct. 8, 2023 shows Israeli military vehicles in northern Israel near the border with Lebanon. - Xinhua / Alamy Live News

02:16 PM BST

No strikes from Lebanese territory, IDF says

A short while ago we posted reports that Israel had deployed a Patriot anti-missile battery to the Lebanese border.

The IDF has now explained that they launched an interceptor toward a suspicious object heading toward northern Israel. It was not hostile aircraft, they said after inspection, so did not strike inside Lebanese territory.

01:59 PM BST

Israeli security cabinet formally announces war

The Israeli security cabinet last night voted to formally go to war, meaning that Netanyahu can now order “significant military activities,” the prime minister’s office said in a statement this afternoon.

01:43 PM BST

British IDF soldier killed in Hamas attacks

A British man has been killed in Hamas’ attack on Israel, his family have said.

20-year-old Nathanel Young was serving as a corporal in the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF). He was born in London but living in Tel Aviv, according to Jewish News.

“We’re heartbroken to share that our little brother Nathanel Young was tragically killed on the Gaza Border yesterday,” the family posted on Facebook.

It is understood he had been serving with the army’s 13th Battalion, when terrorist gunmen stormed into southern Israel.

Mr Young is thought to have been born in London where he attended the Jewish Frees School, before moving to Israel as a teenager.

The IDF this afternoon listed a further 18 names of fallen soldiers, on top of the 26 listed this morning.

A 20-year-old man who was born in London was among the many IDF soldiers killed in the Hamas attacks on Saturday, October 7.

01:36 PM BST

Israeli army's Patriot anti-missile battery has been deployed at Lebanon border, reports say

The Israeli army’s Patriot anti-missile battery has been deployed at the Lebanese border, Haaretz has reported.

Lebanese newspaper L’orient Le Jour has just reported that at least one Israeli projectile has targeted the southern Lebanon town of Khraybeh, according to a Hezbollah spokesperson and several area residents.

01:20 PM BST

Israeli strikes in firefight with Hizbollah wounded civilians, Lebanon's army says

The Lebanese Army has said that civilians were injured in Hizbollah’s exchange of fire with Israel today.

“Military units belonging to the Israeli enemy bombed with artillery and tanks the outskirts of the towns of Shebaa, Halta, Kafr Shuba, and Al-Habbariyeh,” after Hizbollah launched missiles toward Israeli positions in land disputed by the two arch-enemies.

An unspecified number of civilians were wounded “in the enemy bombing” and transferred to hospital.

The army added that as of yesterday it was deployed in the border areas – which are a Hizbollah stronghold – and conducting patrols.

01:14 PM BST

Pictured: The Iron Dome in action

A rocket fired by Palestinian terrorists in the Gaza Strip is intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome defence missile system over Sderot on October 8, 2023. - JACK GUEZ / AFP

The contrails of rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel are seen from Sderot, southern Israel October 8, 2023. - REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Rockets fired by Palestinian terrorists in the Gaza Strip are intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome defence missile system over Sderot on October 8, 2023. - JACK GUEZ / AFP

01:09 PM BST

Gaza activist says Israeli forces texting civilians telling them to leave

“Israeli forces are randomly sending text messages to tens of thousands of Gaza residents, asking them to evacuate their homes ‘immediately’,” Maha Hussaini posted on X/Twitter.

“The message is concluded with a threatening statement ‘Forewarned is forearmed’.”

Gaza has been blockaded for 17 years, and as analysts point out, Palestinian civilians have nowhere that they can go.

Breaking: Israeli forces are randomly sending text messages to tens of thousands of Gaza residents, asking them to evacuate their homes "immediately"



The message is concluded with a threatening statement "Forewarned is forearmed" pic.twitter.com/edy7GuudPp — Maha Hussaini (@MahaGaza) October 8, 2023

12:59 PM BST

Both sides say it is too early to discuss mediation offers

Both Israel and Hamas have now said that it is too early to discuss negotiations or mediation offers, with both sides intent on not backing down.

“Mediation comes at a different point of time. Right now, we are unfortunately counting the dead, we are trying to heal the wounded, we don’t even know what is the number of the citizens abducted,” Israel’s Ambassador to Turkey, Irit Lillian told reporters.

This morning, Hamas official Basem Naim also told The Telegraph that it is too early to consider mediation offers after it was reported that Israel has asked Egypt to help mediate the release of hostages.

Naim clarified that “no one”, seemingly including Hamas, knows how many hostages were taken, but said that the Al Qassam Brigades would release a figure today. The fact that Palestinian civilians also took hostages seems to have added to the uncertainty.

An IDF spokesperson also told The Telegraph they still did not know the number of hostages.

12:55 PM BST

Hamas calls for mobilisation across the West Bank

Hamas have put a statement out on Telegram calling for mobilisation across the West Bank and for Palestinians to “confront the occupation in all locations and cut off the settlers’ bypass roads.”

“Mass activities” will begin at 6pm (4pm UK) it added.

12:47 PM BST

Israeli death toll rises to 600

The number of Israelis killed in the Hamas attack has now reached 600, according to Israeli media reports.

12:45 PM BST

Hundreds of Hizbollah supporters rally in Beirut at solidarity event

Supporters of Lebanon's Hizbollah carry banners during a rally to express solidarity with the Palestinians, in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon October 8, 2023. - REUTERS/Emilie Madi

Hezbollah senior official Sayyed Hashem Safieddine speaks as supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah attends a rally to express solidarity with the Palestinians, in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon October 8, 2023. - REUTERS/Emilie Madi

“Operation Al Aqsa Deluge has ended the notion of safe settlements in all of Palestine and is continuing,” said Hashem Safieddine. “And what is coming is greater.”

12:37 PM BST

Israeli intelligence last week concluded Hamas would not launch a full invasion

Israeli officials falsely concluded that Hamas was not interested in provoking a full-scale war with Israel, it has emerged, as questions swirl over major intelligence failures that led to Saturday’s assault.

According to Haaretz, an Israeli Left-wing newspaper, an assessment by security services last week found that Hamas was eager “to avoid a full-fledged war with Israel”, with officials unaware of plans for the combined rocket assault and raids on the south.

Read more from James Rothwell here.

12:33 PM BST

Israeli death toll reaches 400

At least 400 people have been killed, mostly civilians, according to the latest casualty figures out of Israel.

More than 2,000 people have been injured, Israeli TV said.

12:28 PM BST

British citizen missing near Gaza

A 26-year-old British citizen has reportedly been missing near Gaza since Hamas carried out its multi-front attack yesterday.

Jake Marlowe had been providing security at a rave in the desert when Hamas’ attack began, Jewish News reported. He called his mother to say that rockets were flying overhead and then an hour later texted her to say that he loves her. He has not been heard from since.

The Israeli ambassador to the UK told Sky News this morning that a British citizen “is in Gaza”, though it is not immediately clear if they are one of the people taken hostage by Hamas. It is also not clear if he was referring to Mr Marlowe.

Ambassador Tzipi Hotovely said: “I know there is one British citizen who is in Gaza at the moment.”

“The Israeli government is doing everything we can to help those who are held hostage and every citizen who is taken is returned,” she continued.

Israel is reported to have asked Egypt for help to mediate the release of hostages, according to the Wall Street Journal. Hamas are expected to use them to negotiate the release of Palestinian prisoners.

Basem Naim, the head of the political and international relations department for Hamas in Gaza, told The Telegraph today that it is still “too early” to start talking about negotiating. He added that “no one knows” how many hostages have actually been taken.

Jake Marlowe, a 26-year-old British citizen, has been missing near Gaza since Hamas infiltrated the border yesterday, his mother told Jewish News. - Jewish News

12:22 PM BST

Senior Hizbollah official speaks in Beirut

Hashem Safieddine, the chairman of the executive council of Hizbollah, is giving a speech at a solidarity event in their stronghold of Dahieh on Beirut’s outskirts.

“Our history, our guns and our rockets are with you. Everything we have is with you,” Safieddine said.

“The resistance sent a greeting this morning to the Palestinian resistance, and we say that this message must be carefully considered by the Israelis.”

12:13 PM BST

IDF released footage of it striking what it says is a military HQ in Gaza

The IDF has claimed that in the last hour it has hit three military headquarters in Gaza, of both Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

צה"ל תקף שלוש מפקדות צבאיות של ארגוני הטרור ברצועת עזה.



מטוסי קרב תקפו בשעה האחרונה שלוש מפקדות מבצעיות של ארגוני הטרור ברצועת עזה >> pic.twitter.com/gvikuDBZd5 — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) October 8, 2023

12:08 PM BST

In pictures: The fight in the south of Israel

Israeli police deploy near Ashkelon, Israel, on Sunday, Oct.8, 2023. - AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg

A blind-folded Palestinian prisoner speaks to a member of the Israeli security forces on the border with Gaza near the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon on October 8, 2023. - JACK GUEZ / AFP

Israeli tank heads south near Sderot, Israel, Sunday, Oct.8, 2023. - AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg

12:01 PM BST

Pope Francis calls for an end to the violence

The Pope has called for an end to the violence and suffering of people in Israel and Gaza.

“I follow with apprehension and sorrow what is happening in Israel,” the pope said in his weekly address to faithful in St. Peter’s Square. “I express my solidarity with the relatives of the victims, and I pray for all those who are experiencing hours of terror and anguish,” he said.

“Let the attacks and weapons cease, please, because it must be understood that terrorism and war bring no solutions, but only to the death and suffering of many innocent lives. War is a defeat, every war is a defeat. Let us pray for peace in Israel and Palestine,” the pope added.

11:59 AM BST

Israeli police set up checkpoints on major highways

Israeli police have set up checkpoints on the highways leading from Israel’s south toward the center and the north of the country as they hunt for Palestinian terrorists.

Israeli police check the occupants of a vehicle near Ashkelon, Israel, on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. - Kobi Wolf/Bloomberg

11:53 AM BST

France steps up security around synagouges

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has announced that security has been stepped up around synagogues in France.

“We have stepped up security at places of worship and at the schools,” Borne told BFM TV.

“There is no specific threat at this stage, but we will remain extremely vigilant,” she added.

11:43 AM BST

Pictured: Funerals in Gaza

People gather at a mosque to pray over the bodies of the Abu Quta family and their neighbours, killed in Israeli strikes on the Palestinian city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, during their funeral on October 8, 2023. - SAID KHATIB/AFP via Getty Images

Palestinian terrorists carry the body of 19-year-old Ahmad Awawda who was killed in clashes with Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank region of Nablus the previous day, during his funeral in Jenin on October 8, 2023. - ZAIN JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images

11:38 AM BST

IDF says navy continuing to 'thwart' Palestinian terrorists by sea

“A short while ago, the Israeli Navy targeted two terrorists at Zikim Beach,” the IDF said in a statement. “Since the invasion by Hamas terrorists yesterday, the Israeli Navy has targeted dozens of terrorists and targets.”

The statement added that five Hamas vessels attempted to “infiltrate Israeli waters” overnight and were “thwarted” by the Israeli navy. They also targeted vessels of Islamic Jihad that were docked in the Gaza Strip.

11:24 AM BST

Israeli foreign ministry confirms two Israelis killed in Egypt, one injured

The Israeli foreign ministry has confirmed that two Israelis and their Egyptian guide were killed when a “local” opened fire at them.

There is a wounded Israeli in moderate condition, the ministry added.

11:14 AM BST

British surgeon is sheltering in Gaza alongside another Brit

NHS consultant transplant surgeon Abdel Hammad is sheltering in Gaza, Sky News reported.

He had arrived in Gaza on Friday to help perform transplants. He is now sheltering in a UN building and told Sky he has had no contact with British authorities despite his attempts to get in touch.

“In the circumstances, I think we are in the safest place in Gaza,” he said.

He said he’s with another British man, two or three Irish nationals, a German, and people of other nationalities.

“We can hear and feel the bombing around us, during the night and the day with only a little bit of stoppage,” he said.

11:07 AM BST

Poland to evacuate citizens from Israel

The Polish national defence minister, Mariusz Błaszczak, has said that the Polish army is preparing to evacuate its citizens from Israel.

“We will send C-130 Hercules transport planes for our compatriots,” he said.

Wojsko Polskie przygotowuje się do ewakuacji Polaków z Izraela. Po naszych rodaków wyślemy samoloty transportowe C-130 Hercules. pic.twitter.com/IJX5TSEKDt — Mariusz Błaszczak (@mblaszczak) October 8, 2023

10:39 AM BST

Two Israelis reportedly shot and killed in Egypt

Reports in Egyptian media say that an Egyptian police officer has shot dead two Israeli tourists and a local in Alexandria.

The shooting is reported to have taken place at the Pompey’s Pillar site in Alexandria.

The suspected attacker has been detained, according to the reports.

More to come as we get it.

10:29 AM BST

Four wounded, one critical, in fresh attack on Sderot

Hamas said just before 9am UK time that it would direct a “major missile strike on the settlement of Sderot with 100 missiles in response to the targeting of safe houses,” according to a statement from the Al Qassam Brigades.

According to The Times of Israel, the national ambulance service said its medics are treating four people wounded in Sderot, shortly after Hamas’ announcement.

One is in a critical condition, three are lightly wounded.

The Sderot municipality says at least six buildings are hit and residents are being ordered to stay in shelters.

Members of the Israeli security forces take cover during a rocket attack from the Gaza Strip, in the southern city of Sderot on October 8, 2023. - JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images

10:26 AM BST

Today's scenes in southern Israel

Israeli soldiers patrol outside a police station which was the site of a battle following a mass infiltration by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, in Sderot, southern Israel October 8, 2023. - REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A resident stands with an Israeli soldier near a cordoned-off Israeli police station that was damaged during battles the previous day to dislodge Hamas militants who were stationed inside, on October 8, 2023. - MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images

Soldiers walk in front of an Israeli police station that was damaged during battles to dislodge Hamas militants who were stationed inside, on October 8, 2023. - JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images

10:20 AM BST

Hizbollah tries to erect new tent in disputed territory, draws more Israeli artillery

Hizbollah tried to erect a new tent on the Shebaa farms disputed territory that was hit by Israeli fire this morning, Lebanese news outlets reported.

The IDF confirmed the reports and said it fired warning shots toward Hizbollah members who were attempting to rebuild the tent on the Lebanon border.

“A short while ago, the IDF fired warning shots toward a number of suspects in the area of the infrastructure that was struck earlier today in Mount Dov,” the military says in a statement.

10:15 AM BST

Palestinian Authority calls for emergency Arab League meeting

The request for the meeting comes in light of the “brutal and ongoing Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people, including the escalation of the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque by thousands of settlers,” Palestinian news site WAFA quoted Arab League Ambassador Muhannad Al Aklouk as saying.

The PA requested the meeting at the foreign minister level.

10:08 AM BST

Netanyahu and military chiefs holding security assessment

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is holding a security assessment at IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv, his office said on X/Twitter.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and other senior security officials are also attending.

10:02 AM BST

Gaza rockets hit Israeli hospital in Ashkelon early this morning

Before daybreak on Sunday, Palestinian terrorists fired more rockets from Gaza, hitting a hospital in the Israeli coastal town of Ashkelon. The hospital sustained damage, senior hospital official Tal Bergman told AP.

Video provided by Barzilai Medical Center showed a large hole punched into a wall and chunks of debris scattered on the ground of what appeared to be an empty room and a hallway. There was no report of casualties.

The Ashkelon hospital hit this morning by a rocket attack from Gaza. - X/Hananya Naftali

The Ashkelon hospital hit this morning by a rocket attack from Gaza. - X/Hananya Naftali

09:55 AM BST

The damage in Gaza on Sunday

Palestinians inspect a mosque destroyed in Israeli strikes in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, October 8, 2023. - REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinians search under the rubble of a house destroyed in Israeli strikes in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, October 8, 2023. - REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinian citizens inspect damage caused by Israeli air strikes on their homes on October 8, 2023 in Gaza City, Gaza. - Ahmad Hasballah/Getty Images

09:51 AM BST

'We are completing efforts to retake full control of Israeli territory from Hamas': IDF

“A lot of people have been killed,” said army spokesman Richard Hecht, after the military released the names of 26 fallen soldiers. “We lost soldiers, lost commanders and lost a lot of civilians.”

“We are completing efforts to retake full control of Israeli territory from Hamas,” he added. The IDF is still fighting Hamas incursions on eight Israeli fronts.

09:23 AM BST

New York and Berlin show solidarity with Israel

The Empire State Building is lit in blue and white in solidarity with Israel on October 07, 2023 in New York City. - Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

The Brandenburg Gate in Berlin is lit up with the Israeli flag in solidarity following the devastating Hamas attack. 07 Oct 2023. - Fabian Sommer/DPA/Cover Images

09:21 AM BST

Israel to evacuate areas surrounding the Gaza Strip

The Israeli army has said it aims to evacuate all Israelis living close to the Gaza Strip within 24 hours.

“Our mission for the upcoming 24 hours is to evacuate all residents living around Gaza,” military spokesman Daniel Hagari told reporters, adding that fighting was still on to “rescue hostages” held by terrorists in Israel.

“There are tens of thousands of combat soldiers in the area. We’ll reach each and every community till we kill every terrorist in Israel.”

08:55 AM BST

IDF says they have killed 400+ Palestinians

The IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari this morning told reporters that Israel’s military has killed more than 400 Palestinians in southern Israel and the Gaza Strip, and captured dozens more, since the fighting broke out yesterday.

“As of this hour, there are forces fighting in Kfar Aza, there are searches in a large number of towns. There are IDF forces in all towns, there is no town that does not have an IDF force in it,” he is reported to have said in a press conference.

08:50 AM BST

UN peacekeepers urge restraint between Hizbollah and Israel

Some UN peacekeepers on the border between Lebanon and Israel are now working in shelters for their safety, UNIFIL’s spokesperson in Lebanon has said.

“Early this morning, UNIFIL peacekeepers detected several rockets fired from southeast Lebanon toward Israeli-occupied territory in the general area of Kafr Chouba, and artillery fire from Israel to Lebanon in response,” said spokesperson Andrea Tenenti.



We are in contact with authorities on both sides of the Blue Line, at all levels, to contain the situation and avoid a more serious escalation.



Our peacekeepers remain in their positions and on task. They continue to work, some from shelters for their safety.



We urge everyone to exercise restraint and make use of UNIFIL’s liaison and coordination mechanisms to de-escalate to prevent a fast deterioration of the security situation”

08:47 AM BST

Met Police increasing patrols in London because of Gaza related incidents

08:46 AM BST

Around 300 Israelis killed

The death toll in Israel jumped to 300 overnight, mostly civilians, according to local media reports.

Over 1,000 people are reported to have been injured.

08:40 AM BST

In pictures: The Israelis man their positions against Hizbollah

Israeli soldiers armed with artillery cannons man their position at an undisclosed location in northern Israel bordering Lebanon on October 8, 2023. - JALAA MAREY / AFP

Israeli soldiers in an armoured vehicle ride along a street in the northern Israel near the border with Lebanon on October 8, 2023. - JALAA MAREY / AFP

08:35 AM BST

Gaza death toll updated

The health ministry in Gaza has just updated its casualty toll to 313 killed and 1,990 injured.

They did not provide any distinction between fighters and civilians – or whether the number included those killed in the cross-border operation.

Gaza faced a night of heavy air strikes last, flattening residential buildings. A 14 story tower, that had dozens of apartments as well as Hamas offices was brought tumbling down as well as a five story building at around 3am.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said last night that Israel would stop all supply of electricity, fuel and goods into Gaza. He had warned Palestinian civilians to leave Gaza before the bombing campaign intensified. Critics pointed out that Gaza has been blockaded for 17 years and civilians have nowhere to go.

08:28 AM BST

Israel reported to have asked Egypt for help in releasing hostages

Egyptian officials have told the Wall Street Journal that Israel has asked for Cairo’s help to mediate the release of Israelis captured by Hamas and taken to Gaza.

Hamas officials last night said that the hostages were secured and some were being held in tunnels.

08:26 AM BST

IDF publishes footage of strike against Hizbollah infrastructure

תיעוד מתקיפת תשתיות חיזבאללה מוקדם יותר היום במרחב הר דב: pic.twitter.com/Myrb7r1pqZ — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) October 8, 2023

08:23 AM BST

Israel still battling Palestinians at eight points of incursion

The IDF this morning has said that more than 24 hours after Hamas’ initial cross-border attack, they are still battling Palestinian terrorists at eight points of incursion inside Israeli territory.

Israeli army spokesman Richard Hecht this morning told reporters that they have regained control of 29 different areas that Hamas penetrated.

“We are going to respond severely against Hamas for this inhumane activity, but it’s going to take some time,” he said. “This is going to be a long long haul.”

08:14 AM BST

Israel names 26 of its fallen soldiers

The IDF has released the names of 26 soldiers killed in Hamas’ cross-border attack yesterday.

Their ages range from 18 to 42.

The military said that it would continue releasing names throughout the day when families have been informed.

Some of the 26 Israeli soldiers that lost their lives in the first 24 hours of war against Hamas. - Israeli Defence Forces

08:09 AM BST

Two hostages rescued overnight

Two of the Israeli hostages taken by Hamas were “rescued” overnight by the IDF, according to Hebrew-language media.

They had been taken hostage in the southern town of Ofakim. The terrorist holding them was later killed, according to the Kan public broadcaster.

Kan also reported that earlier 48 people had been freed in the Be’eri kibbutz where they were being held in the dining room.

It is not clear how many hostages have been taken – but we do know that they have taken Nepali migrant workers as well as Israelis.

The Wall Street Journal reported that, according to a senior Hamas official and Egyptian officials, the Palestinian group had lost contact with some of the terrorists holding hostages – and civilians had participated in taking hostages – making it difficult to determine how many are being held.

Hamas told The Telegraph yesterday that they had taken hostages to negotiate the release of the 5,000 Palestinians being held in Israeli prisons.

07:56 AM BST

Good morning

Hello and welcome to our day two coverage of Israel’s latest war against Hamas, launched yesterday after the Palestinian terrorists caught Israeli intelligence off-guard in an attack unprecedented in its size and scale.

We will bring you everything you missed overnight and take you through the day’s events. First up this morning:

Hizbollah and Israel trade fire after Hamas attack

Israel exchanged fire with Iran-backed Lebanese terrorist group Hizbollah, 24 hours after Hamas launched an unprecedented attack that sparked a war.

Hizbollah claimed responsibility for the attack that hit a disputed area along the Golan heights, where the borders of Lebanon, Israel and Syria meet. Israel responded with drones and said it hit a Hizbollah position. Hizbollah says it is on its “way to liberating what remains of our occupied Lebanese land and in solidarity with the victorious Palestinian resistance.”

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) are still battling Hamas incursions in eight locations.

While the exchange of fire raises the prospect of a broader regional war, Hizbollah’s choice to strike the disputed areas instead of directly into northern Israeli towns alongside Hamas, suggests it is not currently ready to risk wider confrontation and fully join the fight.

Further escalations with Hizbollah on the border risks drawing in one of Israel’s most fierce enemies into the fight. Hizbollah is better armed than Hamas and is believed to have tens of thousands of rockets at its disposal.

At least 500 people have been killed in the war’s first 24 hours with both Israeli and Palestinian numbers rising overnight. After a night of heavy air strikes, Israel said it had hit 426 targets in Gaza with entire residential buildings reported to be flattened.