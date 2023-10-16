Israel-Palestine latest news: Iran ordered Hezbollah to attack border, says Israel

Palestinian children injured during Israeli raids in the southern Gaza Strip arrive on October 16, 2023 in Khan Yunis, Gaza - Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images

The Israeli army has claimed that Iran ordered attacks by Hizbollah on the Lebanse-Israeli border yesterday which killed a soldier and a civilian and injured three others.

“Hizbollah carried out a number of attacks yesterday in order to try to divert our operational efforts [away from the Gaza Strip], under the direction and backing of Iran, while endangering the state of Lebanon and its citizens,” chief military spokesperson Daneil Hagari said at a briefing with reporters.

Mr Hagari did not provide any evidence for his claim that Iran ordered the attacks. Hizbollah took responsibility for the attacks on the village of Shtula and the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) posts yesterday, later saying that it was not an indication that it was entering the war, but a “warning”.

“If Hizbollah dares to test us, the reaction will be deadly. The United States is giving us full backing,” Mr Higari said.

As the ground offensive looms, analysts fear a ground invasion of Gaza may be the red line that prompts Hizbollah to fully enter the conflict and open the war on another front.

Iran last night warned Israel of regional war. “If the Zionist aggressions do not stop, the hands of all parties in the region are on the trigger,” Iranian foreign minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian, said.

10:56 AM BST

Israel has not allowed Rafah crossing to open, says Egypt

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said today that the Israeli government had yet to take a stance that allowed the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip to open.

Egypt has aimed since the conflict broke out to keep the Rafah crossing operational, Shoukry said, calling the situation faced by the Palestinian people in Gaza “dangerous”.

Reports had said Israel, Egypt and the US had agreed the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt would be opened for several hours Monday in a one-off move to allow foreign nationals to flee and aid goods to enter. The Israeli prime minister denied the reports at the time the border was supposed to open.

People are still believed to be waiting at the Rafah border crossing hoping for news – likely dual nationals.

10:51 AM BST

Israel evacuates villages along Lebanese border

The Israeli defence ministry has announced that it will evacuate residents who live within two kilometres of the Lebanese border as concerns Hizbollah will enter the fray mount.

There are 28 villages within the two kilometre zone that will be evacuated and put up in state-funded guesthouses.

One of the villages, Shtula, came under attack from Hizbollah yesterday with one person killed and three others injured.

Iran-backed Hizbollah said it had also targeted barracks in Israel’s Hanita with guided missiles and said it had inflicted casualties on “the enemy ranks”.

Israel retaliated on Hizbollah positions in Lebanon as the worst border violence since the fatal 2006 war continued into a second week. The UN peacekeeping force UNIFIL also said that its base had been hit by an unidentified rocket last night but no one sustained injuries.

Israeli soldiers patrol in armoured personnel carriers at an undisclosed position in northern Israel near the border with Lebanon on October 15, 2023 - ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images

10:07 AM BST

Watch: Israeli ground forces stage near Gaza border

10:06 AM BST

Blinken returns to Israel following Arab tour

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken returned to Israel this morning for talks on the conflict with Hamas following a tour of six Arab countries in a bid to stop the conflict from expanding.

The top US diplomat, who was in Israel on Thursday on a solidarity visit, landed in Tel Aviv and was expected to again meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken departs Jordan, Monday Oct. 16, 2023, en route to Israel. - Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via REUTERS

His arrival comes shortly after the Israeli prime minister denied that there would be any temporary ceasefire to allow aid into the Gaza Strip and allow foreigners out across the Rafah crossing.

09:28 AM BST

At least 199 people being held hostage, Israel says

The Israeli army has revised the number of confirmed hostages taken to Gaza by Hamas as 199, up from the previous estimate of 126.

09:24 AM BST

111 attacks on Palestinian health care since fighting began: World Health Organisation

09:15 AM BST

Watch: Palestinians wait at Rafah crossing

08:44 AM BST

Pictured: Evacuations from Israel

US citizents wait to be evacuated from the port of Haifa to Cyprus, on October 16, 2023. - ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images

US citizents wait to be evacuated from the port of Haifa to Cyprus, on October 16, 2023 - ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images

A Thai worker who was evacuated from Israel, reacts in a bus on the arrival at military airport, before going back to his home town in Bangkok, Thailand, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. - AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit

Peruvian President Dina Boluarte (C) disembarks with repatriated Peruvian nationals fleeing the conflict between Israel and Hamas, from the Boeing 737 presidential plane upon their arrival to an Air Force base in Callao, a province adjacent to Lima, on October 15, 2023. - CRIS BOURONCLE/AFP via Getty Images

08:39 AM BST

More than 1,000 missing in Gaza

According to the Palestinian Civil Defense, the number of missing people who are presumed to be trapped beneath rubble could exceed 1,000 people.

08:28 AM BST

Israeli soldier killed in Hizbollah attack yesterday

An Israeli officer was killed in Hizbollah’s attack on IDF positions yesterday.

The IDF said the officer was killed in one of the anti-tank guided missile attacks from Lebanon yesterday. They had gagged the news until the family were informed.

08:17 AM BST

Israeli cabinet ministers reject aid entering Gaza

Israeli cabinet ministers have spoken out against aid getting to civilians in Gaza.

Energy Minister Israel Katz says he “bitterly opposes the opening of the blockade and the introduction of goods into Gaza on humanitarian grounds... Our commitment is to the families of the murdered and kidnapped hostages — not to the Hamas murderers and those who helped them,” Times of Israel quoted him as saying.

Culture Minister Miki Zohar also objected: “Those who massacre children, rape women and kidnap babies do not deserve any mercy.”

Israel has faced repeated criticism against the use of “collective punishment” of Palestinian civilians for the actions of Hamas last week.

08:08 AM BST

Clarifications on US claims that Israel will reopen water taps for southern Gaza

An update from the UN last night shows that just one line is being reopened for water:

“Today (Sunday), Israel renewed its water supply for one line servicing eastern Khan Younis. The precise volume and impact of this supply is still unclear. On the other hand, the remaining seawater desalination plant servicing central and southern Gaza shutdown today due to lack of fuel.”

08:03 AM BST

Israel denies reports that Rafah crossing will open for aid in return for allowing foreigners out of Gaza

Reports this morning again suggested that the Rafah crossing with Egypt would open today to allow foreign passport holders out of Gaza in return for the first convoys of aid getting in.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has just denied that an agreement was reached.

“There is currently no truce and humanitarian aid in Gaza in exchange for getting foreigners out,” a statement from his office said.

A view of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Palestinians, as they wait for the re-opening of the Rafah border crossing to enter Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in the city of Al-Arish, Sinai peninsula, Egypt, October 16, 2023.

07:50 AM BST

Pictured: Heartbreak in Gaza

Members of a Palestinian civil emergency team react after several colleagues were killed in Israeli strikes, at Shifa Hospital in Gaza City October 16, 2023. - REUTERS/Mohammed al-Masri

A Palestinian man walks amid the rubble of buildings destroyed during Israeli air strikes near his home in the Rafah refugee camp in the southern of Gaza Strip, on October 16 - MOHAMMED ABED/AFP via Getty Images

Palestinians search for casualties under the rubble of a house destroyed in Israeli strikes in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip October 16, 2023. - REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinians gather at a site of Israeli strikes in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip October 16, 2023 - REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

07:46 AM BST

Fuel reserves at Gaza hospitals set to run out in 24 hours

Abbie Cheeseman here, taking over the live blog from Beirut.

Thousands of patients could die as dangerously low fuel reserves at Gaza hospitals are expected to run out in 24 hours, the UN has warned.

Gaza’s sole power plant shut down after Israel sealed off the 25-mile long territory following Hamas’s attack, with hospitals packed with wounded people now short on fuel and basic supplies.

“Fuel reserves at all hospitals across Gaza are expected to last for about additional 24 hours,” the UN’s humanitarian office (OCHA) said in its latest update on Sunday.

“The shutdown of backup generators would place the lives of thousands of patients at risk.”

An Egyptian-controlled border crossing into Gaza is set to reopen to evacuate foreigners and transport the first convoys of aid into a Gaza, which is on the verge of an abyss.

It comes as Israel prepares to launch a brutal ground invasion to “demolish” Hamas.

06:48 AM BST

'We are not trying to strike civilians'

Israel has denied targeting civilians in Gaza, saying it is striking infrastructure and hunting Hamas commanders.

“We strike Hamas, we strike their infrastructure and we are hunting their commanders,” Israel Defence Forces spokesperson Jonathan Conricus said a few hours ago in an update.

“Categorically we are not trying to strike civilians.”

The Gaza Health Ministry said 2,670 Palestinians have been killed, hundreds of them children, and 9,600 wounded since the fighting last week.

06:01 AM BST

Israeli missions in China step up security after knife attack

Israel has stepped up security at its missions in China after a knife attack on an embassy official in Beijing at the weekend, writes Asia correspondent Nicola Smith.

Staff in Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong have been told to get security approval before going out after an employee was injured outside a supermarket by a man wielding a knife, reported the South China Morning Post.

It said the Chinese police have yet to release details of a foreign suspect in custody over the assault, apart from revealing he is a 53-year-old involved in the “small goods business.”

The Israeli embassy said the victim was being treated in hospital and reportedly told diplomats and their families to stay at home over the weekend.

05:58 AM BST

Chinese Foreign Minister criticises Israel for collective punishment

Israel’s actions have gone beyond self defence and it should stop its collective punishment of the people of Gaza, China’s foreign minister said at the weekend, writes Asia correspondent Nicola Smith.

Wang Yi made his comments during a phone call with Faisal bin Farhan al Saud, the Saudi Arabian foreign minister, Chinese state media reported, adding that he called on all parties to refrain from actions that would escalate the situation.

Beijing is urging a return to the negotiating table as soon as possible and pushing for a two-state solution to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian crisis, he said.

China says it is ready to work with Saudi Arabia and other Arab nations to support Palestinian rights.

On Sunday, state broadcaster CCTV reported Zhai Jun, China’s special envoy for the Middle East, will visit “relevant countries in the region” next week to facilitate a cease-fire and potential peace talks.

05:50 AM BST

Rafah: One of the civilian areas hit by strikes

Rafah, a city near the Egypt border, was one of the civilian areas targeted in retaliatory strikes on Gaza in the past day.

Palestinian media reported at least 17 members of a family where killed in one attack which flattened homes.

Pictures from the scene captured the grief and desperation as locals searched for relatives under the rubble of buildings in Rafah.

Rescuers remove the body of a man killed in an Israeli strike on Rafah - AFP

A child walks away with belongings salvaged from the rubble of a building hit in an Israeli strike on Rafah - AFP

05:36 AM BST

Biden condemns stabbing attack as 'horrific act of hate'

Joe Biden called the deadly stabbing attack on a six-year-old Palestinian American boy a “horrific act of hate”.

“This horrific act of hate has no place in America, and stands against our fundamental values: freedom from fear for how we pray, what we believe, and who we are,” Mr Biden said, adding he was praying for the recovery of the boy’s mother, who was also severely wounded in the attack.

Sherrifs had determined that “both victims in this brutal attack were targeted by the suspect due to them being Muslim and the ongoing Middle Eastern conflict involving Hamas and the Israelis.”

Mr Biden was earlier asked in a television interview whether he was concerned that the threat of terrorism would increase in the US.

“I had a meeting this morning with the Homeland Security people, with the FBI... to discuss how we make sure that we prevent a lone wolf and or any coordinated effort to try to do what was done in synagogues before, do what was done to Jews in the street,” he told 60 Minutes.

“We’re making a major effort to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

Six-year-old boy Wadea Al-Fayoume

04:46 AM BST

Chicago boy killed in 'hate crime' linked to Israel-Hamas conflict

A six-year-old Muslim boy has been killed and a 32-year-old woman seriously injured in an attack linked to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Police were called to a home on the outskirts of Chicago by a woman saying she was hiding in the bathroom after fighting off her landlord.

By the time police arrived they found the victims both seriously injured in a bedroom and their alleged assailant sitting in the driveway.

The child had been stabbed 26 times, sustaining wounds to his chest, torso and arms. He was rushed to hospital where he later died.

Read the full story here

04:27 AM BST

Every hour, 18 people were killed in Gaza

At least 455 people have been killed as a result of Israel’s counter-attacks in Gaza during the past day, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said.

Another 856 injuries were recorded in Gaza in the past 24 hours. A total of 2,670 Palestinians have been killed and 9,600 wounded since the fighting erupted, more than in the 2014 Gaza war, which lasted over six weeks.

That makes this the deadliest of the five Gaza wars for both sides.

Palestinians injured during Israeli raids arrive at Nasser Hospital - Getty Images

03:24 AM BST

Gaza border crossing set to reopen

An Egyptian-controlled border crossing into Gaza is expected to reopen amid diplomatic efforts to get aid into the Hamas-controlled strip.

Hundreds of metric tons of aid from several countries have been held up in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula for days pending a deal for its safe delivery to Gaza and the evacuation of some foreign passport holders through the Rafah crossing.

“Rafah will be reopened. We’re putting in place with the United Nations, with Egypt, with Israel, with others, a mechanism by which to get the assistance in and to get it to people who need it,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said after a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Sunday.

Mr Blinken did not give a specific time for the crossing to reopen. Veteran US diplomat David Satterfield, appointed on Sunday as a special envoy for Middle East humanitarian issues, will arrive in Egypt on Monday to work out the details.

Palestinians escape after Israeli airstrikes hit their homes in Gaza - Anadolu

03:20 AM BST

Key questions from Joe Biden's 60 Minutes interview

Question: Do you believe that Hamas must be eliminated entirely?

Mr Biden: Yes, I do. But there needs to be a Palestinian authority. There needs to be a path to a Palestinian state.

Question: There are about 2 million people in Gaza...about half of them are children. Are you asking Israel to establish a humanitarian corridor?

Mr Biden: Yes, our team is talking to them about that and whether there could be a safe zone. We’re also talking to Egyptians, whether there is an outlet to get these children and women out.

Question: Are the wars in Israel and Ukraine more than the United States can take on at the same time?

Mr Biden: No. We’re the United States of America for God’s sake, the most powerful nation in the history – not in the world, in the history of the world. The history of the world. We can take care of both of these and still maintain our overall international defence.

03:19 AM BST

Israel reoccupying Gaza would be 'big mistake', says Biden

Mr Biden warned Israel against reoccupying Gaza in his first major public remarks on restraining America’s ally.

“I think it’d be a big mistake,” the US president said on 60 Minutes.

“Look, what happened in Gaza, in my view, is Hamas and the extreme elements of Hamas don’t represent all the Palestinian people. And I think that it would be a mistake for Israel to occupy Gaza again.”

Israel withdrew from Gaza in 2005 and while Mr Biden supports the destruction of Hamas, his administration remains committed to a “two-state” solution.

Read the full story here

03:17 AM BST

Biden: 'Israel will avoid killing innocent civilians'

Joe Biden said he did not think it would be necessary for American troops to be deployed to the Middle East but that the US would provide Israel with “everything they need”.

The US President also said he was “confident” Israel would act under the rules of war.

“Israel is going after a group of people who have engaged in barbarism that is as consequential as the Holocaust,” Mr Biden said in an interview on 60 Minutes.

“I think Israel has to respond. They have to go after Hamas. Hamas is a bunch of cowards. They’re hiding behind the civilians.”

Mr Biden said he would like to see a humanitarian corridor in Gaza, adding: “The Israelis are gonna do everything in their power to avoid the killing of innocent civilians.”

03:06 AM BST

Welcome to today's live blog

We will be bringing you latest on the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Medics in Gaza are warning that thousands could die as hospitals packed with wounded people run desperately low on fuel and basic supplies.

Palestinians are struggling to find food, water and safety as Israel prepares to launch a ground offensive.