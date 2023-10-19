Israel-Palestine latest news: UK stands with Israel after ‘horrific act of terrorism’, Sunak says

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak briefs the press upon arrival at Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv - ABIR SULTAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Britain stands with the people of Israel after the “unspeakable, horrific act of terrorism” by Hamas, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said as he touched down in Tel Aviv on Thursday.

“Above all, I’m here to express my solidarity with the Israeli people,” he said. “You have suffered an unspeakable, horrific act of terrorism and I want you to know that the United Kingdom and I stand with you.”



Mr Sunak will meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog, before travelling on to other regional capitals.



He will share his condolences for the loss of life in Israel and Gaza as a result of the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas, his office said, and warn against further escalation of conflict in the region.



Earlier on Thursday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi agreed to open the Rafah crossing into Gaza to allow a convoy of around 20 humanitarian aid trucks through as part of a deal with the US.

08:23 AM BST

Medics identify boy and woman 'incinerated' in Hamas onslaught

The bodies of a boy and woman who were among scores of people murdered by Hamas terrorists on the Israeli border have been located and identified, 11 days after the attack.

Their remains were found late on Wednesday following searches of a house in Beeri, a kibbutz, the medical assistance and casualty recovery group Zaka said.

“Their bodies were incinerated after they were murdered,” Zaka said in a statement, without providing names for the two or elaborating on any possible relationship between them.

Israeli officials had previously given a death toll of at least 108 for Beeri - around 10 per cent of its population. At least a dozen other Israeli communities were also overrun by the gunmen.

08:16 AM BST

In pictures: Palestine wakes up to destruction

Wounded Palestinians react at the site of an Israeli strike in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip - REUTERS/Yasser Qudih

Palestinians work amidst the rubble at the site of an Israeli strike - REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian civil defence members and others carry a youth on a stretcher after being rescued from a building hit by Israeli bombardment in Khan Yunis - Mahmud HAMS / AFP

08:07 AM BST

Sunak 'grieves with Israel'

Rishi Sunak wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he “grieves with Israel” as he touched down in Tel Aviv.

He wrote: “I am in Israel, a nation in grief. I grieve with you and stand with you against the evil that is terrorism. Today, and always.”

I am in Israel, a nation in grief.



I grieve with you and stand with you against the evil that is terrorism.



Today, and always.



סוֹלִידָרִיוּת pic.twitter.com/DTcvkkLqdT — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) October 19, 2023

07:59 AM BST

Watch: Biden strikes deal with Egypt and Israel to allow in Gaza aid

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday unveiled a deal to allow desperately needed humanitarian aid to enter war-torn Gaza, where one million people have fled their homes amid withering Israeli air strikes.

After face-to-face talks in Israel and intense telephone diplomacy with Egypt, Mr Biden said a convoy of 20 trucks would be allowed to cross the shuttered Rafah crossing from Egypt into Gaza from Friday.

It would be the first international relief to enter Gaza since October 7.

07:51 AM BST

'Irresponsible' to speculate over Gaza hospital blast

It is “irresponsible” to speculate over the blast at a Gaza hospital that killed hundreds of people, security minister Tom Tugendhat said .

He told Times Radio: “The reason we’re going to be so careful about this is that the premature speculation comes at a cost.

“Let’s be clear that the reality is there were beginning of talks promised between President Biden and some Arab leaders, and irresponsible speculation led to some of those leaders walking away as they thought that it would be unacceptable to discuss such matters after Israel had been accused of this attack.”

He added: “It now appears that that was at best speculation and at worst propaganda by a terrorist organisation.”

Mr Tugendhat said he would not “name names” over who in particular was responsible for the speculation but pointed to commentary on social media platforms.

07:41 AM BST

Number of British hostages remains unclear, says Tugendhat

The number of British hostages in the Middle East remains unclear, according to Tom Tugendhat, the security minister.

“At the moment the figures are not entirely clear... we are doing our best to make sure that we help get the hostages released,” he told Times Radio.

He added: “As you know the Prime Minister has just landed in Israel and the Foreign Secretary is visiting various nations to ask for help in these conversations and no doubt he will be able to update you as soon as he’s made some advances.”

Over the past 24 to 48 hours, Mr Tugendhat has been talking to British intelligence services to make sure “we get this right” in establishing what caused the explosion as a Gaza hospital.

07:34 AM BST

Israel's president says BBC coverage is 'atrocious'

Isaac Herzog, the Israeli president, has called the BBC’s coverage of the conflict “atrocious” after their decision not to refer to Hamas as terrorists.

Mr Herzog asked what else the BBC needed “in order for them to admit that we are dealing with the worst terrorist organisation in the world?”.

He told the Daily Mail: “I feel the BBC’s reporting is atrocious. The fact that it does not recognise Hamas as a terror organisation requires a complete legal battle and public battle. It’s unbelievable.”

07:21 AM BST

Pictured: Rishi Sunak arrives in Israel

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has landed at Ben Gurion international airport in Lod, Near Tel Aviv, Israel.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak - REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak - REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

07:18 AM BST

Three Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in West Bank

Three Palestinians, including two teenagers, were killed by Israeli forces in separate incidents in the occupied West Bank early on Thursday, Palestinian official news agency WAFA said.

Israeli forces stormed the village of Budrus, west of Ramallah, shooting dead a young man, Gebriel Awad, and wounding another, WAFA said.

In other incidents, a 14-year-old was killed by a bullet wound in the head in a refugee camp south of Bethlehem and a 16-year-old succumbed to his wounds after being shot in the town of Tulkarm, the news agency added.

There was no immediate comment from Israel.

06:57 AM BST

Russia sends 27 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Gaza

Russia on Thursday sent 27 tonnes of humanitarian aid for civilians in the Gaza Strip to be transported from Egypt, Moscow’s emergency situations ministry said.

“A special plane has taken off from the airport at Ramenskoye near Moscow for El-Arish in Egypt. The Russian humanitarian aid will be handed over to the Egyptian Red Crescent to be sent to the Gaza Strip,” deputy minister Ilya Denisov said in a statement.

Mr Denisov said the aid comprised “wheat, sugar, rice and pasta”.

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday unveiled a deal to allow desperately-needed humanitarian aid to enter Gaza after face-to-face talks in Israel and intense telephone diplomacy with Egypt.

06:40 AM BST

Pictured: Pro-Palestinian demonstrations around the world

Demonstrators rally in front of the Israeli embassy in Washington DC - MANDEL NGAN/AFP

Fireworks explode near a police vehicle at a rally in Berlin - ZAKARIA ABDELKAFI/AFP

Thousands of people took to the streets of Tehran - Iranian Presidency / Avalon

06:29 AM BST

Xi says China will work with Egypt to help stabilise Middle East

Chinese President Xi Jinping told Egypt’s prime minister on Thursday that Beijing hoped to work with his country to bring “more stability” to the Middle East, state media reported, as the Israel-Hamas conflict cast a shadow over the region.

“China is willing to enhance cooperation with Egypt... and inject more certainty and stability into the region and the world,” Mr Xi told Mostafa Madbouli at a meeting in Beijing.

“China and Egypt are good friends who share the same goals and trust each other, and good partners who work hand-in-hand for development and common prosperity”, Mr Xi said.

“At present, the international and regional situation is undergoing profound and complex changes, and the world is experiencing rapid changes not seen for a century,” the Chinese leader added.

Beijing was also willing to work with Cairo to “jointly safeguard international fairness and justice as well as the common interests of developing countries”, he said.

06:25 AM BST

Russia's Lavrov warns of serious risk of regional Middle East conflict

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursdaysaid there was serious risk that the Gaza conflict will become regional, and Russia is in contact with Turkey over the matter.

Mr Lavrov also said attempts to blame Russia’s ally Iran for the Gaza crisis were provocations.

06:20 AM BST

Hamas militants likely used North Korean weapons in attack on Israel

Hamas terrorists likely fired North Korean weapons during their assault on Israel on October 7, a video and weapons seized by Israel show, despite Pyongyang’s denials that it sells arms to the militant group.

The video was analysed by two experts on North Korean arms and indicates that Hamas used the F-7 rocket-propelled grenade, a shoulder-fired weapon typically used against armoured vehicles.

The F-7 has been documented in Syria, Iraq, Lebanon and the Gaza Strip, said N.R. Jenzen-Jones, a weapons expert from Armament Research Services.

“North Korea has long supported Palestinian militant groups, and North Korean arms have previously been documented amongst interdicted supplies,” Mr Jenzen-Jones said.

Hamas has published images of their training that show fighters with a weapon with a rocket-propelled grenade featuring a distinctive red stripe across its warhead, and other design elements matching the F-7, said Matt Schroeder, a senior researcher with Small Arms Survey who wrote a guide to Pyongyang’s light weapons.

“It is not a surprise to see North Korean weapons with Hamas,” Mr Schroeder said.

F-7 warheads with their distinctive red stripe on display in Israel - Alon Bernstein/AP

06:15 AM BST

Egypt, Israel and US strike deal to allow aid into Gaza

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday unveiled a deal to allow desperately-needed humanitarian aid to enter war-torn Gaza, where one million people have fled their homes amid withering Israeli air strikes.

After face-to-face talks in Israel and intense telephone diplomacy with Egypt, Mr Biden said a convoy of 20 trucks would be allowed to cross the shuttered Rafah crossing from Egypt into Gaza from Friday.

It would be the first international relief to enter Gaza since October 7, when Palestinian militant group Hamas launched shock raids into Israel, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and seizing about 200 hostages.

Israel fears that aid deliveries could be used as cover to bring in weapons, or could be diverted into the hands of Hamas - which governs the enclave.

“If Hamas confiscates it or doesn’t let it get through or just confiscates it, then it’s going to end, because we’re not going to be sending any humanitarian aid to Hamas if they’re going to be confiscating it. That’s the commitment that I’ve made,” Mr Biden said.

06:13 AM BST

'Don’t repeat our mistakes after 9/11'

Joe Biden concluded his visit to Israel yesterday with a warning for the country not to make the same mistakes in its war on Hamas as the US did after the September 11 attacks.

Joe Biden speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One - Evan Vucci/AP

06:09 AM BST

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to today’s liveblog.

We’ll be bringing you all the latest updates from the war between Israel and Hamas.

