Israel-Palestine latest news: Deputy Israeli commander killed in clashes

Deputy Israeli commander Alim Abdallah, who was killed following clashes with terrorists

A deputy Israeli commander was killed in clashes with terrorists on the Lebanon border, Israel’s military confirmed early on Tuesday.

The military identified the deputy commander as Alim Abdallah, but did not specify the exact circumstances of his death.

It comes as Palestinian militants from the Islamic Jihad group infiltrated Israel from Lebanon on Monday, sparking Israeli shelling into southern Lebanon.

Lebanon’s Hizbollah militant group said five of its members were killed and it retaliated with a volley of rockets and mortars at two Israeli army bases across the border.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military said it struck two tunnels used by Hamas militants to enter Israeli territory early on Tuesday. Authorities did not immediately provide further information on the location of the tunnels.

The death toll from the Hamas attack has surged to 900 Israelis, with at least 2,600 people injured and dozens taken captive.

06:35 AM BST

Gazans flee to Egypt to escape strikes

Palestinians are fleeing from Gaza to Egypt to escape from Israeli airstrikes, the Israeli military has suggested.

“I am aware that the Rafah crossing (on the Gaza-Egypt border) is still open,” Lieutenant-Colonel Richard Hecht, chief military spokesperson to the foreign media, said in a briefing. “Anyone who can get out, I would advise them to get out.”

06:28 AM BST

Israel retakes control of Gaza fence

Israel has seized back control of the Gaza border fence, which was breached by Hamas terrorists during the weekend’s mass incursion.

Mines were planted in the parts where the barrier was toppled, the chief military spokesperson said on Tuesday.

In remarks aired by Israel’s Army Radio, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said there had been no new infiltrations from Gaza since Monday.

He said the military had no findings to back up rumours that Hamas terrorists used cross-border tunnels.

06:19 AM BST

Israeli Air Force strikes Gaza mosques 'housing weapons for Hamas'

Israeli attacks hit over 200 targets overnight, specifically in the Khan Yunis and the Rimal areas of Gaza.

“In the last few hours, fighter jets of the Air Force have attacked many targets of the terrorist organisations throughout the Gaza Strip,” the Israeli Air Force said in a statement.

צה"ל תקף הלילה ברחבי הרצועה; מעל ל-200 יעדים נתקפו בחאן יונס ובשכונת רימאל



מטוסי קרב של חייל-האוויר תקפו בשעות האחרונות מטרות רבות של ארגוני הטרור ברחבי הרצועה.



עשרות מטוסי קרב תקפו במהלך הלילה מעל ל-200 מטרות ברחבי שכונת רימאל ובחאן יונס. pic.twitter.com/2pYLKXoMOt — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) October 10, 2023

It shared a video of a building collapsing following a strike on its Twitter page. Two mosques were also destroyed, including one which it said was “housing weapons” for Hamas and another that was an “operational headquarters”.

“The IDF attacked tonight throughout the Gaza Strip; over 200 targets were attacked in Khan Yunis and the Rimal neighbourhood…” it wrote.

“Dozens of warplanes attacked over 200 targets throughout the Rimal neighbourhood and Khan Yunis during the night.”

06:07 AM BST

Austria says three of its dual citizens could be among Hamas abductees

Three Austrian-Israeli dual citizens could be among those abducted by Hamas in Saturday’s attack launched from Gaza, Austria’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Three Austrian-Israeli dual citizens who recently stayed in southern Israel independently of each other could also be among the many international abductees. There is currently no official confirmation,” the ministry said.

05:56 AM BST

UN Secretary-General 'deeply distressed' over Israel's plan

The Human Rights Watch has said that while Hamas committed war crimes, the collective punishment of Palestinian civilians could also be considered in breach of violations of international humanitarian law.

António Guterres, the UN Secretary-General, said he was “deeply distressed” over Israel’s plan to enact a “complete siege” of Gaza.

“While I recognise Israel’s legitimate security concerns, I also remind Israel that military operations must be conducted in strict accordance with international humanitarian law,” Mr Guterres said.

05:33 AM BST

Pictured: Deputy Israeli commander Alim Abdallah

Alim Abdallah was killed during a confrontation with terrorists who infiltrated Israel from Lebanon

05:24 AM BST

Two Palestinian journalists killed in Gaza airstrike

An Israeli airstrike in Gaza City killed two Palestinian journalists early on Tuesday, according to journalists on the scene who survived.

The victims’ names and the news outlets they worked for weren’t immediately known. The airstrike targeted an area housing several media offices, survivors said.

Three Palestinian journalists reportedly were shot and killed while reporting in Gaza on Saturday.

The Committee to Protect Journalists, citing Palestinian press freedom groups, identified two of them as photographer Ibrahim Mohammad Lafi and reporter Mohammad Jarghoun.

CPJ said it confirmed that freelance reporter Mohammad El-Salhi also was killed.

05:18 AM BST

Thousands displaced and hospitals struggle to operate in Gaza

More than 187,500 people have been displaced in Gaza since the beginning of the conflict, according to a report from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, is hosting more than 137,000 people in schools across the territory.

The report says airstrikes have destroyed 790 housing units and severely damaged 5,330 in the territory of 2.3 million people.

There have also been 13 attacks on medical facilities resulting in the deaths of six healthcare workers in the Gaza Strip since 7 October, according to the UN.

“Gaza’s hospitals and other health facilities are only partially functioning due to severe shortages of medical supplies and the fuel needed to operate backup generators,” the UN said.

Air strikes in Gaza - Shutterstock

Israeli forces on Monday night issued evacuation orders to Palestinian communities in the Middle Area of Gaza and in Khan Yunis, as humanitarians issued warnings about the impact on civilians.

The UN said six Israeli missiles in Al Qarara, northeast of Khan Yunis, had reportedly killed five family members including two girls aged 12 and nine years old.

Women and children were also among the 21 casualties after a strike on a residential building in Rafah.

Israeli forces on Monday struck Jabalia Refugee Camp, reportedly killing an estimated 50 Palestinians. Medical teams were still unable to reach the area, the UN said.

04:21 AM BST

Close allies 'did not know' about plans, Hamas says

A senior official from the terror group responsible for Saturday’s atrocities says only a small number of top commanders inside Gaza knew about the attack that he says had been planned for more than a year.

Ali Barakeh, a member of Hamas’ exiled leadership, told The Associated Press the attack was planned by around six top Hamas commanders in Gaza.

The group’s closest allies were not informed in advance about the timing, he said.

“Only a handful of Hamas commanders knew about the zero hour,” Barakeh said.

He said even Hamas was shocked by the extent of the operation, dubbed “Operation Al-Aqsa Storm,” saying it had expected Israel to prevent or limit the attack.

“We were surprised by this great collapse,” Barakeh said. “We were planning to make some gains and take prisoners to exchange them. This army was a paper tiger.”

03:23 AM BST

More than 100 bodies found at Be’eri Kibbutz attacked by Hamas

More than 100 bodies have been found at the Be’eri Kibbutz, a small Israeli farming community on the edge of the Gaza Strip that was overrun by Hamas terrorists on Saturday, writes Nicola Smith.

The bodies were removed from the scene of the atrocity by the Zaka search and rescue group, the Israeli media reported late on Monday night, amid warnings that the death toll may rise.

Lt Col Richard Hecht, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) spokesperson, had confirmed that Be’eri had been “very badly hit”, in a media briefing earlier the same day.

Evacuees from Be’eri Kibbutz along the Gaza border await donations - AFP

03:05 AM BST

How Israel's ground invasion of Gaza could play out

02:58 AM BST

Palestinian President set to visit Moscow

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is expected to visit Moscow, Russian news media quoted the Palestinian envoy to Moscow as saying late on Monday.

“We are awaiting an official statement from the Kremlin, from the Russian side, about when the visit will take place,” Russia’s RBC news outlet said, citing Ambassador Abdel Hafiz Nofal as saying.

“An agreement has been reached that Mr Abbas will come here to Moscow.”

Separately, he told Russia’s state television that the two sides maintain “daily contacts.”

02:56 AM BST

Biden to make speech on Tuesday

US President Joe Biden is expected to make a speech regarding the situation in Israel on Tuesday at 1pm ET (5pm GMT), according to a White House official.

Mr Biden said on Monday that at least 11 American citizens were among those killed in Israel following the weekend’s attacks by Hamas.

Washington believes it is likely US citizens are also among those being held hostage by Hamas.

02:51 AM BST

Welcome to today's live blog

We will bring you the latest news and developments on the war between Israel and Hamas.

