In Israel, omicron, confusion drive 'real panic' for tests

  • Delivery drivers from the Wolt app leave a pharmacy with rapid antigen tests for the coronavirus for delivery to customers in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. Wolt, the Finnish company that's Israel's most visible delivery company says rapid antigen tests have become its most in-demand product as the omicron variant tears through the population and prompts the government to scramble policies. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
    1/5

    Virus Outbreak Israel

    Delivery drivers from the Wolt app leave a pharmacy with rapid antigen tests for the coronavirus for delivery to customers in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. Wolt, the Finnish company that's Israel's most visible delivery company says rapid antigen tests have become its most in-demand product as the omicron variant tears through the population and prompts the government to scramble policies. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
  • A delivery driver from the Wolt app leaves a pharmacy with rapid antigen tests for the coronavirus for delivery to a customer in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. Wolt, the Finnish company that's Israel's most visible delivery company says rapid antigen tests have become its most in-demand product as the omicron variant tears through the population and prompts the government to scramble policies. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
    2/5

    Virus Outbreak Israel

    A delivery driver from the Wolt app leaves a pharmacy with rapid antigen tests for the coronavirus for delivery to a customer in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. Wolt, the Finnish company that's Israel's most visible delivery company says rapid antigen tests have become its most in-demand product as the omicron variant tears through the population and prompts the government to scramble policies. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
  • A delivery driver from the Wolt app leaves a pharmacy with rapid antigen tests for the coronavirus for delivery to a customer in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. Wolt, the Finnish company that's Israel's most visible delivery company says rapid antigen tests have become its most in-demand product as the omicron variant tears through the population and prompts the government to scramble policies. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
    3/5

    Virus Outbreak Israel

    A delivery driver from the Wolt app leaves a pharmacy with rapid antigen tests for the coronavirus for delivery to a customer in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. Wolt, the Finnish company that's Israel's most visible delivery company says rapid antigen tests have become its most in-demand product as the omicron variant tears through the population and prompts the government to scramble policies. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • A delivery driver from the Wolt app leaves a pharmacy with rapid antigen tests for the coronavirus to delivery to a customer in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. Wolt, the Finnish company that's Israel's most visible delivery company says rapid antigen tests have become its most in-demand product as the omicron variant tears through the population and prompts the government to scramble policies. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
    4/5

    Virus Outbreak Israel

    A delivery driver from the Wolt app leaves a pharmacy with rapid antigen tests for the coronavirus to delivery to a customer in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. Wolt, the Finnish company that's Israel's most visible delivery company says rapid antigen tests have become its most in-demand product as the omicron variant tears through the population and prompts the government to scramble policies. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
  • A customer service agent from the Wolt delivery app works at their new headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. Wolt, the Finnish company that's Israel's most visible delivery company says rapid antigen tests have become its most in-demand product as the omicron variant tears through the population and prompts the government to scramble policies. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
    5/5

    Virus Outbreak Israel

    A customer service agent from the Wolt delivery app works at their new headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. Wolt, the Finnish company that's Israel's most visible delivery company says rapid antigen tests have become its most in-demand product as the omicron variant tears through the population and prompts the government to scramble policies. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
Delivery drivers from the Wolt app leave a pharmacy with rapid antigen tests for the coronavirus for delivery to customers in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. Wolt, the Finnish company that's Israel's most visible delivery company says rapid antigen tests have become its most in-demand product as the omicron variant tears through the population and prompts the government to scramble policies. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
A delivery driver from the Wolt app leaves a pharmacy with rapid antigen tests for the coronavirus for delivery to a customer in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. Wolt, the Finnish company that's Israel's most visible delivery company says rapid antigen tests have become its most in-demand product as the omicron variant tears through the population and prompts the government to scramble policies. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
A delivery driver from the Wolt app leaves a pharmacy with rapid antigen tests for the coronavirus for delivery to a customer in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. Wolt, the Finnish company that's Israel's most visible delivery company says rapid antigen tests have become its most in-demand product as the omicron variant tears through the population and prompts the government to scramble policies. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
A delivery driver from the Wolt app leaves a pharmacy with rapid antigen tests for the coronavirus to delivery to a customer in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. Wolt, the Finnish company that's Israel's most visible delivery company says rapid antigen tests have become its most in-demand product as the omicron variant tears through the population and prompts the government to scramble policies. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
A customer service agent from the Wolt delivery app works at their new headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. Wolt, the Finnish company that's Israel's most visible delivery company says rapid antigen tests have become its most in-demand product as the omicron variant tears through the population and prompts the government to scramble policies. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
LAURIE KELLMAN
·4 min read

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Aviran Yael fetched rapid antigen kits from a pharmacy in Tel Aviv's busy center, placed them in the light blue bag strapped to the back of his motorbike and headed off to deliver them.

With that, Yael on Monday joined a growing army of couriers toting Wolt delivery boxes around Israel, a sight that has become ubiquitous in the three years since the Finnish company began operating here.

The payload in the blue boxes changed when the Israeli government last week authorized more at-home testing to take the burden off of testing centers.

Almost immediately, as the omicron coronavirus variant set infection records, rapid antigen tests became the platform's most in-demand product — even more than food, its core delivery business, officials said.

By Monday, as Wolt opened a modern headquarters in a blue building in Tel Aviv, someone was ordering an antigen test every three seconds - a reflection of widespread public anxiety and confusion over the government's constantly changing pandemic policies.

"There’s real panic for these tests,” said Yael.

Even in relatively wealthy, small Israel, the government and the governed are struggling with the stunning surge of omicron as it rips around the globe, raising anxiety in a place already known for tension. Since the variant emerged in South Africa in November, the government has closed and re-opened the airport, changed testing policies, tightened and loosened quarantine requirements and confused people about whether and how to send their kids to school.

Facing sagging public support, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned this week that between 2 million and 4 million people among Israel's population of 9.4 million are expected to be infected by the variant.

On Monday, Israel reported 21,514 new cases, another all-time high. The number of serious cases crept up to 222, a figure that remains well below the highs experienced during previous waves of the coronavirus. Bennett has said preventing serious illness and hospitalizations is his main concern.

Nearly two-thirds of the public is displeased, according to a poll for Israel's Channel 12 TV. Sixty-three percent of the Israeli public said it views the government’s handling of the omicron crisis as bad, as opposed to 34% who said they thought the crisis was being managed well. That's up from 54% disapproval in August.

Cabinet members complained during Sunday's meeting about the dissonance of tightening and loosening requirements — then allowing people to crowd soccer stadiums for games.

“We keep getting asked for clarifications all day long,” said Economy and Industry Minister Orna Barbivai. "The sense among the public is that the government has conceded the fight against the coronavirus.”

The perception is a challenge for the 7-month-old governing coalition. It's fragile to begin with, consisting of eight parties that have little in common other than their opposition to former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

For his part, Bennett has said almost daily that he understands the frustration as the parent of four children and someone who's recently been quarantined.

He has tried to calm people by boasting of preparations for the current wave, offering a second round of booster shots to older Israelis and stocking up on hard-to-get medicines to treat people with the virus.

He also has driven a public campaign to raise the vaccination rate, even in sectors like Israel's ultra-Orthodox and Arab communities, where people have been reluctant to roll up their sleeves.

On Monday, Bennett personally escorted a 9-year-old girl to a vaccination center at a shopping mall in the central town of Modiin. The event was broadcast live on Channel 12, with Bennett wearing a microphone throughout the visit.

Bennett stopped with the girl and her mother at a candy shop to buy her chocolate before the jab. As he paid for the candy, he made sure the women behind the counter were vaccinated.

“We’re going to get through this together,” he told the girl as they entered the center.

Israel's decision to begin authorizing home antigen testing came in response to the long lines at overworked testing centers. That, however, has led to a run on the test kits at drugstores, which have struggled to keep their shelves stocked.

It has also meant a spike in business for Wolt in Israel, one of two dozen countries in which the company operates, according to Lior Eshkol, general manager of Wolt in Israel.

“People want to stay at home, people don't want to risk being exposed, or risk exposing other people,” she said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Kripps, Stones return to medal podium for Canada in 2-man bobsleigh

    Justin Kripps and Cam Stones responded in a big way to last weekend's eighth-place finish in Latvia, sliding to a bronze medal in 2-man bobsleigh on Saturday in Winterberg, Germany. The Canadians stopped the clock in one minute 50.63 seconds. WATCH | Kripps and Stones collect bronze in Germany: "We were happy with the race today," Kripps said. "We had two solid pushes, solid drives and we were consistent. That's what we're working on right now as well as testing some equipment." Francesco Friedr

  • Two more Sask. WHL teams cleared to resume activities after COVID-induced pause

    The Moose Jaw Warriors and Regina Pats have been cleared to resume all team activities, in accordance with Western Hockey League COVID-19 protocols, the league said on Saturday. On Friday, the league announced 15 teams had recently paused activities after multiple players or staff had been added to its COVID-19 protocol list due to exhibiting symptoms or having tested positive for COVID. In Saskatchewan, they included the Warriors, the Pats, the Saskatoon Blades and Prince Albert Raiders. The ot

  • Stars rally past Penguins 3-2, snapping 10-game win streak

    DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski scored 1:15 apart late in the third period and the Dallas Stars stopped Pittsburgh’s winning streak at 10 games, beating the Penguins 3-2 on Saturday. Hintz scored on a backhander with 3:46 left after Pavelski converted off a rebound with 5:01 to go, sending the Stars to their fourth straight win. Hintz and Pavelski share the team lead with 13 goals, and it was Hintz’s fourth winner this season. “In the first (period), we were just giving them a little

  • James, Radford nab pairs spot on Olympic team despite withdrawal from nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford sat in the virtually empty TD Place Arena stands on Saturday, watching as their rivals competed in the pairs free skate at the Canadian figure skating championships. A day later, James and Radford found themselves having to defend their berth on Canada's team for the Beijing Olympics. The veteran skaters, who contracted COVID-19 just before Christmas, were awarded one of the two berths in pairs on Sunday, despite withdrawing from the championships in Ottawa after t

  • Fleury stops 31 shots in return to Vegas, Blackhawks win 2-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves against his former team and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 on Saturday night to snap a six-game losing streak. Jujhar Khaira and Riley Stillman scored for the Blackhawks, who were 0-3-3 in their previous six games. It was Fleury’s first start against Vegas since being traded in the offseason. He has now beaten all 32 NHL teams in his career. Fleury, who was with Vegas for its first four seasons in the league, has post

  • Canada beats Germany to join Russia in ATP Cup semifinals

    SYDNEY (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime sent Canada into the semifinals of the ATP Cup on Thursday by beating third-ranked Alexander Zverev 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Denis Shapovalov had set up Auger-Aliassime’s clincher over Germany by downing Jan-Lennard Struff 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-3 in the first singles match. Canada will play defending champion Russia on Saturday. The other semifinalists, Poland and Spain, play on Friday. “It feels good to beat Zverev,” the 11th-ranked Auger-Aliassime said in his on-court inter

  • Hockey Diversity Alliance releases powerful, unrelenting video for #TapeOutHate campaign

    The two-minute video spotlights the racial abuse that Black and other players of color often encounter at all levels of the sport.

  • James and Radford still eligible for Beijing team despite withdrawal at nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford are still eligible to be compete for Canada at the Beijing Olympics despite withdrawing from the national championships on Saturday. James and Radford contracted COVID-19 over the Christmas holidays and only returned to the ice to train earlier this week after spending 10 days in quarantine. They were fourth after the short program on Friday before announcing their withdrawal ahead of Saturday's free program. "We are feeling the repercussions, a little bit more fat

  • Edmonton Oilers add five more players to NHL's COVID-19 protocol list

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed five more players into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Saturday. Forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Brendan Perlini, goaltender Ilya Konovalov and defencemen Evan Bouchard and Slater Koekkoek were added to the list, the Oilers said in a release. Three other Edmonton players - Connor McDavid, Tyson Barrie and Derek Ryan - were already in protocol. Six unidentified members of the team's support staff were also added to the list Saturday, the team said. This report by

  • Winnipeg Jets won't move home games out of province after getting fan feedback

    The Winnipeg Jets won't be moving home games out of the province, after all. The update comes after team owner True North Sports + Entertainment sent fans a survey on Thursday afternoon, asking how they would feel about the NHL team moving home games to a region that doesn't have restrictions on fan attendance. A spokesperson for True North said Thursday that the team was exploring alternatives to playing in an empty building and consulting stakeholders. Elliotte Friedman, a reporter with Hockey

  • Famed B.C. runner gives up on dream to finish one of the most difficult races in the world

    B.C. ultramarathoner Gary Robbins has given up his quest to finish a race that has beguiled him since 2016, saying that spending time with his family is more important than trying to complete the 160-kilometre Barkley Marathons in Tennessee. "Thank you Barkley for all that you've given me. I did something special out there in 2017, and I'll always cherish that experience and those memories," said the 45-year-old in a post on Instagram. The Barkley Marathons is run in Frozen Head State Park near

  • Nurse breaks down Raptors’ tale of two halves vs. Bucks

    It was the worst of halves and the best of halves for the Toronto Raptors' defensive game in their win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse gives his insight as to what changed at the half. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Ontario student athletes shut out from indoor play face more disruptions

    OTTAWA — When the COVID-19 pandemic forced Humber College to move everything online, Rrezart Sadiku's final year playing in the men's volleyball team was suddenly put on pause. Sadiku decided to finish school a year later so that he could play a full season with the team. Now, with recent restrictions in Ontario on indoor athletic facilities that prevent student athletes from training, the remainder of Sadiku's season is in limbo. "It's just frustrating," he said. Sadiku is one of many student a

  • Herbert's heroics not enough as Chargers fall, miss playoffs

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brandon Staley is disappointed he won’t get to see, in his mind, one of the best players in the NFL in the playoffs. Justin Herbert played like one of the NFL's finest when the Los Angeles Chargers needed him most. But, it wasn’t enough. The second-year quarterback and last season's offensive rookie of the year threw a season-high 64 times, finishing with 383 yards and three touchdowns in the Chargers’ 35-32 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday night that eliminated them from

  • Labbe to carry Canada colours alone at FIFA awards as Priestman, Sinclair miss out

    Goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe will carry Canada's colours alone at the FIFA awards later this month in Zurich. Captain Christine Sinclair and coach Bev Priestman were nominated for The Best FIFA Women’s Player and Coach, respectively, but were both left off the final list of three despite Canada's Olympic triumph in Tokyo. Spain's Jennifer Hermoso and Alexia Putellas (both Barcelona) and Australia's Sam Kerr (Chelsea) are the final three nominees for The Best FIFA Women’s Player. The three nominees

  • Swiatek cruises past Canada's Fernandez, to face Azarenka in Adelaide

    Defending champion Iga Swiatek made short work of U.S. Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez in a dominant 6-1 6-2 win at the Adelaide International on Thursday to set up a quarter-final against two-times Grand Slam winner Victoria Azarenka. Swiatek, the 2020 Roland Garros winner, took control of the match from 1-1 in the first set and capitalized on Fernandez's misfiring serve to wrap up the victory in 75 minutes at the Australian Open warm-up event. The Pole hit 17 winners against her 19-year-old op

  • Canadian freestyle skier Kingsbury wins World Cup gold for second straight day

    MONT-TREMBLANT, Que. — Canada's Mikael Kingsbury won moguls gold Saturday for his second World Cup crown in as many days. It was also the 70th career World Cup title for the reigning Olympic champion from Deux-Montagnes, Que. "It's good to get the nice 70th win on home soil, back to back," he said with a smile. Kingsbury, who has won five gold medals this season, finished first with 85.59 points. Sweden's Walter Wallberg was second (82.66) and Japan's Ikuma Horishima took bronze (78.78) in a rep

  • Liu joins Bell, Chen on US figure skating team for Olympics

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Alysa Liu certainly didn't look as if she was suffering from COVID-19 on Saturday, when her smiling face was beamed into Bridgestone Arena by Zoom following the announcement of the American team headed for the Beijing Olympics. The biggest question now: When will her quarantine period end? Liu joined U.S. champion Mariah Bell and runner-up Karen Chen in making the three-woman squad, even though she was forced to withdraw from nationals following a positive test. Liu wound

  • Montreal Canadiens extend COVID-19 pause through Saturday

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens are extending their pause on team activities as the club continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. The Canadiens announced Thursday that both the NHL team and its American Hockey League affiliate, the Laval Rocket, will not return to the ice until practice resumes on Sunday. Twenty-two Habs players and two coaches are in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Montreal suspended team activities following Saturday's 5-2 loss to Florida. The NHL previously postponed five C

  • Host Cameroon wins as African Cup opens under virus shadow

    YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar scored two penalties in quick succession as the host country came from behind to beat Burkina Faso 2-1 in the African Cup of Nations' opening game Sunday, lifting the mood of a tournament burdened throughout the buildup by the coronavirus pandemic. Aboubakar slotted the first penalty to the right side of the goal in the 40th minute and the second to the left side in the third minute of first-half injury time. It left a large crowd at Ol