Israel needs ‘continuous’ UK support in war with Hamas, Netanyahu tells Sunak

Israel is counting on the UK’s “continuous support” in what will be a “long war” with Hamas, the Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has told Rishi Sunak, as the two leaders met in Tel Aviv.

Sunak, who later flew to Saudi Arabia as part of diplomatic efforts to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza and prevent a wider regional conflict, told Netanyahu in a press conference that Britain wanted Israel “to win”.

“I’m proud to stand here with you in Israel’s darkest hour, as your friend,” said the British prime minister, who also welcomed a deal to allow 20 lorries with aid to cross into the Gaza Strip from Egypt. The British government is involved in an international push to make sure that the trucks can enter Gaza as early as Friday.

Sunak added: “We will stand with you in solidarity, we will stand with your people. And we also want you to win.”Standing beside Sunak, the Israeli prime minister recalled Britain’s part in the second world war, telling his UK counterpart: “Eighty years ago, prime minister, the civilised world stood with you in your darkest hour.

Related: Egypt’s Rafah crossing: when will aid begin to enter Gaza and why has it been closed?

“This is our darkest hour. It is the world’s darkest hour. We need to stand together and we will win. And this is why I support, I value your support and the fact that you are here – we must win together.

“That means that this is a long war and we’ll need your continuous support. There will be ups and downs, there will be difficulties.”

In a reference to the explosion at al-Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza City, where hundreds are believed to have been killed, Sunak said the scenes had “shocked all of us, particularly at the hospital, and we mourn the loss of every innocent life – civilians of every faith, every nationality who have been killed”.

“And we also recognise that the Palestinian people are victims of Hamas too. And that is why I welcome your decision yesterday that you took to ensure that routes into Gaza will be opened for humanitarian aid to enter,” he said. “I’m glad that you made that decision. We will support it, we are increasing our aid to the region and we will look to get more support to people as quickly as we can.”

Story continues

Sunak also told Netanyahu he recognised that Israel was “taking every precaution to avoid harming civilians” and that the two states would continue to cooperate in efforts to secure the release of hostages, particularly with regard to British nationals.

Those efforts were expected to form part of discussions Sunak was due to hold with Mohammed bin Salman, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, as part of a trip that could also involve another stopover before the prime minister returns to the UK on Friday.

A parallel round of trips was being undertaken by the foreign secretary, James Cleverly, as part of meetings to help prevent the spread of conflict across the region, said the UK government. Cleverly is in Egypt on Thursday and will fly to Qatar on Thursday night, with a visit to Turkey also scheduled.

Cleverly was criticised by Scotland’s first minister, Humza Yousaf, for failing to include helping UK nationals escape the fighting in Gaza as one of his stated priorities.

In a post on X – formerly Twitter – Cleverly said his “goals” were to “secure the release of British hostages. Stop the violence spreading to the region. Ensure emergency aid can get into Gaza.”

Yousaf, whose in-laws are trapped in Gaza after visiting from Scotland, used a post of his own to urge Cleverly to demand a ceasefire and the opening of the Rafah crossing in the south of the Gaza Strip. “Shameful that UK citizens trapped in Gaza don’t even get a mention,” he said.