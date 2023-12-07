Israel 'must behave differently' in southern Gaza, says Cameron

People watch as others search for victims amid the rubble of a smouldering building, following an Israeli strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip - MAHMUD HAMS/AFP

Israel must “behave differently” in southern Gaza than it did in the north of the strip, Lord Cameron has said.

The Foreign Secretary told CNN that he agreed with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s comments that Israel cannot repeat what happened in the north in terms of civilian harm.

He said Mr Blinken had made “a series of points” about how Israel is trying to change its behaviour in southern Gaza, adding “and I think that is right, and we should continue to make those points to them.”

Lord Cameron voiced continued support for Israel, but urged it to abide by international law in its response to the October 7 attacks.

04:00 PM GMT

03:25 PM GMT

Anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon kills civilian in Israel

An anti-tank missile fired from Lebanese territory killed a civilian in northern Israel on Thursday, according to the Israeli army and emergency medical service.

In a statement, the army said “terrorists launched an anti-tank missile from Lebanese territory toward the area of Matat”, while the emergency service Magen David Adom said in a separate statement that a 60-year-old man was brought to one of their teams nearby with no vital signs and declared dead.

“Additional launches from Lebanon toward Israel were also identified,” the army said, adding its “helicopters, tanks and artillery are striking the sources”.

Lebanese movement Hezbollah said in a statement that it had targeted the “Matat barracks” with “appropriate weapons and caused confirmed casualties”.

03:03 PM GMT

Meta oversight board to examine Israel-Hamas war content

Meta’s independent Oversight Board said it will review how the company has handled violent content on its social media platforms in two cases involving hostage-taking and bombing in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The cases will be the first to use a new expedited review mechanism announced earlier this year that requires the board to make decisions within 30 days. The board usually deliberates for several months on its cases.

The board’s decision to take on the cases comes as social media platforms have been flooded with violent, hateful and misleading content in the two-month-old war between Israel and Hamas, the Islamist movement in Gaza which carried out the Oct. 7 attack on Israeli towns that set off the conflict.

After that attack, Meta temporarily lowered its threshold for removing potentially harmful content, including posts that clearly identified hostages taken by Hamas. The company has also faced accusations that it was suppressing expressions of support for Palestinians living under Israel’s military response in Gaza.

In one case to be reviewed by the board, Meta took down a video on Instagram showing the aftermath of an explosion at the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, including injured and dead children, the board said.

02:50 PM GMT

Hamas launching rockets from civilian safety zones, Israel claims

Israel has accused Hamas of launching rockets from within civilian safe zones in the southern Gaza Strip.

Twelve rockets were launched from the Al Mawasi zone on Wednesday and at least one more close to a humanitarian area in Rafah, the Israeli military said, accusing Hamas of “using the civilians as a human shield”.

Displaced civilians have fled to the desolate area of Al Mawasi on Gaza’s southern Mediterranean coast, which Israel has said is safe.

The former Bedouin village lacks shelter, food and other necessities, according to refugee organisations.

One Palestinian who fled to Al Mawasi told Al Jazeera: “We suffered from the war of cannons and escaped it to arrive at the war of starvation.

“We divide one tomato between all of us.”

02:43 PM GMT

Pictured: Residents and civil defence teams rescue a Palestinian person under the rubble in Khan Yunis, Gaza

Residents and civil defence teams rescue a Palestinian person under the rubble in Khan Yunis, Gaza - Anadolu/Anadolu

02:11 PM GMT

Israel defends efforts to deliver aid to Gaza

Israel has defended its efforts to deliver aid to the Gaza Strip, following sharp criticism of its handling of the humanitarian crisis unfolding inside the territory.

An Israeli siege has limited the supplies of food, water, fuel and medicines entering Gaza, where hundreds of thousands of displaced residents are massing around the southern cities of Rafah and Khan Yunis after fleeing intense combat in the north.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has warned that conditions in the territory are “deteriorating into a catastrophe with potentially irreversible implications”.

Israeli NGO B’Tselem went as far as accusing Israel of “deliberately starving the population” to pressure Hamas.

Elad Goren, an officer with the Israeli defence ministry body responsible for Palestinian civilian affairs, COGAT, insisted Israel was making every effort to get aid in.

“We are trying to expand the humanitarian aid, and over 60,000 tonnes of aid have entered through Rafah. We would like the international community to increase its capabilities,” he told reporters.

“We are allowing hundreds of trucks into Gaza. It’s just a matter of logistics and what the UN can take and distribute inside Gaza.”

01:55 PM GMT

Gaza has gone 'far beyond' a humanitarian crisis, says medical charity

Gaza faces a catastrophe extending far beyond a humanitarian crisis, the head of medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has said, describing the situation in the densely populated enclave as chaotic.

Israeli forces battled Hamas in the Gaza Strip’s biggest cities on Thursday in a new phase of the war that is now entering its third month, with wide areas of the narrow territory flattened by Israeli bombardment and 85 per cent of the 2.3 million population left homeless, according to UN figures.

“My people on the ground keep updating me on the situation, and I can tell you that it has gone far beyond the humanitarian crisis,” Dr Christos Christou, international president of Doctors Without Borders, told reporters in Geneva.

“It is a humanitarian catastrophe. It is a chaotic situation, and I’m extremely worried that very soon people will be in a mode of just trying to survive, which will come with very severe consequences.”

In a bid to escape Israeli bombardment, Gazans have amassed at the southern tip of Gaza, heeding Israeli leaflets and messages saying that they would be safe on the border with Egypt. The United Nations and aid organisations have said that nowhere is safe in Gaza.

“The people have been asked to be squeezed in a very small area,” Dr Christou said. “My teams on the ground keep saying to me that it is unbearable. It is unsustainable ... There is no safe place.”

01:33 PM GMT

Israel bars Palestinian ex-detainee, 14, from former school

Israel has said a Palestinian teenager who was among the youngest prisoners and detainees it freed under a Gaza truce cannot return to his former school in Jerusalem until at least mid-January after a period of probation.

Ahmad Salaymeh’s family sees in the ban a violation of his rights as well as a reminder of Israeli control over Palestinians in Jerusalem.

Salaymeh, 14, was arrested in July, with police accusing him of stone-throwing, grievous bodily harm and property damage. An additional terrorism count indicated that he was accused of having attacked Israelis for political reasons.

The boy denies any wrongdoing.

12:31 PM GMT

IDF operating in the heart of Khan Younis

12:29 PM GMT

Austria ends suspension of aid to Palestinians

Austria will lift a suspension of aid to Palestinians announced two days after Hamas’s deadly October 7 attack on Israel, after a review found no indication funds were being used to promote terrorism.

“There is no indication that Austrian development projects funded by the ADA (Austrian Development Agency) were misused to fund or promote terrorism or to spread anti-Semitic content,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Nine projects funded by Austria had been reviewed with a total value of 17.5 million euros ($18.8 million), it added.

The ministry did not specify what proportion of the projects were in the West Bank, which is controlled by the Western-backed Palestinian Authority led by President Mahmoud Abbas, whose Fatah movement is a rival to Hamas.

Soon after Austria’s announcement that it was freezing aid pending the review, neighbouring Germany said it was also reviewing aid to the Palestinians. The European Union also ordered its own review, and said last month there was no evidence of funds going to Hamas and assistance would continue.

People wait while a woman prepares food, as displaced Palestinians, who fled their houses due to Israeli strike, shelter in a camp in Rafah - Abu Mustafa/Reuters

11:46 AM GMT

Egypt strives to accelerate aid delivery to Gaza

Egypt is striving to accelerate the delivery of aid to the Gaza Strip, a senior official has said, after the amount of relief getting through to the Palestinian enclave dipped with the end of the Israel-Hamas truce on Dec. 1.

Diaa Rashwan, head of the State Information Service, said Egypt would never allow the emptying of the Gaza Strip of its residents as Israel’s military campaign pushes them southwards towards the border with Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula.

Rashwan added that Egypt believed Israel’s operations in the Israeli-occupied West Bank aimed to force Palestinians towards Jordan.

Since the conflict in Gaza began on Oct. 7, the Rafah crossing on its border with Egypt has been the only entry point for aid trucks carrying desperately needed supplies of food, medicines, water and fuel.

11:36 AM GMT

Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar is 'underground', says Israel as troops close in

Yahya Sinwar is “underground,” the Israel Defense Forces has said, as troops surround the home of the Hamas chief in Khan Younis.

Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari said Sinwar is “not aboveground, he is underground,” but would not elaborate on where Israel believes him to be. “Our job is to find Sinwar and kill him,” he said.

Sinwar, believed to be the mastermind of the Oct 7 terror attack, has not been seen in public during the war. Israel has named him and the leader of Hamas’s armed wing, Mohammed Deif, as its top military targets.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: “His house may not be his fortress and he can escape but it’s only a matter of time before we get him.”

Israel has said it believes many Hamas leaders and fighters are holed up in underground tunnels.

11:14 AM GMT

'Where do you want us to go?'- Airstrikes rain down on Rafah overnight

Air strikes also rained down on Rafah in Gaza’s far south, a city near the Egyptian border that has been turned into a vast camp for many of the 1.9 million internally displaced Palestinians.

One of those on the move, Khamis Al-Dalu, told AFP that he had first fled Gaza City and then Khan Yunis for Rafah, where his family was now sheltered in a tent against the worsening winter chill.

“There was bombardment, destruction, leaflets dropped, threats and phone calls to evacuate and to leave Khan Yunis,” he said about Israeli army warnings. “Where do you want us to go for God’s sake?”

Eight more air strikes hit Rafah overnight, an AFP correspondent said, as the health ministry reported at least 37 people killed and many more wounded.

10:43 AM GMT

Pictured: Palestinians line up for flour distributed by the UN agency for Palestinian refugees

Palestinians line up for flour is being distributed by the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, or UNRWA to Gazans - Anadolu/Anadolu

10:12 AM GMT

Operations at a north Gaza ambulance centre come to a halt, says PCRS

🚨 The operations at the PRCS ambulance center in the northern of #Gaza came to a halt. The depletion of fuel for vehicles and the closure of hospitals operating in the northern region made it impossible to evacuate the wounded and martyrs.#NotAtarget#IHL pic.twitter.com/oc0eKNaqQd — PRCS (@PalestineRCS) December 7, 2023

09:57 AM GMT

Gaza at 'severe risk of collapse,' warns UN Secretary-General

I've just invoked Art.99 of the UN Charter - for the 1st time in my tenure as Secretary-General.



Facing a severe risk of collapse of the humanitarian system in Gaza, I urge the Council to help avert a humanitarian catastrophe & appeal for a humanitarian ceasefire to be declared. pic.twitter.com/pA0eRXZnFJ — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) December 6, 2023

09:31 AM GMT

Palestinian Authority assuming power after war 'not going to happen' while I'm in power, says Netanyahu

The Palestinian Authority (PA) will not assume power in Gaza during his time as prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu has said.

“As long as I am Prime Minister — this will not happen. Whoever educates their children for terror, funds terror and supports families of terrorists, could not control Gaza after we eradicate Hamas,” he said.

The Israeli prime minister ruled out a return of the PA, underscoring the difference between Israeli and US approaches to governance of Gaza after the war.

Joe Biden has previously said a “revitalised” PA should govern the Gaza Strip and West Bank after the war.

08:55 AM GMT

Pictured: Médecins Sans Frontière staff speak out about the war in Gaza

Médecins Sans Frontières has delivered medical aid in many high-intensity conflicts over more than 50 years - Sara Kerens/AP

08:52 AM GMT

Civilian casualties in Gaza 'too high,' says US spokesman

Too many Palestinian civilians continue to be killed in Gaza, a US state spokesman has said.

Matt Miller said the burden was on Israel to “do everything it can” to reduce civilian harm.

“A good component of this is the problem presented by Hamas embedding in civilian sites in Khan Younis just as it did in Gaza City,” Mr Miller told a news briefing.

“But that doesn’t lessen the burden that’s on Israel to do everything it can to reduce civilian harm.”

08:39 AM GMT

Shapps to visit Middle East

British Defence Secretary Grant Shapps will use a trip to Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories to push for humanitarian aid to be delivered faster, including by sea directly into Gaza, his office has said.

He will discuss with leaders there options to provide civilians in Gaza with more aid, how the UK can support the Palestinian Authority, the recovery of hostages, as well as efforts to prevent further escalation in the Middle East.

“We are working to find the best way to get aid and support to those in desperate need in the quickest and most direct route. That includes options by land, sea and air,” Shapps said.

Earlier this week Mr Shapps said Britain was considering sending military support vessel RFA Lyme Bay to provide medical and humanitarian aid in the Middle East.

08:33 AM GMT

Pictured: A woman mourns over the bodies of family members at Nasser hospital in Rafah

A woman mourns over the bodies of family members killed during Israeli bombardment overnight, at Nasser hospital in Rafah - SAID KHATIB/AFP

08:32 AM GMT

US still wants to see Saudi-Israel normalisation, energy envoy says

US energy envoy Amos Hochstein said he did not think hope should be lost with regards to normalisation of relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel and it remains a goal for his country despite the ongoing war in Gaza.

Saudi Arabia put US-backed plans to normalise ties with Israel on ice, sources familiar with Riyadh’s thinking told Reuters nearly two months ago, as the war between Hamas and Israeli forces escalated.

“I think that not every road is a straight road and sometimes it goes in different directions first. But the goal is still the same,” Mr Hochstein said speaking on the sidelines of an industry event in the United Arab Emirates.

“And we remain as committed to that goal of regional integration, and it’s not just about Saudi Arabia and Israel, it has to be much broader than that.”

“I don’t think we are changing directions, I don’t think this conflict should do that. In fact this conflict should be a doubling down on reminding us that if we don’t go towards regional integration, peace and security - this is the alternative,” he added.

08:28 AM GMT

Israel approves 'minimal' fuel increase to Gaza

Israel approved a “minimal” increase in fuel supplies to war-torn Gaza to prevent a “humanitarian collapse”, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said.

The announcement comes as the United Nations warned of a total breakdown of public order in Gaza as fighting intensifies in the south of the Palestinian territory.

A “minimal supplement of fuel - necessary to prevent a humanitarian collapse and the outbreak of epidemics” had been approved to enter “into the southern Gaza Strip”, Mr Netanyahu’s office wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

It said the fuel supply increase was “necessary to avoid a humanitarian collapse and the outbreak of epidemics in the south of the Gaza Strip”, which is controlled by Hamas.

“The minimal amount will be determined from time to time by the War Cabinet according to the morbidity situation and humanitarian situation in the Strip,” it added.

08:26 AM GMT

