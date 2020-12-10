Israel and Morocco agree to normalise relations in latest Trump-brokered deal

FILE PHOTO: Trump hosts leaders for Abraham Accords signing ceremony at the White House in Washington

Israel and Morocco agreed on Thursday to normalise relations in a deal brokered with the help of the United States, making Morocco the fourth Arab country to set aside hostilities with Israel in the past four months.

As part of the agreement, US President Donald Trump agreed to recognise Morocco's sovereignty over the Western Sahara, where there has been a decades-old territorial dispute with Morocco pitted against the Algeria-backed Polisario Front, a breakaway movement that seeks to establish an independent state in the territory.

Trump sealed the agreement in a phone call on Thursday with Morocco's King Mohammed VI, the senior US official said.

Morocco is the fourth country since August to strike a deal aimed at normalizing relations with Israel. The others were the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan.

Mr Trump called the mutual agreements “historic”.

“Our two GREAT friends Israel and the Kingdom of Morocco have agreed to full diplomatic relations – a massive breakthrough for peace in the Middle East!” he wrote on Twitter.

“Morocco recognized the United States in 1777. It is thus fitting we recognize their sovereignty over the Western Sahara.”

“Morocco’s serious, credible, and realistic autonomy proposal is the ONLY basis for a just and lasting solution for enduring peace and prosperity!”

