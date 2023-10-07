Israel live updates: Death toll climbs to over 300

At least 300 people have died and over 2,000 have been injured in Gaza and Israel after rockets were fired from Gaza into Israel by Hamas militants, Israeli authorities said.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said 232 are dead and 1,790 others are injured in Gaza. According to the Israeli Health Ministry over 100 people are dead and over 900 others are injured.

PHOTO: This is a locator map of Israel and the Palestinian Territories. (AP)

The Israeli Defense Forces have declared "a state of alert for war," according to a statement issued by the IDF early Saturday morning.

In a surprise attack, Palestinian militants fired at least 2,200 rockets toward Israel, the IDF said. Hamas claimed at least 5,000 rockets were fired, all landing in southern and central Israel.





Latest Developments





Oct 7, 4:48 PM

Israel will take 'vengeance for this black day': Netanyahu

Prime Minister Netanyahu said Israel will "reach every place Hamas is hiding" during an address late Saturday and urged "Gaza's people to leave those places now.”



Israel will take "vengeance for this black day," he added.

PHOTO: People react at the site where a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip landed in Tel Aviv, Israel, Oct. 7, 2023. (Itai Ron/Reuters)

At least 300 people have been killed and thousands injured since Hamas launched its surprise attack. The Palestinian Health Ministry said 232 are dead and another 1,790 injured in Gaza. According to the Israeli Health Ministry, over 100 people are dead and over 900 others are injured -- though multiple Israeli news outlets are reporting at least 250 Israelis have been killed and another 1,500 injured.



Israeli army spokesman Richard Hech also reported "severe" hostage situations were ongoing in Kibbutz Be'eri and Ofakim, with an unknown number of Israelis being held hostage.



Israel said the assault started at sunrise, when Hamas attacked 22 sites bordering Gaza by breaching some border fences.





Oct 7, 4:10 PM

Biden administration to remain in 'constant contact' with leaders in the region

President Joe Biden said he spoke with Jordanian King Abdullah II, members of the U.S. Congress and directed his national security team to remain in contact with their Israeli counterparts.



"I've also directed my team to remain in constant contact with leaders throughout the region including Egypt, Turkey, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Oman, UAE, as well as our European partners and the Palestinian Authority," Biden said.

Oct 7, 2:59 PM

Biden says support for Israel's security is 'rock solid and unwavering'

President Joe Biden delivered remarks from the White House on Saturday expressing U.S. support for Israel in light of Hamas' attack.



"We will not ever fail to have their back," Biden said.

PHOTO: President Joe Biden speaks about the conflict in Israel, after Hamas launched its biggest attack in decades, while making a statement about the crisis, at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 7, 2023. (Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters)

"Israel has the right to defend itself and his people full stop. There is never a justification for terrorist attacks and my administration's support for Israel security is rock solid and unwavering. Let me say this as clearly as I can. This is not a moment for any party hostile to Israel to exploit these attacks to seek advantage. The world is watching," Biden said.





Oct 7, 2:57 PM

Blinken speaks with Israeli president, foreign minister

Secretary of State Antony Blinken "reaffirmed" the U.S.' solidarity with Israel during a call with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, a State Department spokesperson said.



"Secretary Blinken reiterated his condolences for the victims of the terrorist attacks against Israel and condemned those attacks in the strongest terms," the spokesperson, Matthew Miller, said in a statement. "Secretary Blinken also discussed measures to bolster Israel’s security. The Secretary underscored the United States' unwavering support for Israel's right to defend itself."





Oct 7, 2:27 PM

Biden to speak at 2:30 p.m.

President Joe Biden is set to deliver remarks at 2:30 p.m. on the attacks in Israel from the State Dining Room, according to the White House.



-ABC News' Fritz Farrow





Oct 7, 2:13 PM

US embassy in Israel issues security alert, tells Americans in Gaza to check pathway to Egypt

The U.S. Embassy in Israel issued a security alert on Saturday warning Americans in Gaza seeking to flee to check the status of the Rafah Crossing into Egypt and to remain vigilant.



"U.S. citizens are reminded to remain vigilant and take appropriate steps to increase their security awareness as security incidents, including mortar and rocket fire, often take place without warning. U.S. citizens in Gaza who wish to leave and can do so safely are advised to check the status of the Rafah Crossing into Egypt," the embassy alerted.



"U.S. Embassy personnel are still currently sheltering in place. U.S. government personnel continue to be prohibited from travel to Gaza and areas within seven miles of Gaza," the embassy said.



-ABC News' Fritz Farrow and MaryAlice Parks





Oct 7, 1:23 PM

UN to hold private meeting on the unfolding Israeli-Palestinian crisis

The United Nations will hold a private meeting on Sunday to discuss the unfolding Israeli-Palestinian crisis.

#BreakingNews UN Security Council will hold a private meeting on the unfolding Israeli-Palestinian crisis.



Where: UNHQ, New York

When: 3pm, Sunday, 8 October pic.twitter.com/en4WKArD5X — UN News (@UN_News_Centre) October 7, 2023





Oct 7, 4:08 PM

Over 300 dead, thousands injured in Gaza, Israel, authorities say

The death toll continues to climb with over 300 people reported dead in Gaza and Israel.



The Palestinian Health Authority said 198 are dead and 1,610 others are injured in Gaza. According to the Israeli Health Ministry over 100 people are dead and over 900 others are injured.



Just before sundown in a western Gaza City, a massive explosion and fireball were reported after Israel warplanes hit a high-rise apartment complex. The Gaza Interior Ministry said the building housed approximately 100 families.





Oct 7, 1:00 PM

Defense Secretary Austin spoke with Israeli counterpart

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant on Saturday to convey his condolences.



"Secretary Austin made clear to Minister Gallant his ironclad support for the Israeli Defense Forces and the Israeli people. He reaffirmed that the Department’s commitment to Israel’s security and its absolute right to defend itself from acts of terrorism is unwavering. Secretary Austin has directed his team to ensure that DoD is closely consulting with all of our Allies and partners who share a commitment to peace and oppose terrorism. Secretary Austin will continue to consult with Minister Gallant in the coming days and weeks to ensure that Israel has the support it needs," the Pentagon said in a statement.



-ABC News' Matt Seyler





Oct 7, 12:38 PM

Police in New York, Beverly Hills increase patrols in sensitive areas

Police in New York, where there are locations sensitive to both Israeli and Palestinian interests, are adjusting patrols in response to the situation in Israel.



"The NYPD's Counterterrorism and Intelligence Division consistently work at a level of high alert. When events from around the world could possibly affect NYC or we get Intel on a threat to NYC, we always increase our presence around houses of worship and certain areas when these conflicts arise," the NYPD said in a statement.



The Beverly Hills Police Department also said it increased security and patrols around Jewish institutions in the City and continues to work closely with law enforcement partners in the region to ensure public safety.



Law enforcement and Homeland Security officials will be assessing the potential for residual violence in the U.S.



Increased security around Jewish facilities and on university campuses -- particularly where there is a history of confrontational interactions -- is to be expected. Increased attention is expected to be paid to potential cyber threats and online activities intended to inspire violence by Iran, Hezbollah and other extremists threat actors.



-ABC News' Aaron Katersky and Alex Stone

