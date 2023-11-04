Israel launches first targeted raid into southern Gaza

IDF is 'deepening' its operation after encircling Gaza City - Twitter

Israel’s military said it carried out a limited raid in the southern Gaza Strip on Friday night to map out buildings and clear the area of explosives.

So far the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has concentrated its ground invasion in the north but the push south comes after it reported on Friday that it was “deepening” its operation around Gaza City, after troops had encircled the area.

During its targeted incursion into southern Gaza, combat engineering forces and tanks, led by the Gaza Division, killed “several” Hamas terrorists after encountering a group trying to exit a tunnel shaft.

Troops “fired shells toward the terrorists and killed them,” it said in a report. Ten Hamas terrorists who held the rank equivalent to battalion or brigade commander have been killed since Hamas launched its deadly terror attack of Oct 7.

The IDF has renewed calls urging Palestinians to move south and said it would protect evacuees for three hours to travel the main Gaza highway on Saturday.

Palestinians in Gaza said that Israeli forces targeted the south in air strikes overnight into Saturday morning.

Hamas tried to evacuate wounded fighters to Egypt in ambulances instead of helping Palestinians - MOHAMMED ABED/AFP

Raed Mattar, who has fled northern Gaza, said he heard explosions, apparently from air strikes. “People never sleep,” he told The Times of Israel. “The sound of explosions never stops.”

Missiles were also reported in Gaza City and on the western outskirts near Al-Quds Hospital, witnesses said.

No safe place

A UN official said that “there is no place that is safe in Gaza right now”, with many of its buildings sheltering displaced people “impacted” by the war.

On Friday, the Israeli military and powerful Lebanese movement Hezbollah engaged in cross-border clashes, with each claiming to have hit the other’s positions along the frontier.

The latest skirmishes came a day after Hassan Nasrallah, the Hezbollah chief, warned that the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza could turn into a regional conflict if Israel pushed on with its offensive in the Palestinian territory.

The Israeli military said on Friday that it had struck “two terrorist cells” and a Hezbollah post after an attempted attack from Lebanon.

