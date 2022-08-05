Israel launches new air strikes on Gaza - MOHAMMED SALEM /REUTERS

The Israeli military carried out airstrikes in Gaza on Friday in what it described as "operation breaking dawn," killing a commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group.

The Gaza Health Ministry confirmed one person died in the strikes, with 15 injured. The Palestinian Islamic Jihad group confirmed a commander had died.

Video footage showed smoke billowing from an apartment in Gaza city that was hit on Friday afternoon.

The airstrikes came after several days of high tension between Israel and Gaza over the arrest of PIJ's leader in the West Bank earlier this week.

There were unconfirmed reports on Friday of casualties after the airstrike which is said to have targeted a senior PIJ figure.

Israel had closed roads around Gaza earlier this week and sent reinforcements to the border as it braced for a revenge attack after the arrest of a senior member of the Islamic Jihad militant group in the occupied West Bank on Monday.

Israel and the Hamas militant group have fought four wars and several smaller skirmishes in the 15 years since it seized power from rival Palestinian forces.

'We will not hesitate to defend our citizens'

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz visited communities near Gaza on Friday, saying authorities were preparing "actions that will remove the threat from this region," without elaborating.

"We will operate with internal resilience and external strength in order to restore routine life in Israel's south," he said, "We do not seek conflict, yet we will not hesitate to defend our citizens, if required."

The latest escalation began when Israeli forces arrested a senior member of the Islamic Jihad militant group in the West Bank town of Jenin late Monday. A teenage member of the group was killed in a gun battle between the Israeli troops and Palestinian militants.

Ahmed Mudalal, an Islamic Jihad official in Gaza, said the group had made demands of Israel through Egyptian mediators, including the release of the detained militant and another prisoner, a halt to West Bank raids and the lifting of the Gaza blockade. He said they have not yet received a response.

Israel launches new air strikes on Gaza - JACK GUEZ /AFP

Earlier Friday, a couple of hundred Israelis protested near the Gaza Strip on Friday to demand the return of a captive and the remains of two Israeli soldiers held by Hamas.

The protesters were led by the family of Hadar Goldin, who along with Oron Shaul was killed in the 2014 Gaza war. Hamas is still holding their remains, as well as two Israeli civilians who strayed into Gaza and are believed to be mentally ill, hoping to exchange them for some of the thousands of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

The protesters pushed through two police checkpoints on a road near the heavily-guarded Gaza frontier before stopping at a third.