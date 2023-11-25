Israel latest news: Irish-Israeli girl Emily Hand, 9, among hostages released by Hamas

Freed hostages being transported out of Gaza and into Israel

A young Irish-Israeli girl has been released after being kidnapped on October 7 and held captive by Hamas.

Nine-year-old Emily Hand was one of eight Israeli children released by the terror group on Saturday in a deal that for a while looked set to collapse.

Hamas and Israel have agreed to a truce, the first since war broke out 50 days ago, on the condition that Israel frees Palestinians prisoners in return for hostages.

After the first smooth exchange on Friday, Hamas accused Israel of reneging on aspects of the deal and refused to comply with the exchange until a last-minute intervention by Egypt and Qatar.

It released a total of eight children, five women and four Thai nationals, who by midnight had arrived in Israel via Egypt.

In return, Israel was set to release 39 Palestinians – women and teenage boys – from the Ofer Prison facility near West Bank city of Ramallah.

Emily, who turned nine in captivity, was initially thought to have been killed by Hamas in its rampage through Kibbutz Be’eri, where she lives.

In an emotional interview, her Irish father Thomas Hand previously he was relieved to hear that she had been killed rather than be taken to Gaza because that would be “worse than death”, he said.

However, soon after Israeli intelligence told Emily’s family there was a “high chance” she was in fact still alive.

Upon receiving the news of her return to Israel, Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar described “a day of enormous joy and relief for Emily Hand and her family”.

“An innocent child who was lost has now been found and returned, and our country breathes a massive sigh of relief. Our prayers have been answered,” he said.

“A little girl was snatched from her home and held captive for almost seven weeks. She spent her ninth birthday as a hostage. We hope she will soon heal and recover from the traumatic experience in the loving embrace of her family.”

Emily was at a sleepover at a friend’s house the night before the Hamas attack on Oct 7.

She, her friend and her friend’s mother were among about 240 hostages taken by the terror group.

11:13 PM GMT

Israeli security forces said that the second group of hostages released Saturday from the Gaza Strip had returned to Israel

13 Israeli hostages and four Thai hostages were released by Hamas in return for the release of 39 Palestinian prisoners

The deal initially looked set to collapse after Hamas accused Israel of not fulfilling its end of the bargain by not letting in enough aid trucks into northern Gaza and releasing certain prisoners

People in Tel Aviv staged protest against Benjamin Netanyahu’s leadership

The bloodshed in Gaza needs to stop and more aid needs to get into the enclave, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al told Joe Biden

One of the released Palestinian prisoners last night was 25-year-old Raghad Salah Al Fanni, from Tulkarem in the West Bank, who had been held in an Israeli prison for 13 months without charge.

10:39 PM GMT

Israeli military says hostages return to Israeli territory

Israeli security forces said that the second group of hostages released Saturday from the Gaza Strip had returned to Israel.

The joint announcement by the Israeli military and the Shin Bet security service came after the prime minister’s office said in a statement that the government “embraces the 17 hostages that are returning home, 13 of our citizens and 4 Thai citizens”.

10:25 PM GMT

Netanyahu 'biggest disaster' to Israel: People gather in Tel Aviv to protest against the Prime Minister

10:08 PM GMT

Hostages back in Israel

Israeli military says the hostages that were released tonight have returned to Israeli territory

10:06 PM GMT

These are the 13 Israeli hostages freed from captivity in Gaza tonight who are on their way to Israel from Egypt

• Shoshan Haran, 67

• Her daughter Adi Shoham, 38, and Adi’s children Yahel, 3, and Naveh, 8

• Shiri Weiss, 53 and her daughter, Noga Weiss, 18

• Maya Regev, 21

• Hila Rotem, 12

• Emily Hand, 9

• Noam Or, 17 and Alma Or, 13

• Noam Avigdori, 12, and her mother Sharon Avigdori, 52



10:03 PM GMT

Pictured: Latest scenes of freed hostages being transported in Red Cross vans to the border crossing in Egypt

A Red Cross vehicle, as part of a convoy believed to be carrying hostages abducted by Hamas militants during the October 7 attack on Israel, arrives at the Rafah border, amid a hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel, in southern Gaza Strip November 25, 2023. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

This image grab taken from AFPTV video footage on November 25, 2023 shows an International Red Cross vehicle reportedly carrying hostages released by Hamas driving towards the Rafah border point with Egypt ahead of their transfer to Israel. A group of 13 Israeli and four Thai hostages released by Hamas crossed into Egypt late Saturday, Egyptian state-linked television reported. (Photo by AFPTV / AFP) (Photo by -/AFPTV/AFP via Getty Images)

A Red Cross vehicle, carrying hostages abducted by Hamas militants during the October 7 attack on Israel, arrives at the Rafah border, amid a hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel, as seen from southern Gaza Strip, November 25, 2023. Reuters TV/via REUTERS

09:59 PM GMT

Israel expected to free 39 Palestinian prisoners but warned against public celebrations

Israel is expected to release 39 Palestinian prisoners after the Hamas-held hostages have been safely transferred into Israel.

However, Israeli authorities have banned those returning to occupied East Jerusalem from engaging in celebration and distributing sweets, according to the Palestinian Prisoner Club, which monitors the lives of the detainees.

The freed prisoners have also been told not to talk to the media. Any violantion of this or the other offences would result in a fine of 70,000 shekels or £14,900, the Club said.

09:46 PM GMT

'Released hostages cross from Gaza Strip into Egypt'

A group of 13 Israeli and four Thai hostages released by Hamas crossed into Egypt late Saturday, Egyptian state-linked television reported.

The release of the Israelis was the second under the terms of an agreement pausing the fighting in Gaza, and had been delayed earlier after Hamas accused Israel of violating the agreement, claims denied by Israeli officials.

09:39 PM GMT

13 Israelis and four foreigners in freed hostage group

Thirteen Israeli hostages and four foreigners have been handed over to the Red Cross, Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesman said on Saturday.

Earlier Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesman said there would be seven foreigners in the group. It hasn’t said why there are now only four.

All are believed to have now crossed the border into Egypt.

09:25 PM GMT

Freed hostages now in Egypt, Sky reports

The freed Israeli and foreign hostages have crossed over into Egypt, Sky News is reporting.

09:21 PM GMT

Hamas armed wing says it hands 13 Israeli hostages, 7 foreign nationals to Red Cross

Hamas said on Saturday night that its armed wing had handed over 13 Israeli hostages and seven foreign nationals to the International Red Cross.

08:54 PM GMT

Qatar stressed to Biden bloodshed in Gaza needs to stop

The bloodshed in Gaza needs to stop and more aid needs to get into the enclave, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al told Joe Biden in a telephone call on Saturday.

Qatar, along with Egypt, is to have been instrumental in helping to salvage the hostage deal due to take place tonight after Hamas said they would delay it.

A statement from the Emir’s Diwan said Mr Biden expressed his appreciation for Qatar’s role in helping facilitate the temporary truce between the two warring sides.

08:28 PM GMT

Biden spoke to Qatari emir over hostage deal implementation, White House says

US President Joe Biden spoke with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on the hold-up over the hostage deal between Israel and Hamas.

The White House, following a call at 1:30 pm, learned from the Qataris that the hostage agreement was back on and the International Committee of the Red Cross was moving to collect the hostages.

Mr Biden was briefed throughout Saturday morning and on the latest of the hostage deal implementation, Adrienne Watson, spokesperson for the White House National Security Council, said.

08:13 PM GMT

'There is progress now' to tonight's hostage deal, says IDF spokesman

The Israeli Defence Forces spokesman Daniel Hagari said ‘there is progress now’ to tonight’s hostage deal after it risked being derailed.

“We will update you at every phase as promised,” he said at a press conference this evening.

Mr Hagari said there is an ‘outline’ for another deal tomorrow but “until we know what is happening, only then can we update you.”

Mr Hagari added that Israel was keeping to the agreement with Hamas following accusations by the group it had broken it.

07:59 PM GMT

With the hostage deal now back on track here is a statement from Hamas earlier on why it had stalled

“We believe that the Israelis...are not responding in the right and positive way to what we want to achieve,” said Hamas spokesman Osama Hamdan.

“[Therefore] we have called on the mediators to fulfil all that has been agreed upon, like allowing the trucks of aid to reach the northern part of Gaza.”

He said of the 340 aid trucks that had entered Gaza since Friday only 65 had reached the northern part of the strip, “which was less than half of what Israel agreed on”.

07:31 PM GMT

Eight Israeli children and 33 Palestinian children will be freed in deal

Eight Israeli child hostages and 33 Palestinian children will be among those exchanged in a truce deal tonight, said Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesman Majed Al Ansari.

“After a delay, obstacles to release of prisoners were overcome through Qatari-Egyptian contacts with both sides, and 39 Palestinian civilians will be released tonight, while 13 Israeli hostages will leave Gaza in addition to 7 foreigners,” Mr Al Ansari wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

07:20 PM GMT

No sign that 14th Israeli hostage will be released

Earlier we reported Israel was trying to get a 14th Israeli hostage on the list to be released tonight, but based on the statement put out by the Qataris and Egyptians, that only 13 Israelis will be released, it appears they were not successful.

07:12 PM GMT

Qatar and Egypt confirm 20 hostages to be released tonight

Qatari and Egyptian mediators say Hamas has agreed to release 13 Israelis and seven foreigners on Saturday in exchange for 39 Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.

The announcement came after Hamas delayed the releases for several hours, saying Israel had violated the terms of a truce deal that had set the stage for such swaps. Saturday marked the second day of what was meant to be a four-day truce.

07:09 PM GMT

Hamas thanks Egypt and Qatar for helping to maintain truce

Hamas has thanked Egypt and Qatar for ensuring the temporary truce with Israel remains and that a second hostage release can happen tonight.

07:00 PM GMT

'Tonight's hostage deal to still go ahead'

A second hostage deal will still go ahead with 13 Israeli and 7 foreign hostages to be freed tonight, said a Qatari mediator.

06:39 PM GMT

06:17 PM GMT

Watch: The moment an Israeli child hostage was reunited with his father

06:02 PM GMT

Israel denies it violated truce agreement

Israel denied the accusation by Hamas that it had violated the truce agreement and vowed to continue the war to eliminate Hamas when the pause in fighting ends.

“We will return immediately at the end of the ceasefire to attack Gaza,” Israeli chief of staff Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi said.

“We will also do this in order to dismantle Hamas, also to create a great deal of pressure to return as quickly as possible and as many abductees as possible, every last one of them,” he added.

Hamas said Saturday that it was delaying the release of a second group of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners until Israel complies with a truce agreement, in a bitter blow to relatives.

05:43 PM GMT

UN Lebanon peacekeepers say Israeli fire hits patrol

The UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon said Israeli fire hit one of its patrols in the country’s south on Saturday, despite a Hamas-Israel truce largely quietening the Lebanon-Israel frontier.

“At around 12:00 pm, a UNIFIL patrol was hit by IDF [Israeli army] gunfire” in the vicinity of Aitarun, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon said in a statement.

“No peacekeepers were injured, but the vehicle was damaged,” it said, adding that “this incident occurred during a period of relative calm” along the border between Israel and Lebanon.

Since the Israel-Hamas war began on October 7, the frontier between Lebanon and Israel has seen intensifying exchanges of fire, mainly between Israel and Shiite Muslim movement Hezbollah.

05:28 PM GMT

Iran unveils new hypersonic missile ‘capable of beating Israeli defenses’

Iran has unveiled a new hypersonic missile which it claims can fly 15 times faster than the speed of sound and defeat Israeli air defences, writes Tim Sigsworth.

The hypersonic Fattah II rocket – which means conqueror in Persian – is an updated version of the original Fattah that was announced in June with a range of 869miles (1,400km). The main innovation of the missile is its ability to evade anti-aircraft fire. It can do so, Tehran claims, because it is fitted with a hypersonic glide vehicle which detaches from the missile itself, and can make sharp manoeuvres to dodge conventional missile defences and travels at hypersonic speed to its target. There has been no official response from the US or Israel to the development. The Pentagon has previously expressed scepticism at Iran’s hypersonic claims.

Read the full story

04:58 PM GMT

Hostage transfer halted, AFP's Hamas source says

The Hamas source that told AFP that the handover of 14 hostages to the Red Cross had begun has now said the transfer process has been halted.

It comes as Hamas said in a statement that the handover cannot proceed until Israel “adheres to the terms of the agreement”.

An Israeli official said the hostages had not yet been handed over to the Red Cross.

04:28 PM GMT

Reuters reporting Hamas has in fact decided to delay hostage releases

In contradiction to the AFP report, Reuters is saying Hamas’s armed wing has in fact decided to delay the second round of hostage releases until Israel commits to letting aid trucks enter northern Gaza.

Aid agencies have said that part of the strip is in dire need of supplies following a collapse in the healthcare sustem due to Israeli bombing and a lack of fuel. They have expressed major concerns about dehydration and disease outbreaks.

04:15 PM GMT

More details from Hamas source about hostage handover

AFP has more details from a Hamas source who said that the handover of the second group of hostages to be released under a truce deal with Israel has begun.

“The Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades have begun handing the second group of Israeli prisoners over to the Red Cross in (the southern city of) Khan Yunis. There are 14 of them,” the source said, referring to the armed wing of Hamas.

03:58 PM GMT

'Handover of second batch of hostages has begun'

Hamas source says handover of second batch of hostages to Red Cross has begun.

03:44 PM GMT

Iran says it helped broker release of Thais held in Gaza

Iran said it helped broker the surprise release of Thai nationals who had been held in Gaza since they were kidnapped by Hamas last month.

On Friday, Hamas unexpectedly released 10 Thais and a Filipino, along with the 13 Israeli women and children that were part of a temporary truce deal with Israel.

Israel in turn freed 39 Palestinian women and children from its prisons.

“The issue of Thai prisoners was jointly pursued by the Islamic Republic of Iran and Qatar,” Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani told the official IRNA news agency.

“A list of names of these prisoners was given to Hamas officials to review and assist with the issue from a humanitarian perspective,” he added.

03:29 PM GMT

Thousands protest in London to extend truce

Thousands of people have joined the pro-Palestinian march in London today to pressure politicians into extending the four-day truce into a longer ceasefire.

Here are scenes from the march posted on X shortly after it started:

We have begun! Thousands on the streets of London marching for Palestine 🇵🇸#CeasefireNOW #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/XyXubeP5Rm — PSC (@PSCupdates) November 25, 2023

Massive crowds gathered already to march for Palestine in London 🇵🇸#FreePalestine #CeasefireNOW pic.twitter.com/ybnGEaILWd — PSC (@PSCupdates) November 25, 2023

03:14 PM GMT

Israel's request to add another hostage to list denied

Israel is said to have asked for another hostage to be added to the list of those due to be freed today but saw its request denied by Hamas.

Local newspaper Haaretz reported that Israel wanted to add a captive that fit the criteria of those eligible for release: that mothers and children can be released together if the children are under 19 years old. However Hamas rejected their demand, keeping the number of hostages to be next released still at 13.

02:55 PM GMT

Delay in hostage release

No movement appears to have been made in the process to exchange the hostages and release the prisoners.

Israel’s Channel 12 news said there is still negotiation over whether 13 or 14 Israelis will be released today.

As we reported in posts at 12:12 and 2:25pm, Hamas officials have voiced discontent today about what they say is Israel breaking the terms of the arrangement.

The Times of Israel reported that former hostage negotiator Yaron Blum said: “This is manipulation by [Hamas’s Gaza leader] Yahya Sinwar.”

02:53 PM GMT

UN peacekeepers hit by Israeli gunfire today

UNIFIL, the UN peacekeepers deployed on the Lebanon-Israeli border, came under fire from Israeli troops today, they said in a statement.

Today at around 12 pm, a UNIFIL patrol was hit by IDF gunfire in the vicinity of Aytaroun, in southern Lebanon. No peacekeepers were injured, but the vehicle was damaged. This incident occurred during a period of relative calm along the Blue Line. This attack on peacekeepers, dedicated to reducing tensions and restoring stability in south Lebanon, is deeply troubling. We condemn this act and underscore the parties’ responsibility to safeguard peacekeepers, preventing unnecessary risks to those striving to establish stability.

02:33 PM GMT

On day two of the temporary ceasefire, Gaza in pictures

Palestinians queue to refill their liquid gas cylinders, on the second day of a four-day cease fire between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. - Mohammed Talatene / Avalon

A convoy of trucks carrying fuel and aid drive in Gaza City's Zeitoun district on November 25, 2023, as medics pray next to an ambulance on the second day of a truce between Israel and Hamas. - MAHMUD HAMS / AFP

Israeli soldiers patrol in Gaza City's Zeitoun district on November 25, 2023, on the second day of a truce between Israel and Hamas. - MAHMUD HAMS / AFP

Palestinians leaving the north walk through the Salaheddine road in the Zeitoun district on the southern outskirts of Gaza City on November 25, 2023, on the second day of a truce between Israel and Hamas. - MAHMUD HAMS / AFP

02:25 PM GMT

Palestinian official suggests tensions have built over today's prisoner release

Qadura Fares, the head of the Palestinian Commission for Detainees and Ex-Prisoners’ Affairs, has indicated that there have been issues with the agreement of today’s prisoner release.

In a press conference he said that Israel wanted today’s prisoners to be released in Jericho, but that was refused. Until now, he said, they do not know where the prisoners will be released.

Echoing comments made yesterday, Fares claimed that Israel is not committing to the agreement that prisoners be released on their seniority and are instead letting prisoners go who have not had lengthy detention periods. He said that there was “significant discontent” among the resistance over the “manipulation” of the list.

Earlier today an advisor to Hamas chief Haniyeh also said on Al Jazeera that Israel has been breaking the commitments made in the negotiations.

It appears that the hostage exchange and prisoner release is expected to be carried out today.

The Palestinian Prisoners Club had yesterday announced the prisoners that would be released a few hours in advance, but today there has been no update.

02:19 PM GMT

Egypt says it received 'positive signals' over possible extension of Gaza truce

Egypt said on Saturday it had received positive signals from all parties over a possible extension of the Gaza truce for one or two days.

Diaa Rashwan, the head of Egypt’s State Information Service (SIS), said in a statement that the country was holding extensive talks with all parties to reach an agreement over extending the four-day truce, which “means the release of more detainees in Gaza and Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.”

02:09 PM GMT

13 Israeli hostages to be freed in exchange for Palestinian prisoners - watch live

01:57 PM GMT

Process for release of second group of hostages set to begin

The release of the second group of Israeli hostages is set to begin at 2pm UK.

Israeli media has revised the expected number down to thirteen hostages that are expected to be released today.

01:34 PM GMT

Watch: Nine-year-old boy reunited with father after weeks in Hamas captivity

A boy who spent his ninth birthday as a hostage in Gaza has been reunited with his family after being freed on Friday night.

Video has emerged of Ohad Munder being met by his father and brother at the Schneider Medical Centre in Israel.

The football-mad boy can be seen rounding a corner accompanied by a woman from the IDF, when he sees his father down the corridor. He waves and then dashes into his open arms.

Ohad was released alongside his mother, Karen Munder, 54, and grandmother Ruthi Munder, 78, on the first day of Israel’s deal with Hamas. Ohad’s grandfather, Avraham, remains a hostage.

Events had been held in Israel to mark Ohad’s birthday.

Supporters also created a portrait out of Rubik’s cubes to honour his passion for the puzzle. Pictures even show him solving one from inside the hospital as his condition was assessed.

Read more here.

01:01 PM GMT

Freed hostages 'in good health' and reunited with their families

The first group of hostages released yesterday are reported to all be in “good health” or “stable” condition, according to the hospitals treating them.

The Schneider Children’s Medical Center in Petah Tikva, east of Tel Aviv, said in a statement that “the condition of the four children and the four women who returned to Israel last night is determined good.”

“They are together with their family members in the dedicated and separate compound, surrounded by medical and psycho-social teams,” the statement said.

The other five, who are in the Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, south of Tel Aviv, have been described as “stable”. They “are being embraced by their families,” the hospital added.

Israel’s Prison Service said Saturday it was preparing 42 prisoners for release in the second, suggesting Hamas would release 14 Israeli hostages later today. There has been no official Israeli announcement on the number of hostages to be freed today, though Hamas handed a list of names to the authorities late on Friday and Israel has informed the families.

12:47 PM GMT

'There is no part of the West Bank that is not touched & controlled by Israel,' UNRWA says

"The reality is that there is no part of the📍#WestBank that is not touched & controlled by Israel"@BouloukosUN tells @trtworld settler violence & Israeli military incursions have increased enormously over the last month & there has been a near total lockdown in the #WestBank pic.twitter.com/MPaT2VF0DZ — UNRWA (@UNRWA) November 25, 2023

12:31 PM GMT

Destruction and devastation in Gaza

Palestinians walk by buildings destroyed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Nusseirat refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. - AP Photo/Adel Hana

12:12 PM GMT

Israel violated the agreement, senior Hamas official says

Taher al-Nunu, the media advisor to Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, has said on Al Jazeera that Israel has violated its side of the agreement.

Al Nunu referenced widespread reports that Israel opened fire on Gazans who were trying to get back to their homes in the north when the ceasefire began yesterday, killing two and wounding several more. Israel has not responded to requests for comment on the incident.

He also said that Israel had not adhered to the standards agreed upon when it came to releasing prisoners and to the requirements agreed for aid trucks.

“If the occupation does not commit to delivering aid to northern Gaza, this threatens the entire agreement,” he said.

The advisor added: “We are open to proposals from mediators and are ready to examine proposals for new deals.”

His comments came as a Qatari delegation unexpectedly arrived in Israel to ensure that the truce continues to run smoothly.

11:47 AM GMT

Four-day humanitarian pause will do little to improve dire conditions in Gaza, aid organisation says

The four-day humanitarian pause which came into effect yesterday will do little to improve the dire conditions being endured by 2.3 million people in Gaza, ActionAid said.

“While, after seven weeks of near-constant airstrikes, any break in the fighting is to be welcomed, it will be impossible to carry out significant humanitarian work or provide anything more than limited short-term relief in such a narrow timeframe,” the statement from the aid organisation read.

“During the pause, 200 truckloads of aid will be allowed to enter Gaza each day, but this is a drop in the ocean compared to what is urgently required. The deliveries will include 130,000 litres of fuel each day, yet UNRWA says it needs at least 160,000 per day just to keep basic humanitarian operations running,” it continued.

“Since the crisis began on October 7, only 1,479 trucks of aid (excluding the recent, very limited, deliveries of fuel) have entered the territory – just a fraction of the 10,000 truckloads it would have received on average per month previously.”

11:41 AM GMT

More than 3,000 arrested in occupied West Bank since October 7: Prisoner rights group

Seventeen Palestinians were arrested by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank between yesterday evening and this morning, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Club.

According to the group, the total number of Palestinians that have been detained in Israeli prisons since October 7, is now 3,160.

11:34 AM GMT

Pictured: Freed Israelis reunite with their families

Six year-old Amelia Aloni hugs a person as she and her mother Daniel meet their family members after they returned to Israel last night to the designated complex at the Schneider Children's Medical Center, during a temporary truce between Hamas and Israel, in Petah Tikva, Israel November 25, 2023. - Schneider Children's Medical Center Spokesperson/Handout via REUTERS

Ohad Munder, 9, is reunited with his father and brother after his release from Gaza, November 25, 2023. - Schneider Children's Hospital

11:24 AM GMT

Israeli tanks lay idle amid the temporary ceasefire

Israeli soldiers sit on a tank at an army staging area near Israel's border with Gaza, southern Israel, Saturday Nov. 25, 2023. - AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov

Israeli army tanks maneuver near Israel's border with Gaza, southern Israel, Saturday Nov. 25, 2023. - AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov

10:43 AM GMT

Iran says it facilitated Friday's release of 10 Thai hostages

Iran facilitated Friday’s surprise release of 10 Thai hostages from Gaza, providing a list of names to Palestinian group Hamas after a request to do so by Thailand’s Foreign Ministry and parliamentary speaker, Iran’s embassy in Thailand said on social media on Saturday.

“This request was accepted by Hamas and 10 Thai hostages were released after the ceasefire,” it said.

10:17 AM GMT

Gazans queue as limited fuel becomes available

A woman carries a child as Palestinians gather to buy fuel, amid fuel shortages, during a temporary truce between Hamas and Israel, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip November 25, 2023. - REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

09:33 AM GMT

Second group of hostages set for release as fragile truce holds

Hamas is set to release another group of hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners on Saturday, as the fragile temporary ceasefire holds into a second day.

A statement from the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office said that the families of those slated for release today have already been informed. Israel’s Channel 12 news reported that this group is expected to include more of the children who have been held captive for the past seven weeks.

Qatar, which acted as a key mediator in the negotiations, is expected to announce the timing of the handover and the number to be released on both sides later today.

While the truce has held in Gaza into a second day, the quiet that had fallen on the Lebanese front appeared to begin to breakdown on Saturday morning as Israel reported that a surface-to-air missile was launched from Lebanon toward an Israeli drone, prompting air strikes on Hezbollah targets in return. There was no directly agreed truce between Hezbollah and Israel, but both sides had indicated that they would abide by it for as long as the Gaza truce was sustained.

09:30 AM GMT

196 aid trucks delivered to Red Crescent in Gaza yesterday

📍The Palestine Red Crescent teams received 196 trucks loaded with aid through the Rafah crossing yesterday.



The trucks contain eight trucks of medical supplies and medicines, and four trucks of hospital beds while the remaining trucks contain food, water, and relief… pic.twitter.com/j16oX7nhyC — PRCS (@PalestineRCS) November 25, 2023

08:54 AM GMT

Celebrations last night as first hostages were freed

Family and friends gather as a helicopter arrives with hostages at Schneider medical centre on November 24, 2023 in Petah Tivka, Israel. A total of 50 hostages currently held by Hamas are to be released during a four-day truce with Israel. - Erik Marmor/Getty Images

People wave Israeli flags as a helicopter, that was carrying hostages released as part of a deal between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, departs from Schneider Children's Medical Center in Petah Tikva, Israel, November 24, 2023. - REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

08:25 AM GMT

Israeli-owned ship targeted in suspected Iranian attack in Indian Ocean

A container ship owned by an Israeli billionaire came under attack by a suspected Iranian drone in the Indian Ocean as Israel wages war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip, an American defence official told AP on Saturday.

The attack Friday on the CMA CGM Symi comes as global shipping increasingly finds itself targeted in the weekslong war that threatens to become a wider regional conflict — even as a truce has halted fighting and Hamas exchanges hostages for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

The defence official, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence matters, said the Malta-flagged vessel was suspected to have been targeted by a triangle-shaped, bomb-carrying Shahed-136 drone while in international waters. The drone exploded, causing damage to the ship but not injuring any of its crew.

The official declined to explain why the US military believed Iran was behind the attack.

Al-Mayadeen, a pan-Arab satellite channel that is politically allied with the Iranian-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, reported that an Israeli ship had been targeted in the Indian Ocean.

08:03 AM GMT

Ceasefire allows limited aid to enter northern Gaza for first time in a month

The United Nations said the pause enabled it to scale up the delivery of food, water, and medicine to the largest volume since the resumption of humanitarian aid convoys on Oct. 21. It was also able to deliver 129,000 liters of fuel - just over 10% of the daily pre-war volume - as well as cooking gas, a first time since the war began.

In the southern city of Khan Yunis on Saturday, a long line of people with gas cans and other containers waited outside a filling station hoping to get some of the newly delivered fuel.

For the first time in over a month, aid reached northern Gaza, the focus of Israel’s ground offensive. A UN convoy delivered flour to two facilities sheltering people displaced by fighting.

The UN said it and the Palestinian Red Crescent Society were also able to evacuate 40 patients and family members from a hospital in Gaza City, where much of the fighting has taken place, to a hospital in Khan Yunis.

Despite the increase in aid, humanitarian organisations have said that it is a drop in the ocean of what they need to be able to meet the needs of the population.

07:59 AM GMT

'Real chance' of extended truce, Biden says

“It’s only a start, but so far it’s gone well,” Joe Biden said of the hostage exchange last night.

“I think the chances are real” for extending the truce, he said.

07:47 AM GMT

Most of the released hostages in good health, hospital says

Most of the Israeli hostages released by Hamas are said to be in good health after returning to Israel, the hospital receiving them announced. Schneider Children’s hospital, where four women and four children were taken after their release, said doctors had conducted a preliminary examination and said they were all in in good physical condition.

They are staying in a “dedicated and separate complex surrounded by medical and psycho-social teams”, the hospital added.

07:34 AM GMT

Palestinians celebrate the return of prisoners

One of the released Palestinian prisoners last night was 25-year-old Raghad Salah Al Fanni, from Tulkarem in the West Bank, who had been held in an Israeli prison for 13 months without charge.

In the hours before her release her father Nashaat told The Telegraph that the family were overjoyed. “The situation was terrible, we were all just devastated all of the time,” Nashaat said from his home as he waited to pick his daughter up from Ofer prison.

He said her arrest, like that of so many others, was unjust. “She was just travelling to work, from Tulkarem to Ramallah – in a taxi as usual – when they were stopped at an Israeli checkpoint and she was arrested,” Nashaat said. “That was it. No charge. No reason. Just administrative detention,” he said, referring to an Israeli charge where people can be held indefinitely on the suspicion that they might commit a future crime. “We could do nothing.”

Israel is estimated to be holding more than 2,000 Palestinians in administrative detention. Most of the 300 Palestinian prisoners who are eligible for release are aged 18 and under and largely convicted of minor offences such as stone-throwing or disturbing the peace. Many were swept up into arrest during waves of Israeli settler violence in the West Bank that caused widespread unrest. Some on the list, including women, were charged with attempted murder.

According to the list provided by the Israeli justice ministry of prisoners eligible for release in the exchange, Raghad had no detailed offences but was arrested under “national security reasons” under the belief that she is associated with The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

07:24 AM GMT

At least 20 Thai nationals still hostage, Bangkok foreign ministry says

Thai authorities confirmed early on Saturday that 10 Thais and one Filipino were released, sharing three photos of the group receiving health checkups at the Shamir Medical Center in Be’er Ya’akov, Sarah Newey writes.

The images show 10 men in khaki jackets alongside one woman, who had been taken hostage when Hamas attacked on October 7.

The southeast Asians had been agricultural workers close to the border with Gaza – some 30,000 Thais work in Israel, able to earn far higher salaries than they would at home under an agreement between the two countries.

“This group will stay in the hospital for at least 48 hours, while RTE will make all the necessary arrangements for their travel back to Thailand and their families as soon as possible,” the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

“We sincerely hope that the remaining hostages will be treated humanely and released safely as soon as possible.”

The statement added that authorities had not known that four of the 10 hostages released were being held, meaning 30 Thais nationals were taken in total – up from the 26 previously confirmed.

