Rafah crossing: 'Agreement reached' to let foreign nationals and some injured leave besieged Gaza

A deal has reportedly been struck between Egypt, Israel and Hamas to allow foreign passport holders and some injured civilians out of besieged Gaza.

The agreement has been mediated by Qatar, a source briefed on the deal told Reuters.

The news agency said there was no timeline for how long the vital Rafah border crossing would remain open for evacuation.

The UK Foreign Office earlier said there are “credible reports” the Rafah crossing to Egypt may reopen to allow some wounded to get help.

It comes as Gaza City was plunged into another communications blackout early on Wednesday.

Telecoms providers Paltel Group and Jawwal reported a “complete disruption” of all phone, internet, and other communication networks within the Gaza blockade for the second time in five days.

The blackout comes weeks after Israel vowed it would lay siege to the Gaza Strip in the wake of the October 7 attacks by Hamas terrorists.

Aid services have already stated that such blockades on communications make providing humanitarian services to civilians nearly impossible and risk making a dire situation for thousands of innocents far worse.

Egyptian ambulances convoy which will carry critically injured people waits to go through the Rafah crossing from the Egyptian side (REUTERS)

The communications blackout comes hours after Israel fired a barrage of missiles at Gaza City which levelled apartments and businesses, left smoking craters in the earth, and razed refugee camps originally designed to house the most needy of people living within the walls of a shunned nation.

Israel said its fighter jets killed a Hamas commander in a strike on a densely populated refugee camp in Gaza, an attack that also killed at least 50 Palestinians as fighting intensified in the enclave where food, fuel and supplies are running scarce.

People wait at the Rafah border crossing with Egypt in the southern Gaza Strip (AFP via Getty Images)

The Israeli military said 11 soldiers were also killed in fighting in Gaza on Tuesday, the biggest one-day loss for the armed forces since Hamas gunmen attacked southern Israel on October 7, killing about 300 soldiers and some 1,100 civilians.

According to the World Health Organisation, two hospitals have been damaged, as well as critical resources, including ambulances, in the attacks.

Additionally, all 13 hospitals operating in the north section of Gaza have received Israeli evacuation orders in recent days.

Medics have refused to do so as such a move would be a death sentence for their patients.

Shifa Hospital, the largest in the northern Gaza region, is also on the verge of running out of fuel, and there has been no electricity supply in weeks.

Israel is also blocking the entry of fuel to the strip to power generators for civilians, aid services and hospitals, claiming they want to prevent it from winding up in the hands of Hamas rebels.

Palestinians look for survivors among the rubble of destroyed buildings following Israeli airstrikes on Jabaliya refugee camp (AP)

It has allowed a limited amount of food, water, medicine and other supplies to enter from Egypt, though far less than what is needed, relief groups say.

More than half of the city’s 2.3 million Palestinians have fled their homes as Israeli forces advance through the strip, with many turning to hospitals or schools run by the UN for shelter.