Israel heads for unprecedented fifth election in three years after government collapses

Jotam Confino
JERUSALEM – Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced in a televised speech on Wednesday that his government would put forward a bill to dissolve parliament next week, effectively sending the country to a fifth election in three years.

Bennett said he had “exhausted all options to stabilize” his fragile minority coalition, which has suffered from rebellious lawmakers in recent weeks.

According to Israeli media, Bennett’s decision took a number of his colleagues by surprise, among them Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

The most recent pressing issue that brought the coalition on a verge of collapse was a failure to pass a bill that would extend Israeli law to Jewish settlers in the West Bank.

Bennett ousted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in June 2021, ending his 12 years in power. The right-wing leader and former Netanyahu ally’s eight-party coalition consisted of his own nationalist party, as well as right-wing, centrist, leftist parties and for the first time in the country’s history, an Arab-Israeli party.

Israel's former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to the press at the Knesset in Jerusalem on June 20, 2022.
Despite portraying itself as a “government of change,” a number of Netanyahu policies have remained in place, such as the opposition to a Palestinian state, expansion of West Bank settlements, air strikes against Iranian targets in Syria and an opposition to a nuclear deal with Iran.

Right-wing lawmakers hopeful

Oppositions leader Netanyahu welcomed Bennett’s decision to dissolve parliament next week, saying he intends to form “a wide, national government headed by Likud,” his party.

The former prime minister also accused the government of being “dependent on supporters of terrorism,” a reference to the Arab-Israeli coalition party, United Arab List.

Netanyahu’s closest confidant, Likud lawmaker Micky Zohar, told USA TODAY that he hopes the elections will result in a “right wing government” headed by Netanyahu.

Netanyahu, the longest serving prime minister in Israel’s history, is on trial in three different corruption cases, one of the main reasons why a number of right-wing lawmakers and former allies refuse to join a government headed by him.

According to recent polls in Israeli media, the Netanyahu block, which consists of Likud, two ultra-orthodox parties, Shas and United Torah Judaism, and the right-wing nationalist Religious Zionism party, won’t be able to form a government, falling short of one mandate.

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett makes a joint statement to the press with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (unseen) in Jerusalem on June 20, 2022. Bennett said Lapid &quot;will soon take over&quot; as premier, after the pair agreed to dissolve their fraught governing coalition and trigger new elections.
Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett makes a joint statement to the press with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (unseen) in Jerusalem on June 20, 2022. Bennett said Lapid "will soon take over" as premier, after the pair agreed to dissolve their fraught governing coalition and trigger new elections.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, who will become interim prime minister when parliament dissolves, as per the coalition agreement, hailed Bennett as a “vital Israeli leader, while promising to continue to “wage the campaign against Iran, Hamas, and Hezbollah.”

Lapid will welcome U.S. President Joe Biden when he makes his first visit to Israel next month. The political crisis, however, is now threatening to overshadow Biden’s visit to Israel, which is still expected to take place.

Elections are expected to be held at the end of October. Elections can however be avoided if 61 lawmakers rally behind a candidate to form a new government in the coming days.

