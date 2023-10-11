Israel-Hamas war sparks many misleading claims online. Here's what's true and false.

An array of false and misleading claims have spread widely on social media in the midst of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Israel formally declared war after the Palestinian militant group launched a surprise attack on the morning of Oct. 7. The Israeli military has fought to regain control of several towns on the border with Gaza and responded with retaliatory strikes in the blockaded enclave. More than 1,900 people have died in the ongoing conflict as of Oct. 11.

The ensuing wave of misinformation echoes the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Again, major social media platforms are awash in claims that old photos and videos actually showed the present conflict, while other posts fabricate or exaggerate the nature of the conflict and the American response.

Here's a roundup of claims about the Israel-Hamas conflict from the USA TODAY Fact-Check Team:

More: US death toll rises to 22; Hamas denies targeting kids; misery across Gaza: Live updates

Follow us on Facebook! Like our page to get updates throughout the day on our latest debunks

Claims about foreign response

Claim: Joe Biden approved $8 billion military aid package for Israel

Our rating: False

There's no evidence the White House approved an $8 billion aid package for Israel. The supposed memo announcing the aid is a fabrication, according to officials. Read more.

Claim: Saudi Arabia has ended 'all negotiations' to normalize diplomatic ties with Israel after Hamas attack

Our rating: False

There are no credible reports that Saudi Arabia has called off talks to normalize diplomatic ties with Israel. The post claims Saudi Arabia told Secretary of State Antony Blinken as much, but Blinken made no mention of it in multiple recent interviews. The post cites The Jerusalem Post, but there is no evidence the newspaper published such a report. Read more.

False or misleading videos

Claim: Video shows Israeli airstrike on Gaza following Hamas attacks in October

Our rating: False

Story continues

The video predates the Hamas attacks on Israel in October. It was taken in May and shows an Israeli airstrike against the militant Islamic Jihad group in Gaza. Read more.

Claim: Post implies video shows Israel shooting down a Hamas fighter plane

Our rating: Missing context

The implied claim is false. The footage is from the video game "Arma 3" and does not show actual combat. Read more.

Claim: Video shows Israeli generals captured by Hamas fighters

Our rating: False

The video shows several leaders of an Azerbaijani separatist group after they were arrested, not Israeli generals. The arrests took place four days before the Hamas attack on Israel. Read more.

Claim: Iran’s parliament recently chanted 'Death to Israel' and 'Death to America'

Our rating: False

The video is from 2020, not a response to the current Israel-Hamas conflict. It shows Iranian lawmakers protesting the U.S. drone strike that killed Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani. There are no credible reports that any of those chants mentioned Israel. Read more.

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or e-newspaper here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Roundup: What's true and what's false about the 2023 Israel-Hamas war