Israel-Hamas war latest LIVE: First hostages to be released from Gaza as four-day ceasefire comes into effect

Thirteen women and children held by Hamas as hostages are set to be released from 2pm GMT (4pm local time) on Friday as a four-day truce appeared to be holding.

The group are among the some 240 people taken hostage by Hamas terrorists during a deadly October 7 rampage in southern Israel. Hamas could free around 50 hostages in exchange for around 150 Palestinian prisoners.

After landing in Israel, the hostages are expected to receive preliminary medical care and be sent to several hospitals for reunions with their families.

The temporary ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war took effect early on Friday, with the deal also allowing more aid to reach southern Gaza, where Palestinians are facing severe shortages of food, water, medicine and electricity.

Not long after the ceasefire took effect, four fuel tankers and four tankers with cooking gas entered the Gaza Strip at the Rafah crossing from Egypt, Israel said.

Hostages arriving into Egypt, says spokesperson

Egypt is now beginning to receive hostages released by Hamas, a government spokesperson has said.

It said its mediation efforts had helped secure the release of 12 Thai hostages and 13 Israelis, including women and children.

Fighting will resume after truce - Israeli defence minister

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said on Friday that a truce under way with Hamas in Gaza was a "short pause", after which Israel would resume operating with full military force.

Gallant made the remarks to his Italian counterpart who was on a visit to Tel Aviv, according to his office.

"There will be a short pause and then we will continue operating with full military power," he said.

"We will not stop until we achieve our goals: the destruction of Hamas and bringing home the hostages from Gaza to Israel - there are 240 hostages and it is something we cannot accept and cannot tolerate."

Future Palestinian state could be demilitarised, says Egyptian president

A future Palestinian state could be demilitarised, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Friday.

"We said that we are ready for this state to be demilitarised, and there can also be guarantees of forces, whether NATO forces, United Nations forces, or Arab or American forces, until we achieve security for both states, the nascent Palestinian state and the Israeli state," Mr Sisi said during a joint news conference in Cairo.

A political resolution which requires a Palestinian state based on the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, has remained out of reach, Sisi added.

Arab nations have rejected suggestions that an Arab force provide security in the Gaza Strip after the end of Israel's current military operation there against the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which has controlled Gaza since 2007.

Sunak: We will welcome truce

Rishi Sunak has welcomed the "critical" temporary truce in the Israel-Hamas conflict but said it was only the "first step" towards seeing the release of all hostages.

The Prime Minister said the UK will work with partners in the region to "make sure that this deal sticks", amid expectations it will see more life-saving humanitarian aid enter Gaza.

If truce continues, it would be the first significant halt in the conflict that erupted after Hamas's deadly attack on Israel on October 7.

It comes as Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron is visiting the Occupied Palestinian Territories to meet Palestinian leaders and commit a further £30 million in aid for the people of Gaza.

Hostages to be brought home under military guard

The first Israeli women and children to go free from Gaza on Friday under a truce with Hamas will be flown home under military guard.

Ahead of the 4pm (2pm GMT) release of the 13 hostages, who have not been identified, Israel's air force published images of dolls, colourful throw-rugs and personal hygiene kits set up at locations scheduled to receive them by helicopter.

Hamas is due to deliver the group to neighbouring Egypt. In return, Israel will release 39 Palestinians from its jails.

The swap is part of a temporary ceasefire that took hold in Gaza on Friday,