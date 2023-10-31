Israel and Hamas at war: what we know on day 25

The IDF has claimed it also struck 300 locations in its latest assault on Gaza. Spokesperson Jonathan Conricus saying that Israel’s military is “striking in all parts of the Gaza strip”. Israel has told Gazan residents to flee south of the Wadi Gaza.

Video footage has shown at least 47 bodies recovered from rubble after an airstrike hit several houses in the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip on Tuesday afternoon. The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza said in a statement there were “more than 50 martyrs and around 150 wounded and dozens under the rubble, in a heinous Israeli massacre that targeted a large area of homes in Jabalia camp”. AFP reported that dozens of onlookers could be seen standing on the edges of two vast craters as people searched for survivors, and that its video footage from the scene showed at least 47 bodies recovered.

Israeli troops on Tuesday destroyed the family home of Saleh al-Arouri, the exiled commander of Hamas forces in the occupied West Bank. Arouri, a veteran Hamas leader who has spent 17 years in Israeli jails, is deputy to the Hamas leader, Ismail Haniyeh, and among a group of leaders singled out by Israeli officials. His house, which local residents said was not occupied, was blown up in the early hours of the morning.

Hagari has also claimed that Israel intercepted a missile from the Red Sea direction. He said “A surface-to-surface missile that was launched into the territory of the state of Israel from the Red Sea area was successfully intercepted by the “Arrow” long-range defence system. The IDF also said it had scrambled planes “and intercepted hostile targets flying in the area”. “These drones belong to the state of Yemen,” Abdelaziz bin Habtour , the prime minister of the Houthi government told AFP, claiming the attacks.

The Israeli military has raised the number of hostages it says are confirmed held in Gaza by Hamas to 240. In a briefing on Tuesday, IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said: “So far, families of 240 hostages have received notification. The number rose to 240 because our identification – as I’ve explained, some of the people are not citizens of Israel, so identification is more complicated. It takes time”. The head of Israel’s national security council said Tuesday he does not see a deal for the release of hostages being close.

At least 8,525 Palestinians, including 3,542 children, have been killed by Israeli strikes on Gaza since 7 October, the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry has claimed. The health ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qudra said 130 healthcare staff had been killed, and 15 hospitals were now out of service along with 32 healthcare centres.

Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday ruled out a ceasefire in Gaza , declaring “this is a time for war” . In a press conference conducted in English on Monday, the Israeli prime minister said the army’s advance through Gaza opened opportunities to free hostages, which he said Hamas would do only under pressure.

Egypt is engaging at all levels to resolve the “unprecedented humanitarian crisis” in Gaza, Egyptian prime minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Tuesday during a visit to the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip.

A World Health Organization official said on Tuesday that a “public health catastrophe” was imminent in Gaza amid overcrowding, mass displacement and damage to water and sanitation infrastructure. At the same press briefing, a spokesperson for the UN children’s agency warned of the risk of infant deaths due to dehydration with just 5% of normal water supplies available.

Philippe Lazzarini, the commissioner general for the UN relief and works agency (UNRWA), has accused Israel of “collective punishment” of the people of Gaza and said that the current aid system is “geared to fail”. According to UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric, 33 trucks carrying water, food and medical supplies entered Gaza through Rafah on Sunday. Prior to the war, some 500 trucks carrying aid and other goods entered Gaza every day.

The al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas , said it fired anti-tank missiles at Israeli forces early on Tuesday , adding that troops were “invading the southern Gaza axis”. Hamas said it also targeted two Israeli tanks and bulldozers in north-west Gaza with missiles.

Pro-Palestine demonstrators interrupted US secretary of state Antony Blinken at a Senate hearing, covering their hands in red paint and calling on him to push for a ceasefire in Gaza . The protesters stopped Blinken during his testimony several times, with police taking the individuals out of the hall.

The attack by Hamas on Israel will inspire the most significant terror threat to the US since the rise of Isis nearly a decade ago, FBI director Christopher Wray said at a congressional hearing on Tuesday.

Arab American support for Joe Biden has fallen in the wake of his response to the latest bout of violence between Israel and Hamas, a poll from the Arab American Institute (AAI) shows. The same poll showed a sharp increase in reports of discrimination against members of the community.

The mother of Ori Megidish, the soldier the IDF on Monday said it rescued after she had been kidnapped by Hamas into Gaza, has said that “We’re praying for the return of the remaining hostages.”

The EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell has spoken of his horror at the killing of Shani Louk, which he described as “slaughter”, and reiterated the EU’s call for Hamas to release all of the hostages held in Gaza.

UK opposition leader Keir Starmer has set out why he opposes calls for a ceasefire, warning “that would leave Hamas with the infrastructure and the capability to carry out the sort of attack we saw on 7 October”, and instead insisting there should be “a pause in the fighting for clear and specific humanitarian purposes.”

Norway believes Israel may have broken international law in its bombardment of Gaza, its foreign minister said on Tuesday.

Kuwait’s crown prince, Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, said on Tuesday that his country condemned Israeli “aggression” on Gaza and called for a ceasefire. He requested the opening of the crossings to allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza, and condemned the displacement of people within Gaza.

Paris has seen Stars of David stencils painted on buildings again overnight. “This act of marking recalls the processes of the 1930s and the second world war which led to the extermination of millions of Jews,” Union of Jewish students of France president Samuel Lejoyeux said. In another development in Paris, police have shot and wounded a woman who was allegedly making threats at a train station in Paris.

Nearly 70% of those reported killed in Gaza are children and women, said the UNRWA chief. The head of the UN relief agency for Palestine refugees has warned that the level of destruction across Gaza “is unprecedented, the human tragedy unfolding under our watch is unbearable”. Philippe Lazzarini, addressing the UN security council on Monday, said nearly 3,200 children have been killed in Gaza in three weeks, citing figures by the territory’s health ministry.

Hamas on Monday released a video of three Israeli hostages in Gaza in an apparent effort to increase the pressure on Netanyahu’s government. Netanyahu’s office named the hostages as Daniel Aloni, Rimon Kirsht and Elena Trupanov. Their families held a press conference in Tel Aviv urging the Red Cross to demand to see all of the hostages held in Gaza, and for the US president, Joe Biden, to “do any and everything in your power to bring everyone home”.