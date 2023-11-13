Israel-Hamas war: what we know on day 39

Two major hospitals in northern Gaza have closed to new patients amid Israeli airstrikes and heavy fighting around both facilities, as medical staff were left without oxygen, medical supplies or fuel to power incubators. Intense clashes are continuing around Gaza’s biggest hospital, al-Shifa, and another major facility, al-Quds, as Israel presses its offensive against Hamas in the territory.

On Sunday, witnesses at the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City told AFP that “violent fighting” raged throughout the night. The Palestinian Red Crescent said the al-Quds hospital across Gaza City was also out of service due to lack of generator fuel. Twenty of Gaza’s 36 hospitals are “no longer functioning”, according to the UN’s humanitarian agency.

The World Health Organization said al-Shifa hispital in Gaza “is not functioning as a hospital any more.” WHO chief Tedros Ghebreyesus said: “The world cannot stand silent while hospitals, which should be safe havens, are transformed into scenes of death, devastation, and despair.”

Muhammed Zaqout, director of hospitals in Gaza, said on Sunday that the health ministry has been unable to update the death toll since Friday as medics are unable to reach areas hit by Israeli bombardment. The latest figures had claimed that more than 11,000 Palestinians had been killed by Israeli military action since 7 October. Israel launched the campaign after the Hamas massacre inside Israel’s borders which killed 1,200 Israelis.

There are reports of renewed bombing of the city of Khan Younis, in the south of the Gaza Strip, where Israel has repeatedly instructed Palestinians to flee to. Al Jazeera reported it was the third time within the past 24 hours that the region has been targeted.

Israel’s military spokesperson Daniel Hagari has posted to social media to say that fire is again being exchanged between Israel and anti-Israeli forces in Lebanon. On Sunday, 18 Israelis were injured, one critically, after the Iranian backed Hezbollah militia fired anti-tank missiles from southern Lebanon in a further sign that the skirmishes along the border are steadily escalating.

The US carried out strikes against two Iran-linked sites in Syria on Sunday in response to attacks on American forces, the US defence secretary, Lloyd Austin, said.

A statement by prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s security cabinet said it had authorised action against Lebanese pro-Iranian channel Al Mayadeen for “making wartime efforts to harm (Israel’s) security interests and to serve the enemy’s goals”.

The 27 EU member states have called for “immediate humanitarian pauses” to allow humanitarian aide to get in to Gaza, the EU’s high representative for foreign affairs Josep Borrell said. Germany’s foreign minister Annalena Baerbock has said it was vital to keep “hope alive” in the “unbelievable situation where so many people are currently losing hope” in Gaza.

The Australian prime minister, Anthony Albanese, has said the world must “distinguish between Hamas and Palestinian citizens” and mourn all civilian deaths, as he defended his government’s response to the escalating crisis in Gaza.

The president of Indonesia, home to the world’s biggest Muslim population, called for a ceasefire ahead of meeting US President Joe Biden in Washington on Monday.

UK’s home secretary Suella Braverman – the equivalent of an interior minister – has been sacked after controversy over her comments ahead of demonstrations held in London at the weekend calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Lord Walney, the UK government’s adviser on political violence and disruption, has said that he believes the majority of the UK’s Jewish population are “living a life of fear at the moment” and it should be treated as “a national emergency”.

Hamas on Sunday said it was suspending hostage negotiations because of Israel’s handling of the al-Shifa hospital, a Palestinian official briefed on the hostage talks has told Reuters. Israel’s three major TV news channels, without citing named sources, had reported there was some progress toward a deal, which would involve 50 to 100 women, children and elderly being released in stages during a three- to five-day pause in fighting.

Brett McGurk, Joe Biden’s senior Middle East adviser, will visit Israel on Tuesday and meet Netanyahu, with further visits planned in Brussels, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Qatar, a US official told Reuters.

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the US does not believe Israel intends to re-occupy Gaza after its ongoing war with Hamas. “This is not our understanding of the Israel government’s position,” said Sullivan, his words in apparent contrast to Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu who told separately CNN, “The first thing we … will do … [is] destroy Hamas. The second thing we have to understand is that there has to be an overriding and overreaching Israeli military envelope.”