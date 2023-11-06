Israel and Hamas at war: what we know on day 31

Gaza was rocked by a series of huge explosions on Sunday evening and communications with the coastal strip were cut, as violence also escalated on Israel’s northern boundary with Lebanon. The strikes on Gaza came as the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) indicated that its troops were planning to enter Gaza in force perhaps within the next 48 hours, according to reports in Israeli media.

Israel stopped firing in northern Gaza for several hours two days in a row to create safe passage for civilians to move to the south, a military spokesperson told CNN on Sunday, amid pressure for a humanitarian pause. “Yesterday and today, for many hours with prior notice and warning, we facilitated, we stopped firing in certain areas of northern Gaza, which is the main combat area, and we called on Palestinians to move south,” Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus said.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken made a surprise visit to Iraq on Sunday following his earlier trip to the West Bank and a brief stop in Cyprus. Iraq’s prime minister, Mohamed Shia al-Sudani, met the US secretary of state, the premier’s office said, according to Agence France-Presse. It comes as American forces in the region face a surge of attacks by Iranian-allied militias in Iraq and elsewhere. US forces shot down another one-way attack drone on Sunday that was targeting American and coalition troops near their base in neighbouring Syria, a US official said. In the West Bank, neither Blinken nor Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas spoke as they greeted each other in front of cameras and their meeting ended without any public comment.

Blinken met the president of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, on Sunday to discuss a maritime aid corridor from the island to Gaza. Their conversation included “a dedicated, one-way maritime corridor of sustained flow of humanitarian aid from Cyprus to civilians in Gaza”, Cyprus government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said.

A senior Israeli cabinet minister on Sunday called on Benjamin Netanyahu to retract a comment he was reported to have made about the need to check if a pre-war protest among army reservists pushed Hamas to carry out its attack last month. Israel’s Channel 12 and other news outlets reported that Netanyahu said there may be a need to examine whether months of protests against his government, including by reservists who said they would no longer report for regular duty, added to Hamas’ motivation to carry out the 7 October rampage through southern Israel that triggered the current war. Benny Gantz, who joined Netanyahu’s war cabinet from the opposition as part of an emergency government, said Netanyahu must retract his comment. “Avoiding responsibility and slinging mud at the time of war is a blow to the country,” Gantz wrote on social media platform X.

In a new interview with CNN, Jordan’s Queen Rania criticised Israel’s evacuation orders to Palestinians living across the Gaza Strip. She said: “The evacuation orders are sent online or on television, knowing that there’s no electricity in Gaza since the beginning of this war … [They], I do not believe, are for the benefit of the Gaza civilians. They are not the target audience, the rest of the world is. It is Israel’s attempt to try to minimise their actions.”

A total of 48 installations belonging to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees have been damaged across Gaza since 7 October. In an update released on Sunday, UNRWA added that nearly 1.5 million people have been displaced across Gaza since the war broke out nearly a month ago.

Hezbollah said it fired multiple grad rockets at the northern Israeli town of Kiryat Shmona on Sunday, in retaliation for an Israeli strike in south Lebanon that it said had killed a woman and three children, Reuters reported. In a statement, the Lebanese militant faction said its attack came in response to Israel’s “heinous and brutal crime”. Three children and their grandmother were killed in the Israeli strike, a Hezbollah lawmaker from the area said, calling the attack “a dangerous development” that would have repercussions. “The enemy will pay the price for its crimes against civilians,” lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah told Reuters, adding that the children were aged between eight and 15.

The average Palestinian in Gaza is living on only two pieces of bread every day, according to a UN official. Associated Press reports: “The average Palestinian in Gaza is living on two pieces of Arabic bread made from flour the United Nations had stockpiled in the region, yet the main refrain now being heard in the street is ‘Water, water’, the Gaza director for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees said Friday.”

Palestinian telecoms firm Paltel said that Israel has once again cut internet and phone lines across Gaza on Sunday night. Paltel said in a statement: “We regret to announce the complete shutdown of communications and internet services in Gaza after the Israeli side disconnected the servers.” Shortly after the blackout, Israel launched an intense bombardment on Gaza and other nearby zones in the north of the strip. The blackout was confirmed by connectivity monitor NetBlocks.