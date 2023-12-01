Israel-Hamas war: Hamas to blame for ceasefire collapse, says US

Smoke rises above the rubble in Gaza after an air strike this morning - JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP/Getty Images

The US has blamed Hamas for the collapse of the terror group’s truce with Israel.

“It’s important to understand why the pause came to an end – it came to an end because of Hamas,” secretary of state Antony Blinken told reporters in Dubai.

He pointed to the deadly Hamas shooting at a Jerusalem bus stop on Thursday, a rocket fired towards Israel before the ceasefire ended on Friday morning and its failure to fulfil commitments to release “certain hostages”.

Mr Blinken did not specify which hostages he was referring to. The IDF said later on Friday that Hamas had agreed to release Shiri Bibas, 32, and her two sons, aged four and 10 months, under the terms of the truce before later claiming they had died in an Israeli air strike.

American officials have said four US citizens have been released by Hamas so far.

A White House national security council spokesperson said earlier on Friday that Hamas had “failed to produce a list of hostages that would enable a further extension of the pause”.

The seven-day truce secured the release of 110 hostages in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners.

10:04 PM GMT

09:40 PM GMT

Pictured: Gazans injured

Palestinians injured in Israeli airstrikes arrive at Nasser hospital in Khan Younis in southern Gaza - Ahmad Hasaballah

09:07 PM GMT

Protestor 'critical' after self-immolating outside Israeli consulate

A protestor is in a critical condition after setting themselves on fire outside the Israeli consulate in Atlanta, Georgia.

Darin Schierbaum, the city’s police chief, said a Palestinian flag was recovered at the scene and the incident was likely “an extreme act of political protest”.

The protestor has not been named.

A security guard who attempted to intervene was also injured.

08:53 PM GMT

Hamas still has women and children hostages, says US

The United States has backed Israel in saying that Hamas is still holding women and children hostage.

“We think it’s more than plausible that they have more women and children that do and should qualify for an exchange,” said John Kirby, the White House national security council spokesman.

“It’s because of Hamas that this pause ended… The onus is on Hamas to be able to produce a list of hostages.”

Israel estimates that there are approximately 17 women and children who are still being held captive in Gaza.

08:31 PM GMT

Pictured: Iron Dome intercepts rockets

Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile defence system intercepts rockets fired from Gaza over the city of Ashkelon - Amir Cohen

08:07 PM GMT

Sixth hostage confirmed dead

Ofra Keidar has become the sixth hostage to be confirmed dead today.

The 70-year-old was abducted from Kibbutz Be’eri on October 7.

Her husband Sami was murdered by Hamas in the attack.

The date and circumstances of her death have not been disclosed.

Her body is yet to be recovered from Gaza.

07:50 PM GMT

Israel to allow aid trucks into Gaza, says US

Israel has agreed to allow aid trucks into Gaza, White House national security spokesman John Kirby has said.

The Red Crescent and UNRWA said earlier that no aid deliveries have been allowed to enter Gaza via the Rafah crossing with Egypt today.

07:14 PM GMT

IDF: Hamas violated truce by not releasing Bibas family

Hamas violated the terms of the truce by not releasing members of the Bibas family, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) has said.

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, its spokesperson, said Hamas “decided not to” free Shiri Bibas, 32, and her sons Ariel, 4, and Kfir, 10 months, despite agreeing to as part of the ceasefire.

“The Bibas family – it’s an incident we have been following with intelligence and operationally since the beginning of the fighting,” he told an evening press conference.

“Yesterday a difficult video was published showing Yarden Bibas [Shiri’s husband the boys’ father]. On one hand, it’s a sign of life, on the other it’s cruel manipulative terror carried out by Hamas.

“We demanded today, like every day during the framework, to return the women and children as agreed-upon in the deal, which Egypt and Qatar had a commitment to.

“Hamas decided to violate the framework.

“In the framework, the Bibas family, the mother and the kids, were supposed to be returned to Israel. Hamas decided not to do this.”

07:00 PM GMT

Israel preventing aid entering Gaza, say Red Crescent and UNRWA

Israel is preventing aid from entering Gaza through the Rafah border crossing, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society has said.

“Today, Israeli occupation forces informed all organisations and entities operating at the Rafah border crossing that the entry of aid trucks from the Egyptian side to the Gaza Strip is prohibited, starting from today until further notice,” it said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

Philippe Lazzarini, head of the UN’s aid agency in Gaza and the West Bank (UNRWA), said earlier that “no humanitarian aid has been allowed into Gaza today, including fuel”.

More than 1,000 aid trucks entered Gaza under the terms of the truce that expired on Friday morning.

06:54 PM GMT

IDF confirms deaths of four hostages

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) has confirmed the death of four hostages being held by Hamas.

Eliyahu Margalit, 75, was kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz. His daughter Nili, 41, was released on Thursday.

Maya Goren, 56, was kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz. Her husband Avner was murdered in the same attack.

Ronen Engel, 54, was kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz. His wife Karina, 51, and daughters Mika, 18, and Yuval, 11, were released on Monday.

Arye Zalmanovitz, 85, was kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz. The father-of-two and grandfather-of-five a founding member of the kibbutz.

They are in addition to Ofir Tzarfati, 27, whose death was announced earlier on Friday.

06:39 PM GMT

UN accuses Israel of not renewing top aid official's visa

The United Nations has accused Israel of not renewing the visa of its top aid official in Gaza and the West Bank.

Lynn Hastings has been its deputy special coordinator for the Middle East peace process and UN humanitarian coordinator for nearly three years.

“We’ve been informed by the Israeli authorities that they would not renew the visa of Ms Hastings past the due date at some point later this month,” spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

Israel is yet to comment.

In October, Israel’s foreign ministry accused Ms Hastings of not being impartial.

06:24 PM GMT

Israel's bombardment of Gaza damaging truce talks, says Qatar

Qatar’s foreign minister has accused Israel of damaging the prospects of a new truce by bombarding Gaza.

“Continuous bombardment of Gaza complicates mediation efforts and exacerbates humanitarian catastrophe,” Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said.

The IDF said earlier that more than 200 targets have been hit in Gaza since the war resumed on Friday morning.

06:14 PM GMT

Hamas launches second rocket barrage at Israel

Hamas has launched a second rocket barrage at central Israel.

Iron Dome interceptor missiles were seen being launched in response, the Times of Israel reported.

06:10 PM GMT

Gaza civilian death toll now at 178

A total of 178 people have been killed and 589 injured in Gaza since war resumed on Friday morning, the territory’s Hamas-run health ministry has said.

06:02 PM GMT

Israel obligated to reduce civilian casualties, admits senior adviser

Israel is obligated to minimise civilian casualties in Gaza “as much as possible”, a senior adviser to Benjamin Netanyahu has admitted.

“The obligation of democratic countries like the United Kingdom, Israel, is to minimise as much as is possible civilian casualties,” Mark Regev told Sky News.

“When this is over and the numbers are clear, we believe that it will be very self-evident that the IDF’s measures to get civilians out of harm’s way have actually worked.”

He added that Hamas was responsible for an extension to the truce not being agreed.

“Hamas had commitments that it made and had it kept its commitments regarding the release of hostages, we were prepared to see the continuation of the ceasefire,” he said.

“It’s clear that Hamas violated the agreement. It’s clear that Hamas started this round of fighting.”

05:51 PM GMT

Israeli hostage confirmed dead

An Israeli man who was taken hostage by Hamas on October 7 is dead, his former secondary school has said.

The family of Guy Iluz, 26, were informed of his death on Friday.

“For many weeks we hoped and prayed for Guy’s return, but today we were informed that he will not return again,” Raanana school said in a statement posted on Facebook.

The date and circumstances of his death have not been confirmed.

05:11 PM GMT

Watch: Israeli strikes on Lebanon

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) has released footage of strikes it carried out on Hezbollah in southern Lebanon “a short time ago”.

It said fighter jets, helicopter gunships and artillery were used to fire on the Iran-backed terror group.

צה"ל תקף לפני זמן קצר באמצעות מטוסי קרב, מסוקי קרב וירי ארטילרי תשתיות טרור של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה בשטח לבנון בתגובה לשיגורים לעבר שטח מדינת ישראל במהלך היום.



בנוסף כלי טיס של צה"ל תקף חוליית ירי במרחב מלכיה שניסתה לבצע ירי לעבר שטח ישראל pic.twitter.com/5kWONxhGJ0 — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) December 1, 2023

04:45 PM GMT

Israel wants post-war buffer zone inside Gaza

Israel wants to create a buffer zone inside Gaza to protect its border from future terror attacks, Reuters has reported.

The news agency said Benjamin Netanyahu’s government has informed Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates of the demand, citing three regional sources.

Ophir Falk, a foreign policy advisor to Mr Netanyahu, said a buffer zone “may be part of” Israel’s post-war plans for Gaza.

“It’s based on a three-tier process for the day after Hamas,” he said. The plan is said to involve destroying Hamas, demilitarising Gaza and deradicalising its population.

“A buffer zone may be part of the demilitarisation process,” Mr Falk added.

“It is not clear at the moment how deep this will be and whether it could be one kilometre or two kilometres or hundreds of metres,” a senior Israeli security source said.

A US official said Israel had “floated” the idea of a buffer zone but repeated Washington’s previously stated opposition to any reduction in the size of Palestinian territory.

04:27 PM GMT

Israeli shelling kills three in Lebanon

Israeli artillery shelling of southern Lebanon has killed three people, one of whom was a Hezbollah terrorist.

The National News Agency said “two civilians” were killed in the town of Houla “after their house was targeted by enemy bombing”, identifying them as Nasifa Mazraani and her son Mohammed, 35. But Hezbollah has now said one of its fighters was among the dead.

The agency later said one person was killed in the village of Jebbayn.

The Israeli army said its artillery struck sources of fire from Lebanon and air defences had intercepted two launches. The army also said it struck a “terrorist cell”.

Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah terror group has resumed its attacks on Israel today after the expiry of its truce with Hamas.

04:01 PM GMT

In pictures: IDF operations

IDF tanks fly the Israeli flag as they move near the Israel-Gaza border - Ilia Yefimovich

Israeli soldiers in an open-top Humvee prepare to enter Gaza - Atef Safadi

An Israeli armoured personnel carrier on the move - Ilia Yefimovich

03:43 PM GMT

'Outrageous' Red Cross is 'neglecting' hostages, say families

The families of American hostages who remain in Hamas captivity have condemned the “outrageous” Red Cross for “neglecting” their medical needs.

“We are outraged knowing our loved ones, including those with grave injuries, have not yet received the critically needed medical care and humanitarian aid from the Red Cross to which they are entitled under the pause agreement with Hamas,” they said in a statement, alleging that none of the hostages with American citizenship have been visited by the Red Cross.

“After 55 days of agony, we still don’t know anything about the condition of our loved ones, but we do know many of them were taken with life-threatening injuries, and they need medical attention now.

“We call on the Red Cross to demand immediate, unfettered access to the nearly 150 hostages still in captivity.

“The Red Cross is neglecting sick, critically wounded, and disabled people at a time of greatest need.

“We need action now to save their lives.”

The Red Cross is yet to comment.

03:36 PM GMT

More than 100 dead in Gaza since war resumed

More than 100 people have died in Gaza since the war resumed, its Hamas-run health ministry has said.

It added that hundreds more have been wounded.

03:26 PM GMT

Blinken: Truce ended 'because of Hamas'

The truce between Israel and Hamas ended on Friday morning “because of Hamas”, US secretary of state Antony Blinken has said.

“It’s important to understand why the pause came to an end – it came to an end because of Hamas,” he told reporters in Dubai.

“Hamas reneged on commitments it made, in fact even before the pause came to an end.

“It committed an atrocious terrorist attack in Jerusalem, killing three people, wounding others, including Americans.

“It began firing rockets before the pause had ended and as I said, it reneged on commitments it made in terms of releasing certain hostages.

“We remain intensely focused on getting everyone home, getting hostages back.”

03:23 PM GMT

Rocket sirens sound for first time since war resumes

Rocket sirens have sounded in Israel for the first time since the war in Gaza resumed on Friday morning.

The warnings blared in southern and central Israel.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’s armed wing, has said it launched a salvo of rockets at Tel Aviv.

Israel’s iron dome anti-air system intercepted a number of incoming rockets over the city, CNN reported.

03:20 PM GMT

Spain PM speaks to Israeli minister after row

Spain’s prime minister has spoken to an Israeli cabinet minister to defuse tensions after he said he doubted Israel was respecting international law in Gaza.

Pedro Sanchez told Benny Gantz on the telephone today that Israel is a “friend of Spain”.

“Israel has the right to defend itself against this terrorist attack, but I reaffirmed that Spain finds the death of civilians in Gaza unbearable and that Israel must comply with international humanitarian law,” Mr Sanchez wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Mr Gantz said he had told Mr Sanchez that “for the sake of Israel’s security, Israeli civilians’ sense of security, and restoring regional stability – terrorist Hamas must be dismantled in Gaza”.

Israel recalled its ambassador to Spain for consultations in Jerusalem on Thursday.

03:12 PM GMT

Hamas responsible for truce ending, indicates US

The White House has indicated that Hamas was to blame for the resumption of the war in Gaza this morning.

“Hamas has so far failed to produce a list of hostages that would enable a further extension of the pause,” a National Security Council spokesperson said in a statement.

It added that the US is continuing to work with Israel, Egypt and Qatar to resume the truce.

The terms of the truce allowed its extension by one day for every 10 additional hostages that were released.

03:08 PM GMT

IDF safe zones show 'constant care' for civilians

The creation of safe zones throughout Gaza shows that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) is “taking constant care to prevent civilian harm”, an analyst has said.

“In my opinion a smart move by the IDF,” said John Spencer, chair of urban warfare studies at the Modern War Institute.

“These grid reference graphics (GRGs) are a best practice in urban warfare to control military operations.

“Issuing to the civilians is unique and another sign to me the IDF are taking constant care to prevent civilian harm.”

The IDF has said it will notify Palestinian civilians of planned operations in an area using the safe zone numbers.

IMO a smart move by the @IDF these grid reference graphics (GRGs) are a best practice in urban warfare to control military operations, issuing to the civilians is unique and another sign to me the IDF are taking constant care to prevent civilian harm. https://t.co/dKJ2W2Efjx — John Spencer (@SpencerGuard) December 1, 2023

03:03 PM GMT

Israel recovers dead hostage’s body

The IDF has recovered the body of hostage Ofir Tzarfati from Gaza and returned it to Israel.

The 27-year-old was abducted from the Supernova music festival on October 7 and died in captivity on an undisclosed date.

Mr Tzarfati’s family were informed of his death on Thursday.

02:59 PM GMT

Soldier fatally shot Israeli mistaken for Palestinian attacker

An Israeli soldier apparently mistook an Israeli civilian who opened fire on one of two Hamas gunmen shooting at people at Jerusalem bus stop for a third assailant and fatally wounded him, Israeli police said on Friday.

The attackers, Palestinians from East Jerusalem, killed three people during Thursday morning’s rush hour before being shot dead by two off-duty soldiers and the civilian, identified as Yuval Doron Castleman, who died overnight.

Israeli media said Castleman would have turned 38 on Friday.

A police statement said: “The findings of the investigation so far indicate that during the attack, one of the IDF soldiers identified and mistakenly suspected the late Yuval (Doron Castleman), who acted bravely and courageously to neutralize the terrorists, to be a third terrorist.

“The same soldier also fired at him which led to his serious injury and tragic death tonight,” the statement said.

02:44 PM GMT

Watch: French military ship treats wounded from Gaza

02:28 PM GMT

Hamas offers to hand over bodies of deceased mother and sons

Hamas has offered to hand over the bodies of an Israeli woman and her two young sons they claim were killed in an Israeli strike.

Shiri Bibas, her 10-month-old son Kfir and his four-year-old brother Ariel, along with their father Yarden, were taken by Hamas on October 7.

Kfir was the youngest hostage to be captured.

Israel’s military has said it is investigating the accusations and is yet to confirm or deny them.

02:14 PM GMT

Breakdown of truce is 'deeply disappointing', Sunak says

Rishi Sunak has said the breakdown of the truce in Gaza is “deeply disappointing” and called for all women and child hostages to be released.

Speaking at a press conference at the Cop28 summit in Dubai, the Prime Minister said: “The breakdown of the truce today is deeply disappointing, not least because a growing number of hostages were coming home.

“I pay tribute to the role of Qatar in helping facilitate these efforts and I hope that the process can be resumed.

“We want all hostages released and in this initial phase, all women and children should be freed.

“I’ve said before that the number of civilian casualties and the scale of suffering has been far too high, so the return of hostilities is concerning to us all.”

Mr Sunak called for Israel to take “maximum care” to avoid civilian casualties and said he was opposed to “mass displacement of people”, adding that the UK was exploring options for getting aid to the region by sea.

02:03 PM GMT

Jordan condemns 'resumption of the Israeli aggression'

Jordan called for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas as it condemned the “resumption of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip”.

Ministry spokesperson Sufyan Al-Qudah called on the international community to “assume its responsibility and to deter Israel from committing more crimes against civilians” in a statement.

Al-Qudah emphasised the “importance of upholding international law and international humanitarian law”.

The statement added that he “renewed his appeal to the international community to act immediately to impose a ceasefire”.

Jordan’s King Abdullah II has previously called Israel’s bombardment “cruel and unconscionable” and called for a ceasefire.

01:45 PM GMT

Pictured: Israeli forces resume operation

A Israeli soldier sits on top of a tank decorated with fake flowers - REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An Israeli soldier salutes from an armoured Caterpillar D9 bulldozer - REUTERS/Amir Cohen

01:31 PM GMT

Iran warns of 'consequences' as fighting resumes

Iran warned of “severe consequences” as the ceasefire ended earlier today.

“The continuation of the Washington and Tel Aviv war means a new genocide in Gaza and the West Bank,” Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in post on X.

“It appears that they do not think about the severe consequences of returning to war,” he added.

Earlier, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani blamed Israel and the United States for the end of the truce.

01:16 PM GMT

Five IDF soldiers injured in mortar strike

A strike in near the southern community of Nirim this morning wounded five IDF soldiers.

Three of the soldiers are said to be in a moderate condition, while two others were lightly hurt.

Their families have been notified, according to the IDF.

01:06 PM GMT

More than 60 Palestinians killed since end of truce

More than 60 people have been killed since a truce expired and fighting resumed earlier today, the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza has said.

The ministry has also tallied “dozens of wounded in air strikes on civilians”, it said in a statement.

12:56 PM GMT

Israel says Hamas will 'take the mother of all thumpings'

An Israeli government spokesman has said that Hamas “will now take the mother of all thumpings” after a truce in the Gaza Strip expired.

“Unfortunately, Hamas decided to terminate the pause by failing to release all the kidnapped women,” government spokesman Eylon Levy told a briefing.

“Having chosen to hold onto our women, Hamas will now take the mother of all thumpings.”

Mr Levy said the week-long deal could have been extended further, with the Israeli government already approving a list of Palestinian prisoners for release in order “to proceed with an exchange for at least another two days”.

Mr Levy said Hamas was still holding 137 hostages, 10 of them aged 75 or older.

That number included “117 males” and 20 females, while 126 were Israelis and 11 foreign nationals: eight Thais, one Nepalese citizen, one Tanzanian and one French-Mexican.

12:42 PM GMT

Watch: IDF jets strike Gaza

12:32 PM GMT

Sunak: Hamas 'has demonstrated that it could not be a partner for peace'

Rishi Sunak said Hamas had “demonstrated that it could not be a partner for peace” and “could have no future Gaza” in his talks with the leader of Qatar, Downing Street said.

A No 10 spokesperson said:

“The Prime Minister met with His Highness Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar at the Cop28 summit in Dubai. “He thanked His Highness the Amir for the important role of Qatar in facilitating the humanitarian pause in Gaza, which has seen the release of dozens of hostages and the vital passage of further aid. “The leaders deeply regretted the collapse of the pause and reiterated the importance of ongoing efforts to secure the release of all hostages and ensure humanitarian assistance reaches those in need in Gaza. “Longer term, the Prime Minister said we must work towards a two-state solution which guarantees the security and prosperity of both Israelis and Palestinians. “The Prime Minister reiterated that Hamas had demonstrated that it could not be a partner for peace and could have no future in Gaza.”

11:59 AM GMT

Hamas claims Israel 'refused all offers' for further ceasefire

Israel “refused all offers” to extend the truce during negotiations, Hamas has claimed.

“Negotiations took place throughout the night to extend the truce, during which the (Hamas) movement offered to exchange prisoners and the elderly, as well as to hand over the bodies of those killed by the Israeli bombardment,” the Hamas statement said.

Hamas’ statement accused the Israeli government of already deciding that fighting should resume.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office dismissed the claims as propaganda.

“Israel will not address propaganda-based reports coming from Hamas,” it said.

“We know why Hamas breached the agreed pause. Netanyahu’s War Cabinet has defined the two missions.

“Destroy Hamas and bring all the hostages back home, and we will continue until we complete our mission.”

11:53 AM GMT

Israel could secure hostages' release via talks or 'other means'

Israel could secure the freedom of hostages still held by Hamas through talks or by “other means”, an Israeli official has said.

Foreign Ministry Deputy Director General Oded Joseph said Israel remained intent on securing the release of all hostages and destroying Hamas.

“Naturally, we would reach a point where again we would want to find a way to make sure all our kidnapped are released,” Mr Joseph said.

“Part of it might of be out of, sort of, discussions, but part of it could be by other means,” he said, without providing further details.

11:39 AM GMT

Pictured: Israeli bombardment resumes

Here is a roundup of the latest photographs from Gaza as the ceasefire ends.

Smoke rises over northern Gaza following Israeli air strikes - REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An Israeli military helicopter releases a flare over the Israel-Gaza border - REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Palestinians begin to migrate to areas in the central part of Khan Yunis due to Israeli attacks - Mustafa Hassona/Anadolu

11:26 AM GMT

France calls for truce resumption

France on Friday said it regrets the end of a truce between Israel and Hamas militants, and called for its restoration.

“Rupture of the truce is very bad news, regrettable, because it brings no solution and complicates the resolution of all questions that arise,” Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said on the sidelines of the UN’s COP28 climate talks in Dubai.

She called a truce resumption “essential”.

“We ask that the truce be resumed. It’s necessary,” Ms Colonna said.

“It’s essential at the same to continue to free hostages who have now been for 55 days in extremely difficult conditions, to enable more humanitarian aid to arrive, and to be able to distribute it inside the Gaza Strip where the civilian population is suffering.”

11:16 AM GMT

Teenage boys 'had limbs burned by Hamas'

Two teenage boys kidnapped by Hamas were burned by members of the militant group, according to footage released by Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Yaniv Yaakov, uncle of 16-year-old Or Yaakov and Yagil Yaakov, 13, said the brothers had their limbs help against the exhaust pipes of motorcycles.

He made the claims during a meeting of OSCE foreign ministers in Skopje, North Macedonia.

“The kids were released and they told us stories about what they’ve been through inside Gaza. Stories that are horrible,” Mr Yaakov said.

“One example that shocked me was that each child that was taken by Hamas was taken on a motorbike and they took every child, took his leg and put it on the exhaust of that motorbike so they have a burn,” he added..

“So they will be marked if they run, if they escape. So that they can find them.”

The boys, their father Yair Yaakov and his partner were abducted from kibbutz Nir Oz.

Yair remains in captivity, but his partner and sons were released as part of the ceasefire deal.

The claims have not been independently verified.

10:39 AM GMT

UN chief 'deeply regrets' collapse of Gaza truce

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said he regretted that military operations had resumed in Gaza after the collapse of a week-long truce between Israel and Hamas.

“I deeply regret that military operations have started again in Gaza,” Guterres wrote on X.

“The return to hostilities only shows how important it is to have a true humanitarian ceasefire.”

I deeply regret that military operations have started again in Gaza.



I still hope that it will be possible to renew the pause that was established.



The return to hostilities only shows how important it is to have a true humanitarian ceasefire. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) December 1, 2023

10:24 AM GMT

Hamas group admits to attacking Israel

The Hamas armed group Izz ad-Din al-Qassam, also known as the al-Qassam brigades, has admitted attacking Israel.

The group said that it launched a rocket barrage on Ashkelon, Sderot and Beersheba in southern Israel.

They said that the attack was a “response to the targeting of civilians”.

Al-Quids Brigades, a different armed Palestinian group, admitted to targeting towns and cities close to Gaza earlier this morning.

10:16 AM GMT

Iran blames Israel and US for end of ceasefire

Iran has blamed Israel and the United States for the new wave of fighting in Gaza.

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said in a post on X:

“After killing more than 15,000 Palestinians, the Zionist criminals have started a new round of killing under the continued support of the American government,”

Kanani went on to say that “the political and legal responsibility for the continuation of the aggression and massacre” rests with Israel, the US and “a few governments that support this apartheid regime”.

10:04 AM GMT

Inaction is 'an approval of the killing of children', UNICEF says

Inaction on the Israel-Hamas war is “an approval of the killing of children”, UNICEF said on Friday, appealing for a lasting ceasefire to be implemented in Gaza.

“A lasting ceasefire must be implemented,” James Elder, spokesperon for UNICEF, told reporters via video link from Gaza.

“Inaction at its core is an approval of the killing of children.”

09:53 AM GMT

Armed jihads confirms attacks on Israel

The armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, the Al-Quids Brigades, confirmed that it attacked Israeli land on Friday.

The terror group said it was in response to “crimes against our people” in a statement on Telegram.

09:41 AM GMT

Qatar urges rapid international action

Qatar on Friday urged swift international action to stop violence in the Gaza Strip after renewed Israeli bombardment of the territory at the end of a truce which the Gulf emirate mediated.

The Qatari foreign ministry, in a statement, said it stresses that continued bombing at the end of the pause “complicates mediation efforts and exacerbates the humanitarian catastrophe in the Strip, and... calls on the international community to move quickly to stop the violence.”

It added “its condemnation of all forms of targeting civilians, the practice of collective punishment, and attempts to forcibly displace and displace citizens of the besieged Gaza Strip, and its demand for an immediate ceasefire.”

Qatar has been engaged in intense negotiations, with support from Egypt and the United States, to repeatedly prolong a truce.

09:33 AM GMT

Pictured: Palestinians flee Khan Younis

Palestinians are fleeing Khan Younis amid warnings of Israeli bombardment in the area.

Women with children sit in a trailer, as Palestinians flee their houses due to Israeli strikes - REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

09:18 AM GMT

Israel drops leaflets in Khan Younis

Israel has dropped leaflets in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, warning residents to “evacuate immediately” and calling the area a “fighting zone”.

“To the residents of Al Qarara, Khirbet Khaza’a, Abadan and Bani Suheila. You have to evacuate immediately and head to the shelter in [the] Rafah area. Khan Younis city is a fighting zone,” the leaflet said in Arabic.

Before the ceasefire, Israel repeatedly told those in northern Gaza to flee south of Wadi Gaza for their safety.

Khan Younis is located south of that line.

The leaflet drop follows the resumption of fighting against Hamas following the seven-day ceasefire.

09:01 AM GMT

Israel army publishes map of safe zones

The Israeli army said that with the resumption of fighting it had published a map to advise Gazans of safe areas for their evacuation.

Its statement linked to an Israeli army website in Arabic showing an Evacuation Zone Map. It said an Arabic-language video had been released on social networks and the map was being distributed by the army in Gaza.

“This divides the territory of the Gaza Strip into areas according to recognizable areas to enable the residents of Gaza to orient themselves and understand the instructions, and to evacuate from specific places for their safety if required,” the statement said.

08:28 AM GMT

32 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza since truce expiry

The number of Palestinians killed since the truce with Israel ended has risen to 32, Ashraf Al-Qidra, the spokesman for Gaza’s health ministry said on Friday, according to the ministry’s Telegram account.

08:17 AM GMT

Israel must 'return and crush Gaza with all our might'

Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel’s national security minister, has said that the country’s military must “return and crush Gaza with all our might”.

He wrote on X in his first public comments since the ceasefire expired:

“For the sake of the children who have not yet returned, for the murdered who will no longer return, so that the horrors of 7/10 will never return, we must return and crush Gaza with all our might, destroy Hamas and return to the Strip, without compromises, without deals. at maximum power.”

08:03 AM GMT

Qatari-Egyptian negotiations with Israel and Hamas continue

Qatari-Egyptian negotiations with both Israeli and Hamas are continuing, a source with knowledge of the talks said on Friday.

Qatari and Egyptian mediators have been in contact with both sides since fighting resumed in Gaza on Friday, the source said.

07:52 AM GMT

At least 14 Palestinians killed since end of ceasefire

At least 14 Palestinians have been killed since the ceasefire agreement ended this morning, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

Earlier reports said that at least six were killed in an attack on a house in Rafah and in Khan Younis.

Seven others died in the Maghazi area.

Residents in areas of Khan Younis have also been urged to flee ahead of an expected attack.

07:38 AM GMT

Pictured: Israeli bombardment resumes

Israeli bombardment has resumed in Gaza. Here is a roundup of the latest photographs.

A Palestinian man checks the injuries of a child as they flee - MOHAMMED ABED / AFP

Palestinians rush out of a bombarded area in the Rafah refugee camp - MOHAMMED ABED / AFP

A Palestinian youth carries a badly wounded child as poeple rush out of a bombarded area in the Rafah refugee camp - MOHAMMED ABED / AFP

07:22 AM GMT

King Charles meets Israeli president

King Charles met Israel’s President Isaac Herzog on Friday on the sidelines of the COP28 UN climate summit in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Buckingham Palace said.

07:10 AM GMT

International Red Cross confirms release of 19 Palestinian detainees

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Friday it had facilitated the release and transfer of 19 Palestinian detainees from Israeli detention centres to Ramallah.

The number announced by the ICRC typically includes only those who the organisation is directly responsible for releasing.

The neutral, Swiss-based organisation is tasked with the release of Gaza-based hostages and Palestinians in Israeli detention centres under the terms of a temporary truce between Israel and Hamas that has ended.

06:25 AM GMT

Eight killed in air raids: reports

At least six Palestinians have been killed in an Israeli air raid on Rafah city in the south of Gaza this morning, the Hamas-run health ministry has claimed.

Elsewhere, two children were killed in air raids on Gaza City, according to Fadel Naim, a doctor with Al-Ahli hospital

05:43 AM GMT

Israeli jets strike

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) now says its fighter jets are in the air and striking Hamas targets.

The announcement came shortly after the military said it had intercepted a rocket fired from Gaza, the first from the territory since a missile launched minutes into the first day of the truce.

Inside Gaza, an AFP journalist said Israeli warplanes carried out a series of strikes, and reported artillery fire in Gaza City.

Drones could also be heard in the air over the south of the territory for the first time since the truce, an AFP reporter in the area said.

05:16 AM GMT

Fighting resumes as deadline passes

The pause in fighting is over.

Neither side has announced it will commit to extending the temporary ceasefire – and there have already been reports of explosions around the Gaza Strip.

Israel’s military says that it has resumed efforts to wipe out Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

It also accused the Palestinian group of violating the terms of the truce and firing toward Israeli territory.

05:03 AM GMT

Rockets, gunfire heard

Both sides of the conflict have blamed the other for launching attacks shortly before a deadline (Friday at 0500 GMT) to extend a seven-day truce was set to expire.

Air raid sirens sounded in Israeli communities near the border with Gaza early Friday morning.

Israel’s Kan public broadcaster described the sirens as the first to sound since the truce, which has been extended twice, began on Nov. 24.

There was no immediate comment from Hamas or claim of responsibility for the launch. Israel’s military said its Iron Dome missile defence system had intercepted the projectile.

The Shehab News Agency, which is considered close to Hamas, reported explosions and gunfire could be heard in the northern part of the Gaza Strip. Other Hamas-affiliated media reported sounds of military and drone aircraft flying over Gaza City.

The reports could not be independently verified.

04:57 AM GMT

'Miracle' reunion

Let’s start the day with some good news.

Take a look at this video showing hostages reuniting with their families in Bangkok:

The 17 hostages were among 23 Thais freed so far, with six left temporarily behind in Israel because doctors said they were not yet fit to travel. Thai officials have said another nine Thai hostages are still being held in Gaza.

Ratree Sampan, who traveled from the northeastern province of Nakhon Phanom, arrived early at the airport for the reunion with her son Buddee Saengboon.

“After the war broke out, I could not contact him,” said the 57-year-old Ratree.

“I waited for a miracle, and it happened. He survived.”

There were about 30,000 Thai workers — mostly labourers in the agricultural sector — in Israel prior to the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.

04:49 AM GMT

Good morning

Follow our live blog for the latest news on the war between Israel and Hamas.

