Israel-Hamas war: Gaza-Egypt crossing 'due to open' as US Embassy warns of 'potentially chaotic' situation

The Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt is due to open on Saturday morning, the US embassy in Israel has said.

The embassy said it has received information that the Rafah crossing will open at 8am local time (10am GMT).

If it does open, officials are unsure how long it will remain so to allow foreign nationals to leave Gaza, which has been bombarded by airstrikes.

The embassy said in a statement on Saturday morning: "We anticipate that many people would attempt to cross should the border open, and US citizens attempting to enter Egypt should expect a potentially chaotic and disorderly environment on both sides of the crossing."

The situation remains "dynamic and fluid" and the security environment is "unpredictable", the embassy warned.

"You should assess your personal safety and security before choosing to move towards the border or trying to cross."

