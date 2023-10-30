Israel-Hamas war: Fierce strikes reported in Gaza as US warns Hamas could be preventing Britons leaving strip'

Israeli armoured vehicles and bulldozers gather near the border with Gaza before entering the Palestinian strip on October 29 (AFP via Getty Images)

Palestinians in northern Gaza reported fierce air and artillery strikes early on Monday as Israeli troops backed by tanks pressed into the enclave with a ground assault that prompted more international calls for civilians to be protected.

Israel’s military said it had struck over 600 militant targets over the past few days as it continued to expand ground operations in the Gaza Strip, where Palestinian civilians are in dire need of fuel, food and clean water as the conflict enters its fourth week.

“IDF troops killed dozens of terrorists who barricaded themselves in buildings and tunnels, and attempted to attack the troops,” the military said in a statement.

Israeli air strikes hit areas near Gaza’s Shifa and Al-Quds hospitals, and Palestinian militants clashed with Israeli forces in a border area east of the city of Khan Younis in the south, Palestinian media said.

The bombardments came hours after Israel released images of battle tanks on the west coast of the Palestinian enclave, signalling a potential effort to surround Gaza’s main city two days after the Israeli government ordered expanded ground incursions.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden's security adviser has suggested Hamas could be preventing British nationals from leaving Gaza.

Jake Sullivan, the White House national security adviser, said Egypt and Israel were prepared to allow foreign nationals to leave Gaza via the Rafah crossing.

But he said the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which rules the bombarded territory, had not agreed to terms that would grant foreigners an opportunity to depart for Egypt and reach safety.

Israeli military 'eliminated multiple terrorists' overnight

07:11 , Miriam Burrell

The Israel Defense Forces said ground operations in Gaza continued and expanded overnight.

It said a Hamas post with more than 20 terrorist operatives inside was struck, while multiple terrorists barricaded in civilian buildings were "eliminated".

IDF Ground Operations in Gaza continued and expanded overnight:



🔻An IAF aircraft—guided by ground forces—struck a Hamas post and the 20+ terrorist operatives in it.



🔻Soldiers spotted armed terrorists and an anti-tank missile launching post near the Al-Azhar University and… — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 30, 2023

What's happened overnight?

07:07 , Miriam Burrell

Israeli air strikes have hit areas near Gaza's Shifa and Al-Quds hospitals.

Palestinian militants clashed with Israeli forces in a border area east of the city of Khan Younis in the south, Palestinian media said.

It came hours after Israel released images of battle tanks on the west coast of Gaza, signalling a potential effort to surround Gaza's main city two days after the Israeli government ordered expanded ground incursions.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said on Sunday it had received warnings from Israel to immediately evacuate al-Quds hospital, where some 14,000 people have sought shelter.