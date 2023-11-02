Israel-Hamas war expected to push up energy bills by £100 a year

Refinery

Households face paying £100 more a year for their energy as the Israel-Hamas conflict contributes to rising wholesale gas prices.

The conflict in Gaza has caused production at key Israeli gas fields to cease, reducing output to Egypt where it is processed into liquefied natural gas (LNG) and impacting supply.

World events “have left their mark on energy price predictions”, according to energy analysts Cornwall Insight, which said disruptions to the Balticconnector pipeline between Finland and Estonia and industrial action at gas production facilities in Australia were also affecting prices.

The suspected sabotage of the Finnish Balticconnector pipeline, used primarily for exports from the EU, has “raised questions about the potential for similar damage elsewhere”, leading to increased volatility in energy market prices, the analysts said.

Gas exports have also been impacted by industrial disputes in Australia. In October, workers at Chevron’s two LNG plants in Australia reaffirmed their plan to resume strikes over pay and conditions.

The two plants account for more than 5pc of global LNG capacity.

Cornwall Insight now thinks the energy price cap, which limits the rate at which households pay for their energy use, will rise by 6pc from £1,834 to £1,923 a year from January – and remain at that level throughout the year.

It had previously forecast a smaller increase.

As a result, a typical household would pay between £91 and £110 more per year for their energy, the analyst added.

Craig Lowrey, of the energy analysts, said: “The jump in price cap predictions since September has once again highlighted the vulnerability of UK energy prices – and customer bills – to geopolitical events.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine demonstrated there is a delicate balance in the global energy market which can easily be disrupted by unexpected events, it looks as though the current situation is repeating that pattern.

“The Government needs to take steps to proactively limit the impact that such situations have on the UK’s energy market, and already stretched households, rather than reacting to events as they occur.

“Stop-gap measures such as social tariffs and one-off payments are helpful, but they are not a long-term solution.”

The energy price cap is set by the regulator, Ofgem, and changes every three months. Under the current cap, which lasts until the end of December, a typical household pays £1,834 a year for their energy use.

Last year, amid shock wholesale price rises caused by Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, Ofgem began changing the cap every three months, rather than every six as it had done previously.

This meant that British households would feel the effect of wholesale price changes more immediately than before the energy crisis.

The Energy Climate and Intelligence Unit, a government advisory body, said British households would continue to feel the impact of shocks to the wholesale market as long as Britain continued to rely on gas for heating.

Jess Ralston, the ECIU’s head of energy, said: “Moving to heat pumps and building out more renewables is the way to get energy independence.

“Yet the Government is currently rolling back on the very measures that will help to improve our energy security, while issuing new licenses in the North Sea that are at best a distraction as the gas is sold at international prices so won’t lower bills.”

The Government has said it is committed to reducing energy costs of bill payers while improving energy security.

