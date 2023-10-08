Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Death toll nears 1,000 as Israel formally declares war

The stunning war between Israel and Palestinian militants roared into a second day Sunday, with the Israeli Security Cabinet formally declared war and the death toll closing in on 1,000 − which may include some Americans.

ZAKA, a volunteer group that handles human remains after terror attacks, told Israeli media that more than 600 Israelis have been killed since Hamas militants began their assault Saturday on almost two dozen Israeli towns and army bases on motorbikes and by parachutes and motorboats. Palestinian authorities said more than 300 fighters and civilians have been killed by Israeli counterattacks in Gaza.

Thousands of rockets fired from Gaza pounded parts of southern and central Israel, including Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. Hamas militants infiltrated Israeli areas near the Gaza border, killing and wounding civilians and Israeli security forces and taking hostages, prompting the Israel military to strike back.

"The security situation remains dynamic," the U.S. Embassy Jerusalem said in a statement, adding that the crossings between Israel and Gaza were closed "until further notice."

Developments:

∎ Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN that U.S. officials are working to verify reports that several Americans have been killed in Israel.

∎ Israel's Security Cabinet formally declared war, and "the taking of significant military steps" to combat that attack, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

∎ Israeli soldiers on Sunday are battling Hamas fighters in the streets of southern Israel and launching airstrikes on Gaza.

A ball of fire and smoke rise from an explosion on a Palestinian apartment tower following an Israeli air strike in Gaza City, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.

Israel conducts deadly counterstrikes

Israel carried out dozens of airstrikes in the southern Gaza town of Rafah overnight. One strike slamed into three homes in the crowded Shaboura refugee camp, killing 19 members of the same family, according to a family member who posted the names on his social media. The Associated Press reported that surviving family members and neighbors filled al-Farouk mosque and prayed over the bodies of those killed before marching to the nearby cemetery for burial, some carrying the bodies.

Biden pledges 'unwavering support'

The attack came on the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah, reviving memories of the 1973 war that began with a surprise attack on Yom Kippur. President Joe Biden quickly condemned the "appalling assault" and said U.S. support was "rock solid and unwavering." He warned other foes of Israel not to take advantage of the developments.

"Terrorism is never justified," Biden said. "Israel has a right to defend itself and its people."

The attack on Israel by Hamas forces coincided with the Jewish religious holiday Simchat Torah.

Simchat Torah, which means "the joy of the Torah," is “supposed to be a day of rejoicing when Jews celebrate completing the end of the Torah cycle and beginning again," said Ruth Franklin, a Jewish writer and a finalist for the Sami Rohr Prize for Jewish Literature.

Simchat Torah is part of the holiday Shemini Atzeret. In Israel, they are celebrated on the same day and often referred to interchangeably. For Jewish people outside Israel, Shemini Atzeret is usually a two-day celebration, with Simchat Torah occurring on the second day.

At one synagogue about 90 minutes north of the epicenter of the attacks, half the people celebrated and danced with the Torah while the other half arrived in their uniforms and left their neighborhoods to serve, said Yael Eckstein, president and CEO of the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews.

- Jeanine Santucci and Krystal Nurse

