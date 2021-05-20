Israel and Hamas agree Gaza ceasefire

Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system (AFP via Getty Images)

Israel and Hamas will cease hostilities across the Gaza Strip, bringing an end to the fiercest fighting in decades.

Israel’s security cabinet approved a unilateral ceasefire to put an end to an 11-day military operation Mr Netanyahu’s office announced, while a Hamas official told Reuters the two sides will enter a “mutual and simultaneous” truce from 2am on Friday (11pm GMT Thursday).

Media in Israel quoted one official describing the truce as "quiet in exchange for quiet".

Israeli public broadcaster Kan said the fighting was to halt immediately, while other TV channels said it would go into effect at 2am local time.

Rocket sirens sounded in the south of the country immediately after the announcement was made public.

A statement released by the prime minister’s office shortly after the cabinet meeting ending said that they had accepted an Egyptian initiative for a “mutual ceasefire without any conditions, which will take effect later”.

Military officials in the meeting heralded Israel’s “great achievements” in the campaign, some of which were “unprecedented”.

“The political leaders emphasised that the reality on the ground will be that which determines the future of the campaign,” the statement said.

A Hamas official confirmed to Reuters a “mutual and simultaneous” ceasefire with Israel has been reached.

The decision came after heavy pressure from the US to halt the Israeli offensive.

Earlier, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said reports of a move toward a ceasefire were "clearly encouraging".

She said the US was trying "to do everything we can to bring an end to the conflict".

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he spoken to Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi on Thursday by phone and reiterated the message that the United States expected to see a “de-escalation on the path to a cease-fire” between Israel and the Palestinians.

The ceasefire ends 11 days of ferocious fighting that has seen an unprecedented amount of rockets rain down on Israel from Gaza, and the Israeli military unleash what its generals have said is one of the most intense slew of airstrikes on the blockaded strip in years.

At least 232 people were killed in Gaza, including 65 children and 39 women according to the Gaza health ministry. In Israel 12 were killed, including two children and a soldier.

The Israeli military said 4,340 rockets were fired at Israel by militants over the course of the 11 days, far more than the total number of rockets fired during the entire seven week war in 2014. Israel meanwhile struck hundreds of targets in the strip, including multi-storey towers housing homes and media offices, drawing fierce international criticism.

Israel defended its bombardment which also damaged hospitals, schools and water infrastructure, saying it had worked hard to minimise civilian casualties and infrastructure, and blamed Hamas militants for co-locating with civilians.

Rockets from Gaza hit schools, homes and a synagogue. UN officials told The Independent it will “take years” to rebuild Gaza as the UN Palestinian refugee agency launched a funding appeal.

Major infrastructure, including power and sewage plants in the Strip have been impacted, international NGOs and Gaza officials have said.

It has meant that swathes of the strip already have no water or electricity, while untreated sewage from some plants is pouring into the sea.

Aid organisations have begun trying to raise tens of millions of dollars to help. Israeli officials have meanwhile accused Hamas of rocketing vital electricity power lines.

