Israel’s new government vows crackdown on rights groups, calling them a 'swarm of mosquitoes'

James Rothwell
Bezalel Smotrich, lawmaker and leader of the Religious Zionist party, speaks during a news conference ahead of a swearing in ceremony of the new government at the Knesset in Jerusalem, Israel, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Having alienated otherÂ right-wing figuresÂ during his previous stints in power, incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is now dependent on Religious Zionism to hold power. Photographer: - Kobi Wolf/Bloomberg
Israel’s new government has vowed to crack down on human rights groups, calling them a 'swarm of mosquitoes' that pose an existential threat to the Jewish state.

“Today we understand the magnitude of the threat, just like the nationalist extremism of the Arabs of the state of Israel, who also started small, but the threat has evolved," said Bezalel Smotrich, who along with extremist ally Itamar Ben-Gvir is due to be a minister in the new coalition.

Mr Smotrich, a co-leader of the ultra-nationalist Religious Zionism faction, which came third place in elections in November, added: "At first, you think it's a mosquito, and then you understand it's a swarm."

Israel has periodically targeted both Israeli and Palestinian rights groups. Last year it outlawed six Palestinian NGOs based in the West Bank over accusations of supporting terrorism. The move was criticised at the time by Western allies, including Britain and the EU, which said it was not backed up by credible evidence.

But Mr Smotrich's comments suggest that the new government may expand that campaign by banning overseas funding for Israeli rights groups or even outlawing them entirely.

These include the NGO B'Tselem, which has accused Israel of committing "apartheid" - a charge Israel strongly denies - and Breaking The Silence, a campaign group comprised of former Israeli soldiers who now oppose the occupation.

It came amid a rise in violent clashes in the divided West Bank city of Hebron, where around 200,000 Palestinians live alongside a Jewish minority of 800 settlers backed by the Israeli military. Separately, two Palestinian militants were killed by Israeli forces this week during an ongoing series of raids in the northern West Bank city of Jenin, where senior figures from the Islamic Jihad movement are based.

Israeli security forces take position during confrontations with Palestinian stone-throwers in the centre of the occupied-West Bank city of Hebron, on December 9, 2022. (Photo by HAZEM BADER / AFP) (Photo by HAZEM BADER/AFP via Getty Images) - HAZEM BADER/AFP via Getty Images
Last week, an Israeli soldier in Hebron was sent to military prison for wearing a patch with the slogan "“One shot. One kill. No remorse. I decide," and for boasting about Mr Ben-Gvir's rise to power while arguing with activists. During the same incident a second soldier grabbed an activist by the neck and punched him in the head.

Israel's military said in a statement that the soldiers acted out of "poor judgement" and used "unnecessary" violence which fell short of the army's standards.

Eyewitnesses told the Telegraph that the beating took place after the activists visited Palestinian victims of settler violence in Hebron and tried to film a group of soldiers who had been dancing with Jewish settlers.

"The soldiers started shouting, pushing us, cursing and telling us we are leftists and [asking] why are you taking videos? A few seconds after that, one of the soldiers jumped on one of the activists  and punched him in the face and arrested him," said Tal Sagi, a 30-year-old Israeli military veteran and Breaking The Silence member. "That was shocking, it was totally out of context, this violent act."

Mr Ben-Gvir, a convicted supporter of Jewish terrorism who will serve as security minister in the new government, has come to the defence of both soldiers. "We must support the soldiers and not weaken them,” he said.

Israeli activists hold placards as they take part in a tour for a group called Breaking the Silence, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank December 2, 2022. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma - REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Avner Gvaryahu, the co-director of Breaking The Silence, said the rise of Mr Ben-Gvir was likely to open a new chapter of violence in cities like Hebron.

"This is part of the atmosphere I've sensed walking around Hebron the past couple of months, which definitely escalated with Ben-Gvir's victory," he said.

"There are many ways this new government can make the lives of Palestinians living in the occupied territories and in Israel proper much worse and more dangerous and that's the main threat," added the former Israeli paratrooper.

Breaking The Silence has faced accusations of being "anti-Israel" by publishing testimonies from ex-soldiers who allege that the Israeli army systematically abuses Palestinians under military rule.

But the group strongly denies being anti-Israel, and says it is trying to encourage a "meaningful public debate on the significant moral price paid by Israeli society for entrenching the ongoing regime of occupation".

Mr Ben-Gvir, who once kept a picture of the mass-murdering Jewish terrorist Baruch Goldstein on display in his living room, denies that he is an extremist. In recent weeks he says he has matured since his 2007 conviction and is solely concerned with stamping out terrorism, such as last week's bomb attack on a Jerusalem bus stop that killed an Israeli teenager.

