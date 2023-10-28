Israel-Gaza war: Thousands gather for rally in Belfast

Protestors gathered in Writer's Square in the city centre of Belfast and walked along Royal Avenue to City Hall

About 3,000 protestors have gathered in Belfast city centre for a rally organised by the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign.

It follows the upsurge in conflict between Hamas and Israel in the Middle East in the past three weeks.

A number of pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli demonstrations have been held in Belfast since the violence erupted.

On Saturday protesters gathered at Writer's Square to show their support for the Palestinian people.

They then walked along Royal Avenue to the City Hall.

Rallies are also taking place in other parts of the UK including London, Manchester and Glasgow.

Speakers included a number of politicians, Rev Bill Shaw and Dr Hani Mandhi who has family in Gaza.

Speakers at the rally included Sinn Féin's Declan Kearney, the SDLP's Paul Doherty, the Green Party's Anthony Flynn and Gerry Carroll from People Before Profit.

A handful of protesters briefly heckled Mr Kearney, claiming that Sinn Féin should be more robustly challenging the US's policy on the Middle East.

One man shouted: "This a defining moment for Sinn Féin."

Stewards asked for respect for all speakers and the heckling stopped.

First to speak was Dr Hani Mahdi who works in Belfast and has family Gaza.

Another speaker was the Rev Bill Shaw, an ordained Presbyterian minister who now leads a community development organisation in north Belfast.